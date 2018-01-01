Comebacks

How to Muster Your Comeback After Letting People Down
Mistakes

How to Muster Your Comeback After Letting People Down

These seven points will help you forge ahead with confidence and want to work with you again.
Patrick Proctor | 5 min read
How These Franchises are Getting a Second Chance
Franchises

How These Franchises are Getting a Second Chance

Customers loved these franchises once before. New owners are betting they will again.
Jason Daley | 9 min read
15 Steps I Took to Successfully Reinvent Myself After Losing Everything
Reinvention

15 Steps I Took to Successfully Reinvent Myself After Losing Everything

Nobody asks for a humbling loss but many are grateful for the transformative journey it leaves them no choice but to begin.
John Rampton | 8 min read
How Staples Plans to Come Back After U.S. Killed Office Depot Merger
Staples

How Staples Plans to Come Back After U.S. Killed Office Depot Merger

The office supplies giant is going after smaller companies.
Phil Wahba | 4 min read
Why Rising From the Ashes Is Vital for Disruption, Innovation
Editor's Note

Why Rising From the Ashes Is Vital for Disruption, Innovation

Good (almost) always follows bad.
Amy Cosper | 3 min read
Circuit City Is Coming Back From the Dead
Comebacks

Circuit City Is Coming Back From the Dead

Once the top big-box technology retailer, Circuit City filed for bankruptcy in 2008.
Sarah Whitten | 1 min read
How This Family Rebuilt Their Business After Devastating Losses
Franchises

How This Family Rebuilt Their Business After Devastating Losses

A personal tragedy and an economic downturn hit David Ogburn hard, but he staged a comeback.
Gwen Moran | 3 min read
Someone Messed Up. Here's How You Fix It.
Ethics Coach

Someone Messed Up. Here's How You Fix It.

Whether it's a dishonest employee or an order snafu, what you do after a mistake makes the difference. We'll show you the steps to take.
Gael O'Brien | 4 min read
Nokia Is Gearing Up for a Mobile Comeback
Nokia

Nokia Is Gearing Up for a Mobile Comeback

The company is testing new products, looking for sales partners, hiring software experts and learning from its previous mistakes.
Reuters | 5 min read
McDonald's Turnaround Plan Hasn't Led to Positive Earnings Yet
McDonald's

McDonald's Turnaround Plan Hasn't Led to Positive Earnings Yet

The fast-food giant has a ways to go until it's the 'modern, progressive burger company' of its dreams.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
