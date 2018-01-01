Shoes

More From This Topic

We Finally Know When We Can Get Our Hands on Nike's Self-Lacing Sneakers
Technology

We Finally Know When We Can Get Our Hands on Nike's Self-Lacing Sneakers

Forget about self-driving cars -- these self-lacing sneakers are the next big thing.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
How 2 Reebok Execs Rebooted to Launch a Shoe Startup
Startups

How 2 Reebok Execs Rebooted to Launch a Shoe Startup

How two former big-league execs learned to play small ball.
Jared Keller | 3 min read
How a Father's Love for His Ailing Son Inspired Him to Reinvent the Sneaker
Project Grow

How a Father's Love for His Ailing Son Inspired Him to Reinvent the Sneaker

Steve Kaufman didn't want his son's medical condition to stop him from putting his shoes on by himself. His quest to boost the teen's self-esteem led to the creation of Quikiks.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
How These Entrepreneurs Found Success in an Industry They Knew Nothing About
Startup Success Stories

How These Entrepreneurs Found Success in an Industry They Knew Nothing About

When launching their shoe startup BucketFeet, Raaja Nemani and Aaron Firestein had a great idea but no previous experience in manufacturing or inventory management.
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read
Adidas Made a 3-D Printed Shoe Out of Plastic Waste From the Ocean
Green Tech

Adidas Made a 3-D Printed Shoe Out of Plastic Waste From the Ocean

This is so cool on so many levels.
Nathan McAlone | 1 min read
These Awesome Video-Playing Sneakers Have Raised More Than $300,000 on Indiegogo
Technology

These Awesome Video-Playing Sneakers Have Raised More Than $300,000 on Indiegogo

Walk a mile in these shoes and everyone will be staring at your fancy feet.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
This Guy Makes Hipster Shoes in Africa. But Don't Call Him a Social Entrepreneur.
Social Entrepreneurs

This Guy Makes Hipster Shoes in Africa. But Don't Call Him a Social Entrepreneur.

Oliberte founder Tal Dehtiar sells handmade stylish sneaker-shoes. At the same time, he is demonstrating a new model of 'charity.'
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
How This Company Wants to Be the Warby Parker of Shoes
Shoes

How This Company Wants to Be the Warby Parker of Shoes

M.Gemi brings affordable Italian luxury directly to the shoe-obsessed.
Alev Aktar | 4 min read
How Greats Footwear Puts Its Best Foot Forward
Project Grow

How Greats Footwear Puts Its Best Foot Forward

A modern footwear company reimagines classic styles.
Jason Ankeny | 4 min read
If You Thought Selfie Sticks Made You Look Ridiculous, Get Ready for Selfie Shoes!
Fashion

If You Thought Selfie Sticks Made You Look Ridiculous, Get Ready for Selfie Shoes!

They're just an April Fool's Day prank. And thank goodness for that.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.