Spouses
(Podcast) How This Wife and Husband Founder Team Is Putting Smiles on Babies' Faces
Melissa and Trevor Schill, founders of Baby Teething Tubes, discuss the origins of their product and how they're growing the brand.
More From This Topic
Divorce
Hollywood's Go-To Divorce Attorney Has an Online Solution so Unhappy Couples Don't Have to Pay Attorneys to Argue
This DIY divorce software requires couples to patiently communicate for the greater good. Which is pretty much what a marriage requires.
Co-founders
These 10 Entrepreneurial Couples Share How They Make It Work in Both Business and Love
There's an old cliche that you're not supposed to mix business and pleasure, but these co-founders who are also lovers prove that's just B.S.
Spouses
What Do You Do When Your Spouse Doesn't Support Your Entrepreneurial Dreams?
How to balance what you need with what your partner needs.
Family Businesses
I Recently Hired My Husband to Join My Business. Here's How We Made It Work.
Be sure to consider these six things when contemplating hiring a spouse.
Relationships
5 Important Financial Questions to Ask Your Significant Other
Don't put off asking about finances just because it might get a little awkward.
Working with a Spouse
5 Tips for Working With Your Spouse -- and Making It Work
Support each other unconditionally, stay attentive to each other's needs, embrace compromise and keep in mind that even if you are a CEO, you are a spouse above all
Entrepreneur Network
Who Do You Love? Whether You Know or Not -- Consider Marriage Very Carefully.
As an entrepreneur, getting married has its pros and cons. Watch this video from Entrepreneur Network Partner Patrick Bet-David to find out more.
Work-Life Balance
5 Reasons Your Spouse Hates Your Business
Entrepreneurial success takes everything you have, plus what your family gives you. There are rules about what you can and cannot do with their investment. Learn them.
Love
Nancy Reagan Proved the Power of Partners in Leadership
As President, Ronald Reagan reshaped American government and politics. He always said he could not have done it without his Nancy.
Death
How My Wife's Sudden Passing Catapulted Me Into Social Entrepreneurship
A serial entrepreneur describes his whirlwind romance and how the tragic loss of the love of his life pushed him in a new direction.