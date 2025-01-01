Franchise Lists
These Are the Top 10 Burger Franchises in 2025 — And They Can Make More Than $1 Million a Year
The top 10 burger franchises on the Franchise 500 aren't just fan favorites — they're smart investments with brand strength, franchisee support and growth to back them up.
Want to Invest in Learning? These Are the Top Education Franchises in 2025.
Discover the education franchises that earned top spots on Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500 list.
10 No-Office-Required Businesses You Can Start for as Little as $5,000
With strong Franchise 500 rankings and investment levels starting under $5,000, these brands are ready for new owners to hit the ground running.
Love Cars and Want to Own a Business? Start With These 10 Automative Brands.
Whether you're interested in tool distribution, car washes or quick-lube service, these 10 automotive franchises are the top performers of 2025, based on the Franchise 500 Rankings.
These Are the Top Cleaning Franchises in 2025 — With Startup Costs As Low As $5,000
These top-ranked cleaning franchises combine steady demand, low startup costs and recurring revenue to offer some of the most accessible business opportunities today.
Fried, Fast And Franchised — These Are The Top 10 Chicken Franchises in 2025
From global leaders like Popeyes to explosive newcomers like Dave's Hot Chicken, these franchises are winning on flavor, growth and brand support.
Looking to Break Into a Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry? These Are the Top Fitness Franchises in 2025.
These fitness franchises are leading the pack in growth, brand appeal and innovation — offering strong opportunities for health-focused entrepreneurs.
The Top Franchise 500-Ranked Businesses You Can Launch for Less Than $25,000
Want to start a business but don't have millions? These 10 top-ranked franchises cost less than $25,000 to launch.
Want to Own a Business? These Franchises Cost Less Than $10,000 to Get Started.
These Franchise 500-ranked brands offer strong franchisor support, work-life balance and low startup costs.
Looking to Open a Franchise on a Budget? These Brands Cost Less Than $5,000 to Get Started.
These Franchise 500-ranked brands offer national recognition, flexibility and low startup costs.
Want a Side Hustle That Scales? These Are the Top Part-Time Franchises of 2025.
You don't need to go all-in on day one. These top-ranked franchises are perfect for part-time entrepreneurs.
From Industry Leaders to Rising Stars, These Are the Top Pet Franchises of 2025
Whether you're an entrepreneur looking for a high-margin business model or an animal-lover seeking a purpose-driven career, pet franchises offer diverse opportunities to turn passion into profit.
From Powerhouses Like Jersey Mike's and Taco Bell to Icons Like Pizza Hut, These are the Top Fast-Food Franchises in 2025
Discover the 10 most successful QSR franchises of 2025, based on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 ranking.
How This Franchise Grew 70% in 3 Years and Became the Top Choice in Tech
Wireless Zone, #1 in the tech category of the Franchise 500, is redefining wireless retail with cutting-edge technology and franchisee support.
The Simple Formula Behind a Top-Ranked Personal Care Franchise
Great Clips ranked #1 in the personal care category and #33 overall on Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500.