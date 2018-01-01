Entrepreneur Magazine: December 2014
Featured Article
Why 2014 Was the Year of the Story
Storytelling was the common thread in an otherwise mercurial year in business.
So, You're an Industry Expert Now? How to Prepare for a Speaking Gig.
Speaking as an expert? Take note of this advice.
What's Next for the Sharing Economy?
With successes such as Uber and Airbnb, peer-to-peer businesses are here to stay.
Related Articles
Games
Old-School Games Get New Life
Board games, role-playing games and other offline diversions are having a renaissance.
Content Marketing
Content Marketing Strategies You Can Steal
The best in the biz give their tips on how to be a best-in-class content marketer.
Entrepreneurs
The 10 Entrepreneurs Who Defined 2014
Read about the business leaders who dominated headlines in 2014 and set the stage for the year ahead -- for better or for worse.
Business Unusual
Meet the Man Behind Some of the World's Most Famous Water Fountains
From his backyard to the opening ceremony at the Olympics, Mark Fuller's water works have made a big splash.
Advice
Expert Advice: What to Do When an Employee Is Caught Stealing
Follow these three steps to ensure you handle a tricky money situation with sense.
Fashion
Active or Idle, Everyone Is Wearing Gym Clothes Now
Sales of activewear are growing as denim sales are shrinking.
Business Unusual
Across the U.S., Bars Are Letting You Play Your Favorite Childhood Video Games
Cocktails mix with vintage video games at the newest arcades.
Ethics Coach
Will My Employer Sue Me for Starting My Own Business?
You have ethics questions, and we have answers.
Driving Business - Driving Success
'Check' It Out: Why This Restaurant Group Began Using a Tableside Payment System
Four Dickie Brennan's restaurants are using a new payment system, and it's a hit with customers and staff.