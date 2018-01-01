Unique Selling Proposition
The 3 Questions You Must Answer to Make Your Brand Stand Out
Before starting any business, entrepreneurs want to make sure they have a unique selling proposition (USP), which are reasons, presented by a seller, as to why one product or service is different from and better than that of the competition. Unless the seller can pinpoint the USP, he or she will have a difficult time targeting sales and distinguishing the company and/or product from its competitors.
How to pinpoint your USP: To identify your USP, you can start by asking yourself these questions:
- What makes your product distinctive and valuable?
- What makes you, the seller, credible?
- Why should the customer buy what you, the seller, is offering?
- Why should the customer act now?
- Why should customers switch from the competitors to your company?