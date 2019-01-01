Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - October 2011

Startups Magazine: October 2011
Featured Article
How to Become Your Own Boss
The creators of natural sleep aid Dream Water share how they ditched corporate life and gained national success.
10 Movies About Entrepreneurs
A look at some of Hollywood's best films that showcase the real and invented lives of business owners.
Tablet Options for Startups
Here's what to expect from the Apple iPad 2, Motorola Xoom, Viewsonic Viewpad 10, and Blackberry Playbook.
Related Articles
Starting a Business
Five Questions Your Business Plan Must Answer
Business plans don't have to be a lengthy ordeal. But you're more likely to get off to a good start if you think through critical questions about how you'll make money and run the show.
Finance
An Insider's Take on Attracting Angel Investment
James Hunt, an angel investor and adjunct professor at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business, shares his secrets on getting attention from financial backers.
Ready For Anything
From Modest Roots to a 3,000-Salon Franchise
How the founders of Great Clips haircutting company built a thriving business.
Ready For Anything
The Myth of the Business Plan
Don't fall prey to analysis by paralysis. Writing a business plan isn't all it's cracked up to be. If you're agonizing over a written plan, your time might be better spent talking to potential customers.
Ready For Anything
Startup Turns Your Tablet Into a Point-of-Sale System
Own Point of Sale offers cafes and coffee shops a way to ring up sales in the cloud.
Technology
5 Easy Tools to Build a Website
You don't have to be a techie to build a website for your business. Here are five affordable resources to get started.
Technology
How to Build a Mobile App for Your Business
Consider these five tips to create an app in a matter of minutes using a turnkey platform.
Ready For Anything
Five Rules for Building Strong Connections
Having a great product just isn't enough. Ultimately the people you know will make the difference in your business success. Here's how to find them.