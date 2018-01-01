Entrepreneur Magazine: October 2014
Featured Article
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Graduate Programs)
The Princeton Review ranks the 50 best entrepreneurship programs
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Undergrad)
The Princeton Review ranks the 50 best entrepreneurship programs
Editor's Note: Light Years
Space is the last frontier, a place where pioneers dare to dream.
Shark Tank
For Shark Tank's Biggest Winner, Business Has Been Scary Good
The production company Ten Thirty One, which puts on Halloween-inspired interactive events, landed $2 million from Mark Cuban and is poised for expansion.
Leadership
Being an Entrepreneur Means That Sometimes, You Just Have to Say No
It can be hard. But it's a necessary evil.
Writing
8 Writing Rules for Entrepreneurs
Writing well is part habit, part knowledge and part giving a damn.
MBAs
To MBA or Not to MBA
Can a formal education really help you make your entrepreneurial dreams come true? Experts weigh in.
College Entrepreneurs
3 Student Startups That Are Going the Distance
They've all managed to make the tricky jump from great idea to great company.
Ethics Coach
The Ethics Coach on the Secret to Hiring Honest Employees
Also: How to maintain workplace confidentiality.