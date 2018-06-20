Strategy

5 Early Signs Your Startup Will Succeed
Starting a Business

Putting the right team in place puts you way ahead in the game.
Miles Jennings | 5 min read
An Emotional Elon Musk Lays Out Tesla's Future Plans and Admits He Has a Problem With Time
At Tesla's shareholder meeting on Tuesday, Musk went with a patient approach -- a far cry from the tirades he's made headlines for in recent months.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
The 4 Most Common Challenges Facing Enterprise Strategy Teams Today
Strategy teams are tasked with seeing around corners. It's a challenging job.
Rob Biederman | 6 min read
GoPro Gives Up on Drones
After another rough round of financial reports, the company gives up on the Karma drone.
Jim Fisher | 5 min read
Sony's Turnaround Strategy Is Working
Five years ago, CEO Kaz Hirai wanted Sony to be a leader in imaging and games, now he got his wish.
Daniel Cooper | 2 min read
4 Mental Tactics to Increase Your Odds of Staying Alive, According to This Green Beret
Here's what a former Special Forces leader tells himself every morning to be ready for anything.
Dan Bova | 6 min read
How to Effectively Measure Strategic Initiatives
Follow this expert advice for laying out a game plan for any project or initiative that will help you evaluate it before, during and after the project is complete.
Riaz Khadem | 6 min read
How Being App-Happy Undermines Your Business
Apps might be relatively easy to produce, but they're not a cure-all for startups' business problems.
Per Bylund | 7 min read
Here's What Experts Predict for VC and the IPO Market
One industry leader believes good companies will continue to find funding, period.
Shawn Degnan | 5 min read
Do You Need an Assistant, or Do You Just Have to Work Harder?
Examine your business strategy before you make a decision.
Heather Markel | 6 min read
