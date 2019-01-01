My Queue

Startups Magazine: October 2003

Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - October 2003
Subscribe

Featured Article

Ready, Set . . .

Want to own your own business? Here are more than 1,500 ways to get started.

What's Cooking?

You could be, if you're thinking about opening your own restaurant. But before you put on your apron and pull out your spatula, follow our 4 steps to getting started.

By Design

Getting your new office off the ground? Plan for success with these essentials.

Related Articles

Playing It Right
Franchises

Playing It Right

As an entrepreneur, taking risks is part of your nature. But when it comes to franchise research, it doesn't pay to gamble. Keep these points in mind before choosing a franchise.
Andrew A. Caffey | 11 min read
Small Talk

Small Talk

Feeling overwhelmed by the idea of starting your own business? Then starting with a microenterprise could be the answer for you.
Mark Henricks | 11 min read
Late Bloomer
Starting a Business

Late Bloomer

If you're just now realizing you're an entrepreneur at heart, not to worry. Here's why starting a business after 40 could be the best thing that ever happened to you.
Nichole L. Torres | 9 min read
What You &lt;i&gt;Really&lt;/i&gt; Need to Know About Startup Financing
Starting a Business

What You <i>Really</i> Need to Know About Startup Financing

Don't waste your time looking for money in all the wrong places. Here's the truth about startup financing.
Crystal Detamore-Rodman | 10 min read
Step by Step

Step by Step

From advertising to zeroing in on your first customers, our A-to-Z list of essential startup steps includes everything you need to do to get your business off the ground.
Chris Penttila | 15+ min read
The Power of One

The Power of One

Times are uncertain, but what else is new? It's up to you to dispel the doubt that's stopping you from starting a business.
Romanus Wolter | 3 min read
Dramatic Improvement

Dramatic Improvement

All the world's a stage for one entrepreneur and the kids who take her acting classes.
Devlin Smith | 2 min read
I Spy Something Dyed . . .

I Spy Something Dyed . . .

Two sisters went undercover to investigate a possible franchise--and liked what they saw.
Devlin Smith | 2 min read
Smooth Moves

Smooth Moves

This franchisee got his big break when an opportunity showed up on his doorstep.
Jodie Carter | 2 min read
