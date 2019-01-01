My Queue

Startups Magazine: October 2005

Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - October 2005
Ready for Startup

Get on your mark--our listings of more than 1,000 franchise and business opportunities will get you in the race.

Smart Idea

This innovative advertising device catches golfers' attention even while they keep their eye on the ball.

Paper Chase

Is working from home as a medical transcriptionist still a profitable business? Our experts weigh in.

Mr. Fix-IT

A self-proclaimed geek heeds a sign to start a computer franchise.
Rebecca Villaneda | 2 min read
Pet Pals

A part-time pet business lets a couple pursue their passion while having fun.
Sara Wilson | 2 min read
Map It Out

Get help making a plan so you don't get lost on the way to startup.
Steve Cooper | 3 min read
Strength in Numbers

There's no need to go it alone--you can find solutions by accepting others' advice.
Romanus Wolter | 3 min read
Dream a Little Dream

Find your perfect business by tapping into what you really want from life.
Eileen Figure Sandlin | 3 min read
Hey, You. Over Here!

Made you look. Now go ahead and get prospects looking at you with these tips for designing the perfect print ad.
Isabella Trebond | 5 min read
Take It With You

Who says you can't? There's a portable available to fit every need and budget.
Amanda C. Kooser | 8 min read
To Your Health

Keep from packing on the pounds while working in a home office with these easy-to-follow tips.
Paul and Sarah Edwards | 5 min read
If You Build It...

Will they come? If you think your invention could be the foundation for a business, here's how to make the leap.
Don Debelak | 7 min read
