Do You Have a Plan to Survive the Proposed Overtime Rules?
Employee Compensation

Do You Have a Plan to Survive the Proposed Overtime Rules?

One thing politicians seem to forget is that when they change the rules to try to force higher pay, the money has to come from somewhere.
Doug and Polly White | 5 min read
Pay People for Commitment, Not for Time or Results
Compensation and Benefits

Pay People for Commitment, Not for Time or Results

With flexible work schedules and performance metrics, a business network CEO suggests a different approach to gauging employees.
Jurgen Appelo | 6 min read
4 Advantages That Small Businesses Can Sell to Attract Top Talent
Hiring

4 Advantages That Small Businesses Can Sell to Attract Top Talent

Leverage the benefits that a young company might have the flexibility to offer and woo the best employees.
Doug and Polly White | 4 min read
The Best Approach to Bringing on Contracted Workers
Ask the Expert

The Best Approach to Bringing on Contracted Workers

When entrepreneurs just need to bring on temporary employees for short-term projects, what is the best approach -- 1099 or W2?
Alex Katz | 5 min read
The Ethics Coach on Dealing With Entitled Employees
Ethics Coach

The Ethics Coach on Dealing With Entitled Employees

It's important to remember that 'want' and 'deserve' don't always overlap.
Gael O'Brien | 3 min read
A Guide to Giving Sales Commissions
Ready for Anything

A Guide to Giving Sales Commissions

The amount of of commission depends on a host of factors, most notably the typical commission structure in your industry.
Joe Worth | 3 min read
Negotiate With Finesse, Style and Success
Negotiating

Negotiate With Finesse, Style and Success

A guide to practicing the art of give-and-take while boldly asking for what you truly want in four steps.
Kate Mckay | 3 min read
Drive a Feedback Loop: Employees Will Benefit, So Will Your Company
Employee Recognition

Drive a Feedback Loop: Employees Will Benefit, So Will Your Company

Recognition of your staffers will help them thrive and also stimulate the growth of your firm.
David Hassell | 5 min read
7 Lessons in Harmony for Family Startups
Family Businesses

7 Lessons in Harmony for Family Startups

Running a family business can unite members of a family but it can also tear them apart. Here are some tips keeping the peace, both at home and at the office.
Christopher Hann | 8 min read
No Cash on Hand? 3 Tips on Attracting Top Talent With Stock Options.
Compensation and Benefits

No Cash on Hand? 3 Tips on Attracting Top Talent With Stock Options.

Entrepreneurs are frequently faced with the conundrum of how to recruit top-tier talent with little cash. To overcome this challenge, many offer stock-based compensation.
Lynda Galligan | 4 min read
