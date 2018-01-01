Brain Science

More From This Topic

Here's What I Learned Reading More Than 100 Books In 2017
Reading

Here's What I Learned Reading More Than 100 Books In 2017

If you get one tiny insight, you can change your entire life.
Steve Eakin | 4 min read
This Entrepreneur's Simple Brain Hacks Will Make You More Effective in Dealing With Awful People and Situations
Communication Strategies

This Entrepreneur's Simple Brain Hacks Will Make You More Effective in Dealing With Awful People and Situations

Control your reactions to control your future.
Linda Lacina | 4 min read
Human Intuition Is the Future of Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Technology Innovation

Human Intuition Is the Future of Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Great opportunity awaits those who can 'teach' computers to process information more like a brain and less like a circuit board.
Sarah Austin | 6 min read
5 Scientifically Proven Ways to Make Your Job More Exciting and Enjoyable
Brain Science

5 Scientifically Proven Ways to Make Your Job More Exciting and Enjoyable

Perspective is the solution to nine-to-five tedium. Science has suggestions for changing yours.
Jon Levy | 4 min read
How the First 20 Minutes of Your Day Can Set You Up for Success
Mornings

How the First 20 Minutes of Your Day Can Set You Up for Success

Engage a positive routine right after waking, and you'll tap into the power of your subconscious brain.
Ahmed Safwan | 4 min read
Only You Can Overcome the Invisible Barrier Keeping You From the Best Available Talent
Biases

Only You Can Overcome the Invisible Barrier Keeping You From the Best Available Talent

Unconscious bias is a learned mindset. Leaders who truly want the best teams will look beyond their own experiences to attract and retain a diverse workforce.
Mike Ettling | 6 min read
Solving the Engagement Conundrum Through Brain Science
neuroscience

Solving the Engagement Conundrum Through Brain Science

A contributor who's both a neuroscientist and an entrepreneur, argues that employers might consider creating "unfocus" time for employees.
Srini Pillay | 6 min read
Stanford Develops Computer That Literally Plugs Into People's Brains
Far Out Tech

Stanford Develops Computer That Literally Plugs Into People's Brains

Like an electrical outlet, except not.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Your Customers' Brains Are Hard-Wired to Decode These 10 Signals
neuromarketing

Your Customers' Brains Are Hard-Wired to Decode These 10 Signals

Rhyming schemes and funny memes work because humans respond to recognizable patterns. Help them embrace your brand message by telling stories that feel familiar.
Eric Siu | 6 min read
Are You Singletasking Yet?
Ready for Anything

Are You Singletasking Yet?

You sure should be. Focusing on one, important item at a time will make you more competent and productive.
Greg Wells | 4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.