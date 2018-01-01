Entrepreneur Magazine: July 2011
Featured Article
Jargon: Tweat
A tweet designed to discredit you and damage the reputation of your business.
Chris Brogan on How to Make Your Customer a Hero
Most marketers put the focus on their product. Try flipping that around and showing your customers how they can be successful.
A San Francisco Incubator Blends Foodie and Startup Culture
The Summit SF is helping entrepreneurs brew the next big idea.
Related Articles
How to Open a Coffee Bar
Consider these essentials to help make your caffeinated dreams come true. Plus, a list of the leading coffee franchises.
Leadership
How to Turn Bar Trivia into a Team-Building Exercise
The leader's guide to winning bar happy-hour trivia contests.
Franchises
All the Right Moves
These franchisees packed up their homes and their previous careers to pursue small-business success in new cities
inDinero: A Real-Time Financial Dashboard for Your Business
Following $3 billion in transactions for 20,000 companies can take 3 billion keystrokes across 20,000 spreadsheets--or, with inDinero, just a few clicks
Leadership
This Robot Will Do Your Business Traveling for You
Fed up with traveling for business? Anybot's 'personal avatar' can help.
Go Union: How I Got My Funding
Gary Hicks, president and CEO of SkillSniper.com, describes how he secured financing from a credit union to launch his job-hunting site.
How Gamesalad Can Help You Create Your Own Video Game
This Austin company can turn almost anyone into a game developer.
Growth Strategies
Stumptown's Duane Sorenson, the Coffee Connoisseur
This innovator elevated coffee to a level of appreciation on par with gourmet food and fine wine. An inside look at how the company helped launch a culture of coffee aficionados.
Money, Happiness and the Secret to a Rich Life
You don't want to be rich. You want to be happy. The question is, can money buy happiness? Turns out it can--to an extent.