The Secret to Getting a Popular Blogger to Review Your Product
Here is an email template that will not only help land a product review, but also have the blogger share it with their massive audience.
More From This Topic
Media Coverage
Media In the Information Age Operates Under Different Rules
Every blogger has the potential to become an influential news source but the checks and standards of any earlier time apply unevenly, if at all.
Personal Health
Food Blogger Strikes Again, Taking On Chemicals in Cereal
After success with chains such as Subway and Chick-fil-A, Vani Hari is taking on the cereal industry.
Online Marketing
3 Simple Rules for Brands to Get the Most Out of Bloggers
Working with bloggers to spread a message can be a really effective strategy to reach new audiences, but expectations must be set early.
Guest Blogging
7 Ways the Perfect Host Makes Guest Bloggers Feel Right at Home
Among the most effective strategies for keeping your site lively and fresh is inviting other bloggers to post. Mind you etiquette and you'll build your brand and your network.
Blogging
How Every Single Business Can Benefit From a Blog
Getting website traffic isn't rocket science. You can see incredible gains by simply creating a curated blog.
Blogging
Become a Better Blogger Today With These 4 Actions
To get attention on the crowded Internet, you have to devote time to your craft and plan well.
Marketing Edge
Stumped? 4 Innovative Ways to Come Up With Blog Topics.
Often entrepreneurs want to blog to help boost their online presence but are unsure what to write about. To get the wheels turning, here are four thought-provoking questions.
Online Marketing
An Al Roker Segment Couldn't Match the Marketing Power of This
While a celebrity endorsement could generate some interest, leveraging bloggers has even more power.
Business Blogging
7 Ways to Stop Your Business Blog From Crashing and Burning
Often businesses are approaching their blogging strategy haphazardly, causing more bad than good.
Publicity
Getting Publicity When You Aren't the Next Billion-Dollar Company
When your startup isn't the next Facebook, a first-to-market disruptor or solving some dire pain point, but rather one that is improving on an already successful model, it can be hard to get the attention of the media. But it isn't impossible.