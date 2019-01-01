My Queue

Startups Magazine: February 2005

Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - February 2005
Subscribe

Featured Article

Give an Inch . . .

And then take a mile with these low-cost franchise options. With minimal investements, these franchises won't drain your pocketbook.

Spring Cleaning

Take a day to dust off your old business ideas and see if they still shine.

Stop the Presses!

Want to get noticed? Take your marketing to the next level with these 9 tips for writing a powerful press release.

Related Articles

Good as Sold
Franchises

Good as Sold

A former stay-at-home mom takes her love for eBay to the next level.
Natalia Olenicoff | 2 min read
The Candy Man Can
Franchises

The Candy Man Can

After years of dreaming, this candy lover worked up the nerve to buy a franchise.
Jeri Yoshida | 2 min read
Trading Up
Growth Strategies

Trading Up

No cash? No problem. Here's how smart entrepreneurs use barter to help save money, create connections and grow their businesses.
Mark Henricks | 11 min read
Starting Small

Starting Small

With discipline and determination, these four entrepreneurs launched businesses with less than $1,000 each. See how they've grown from those budget beginnings to today's successful companies.
April Y. Pennington | 10 min read
Cheap Sheet
Franchises

Cheap Sheet

Stumped by the task of finding the perfect budget-friendly franchise? We've got all the answers you need to do your homework right--and spend your money wisely.
Andrew A. Caffey | 11 min read
What's Love Got to Do With it?

What's Love Got to Do With it?

Is a passion for your idea enough to base a business on--or is a hot market opportunity a better guarantee of a sure thing?
Judith Potwora | 12 min read
A Movable Feast

A Movable Feast

We've set up an impressive spread of budget-friendly gadgets to get your mobile office on the road.
Amanda C. Kooser | 8 min read
Babies on Board
Starting a Business

Babies on Board

Can you take care of baby and business at the same time?
Paul and Sarah Edwards | 4 min read
Making Home Work
Starting a Business

Making Home Work

What's the best way to balance your homebased business and your family life? Start by figuring out your style.
Paul and Sarah Edwards | 5 min read
