Entrepreneur Magazine - November 2014

The Idea vs. Execution Debate: Why Ideas Are Everything

Leonardo da Vinci never stopped exploring and challenging conventional wisdom. And neither should you.

Why Franchise Owners Have to Be Especially Careful on Social Media

For the franchise world—in which one negative comment can affect an entire system of corporate owners and franchisees—managing your reputation is especially critical.

How to Make Sleeping on Business Trips Less of a Nightmare

Send business-trip sleep issues packing.

5 Ways to Know if Your Idea Could Become a Business
Business Ideas

5 Ways to Know if Your Idea Could Become a Business

How to judge if you're on to something big.
Jenna Schnuer | 11 min read
Divide and Conquer: Why You Should Separate Your Personal and Business Funds
Money

Divide and Conquer: Why You Should Separate Your Personal and Business Funds

Many entrepreneurs struggle to separate the value of their business from their own net worth (and self-worth).
J.D. Roth | 3 min read
No-Vacation Nation: Why Americans Feel That PTO Is NSFW
Work-Life Balance

No-Vacation Nation: Why Americans Feel That PTO Is NSFW

A look at why U.S. workers are afraid to take time off.
Michelle Juergen | 2 min read
Is My Data Really Safe? Your Questions About Cloud-Based Storage, Answered.
Ask Entrepreneur

Is My Data Really Safe? Your Questions About Cloud-Based Storage, Answered.

One expert shares tips to ensure your data stays safe and secure in the cloud.
Mikal E. Belicove | 3 min read
The Six-Second Video Is a Big Business for Brands
Social Media Marketing

The Six-Second Video Is a Big Business for Brands

Gary Vaynerchuk's viral video company, GrapeStory, gets paid up to $25,000 to create sponsored posts for brands on Vine, Instagram on Snapchat.
John Patrick Pullen | 5 min read
7 Ways to Detox Your Inbox
Email

7 Ways to Detox Your Inbox

Find out how to cut through the e-mail clutter to save time and aggravation.
Ann Handley | 6 min read
This Software Company Wants to Help Retailers Compete Against Amazon
Pricing

This Software Company Wants to Help Retailers Compete Against Amazon

An engineer gives retailers a fighting chance in the online price wars.
Joe Lindsey | 3 min read
Eataly Elevates Food Retail, Tastes Success. What's Next?
Innovator Profiles

Eataly Elevates Food Retail, Tastes Success. What's Next?

The New York City store is now a full-fledged tourist attraction, and the rest of the world is in the company's sights.
Jason Ankeny | 15+ min read
At Eataly, Local Suppliers Are the Key Ingredient
Buy local

At Eataly, Local Suppliers Are the Key Ingredient

The New York City-based Italian megastore has developed strong relationships with local small businesses.
Jason Ankeny | 5 min read
