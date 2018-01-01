Brain Science
Artificial Intelligence
AI Won't Replace Us Until It Becomes Much More Like Us
Artificial Intelligence needs structural changes before it can really match up with humans.
Reading
Here's What I Learned Reading More Than 100 Books In 2017
If you get one tiny insight, you can change your entire life.
Communication Strategies
This Entrepreneur's Simple Brain Hacks Will Make You More Effective in Dealing With Awful People and Situations
Control your reactions to control your future.
Technology Innovation
Human Intuition Is the Future of Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Great opportunity awaits those who can 'teach' computers to process information more like a brain and less like a circuit board.
Brain Science
5 Scientifically Proven Ways to Make Your Job More Exciting and Enjoyable
Perspective is the solution to nine-to-five tedium. Science has suggestions for changing yours.
Mornings
How the First 20 Minutes of Your Day Can Set You Up for Success
Engage a positive routine right after waking, and you'll tap into the power of your subconscious brain.
Biases
Only You Can Overcome the Invisible Barrier Keeping You From the Best Available Talent
Unconscious bias is a learned mindset. Leaders who truly want the best teams will look beyond their own experiences to attract and retain a diverse workforce.
neuroscience
Solving the Engagement Conundrum Through Brain Science
A contributor who's both a neuroscientist and an entrepreneur, argues that employers might consider creating "unfocus" time for employees.
Far Out Tech
Stanford Develops Computer That Literally Plugs Into People's Brains
Like an electrical outlet, except not.
neuromarketing
Your Customers' Brains Are Hard-Wired to Decode These 10 Signals
Rhyming schemes and funny memes work because humans respond to recognizable patterns. Help them embrace your brand message by telling stories that feel familiar.
Ready for Anything
Are You Singletasking Yet?
You sure should be. Focusing on one, important item at a time will make you more competent and productive.