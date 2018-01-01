Entrepreneur Magazine: February 2011

Featured Article

Fastest Growing Franchises of 2010

Check out our list of the systems that outpaced the rest amid a challenging economic environment.

The New Paper: How Tablets Are Infiltrating the Workplace

Tablet computers begin to find their business niche as productivity and presentation enhancers.

Google's Recruiter on How to Build a Superstar Team

Google's recruiter on how to build a superstar team.

How to Use Social Media to Improve Presentations
Marketing

How to Use Social Media to Improve Presentations

Digital and social media tricks to incorporate the next time you pitch your concept or company to a crowd.
Chris Brogan | 3 min read
How to Get the Most Out of a Franchise 'Discovery Day'
Franchises

How to Get the Most Out of a Franchise 'Discovery Day'

Prospective franchisees often begin their journey at Discovery Day events -- but not everyone makes the cut.
Julie Bennett | 9 min read
Tips for Interior Pages of Your Website
Technology

Tips for Interior Pages of Your Website

Treat every page of your website as if it's the homepage.
Mikal E. Belicove | 3 min read
Innovator: DeviantART's Angelo Sotira
Starting a Business

Innovator: DeviantART's Angelo Sotira

How Angelo Sotira turned 14 million independent artists into a groundbreaking social network.
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 15 min read
Go Gaga

Go Gaga

How to get your Gaga on.
Amy Cosper Editor in Chief/VP | 3 min read
What's Behind Products That Customers Fall in Love With
Marketing

What's Behind Products That Customers Fall in Love With

You don't want customers to just buy your product--you want them to get emotional about it.
Virginia Postrel | 3 min read
How to Build Your Own Brand Buzz
Marketing

How to Build Your Own Brand Buzz

You don't necessarily need professional help to get the word out. Try these tactics for good old-fashioned self-promotion.
Gwen Moran Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance | 2 min read
The Top Marketing Flops of 2010
Marketing

The Top Marketing Flops of 2010

Some companies are skilled in the art of advertising and branding. Then there are these guys.
Jason Ankeny | 4 min read
Billionaire Tycoon Gives Monopoly a Run for Its Money
Entrepreneurs

Billionaire Tycoon Gives Monopoly a Run for Its Money

Forget Monopoly. A new board game trades Marvin Gardens for Saudi cattle farms.
Michelle Juergen | 2 min read
