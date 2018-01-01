Entrepreneur Magazine: July 2014

Entrepreneur Magazine - July 2014
The Ethics Coach on Dealing With Entitled Employees

It's important to remember that 'want' and 'deserve' don't always overlap.

How to Make Predictive Analytics Work for Your Business

If used right, predictive analytics can take the guesswork out of understanding your customers so you can maximize sales opportunities.

This Company Makes Money by Letting Civilians Drive Military Vehicles

"We've crushed cars and motor homes. We've even driven tanks through barns," says founder Tony Borglum

Why Airline Loyalty May No Longer Pay Off
Airlines

Why Airline Loyalty May No Longer Pay Off

Reward programs have been eroding over the last 10 years as airlines shift their devotion to cold, hard, calculable dollars.
Elaine Glusac Writer | 4 min read
The Esquire Guy on the Problem With Passion
Esquire Guy

The Esquire Guy on the Problem With Passion

Sometimes enthusiasm is overrated.
Ross McCammon Articles Editor, GQ magazine | 7 min read
8 Ways to Build a More Welcoming Homepage
Building a Website

8 Ways to Build a More Welcoming Homepage

As the threshold to your business, your homepage should invite people in.
Ann Handley | 6 min read
6 Ways to Harness the Power of Review Sites
Online Reviews

6 Ways to Harness the Power of Review Sites

A review site is a great way for your business to get discovered online, but it can also bring inaccurate criticism.
Paula Andruss | 10 min read
The Best Business Advice You'll Ever Get
Wisdom

The Best Business Advice You'll Ever Get

We called on leading entrepreneurs to share the most valuable piece of advice they've received.
Matt Villano | 9 min read
Why Early Adopters Will Win the Franchise Game
New technology

Why Early Adopters Will Win the Franchise Game

A 'don't-rock-the-boat' strategy is no longer an acceptable option.
Jason Daley | 10 min read
Further Proof That a Picture Is Worth a Thousand Words
Design

Further Proof That a Picture Is Worth a Thousand Words

An app for marking up images streamlines a design firm's operations.
Jonathan Blum | 3 min read
The Inside Story of Flipboard, the App That Makes Digital Content Look Magazine Glossy
Digital Content

The Inside Story of Flipboard, the App That Makes Digital Content Look Magazine Glossy

How serial entrepreneur Mike McCue successfully positioned Flipboard at the forefront of a new era of digital media.
Jason Ankeny | 14 min read
Should You Pay Employees an Hourly Wage or a Salary?
Employee Compensation

Should You Pay Employees an Hourly Wage or a Salary?

You may not have a choice.
Joe Worth | 3 min read
