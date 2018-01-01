Negative thoughts

The Bright Side of Negative Thinking
Attitude

The Bright Side of Negative Thinking

Despite what we're often told, positive thinking may not be conducive to meeting one's goals. In fact, you're probably better off visualizing obstacles.
Rob Reuteman | 7 min read
A 30-Second Habit With the Power to Shift Your Perspective
Habits

A 30-Second Habit With the Power to Shift Your Perspective

Habits don't have to take lots of time or be complicated. It's entirely possible to make changes in 30 seconds.
Tim Denning | 6 min read
Ignore the Cynics, Hope Is Your Greatest Asset
Growth Strategies

Ignore the Cynics, Hope Is Your Greatest Asset

Hopeful people will find ways to achieve their goals despite any obstacles.
Matt Fore | 4 min read
4 Personal Cornerstones of Successful Entrepreneurship
Habits

4 Personal Cornerstones of Successful Entrepreneurship

Habits rule us, guiding us through life. Instituting helpful ones puts us on an upward trajectory, even when we're on autopilot.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
7 Self-Defeating Psychological Habits That Stymie Success
Entrepreneur Mindset

7 Self-Defeating Psychological Habits That Stymie Success

Until you persuade yourself that you have what it takes, nobody else is going to believe you do.
Sherrie Campbell | 7 min read
5 Toxic Doubts Entrepreneurs Have to Get Out of Their Heads
Negative thoughts

5 Toxic Doubts Entrepreneurs Have to Get Out of Their Heads

You're already running the gauntlet. Quit telling yourself you're going to trip.
John Rampton | 5 min read
5 Ways Business Owners Can Slay Fear and Be Bold
Success

5 Ways Business Owners Can Slay Fear and Be Bold

Failure seldom stops you. What stops you is the fear of failure.
Claudia Chan | 5 min read
7 Horrible Thoughts That Hinder Success
Entrepreneur Mindset

7 Horrible Thoughts That Hinder Success

Nothing will sink you faster in life and in business than self-sabotage.
Matthew Toren | 6 min read
11 Mindsets Learned in Prison Made Me Mentally Unstoppable
Entrepreneur Mindset

11 Mindsets Learned in Prison Made Me Mentally Unstoppable

A disciplined mind focused on a worthy goal can rise above any circumstance and overcome every obstacle.
Andrew Medal | 11 min read
Why 'Bite Me' Is the Best Response to Naysayers
Editor's Note

Why 'Bite Me' Is the Best Response to Naysayers

It's your journey, naysayers be damned.
Amy Cosper | 3 min read
