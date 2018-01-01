Determination
After This Entrepreneur Stood Up to Her Board, Her Sales Quadrupled and the Business Exploded
'The ones who don't quit are the ones who ultimately survive and lead their businesses,' says Samasource founder Leila Janah.
More From This Topic
Leadership
3 Leadership Qualities You Need When Facing a Big Challenge
Once you decide on a path and have a relentless determination to follow it, something magical happens; people rally around you.
Careers
There Is No Such Thing as 'No'
Chicago Scholars President and CEO Dominique Jordan Turner has realized throughout her career that there is always a path to 'yes.'
Success Stories
This 25-Year Old Found Success When He Started Helping Others Succeed
Three years ago Scott Oldford was deeply in debt. When he shifted focus from himself to serving his audience, everything changed for the better.
Project Grow
The Big Lesson Business Owners Can Learn From Rocky Balboa
Do you have the 'Eye of the Tiger' too?
Determination
Driving Yourself Toward Success
Find inspiration in the determination of Amelia Boone, legal counsel at Apple.
Motivation
Grant Cardone's New Book Teaches How to Harness Obession to Achieve Big Success
Get clarity on the life you want and don't waver. There's no such thing as burnout when you're living your purpose.
Passion
4 Tips to Reignite Your Passion and Energy for Your Business
Entrepreneurs stuck in a rut need to rekindle their passion for their business or else they'll never succeed.
Determination
3 Ways to Keep College Debt From Stifling Your Entrepreneurial Spirit
Use this time to experiment on someone else's dime while you learn what will propel your own business.
Entrepreneur Network
Former U.S. Military Commander Compares His Rise in the Ranks to an Endurance Race
On this episode of "Spartan UP!," Sgt. Major Frank Grippe, who was in charge of military operations in 20 countries, talks about the importance of grit and determination in athletics and life.
Perseverance
What Makes a Successful Entrepreneur? Perseverance.
Entrepreneurship is about being the last man standing. It's about having the determination, the discipline, and the cash to see it through.