Spouses

More From This Topic

Hollywood's Go-To Divorce Attorney Has an Online Solution so Unhappy Couples Don't Have to Pay Attorneys to Argue
Divorce

Hollywood's Go-To Divorce Attorney Has an Online Solution so Unhappy Couples Don't Have to Pay Attorneys to Argue

This DIY divorce software requires couples to patiently communicate for the greater good. Which is pretty much what a marriage requires.
Peter Page | 5 min read
These 10 Entrepreneurial Couples Share How They Make It Work in Both Business and Love
Co-founders

These 10 Entrepreneurial Couples Share How They Make It Work in Both Business and Love

There's an old cliche that you're not supposed to mix business and pleasure, but these co-founders who are also lovers prove that's just B.S.
Entrepreneur Staff | 14 min read
What Do You Do When Your Spouse Doesn't Support Your Entrepreneurial Dreams?
Spouses

What Do You Do When Your Spouse Doesn't Support Your Entrepreneurial Dreams?

How to balance what you need with what your partner needs.
Venturer | 2 min read
I Recently Hired My Husband to Join My Business. Here's How We Made It Work.
Family Businesses

I Recently Hired My Husband to Join My Business. Here's How We Made It Work.

Be sure to consider these six things when contemplating hiring a spouse.
Amber Lilyestrom | 6 min read
5 Important Financial Questions to Ask Your Significant Other
Relationships

5 Important Financial Questions to Ask Your Significant Other

Don't put off asking about finances just because it might get a little awkward.
Nicole Lapin | 1 min read
5 Tips for Working With Your Spouse -- and Making It Work
Working with a Spouse

5 Tips for Working With Your Spouse -- and Making It Work

Support each other unconditionally, stay attentive to each other's needs, embrace compromise and keep in mind that even if you are a CEO, you are a spouse above all
Maria Orozova | 5 min read
Who Do You Love? Whether You Know or Not -- Consider Marriage Very Carefully.
Entrepreneur Network

Who Do You Love? Whether You Know or Not -- Consider Marriage Very Carefully.

As an entrepreneur, getting married has its pros and cons. Watch this video from Entrepreneur Network Partner Patrick Bet-David to find out more.
Entrepreneur Network | 6 min read
5 Reasons Your Spouse Hates Your Business
Work-Life Balance

5 Reasons Your Spouse Hates Your Business

Entrepreneurial success takes everything you have, plus what your family gives you. There are rules about what you can and cannot do with their investment. Learn them.
Zech Newman | 4 min read
Nancy Reagan Proved the Power of Partners in Leadership
Love

Nancy Reagan Proved the Power of Partners in Leadership

As President, Ronald Reagan reshaped American government and politics. He always said he could not have done it without his Nancy.
Ray Hennessey | 6 min read
How My Wife's Sudden Passing Catapulted Me Into Social Entrepreneurship
Death

How My Wife's Sudden Passing Catapulted Me Into Social Entrepreneurship

A serial entrepreneur describes his whirlwind romance and how the tragic loss of the love of his life pushed him in a new direction.
Andrew Medal | 8 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.