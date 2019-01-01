My Queue

Startups Magazine: February 2007

Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - February 2007
Featured Article

12 Hot Business Ideas

So you know you want to start a business, but you're not sure what kind of business to start? We've made your decision easier by spotlighting 12 of today's hottest business ideas.

All-Inclusive Snacks Take Off Across the Continent

This couple found a recipe for success in allergen-free treats.

Use Your Former Job to Network

Connections can mean the difference between startup success and failure.

Taking the Plunge into Franchising
Franchises

Taking the Plunge into Franchising

A former Navy diver discovered security in surveillance systems.
Kim Orr | 2 min read
Live as a Tastefully Simple Biz Opp Owner
Marketing

Live as a Tastefully Simple Biz Opp Owner

This busy mom found comfort in a food business that lets her work at home.
2 min read
The Mom Entrepreneur Juggling Act
Starting a Business

The Mom Entrepreneur Juggling Act

Starting a part-time business while caring for kids is no simple feat, but this challenge has its rewards.
Tamara Monosoff | 3 min read
Spot the Latest Trends
Starting a Business

Spot the Latest Trends

Spotting trends can put your business in the money for the long haul.
Karen E. Spaeder | 8 min read
Sweet Tunes

Sweet Tunes

In the time it takes to release a few Pez candies from their colorful dispenser, Patrick Misterovich took his business from concept to reality.
Kim Orr | 2 min read
Game Time

Game Time

Former college athlete helps fellow jocks find jobs.
Lindsay Holloway | 2 min read
Nailing It

Nailing It

By bringing manicures and pedicures to clients, this entrepreneur turned a friend's wish into a well-groomed business.
Kim Orr | 2 min read
Market for Instant Sales
Marketing

Market for Instant Sales

Cut to the chase with these tips to reach prospects who are ready to buy.
Kim T. Gordon | 3 min read
Get Your Biz Noticed Online--For Free

Get Your Biz Noticed Online--For Free

Got a tight budget? You can still get noticed. Find out why online publicity is one of the best ways to boost your business.
Gwen Moran Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance | 10 min read
