Top Takeaways from the 'Most Interesting Man in the World' Campaign
There's a new actor playing the wildly effective role. Why has this Dos Equis campaign been such a smashing success?
Cadillac Disavows Casting Call for 'Neo-Nazi' Character in Brand Ad
The casting notice, circulated on Twitter and Facebook, said an agency was looking for 'any and all real alt-right thinkers/believers.'
The Art of Persuading Customers to Tell Your Story Is Becoming a Science
Word of mouth remains the best advertisement. Modern marketing tools make it easier to spread the word wider.
Brain Break: Does Billy Dee Williams Put You in the Mood ... for a Colt 45?
No, you didn't drink too much. Lando Calrissian is back to pitch you you dad's favorite malt liquor.
What's Next for 'The Most Interesting Man In The World'?
Jonathan Goldsmith discusses how he almost didn't take the part, highlights of the job and his future plans.
Say Goodbye to the 'Most Interesting Man in the World'
Check out Jonathan Goldsmith's final appearance as the beloved Dos Equis pitchman.
10 Funny, Cute and Downright Bizarre 2016 Super Bowl Ads
From a snarky take on Drake to 'Puppymonkeybaby,' this year's big game commercial lineup has all the LOLS and WTFs.
4 Must-Haves for Brands Considering TV Commercials
It's a pretty penny to get on TV, no doubt, but it's possible. First, however, start with what you know: your brand's audience, conversion funnel, message and traction.
A Small Coffee Company Just Won a Free Commercial at This Year's Super Bowl
Death Wish Coffee Company succeeds GoldieBlox as the second winner of Intuit's 'Small Business Big Game' contest.
A Marketing Expert Says These Types of Ads Are Most Appealing to First-Time Mothers
'The ads that tend to not do well are the ones that depict perfection in life that's really not accurate.'
After a Decade of Headline-Grabbing Ads, GoDaddy Is Quitting the Super Bowl
'We don't need to grow brand awareness domestically any more,' according to the company's CMO.