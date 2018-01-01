Entrepreneur Magazine: January 2011
Featured Article
More Fast-Food Franchises Go Lean
High-calorie fare is so 2010. Fast food takes a lean turn this year. (You want fries with that oatmeal?)
Social Climbers: How Franchises Are Using Social Networking
Franchises are embracing the possibilities of social media platforms like Facebook to extend their brands.
Understanding the Franchise 500 Ranking
How Entrepreneur compiles its megalist of the world's top franchise systems.
Related Articles
Franchises
By the Numbers: The Census Report on Franchises
A first-time review by the U.S. Census Bureau dissects franchising, one stat at a time.
Franchises
10 Things I Hate About Your Franchise Disclosure Document
Listen up, franchisors. Craft a winning disclosure document by avoiding these pitfalls.
Franchises
How I Did It: Three Franchisee Success Stories
These franchise owners share something in common: An indomitable spirit, which makes their personal stories so enlightening.
Franchises
Will I Make Money As a Franchisee?
You can't always bet on a franchise success, but you can put the odds in your favor.
Franchises
The Top 10 Franchises of 2011
Welcome a new No. 1 and the return of an American institution.
Franchises
The Outlook for Franchising in 2011
Consumer spending and hiring aren't expected to increase much in 2011. But for some franchises, it will be a different story.
Franchises
Back to Basics: Trends Shaping Franchising
Value. Affordability. Service. That's the winning combination for success in this year's Franchise 500.
Franchises
Why Hampton Hotels Ranks No. 1 on the Franchise 500 List
By finding its niche in the middle, Hampton Hotels comes out on top.