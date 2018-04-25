The Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $50,000

Check out the top franchises that can be started for less than $50,000, ranked based on their scores they received in Entrepreneur's 2018 Franchise 500 ranking.

April 25, 2018 8 min read

Buying a franchise doesn't have to break the bank. Below you'll find the top franchises that can be started for less than $50,000, ranked based on their scores they received in Entrepreneur's 2018 Franchise 500 ranking.

This list is not intended to recommend any particular company, but rather as a starting point for your own reserach. No matter how much a franchise costs, you should always carefully read the company’s legal documents, consult with a franchise attorney and an accountant, and talk to current and former franchisees before you invest.

1. HomeVestors of America

Home buying, repair, and selling

Startup cost: 44K - 347.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 851/0

2. Jan-Pro Franchising International

Commercial cleaning

Startup cost: 3.99K - 51.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,486/0

3. Cruise Planners

Travel agencies

Startup cost: 2.1K - 22.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,564/1

4. Jazzercise

Group fitness classes, conventions, apparel, and accessories

Startup cost: 3.7K - 32.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 9,077/2

5. Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

Home inspections

Startup cost: 34.4K - 42.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 560/0

6. Anago Cleaning Systems

Commercial cleaning

Startup cost: 10.4K - 68.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,503/0

7. Vanguard Cleaning Systems

Commercial cleaning

Startup cost: 10.9K - 39.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,237/0

8. Stratus Building Solutions

Environmentally-friendly commercial cleaning

Startup cost: 3.5K - 48.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,325/0

9. Rooter-Man

Plumbing, drain, and sewer cleaning

Startup cost: 46.8K - 137.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 613/22

10. HomeTeam Inspection Service

Home inspections

Startup cost: 48.8K - 75.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 167/0

11. Dream Vacations

Travel agencies

Startup cost: 3.2K - 21.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,119/0

12. Property Management Inc.

Commercial, residential, and association property management

Startup cost: 19.9K - 86.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 199/1

13. Chester's

Chicken

Startup cost: 12K - 296.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,156/0

14. NaturaLawn of America

Organic-based lawn care

Startup cost: 47.5K - 112.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 78/7

15. My Gym Children's Fitness Center

Early-learning/fitness programs

Startup cost: 36.8K - 249.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 503/0

16. Jantize America

Commercial cleaning

Startup cost: 8.2K - 49K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 157/0

17. National Property Inspections

Home and commercial property inspections

Startup cost: 43.2K - 47K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 224/0

18. Drama Kids International

After-school drama classes and summer camps

Startup cost: 28.8K - 49.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 233/0

19. Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax

Insurance and tax-preparation services

Startup cost: 49.7K - 107.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 175/0

20. Lendio Franchising

Small business financing

Startup cost: 40.2K - 106.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 21/0

21. Buildingstars International

Commercial cleaning

Startup cost: 2.2K - 53.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 735/0

22. Alternative Board (TAB)

Peer advisory boards, business coaching

Startup cost: 45.4K - 94.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 226/28

23. Jet-Black

Asphalt maintenance

Startup cost: 43K - 100.98K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 104/8

24. Soccer Shots Franchising

Soccer programs for ages 2 to 8

Startup cost: 35.6K - 48.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 183/8

25. TSS Photography

Youth sports, school, and event photography

Startup cost: 20.4K - 74.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 187/0

26. Oxi Fresh Franchising

Carpet, upholstery, hardwood floor, tile, and grout cleaning

Startup cost: 41K - 69.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 337/3

27. Champs Chicken

Fried chicken, fried fish, sides

Startup cost: 9K - 349K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 397/0

28. Mosquito Squad

Outdoor pest control

Startup cost: 29.6K - 69.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 220/0

29. Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy

Sports camps and programs

Startup cost: 25.8K - 58.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 62/63

30. H&R Block

Tax preparation, electronic filing

Startup cost: 31.6K - 149.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,027/6,655

31. Destination Athlete

Youth sports apparel, equipment, and services

Startup cost: 31.3K - 144.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 41/0

32. Leadership Management

Leadership and organization training and development

Startup cost: 20K - 27.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 461/0

33. Window Gang

Window, gutter, and dryer-vent cleaning, pressure washing, chimney sweeping

Startup cost: 34.4K - 81.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 90/102

34. Sit Means Sit Dog Training

Dog training

Startup cost: 49.8K - 145.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 119/1

35. Fit Body Boot Camp

Indoor fitness boot camps

Startup cost: 37.7K - 87.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 405/0

36. Estrella Insurance

Auto, home, and business insurance

Startup cost: 49.95K - 84K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 126/0

37. Foliage Design Systems

Interior plant sales, leasing, and maintenance

Startup cost: 44.4K - 64.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/3

38. Paul Davis Emergency Services

Emergency restoration

Startup cost: 49.1K - 213.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 97/0

39. Aire-Master of America

Restroom odor-control and maintenance

Startup cost: 39.6K - 142.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 109/7

40. HappyFeet Legends International

Soccer programs for ages 2 to 18

Startup cost: 22.5K - 29.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 116/3

41. Duraclean

Carpet and upholstery cleaning, disaster restoration, mold remediation

Startup cost: 38.7K - 117.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 274/9

42. Kinderdance International

Children's dance, gymnastics, fitness, and yoga programs

Startup cost: 17.95K - 46.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 134/2

43. WIN Home Inspection

Home inspections

Startup cost: 44.3K - 67.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 191/0

44. SuperGlass Windshield Repair

Windshield repair, glass scratch removal, headlight lens repair

Startup cost: 9.9K - 31K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 332/0

45. TGA Premier Youth Tennis

Youth tennis programs

Startup cost: 21.5K - 62.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 43/1

46. Acti-Kare

Nonmedical home care

Startup cost: 33.9K - 52.99K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 118/0

47. Merle Norman Cosmetics

Cosmetics and skin-care products

Startup cost: 34.8K - 186.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,182/2

48. Realty Executives Intl. Svcs.

Real estate

Startup cost: 23.5K - 171K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 481/0

49. Challenge Island

Educational enrichment programs

Startup cost: 47.6K - 62.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 54/3

50. Complete Weddings + Events

Photography, DJ, video, and photo-booth services

Startup cost: 26.4K - 48.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 194/2

51. Padgett Business Services

Financial, payroll, consulting, and tax services

Startup cost: 20.2K - 99.98K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 356/0

52. Christmas Decor

Holiday and event lighting

Startup cost: 19.6K - 62.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 257/0

53. Colors On Parade

Mobile auto paint and dent repair

Startup cost: 33.8K - 103K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 224/11

54. Pronto Insurance

Insurance

Startup cost: 33.8K - 89.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 46/126

55. Novus Glass

Auto glass repair and replacement

Startup cost: 46.2K - 241.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,967/32

56. Happy Tax Franchising

Tax preparation

Startup cost: 30.4K - 66.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 101/0

57. Maid Right

Residential cleaning

Startup cost: 4.7K - 48.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 244/10

58. ACFN-The ATM Franchise Business

Automated teller machines

Startup cost: 39.4K - 64.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 239/0

59. Town Money Saver

Direct-mail and digital advertising

Startup cost: 5.7K - 17K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 49/0

60. Young Rembrandts Franchise

Drawing classes for ages 3 to 12

Startup cost: 41.3K - 48.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 105/0

61. GarageExperts

Garage cabinets, floor coatings, organization products

Startup cost: 48.5K - 86.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 47/0

62. Engineering for Kids

STEM activities

Startup cost: 27.3K - 93.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 171/1

63. Computer Troubleshooters

Technology consulting and services for small businesses

Startup cost: 12.2K - 27.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 315/3

64. Mr. Sandless/Dr. DecknFence

Interior and exterior sandless wood refinishing

Startup cost: 26.8K - 87.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 247/0

65. Touching Hearts At Home

Nonmedical home care for seniors and people with disabilities

Startup cost: 49.4K - 71.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 56/0

66. Shine Window Care and Holiday Lighting

Window cleaning, pressure washing, holiday lighting installation

Startup cost: 23K - 98.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/0

67. Interior Magic

Auto appearance reconditioning

Startup cost: 33.1K - 100.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 51/0

68. Jackson Hewitt Tax Service

Tax preparation

Startup cost: 39.7K - 105.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,065/1,772

69. FRSTeam

Restoration dry cleaning

Startup cost: 33.4K - 380.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 39/8

70. Surface Specialists

Bathtub repair and refinishing, tub liners, bath remodeling

Startup cost: 43.2K - 56K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 45/0

71. Mighty Kicks

Mobile soccer programs for ages 2 to 12

Startup cost: 10.2K - 16.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 34/1

72. Help-U-Sell Real Estate

Real estate

Startup cost: 23.3K - 39.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 102/0

73. Mint Condition Franchising

Commercial cleaning, building maintenance

Startup cost: 4.7K - 32.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 340/0

74. Home Cleaning Centers of America

Residential and commercial cleaning

Startup cost: 32.8K - 34.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 32/0

75. Lil' Angels Photography

School, childcare, and family photography

Startup cost: 36.3K - 40.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 57/1

76. Just Between Friends Franchise Systems

Children's and maternity consignment events

Startup cost: 32.8K - 45.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 153/5

77. Bloomin' Blinds

Window covering sales, installation, and repairs

Startup cost: 49.1K - 105.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 39/1

78. Rhea Lana's Franchise Systems

Children's consignment events

Startup cost: 19.1K - 38.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 78/3

79. Men In Kilts Window Cleaning

Window and exterior cleaning

Startup cost: 47.5K - 108K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/0

80. TGA Premier Junior Golf

Youth golf programs

Startup cost: 21.5K - 62.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 55/2

81. Payroll Vault Franchising

Payroll services

Startup cost: 37.2K - 82.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 35/1

82. Abrakadoodle

Art-education programs

Startup cost: 37.9K - 80.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 353/2

83. Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services

In-home tutoring

Startup cost: 33.8K - 57.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 384/0

84. BirthdayPak

Direct-mail advertising

Startup cost: 34.5K - 135.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 21/0

85. Proforma

Printing and promotional products

Startup cost: 4.7K - 39.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 654/0

86. Duct Doctor USA

Residential and commercial air-duct cleaning

Startup cost: 41K - 136.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/0

87. PortraitEFX Photography Franchise

Photography

Startup cost: 22.5K - 43.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 46/7

88. Assist-2-Sell

Discount real estate

Startup cost: 24K - 45.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 162/1

89. Bar-B-Clean

Barbecue cleaning

Startup cost: 36.95K - 50.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/1

90. United Country Real Estate

Real estate

Startup cost: 16.7K - 45.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 417/0

91. ActionCoach

Business coaching

Startup cost: 47.96K - 466.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 758/3

92. Amazing Athletes

Educational sports programs

Startup cost: 30.9K - 43.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 96/0

93. SandFree

Wood floor refinishing

Startup cost: 40.6K - 64.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 15/1

94. Coffee News

Weekly newspapers distributed at restaurants

Startup cost: 9.8K - 10.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 801/5

95. Little Kickers

Preschool soccer programs

Startup cost: 23.2K - 34.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 278/2

96. Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network

Restoration of textiles and electronics

Startup cost: 45.6K - 235.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 153/0

97. Class 101

College planning and educational services

Startup cost: 40.5K - 57.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 23/1

98. IceBorn

Ice and water vending machines

Startup cost: 27.1K - 213.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 76/103

99. You've Got Maids

Environmentally friendly residential cleaning

Startup cost: 36.4K - 107K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 78/0