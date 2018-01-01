Commercials

Cadillac Disavows Casting Call for 'Neo-Nazi' Character in Brand Ad
Cadillac

Cadillac Disavows Casting Call for 'Neo-Nazi' Character in Brand Ad

The casting notice, circulated on Twitter and Facebook, said an agency was looking for 'any and all real alt-right thinkers/believers.'
Reuters | 2 min read
The Art of Persuading Customers to Tell Your Story Is Becoming a Science
Marketing

The Art of Persuading Customers to Tell Your Story Is Becoming a Science

Word of mouth remains the best advertisement. Modern marketing tools make it easier to spread the word wider.
Dan Blacharski | 6 min read
Brain Break: Does Billy Dee Williams Put You in the Mood ... for a Colt 45?
Advertising

Brain Break: Does Billy Dee Williams Put You in the Mood ... for a Colt 45?

No, you didn't drink too much. Lando Calrissian is back to pitch you you dad's favorite malt liquor.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
What's Next for 'The Most Interesting Man In The World'?
Advertising

What's Next for 'The Most Interesting Man In The World'?

Jonathan Goldsmith discusses how he almost didn't take the part, highlights of the job and his future plans.
Chris Morris | 4 min read
Say Goodbye to the 'Most Interesting Man in the World'
Advertising

Say Goodbye to the 'Most Interesting Man in the World'

Check out Jonathan Goldsmith's final appearance as the beloved Dos Equis pitchman.
Michal Addady | 2 min read
10 Funny, Cute and Downright Bizarre 2016 Super Bowl Ads
Football

10 Funny, Cute and Downright Bizarre 2016 Super Bowl Ads

From a snarky take on Drake to 'Puppymonkeybaby,' this year's big game commercial lineup has all the LOLS and WTFs.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
4 Must-Haves for Brands Considering TV Commercials
Commercials

4 Must-Haves for Brands Considering TV Commercials

It's a pretty penny to get on TV, no doubt, but it's possible. First, however, start with what you know: your brand's audience, conversion funnel, message and traction.
Erik Huberman | 5 min read
A Small Coffee Company Just Won a Free Commercial at This Year's Super Bowl
Advertising

A Small Coffee Company Just Won a Free Commercial at This Year's Super Bowl

Death Wish Coffee Company succeeds GoldieBlox as the second winner of Intuit's 'Small Business Big Game' contest.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
A Marketing Expert Says These Types of Ads Are Most Appealing to First-Time Mothers
Marketing

A Marketing Expert Says These Types of Ads Are Most Appealing to First-Time Mothers

'The ads that tend to not do well are the ones that depict perfection in life that's really not accurate.'
Laura Entis | 3 min read
After a Decade of Headline-Grabbing Ads, GoDaddy Is Quitting the Super Bowl
Advertising

After a Decade of Headline-Grabbing Ads, GoDaddy Is Quitting the Super Bowl

'We don't need to grow brand awareness domestically any more,' according to the company's CMO.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
