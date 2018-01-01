Image

More From This Topic

Facebook Wants to Stop People From Stealing Your Profile Pics
Facebook

Facebook Wants to Stop People From Stealing Your Profile Pics

Facebook begins testing new tools in India to give privacy-conscious individuals more control over who can download and share their profile photos.
Angela Moscaritolo | 3 min read
5 Tips for Building a Strong Brand Identity
Branding

5 Tips for Building a Strong Brand Identity

What's in a name? Everything: A vibrant brand is what keeps a prospective customer interested long enough to view your offerings.
Dan Scalco | 4 min read
5 Steps to Finding a Personal Style that Exudes Success
Personal Branding

5 Steps to Finding a Personal Style that Exudes Success

Do your clothes make you feel unstoppable? Because they should.
Suzanne Colmer | 6 min read
5 Types of Visual Content That Will Optimize Your Conversion Rates
Content

5 Types of Visual Content That Will Optimize Your Conversion Rates

Images and videos are the most direct, cost effective and simple way to engage an audience.
Kimberly de Silva | 6 min read
How Marketers Can Create Picture-Perfect Images for Social Media
Social Media

How Marketers Can Create Picture-Perfect Images for Social Media

There are two basic steps to boosting your marketing image -- finding images and then customizing them.
Penny C. Sansevieri | 6 min read
4 Online Reputation Management Strategies From a Celebrity Publicist
Online Reputation Management

4 Online Reputation Management Strategies From a Celebrity Publicist

Take control of how people view you online.
Ayodeji Onibalusi | 5 min read
11 Design Tips to Enhance Your Social Media Images
Social Media

11 Design Tips to Enhance Your Social Media Images

Spice up your visual content with these simple design hacks.
Brian Peters | 14 min read
Managing a Crisis to Avert #Majorfail
Crisis Management

Managing a Crisis to Avert #Majorfail

Having an airtight crisis response plan in place can help mitigate even the worst disaster.
Brenton Hayden | 7 min read
See the Sun Do a Somersault, Courtesy of NASA's Observatory
NASA

See the Sun Do a Somersault, Courtesy of NASA's Observatory

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory took a photo of the sun every 12 seconds on July 6th, and the results aren't quite what you'd expect.
Mariella Moon | 1 min read
Stellar Branding Is Never More Important Than When Building a New Business
Branding

Stellar Branding Is Never More Important Than When Building a New Business

Branding is the sum of everything you do. When you are launching your business, invest the time and money to put the image you want in the market.
Lucinda Honeycutt | 5 min read
An entrepreneur's image is extremely important. Whether you're pitching to investors or meeting with clients, demonstrating professionalism is vital and it often starts with how you look. An entrepreneur's personal image also reflects his or her business, thus having an image consistent with the brand is important to business development. 
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.