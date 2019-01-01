Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - September 2008

Startups Magazine: September 2008
Featured Article
50 Steps to Startup Success
We've tapped the minds of business experts and entrepreneurs to bring you the essential steps to launching a business.
Be Your Own Boss
If you long to run things, but crave a little structure, a franchise or biz opp could be the perfect solution.
Say The Right Thing
Your marketing message should highlight how you're different and motivate prospects to buy.
Protecting Kids, Preserving the Planet
Opportunities abound for entrepreneurs who can deliver safe, eco-friendly children's products.
Upgrade Your Attitude
Your outlook affects not only how successful you'll be at managing your business, but also how inspired others will be in supporting your efforts.
You Can Get a Loan
Headlines paint a bleak picture, but startup capital is available to the prepared.