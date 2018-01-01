Entrepreneur Magazine: December 2010
Featured Article
Meet Your Mentor
A new online matchmaker offers to connect small-business owners with volunteer advisors.
The Fill-in-the-Blank Economy
Some call it the entrepreneur economy, some the engagement economy. Whatever you call it, 2010 was a topsy-turvy year.
A New Tool to Build a Mobile Storefront
This mobile storefront solution ushers small-business owners into the growing world of 'm-commerce.'
Related Articles
Marketing
Many Roads Lead to Leads
Engaging and acquiring customers is no longer as simple as using direct mail.
Starting a Business
The No-Exit Strategy
Sure, Duke Chung was tempted by a buyout offer. But he knew that he was worth much more. (He was right.)
Franchises
Bottling Individuality
How one wine lover turned his passion into a chain of storefronts where anyone can play vintner.
Franchises
To Protect and Serve ... Again
When Dawn Costanzo went from undercover cop to home-care provider, the first life she changed was her own.
Ask Entrepreneur
Chris Brogan on the New Attention Deficit
Exit the inbox, turn off the screen and silence the ringer. Machines are robbing you of your ability to focus.
Starting a Business
Selling Equity: A High-Stakes Game
Sidestepping the traps of equity fund-raising
Franchises
Franchised Spas Thrive with Cost-Conscious Consumers
Expensive day spas are being pummeled by the recession, but franchised spas and massage centers are growing fast.
Starting a Business
How to Bring Business into Your Home
The final installment of a three-part series on home offices: welcoming visitors.