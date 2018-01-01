Marketing Strategy
3 Mistakes That Will Tank Your Marketing Strategy -- And How to Fix Them
Brands are spreading themselves thin, diluting their efforts. Here's how to avoid that mistake at your business.
Entrepreneur Network
5 Tips to Ensure Your Marketing Actually Gets Done
Content, consistency and automation are key to a successful marketing strategy.
4 Reasons Your First Marketing Strategy Isn't Working, and What to do About It
Like novels, poetry, scripts and other creative writing, the first draft of your marketing strategy will rarely be the quality you need.
Customer Engagement
10 Ways to Get High-Roller Customers Spending More With You
Trust, consistency, quality and branding are all good ways to court high-end customers.
Personal Branding
Rocket Launch Yourself to Celebrity Status Online
Your cult-like online following will vanish if you stop creating engaging content.
Social Media Marketing
B2B Marketers, It's Time to Add Snapchat to Your Repertoire
A strong storytelling strategy will expand your reach.
Digital Marketing
Call Conversions: the Blind Spot Threatening Digital Marketing ROI
Most metrics and analytics ignore conversions on cellphones. Is your ROI calculation completely wrong?
Marketing Strategies
All Business is Personal -- Especially in Ecommerce
Grow your marketing with a focus on retention and value-added experiences built around your community of customers.
Pokémon
3 Major Marketing Insights From Pokemon Go
The full impact of this type of game on the way people live, communicate and shop could be quite profound.
Growth Strategies
5 Good Karma Tips to Grow Your Business (Infographic)
Karma is the foundation of a successful and meaningful business.
Digital Marketing
5 Questions to Ask Before Hiring a Digital Marketing Company
Make sure you find the right digital marketing company for your business by asking these five important questions.