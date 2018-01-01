Entrepreneur Magazine: July 2012
Featured Article
A Small Talk Survival Guide for the Schmooze-Averse
Nice weather we're having, isn't it? The Esquire guy offers tips for making small talk.
15 Rules for Talking Business Over Drinks
How to behave in any bar meeting. Remember: Don't have what he's having.
The Best Business Bars 2012
The ultimate guide to doing business in a bar
