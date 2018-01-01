Entrepreneur Magazine: October 2014

Entrepreneur Magazine - October 2014
Featured Article

Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Graduate Programs)

The Princeton Review ranks the 50 best entrepreneurship programs

Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Undergrad)

The Princeton Review ranks the 50 best entrepreneurship programs

Editor's Note: Light Years

Space is the last frontier, a place where pioneers dare to dream.

For Shark Tank's Biggest Winner, Business Has Been Scary Good
Shark Tank

For Shark Tank's Biggest Winner, Business Has Been Scary Good

The production company Ten Thirty One, which puts on Halloween-inspired interactive events, landed $2 million from Mark Cuban and is poised for expansion.
Jason Ankeny | 4 min read
10 Ways to Recharge
Entrepreneurs

10 Ways to Recharge

Your guide to escaping the burnout model.
2 min read
5 Things You Must Do to Successfully Launch a Business
Starting Up

5 Things You Must Do to Successfully Launch a Business

Let's get down to the basics.
8 min read
Being an Entrepreneur Means That Sometimes, You Just Have to Say No
Leadership

Being an Entrepreneur Means That Sometimes, You Just Have to Say No

It can be hard. But it's a necessary evil.
Michael Hess | 4 min read
8 Writing Rules for Entrepreneurs
Writing

8 Writing Rules for Entrepreneurs

Writing well is part habit, part knowledge and part giving a damn.
Ann Handley | 5 min read
To MBA or Not to MBA
MBAs

To MBA or Not to MBA

Can a formal education really help you make your entrepreneurial dreams come true? Experts weigh in.
Christopher Hann Entrepreneur Contributor | 6 min read
The Esquire Guy on Handling Tears at Work
Esquire Guy

The Esquire Guy on Handling Tears at Work

The workplace can be an emotional place.
Ross McCammon Articles Editor, GQ magazine | 7 min read
3 Student Startups That Are Going the Distance
College Entrepreneurs

3 Student Startups That Are Going the Distance

They've all managed to make the tricky jump from great idea to great company.
Jason Daley | 9 min read
The Ethics Coach on the Secret to Hiring Honest Employees
Ethics Coach

The Ethics Coach on the Secret to Hiring Honest Employees

Also: How to maintain workplace confidentiality.
Gael O'Brien The Ethics Coach | 3 min read
