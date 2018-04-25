The Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $50,000
Buying a franchise doesn't have to break the bank. Below you'll find the top franchises that can be started for less than $50,000, ranked based on their scores they received in Entrepreneur's 2018 Franchise 500 ranking.
This list is not intended to recommend any particular company, but rather as a starting point for your own reserach. No matter how much a franchise costs, you should always carefully read the company’s legal documents, consult with a franchise attorney and an accountant, and talk to current and former franchisees before you invest.
For more budget-friendly franchises, check out our other lists here.
1. HomeVestors of America
Home buying, repair, and selling
Startup cost: 44K - 347.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 851/0
2. Jan-Pro Franchising International
Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: 3.99K - 51.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,486/0
3. Cruise Planners
Travel agencies
Startup cost: 2.1K - 22.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,564/1
4. Jazzercise
Group fitness classes, conventions, apparel, and accessories
Startup cost: 3.7K - 32.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 9,077/2
5. Pillar To Post Home Inspectors
Home inspections
Startup cost: 34.4K - 42.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 560/0
6. Anago Cleaning Systems
Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: 10.4K - 68.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,503/0
7. Vanguard Cleaning Systems
Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: 10.9K - 39.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,237/0
8. Stratus Building Solutions
Environmentally-friendly commercial cleaning
Startup cost: 3.5K - 48.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,325/0
9. Rooter-Man
Plumbing, drain, and sewer cleaning
Startup cost: 46.8K - 137.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 613/22
10. HomeTeam Inspection Service
Home inspections
Startup cost: 48.8K - 75.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 167/0
11. Dream Vacations
Travel agencies
Startup cost: 3.2K - 21.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,119/0
12. Property Management Inc.
Commercial, residential, and association property management
Startup cost: 19.9K - 86.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 199/1
13. Chester's
Chicken
Startup cost: 12K - 296.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,156/0
14. NaturaLawn of America
Organic-based lawn care
Startup cost: 47.5K - 112.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 78/7
15. My Gym Children's Fitness Center
Early-learning/fitness programs
Startup cost: 36.8K - 249.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 503/0
16. Jantize America
Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: 8.2K - 49K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 157/0
17. National Property Inspections
Home and commercial property inspections
Startup cost: 43.2K - 47K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 224/0
18. Drama Kids International
After-school drama classes and summer camps
Startup cost: 28.8K - 49.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 233/0
19. Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax
Insurance and tax-preparation services
Startup cost: 49.7K - 107.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 175/0
20. Lendio Franchising
Small business financing
Startup cost: 40.2K - 106.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 21/0
21. Buildingstars International
Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: 2.2K - 53.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 735/0
22. Alternative Board (TAB)
Peer advisory boards, business coaching
Startup cost: 45.4K - 94.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 226/28
23. Jet-Black
Asphalt maintenance
Startup cost: 43K - 100.98K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 104/8
24. Soccer Shots Franchising
Soccer programs for ages 2 to 8
Startup cost: 35.6K - 48.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 183/8
25. TSS Photography
Youth sports, school, and event photography
Startup cost: 20.4K - 74.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 187/0
26. Oxi Fresh Franchising
Carpet, upholstery, hardwood floor, tile, and grout cleaning
Startup cost: 41K - 69.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 337/3
27. Champs Chicken
Fried chicken, fried fish, sides
Startup cost: 9K - 349K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 397/0
28. Mosquito Squad
Outdoor pest control
Startup cost: 29.6K - 69.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 220/0
29. Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy
Sports camps and programs
Startup cost: 25.8K - 58.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 62/63
30. H&R Block
Tax preparation, electronic filing
Startup cost: 31.6K - 149.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,027/6,655
31. Destination Athlete
Youth sports apparel, equipment, and services
Startup cost: 31.3K - 144.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 41/0
32. Leadership Management
Leadership and organization training and development
Startup cost: 20K - 27.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 461/0
33. Window Gang
Window, gutter, and dryer-vent cleaning, pressure washing, chimney sweeping
Startup cost: 34.4K - 81.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 90/102
34. Sit Means Sit Dog Training
Dog training
Startup cost: 49.8K - 145.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 119/1
35. Fit Body Boot Camp
Indoor fitness boot camps
Startup cost: 37.7K - 87.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 405/0
36. Estrella Insurance
Auto, home, and business insurance
Startup cost: 49.95K - 84K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 126/0
37. Foliage Design Systems
Interior plant sales, leasing, and maintenance
Startup cost: 44.4K - 64.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/3
38. Paul Davis Emergency Services
Emergency restoration
Startup cost: 49.1K - 213.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 97/0
39. Aire-Master of America
Restroom odor-control and maintenance
Startup cost: 39.6K - 142.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 109/7
40. HappyFeet Legends International
Soccer programs for ages 2 to 18
Startup cost: 22.5K - 29.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 116/3
41. Duraclean
Carpet and upholstery cleaning, disaster restoration, mold remediation
Startup cost: 38.7K - 117.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 274/9
42. Kinderdance International
Children's dance, gymnastics, fitness, and yoga programs
Startup cost: 17.95K - 46.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 134/2
43. WIN Home Inspection
Home inspections
Startup cost: 44.3K - 67.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 191/0
44. SuperGlass Windshield Repair
Windshield repair, glass scratch removal, headlight lens repair
Startup cost: 9.9K - 31K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 332/0
45. TGA Premier Youth Tennis
Youth tennis programs
Startup cost: 21.5K - 62.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 43/1
46. Acti-Kare
Nonmedical home care
Startup cost: 33.9K - 52.99K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 118/0
47. Merle Norman Cosmetics
Cosmetics and skin-care products
Startup cost: 34.8K - 186.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,182/2
48. Realty Executives Intl. Svcs.
Real estate
Startup cost: 23.5K - 171K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 481/0
49. Challenge Island
Educational enrichment programs
Startup cost: 47.6K - 62.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 54/3
50. Complete Weddings + Events
Photography, DJ, video, and photo-booth services
Startup cost: 26.4K - 48.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 194/2
51. Padgett Business Services
Financial, payroll, consulting, and tax services
Startup cost: 20.2K - 99.98K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 356/0
52. Christmas Decor
Holiday and event lighting
Startup cost: 19.6K - 62.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 257/0
53. Colors On Parade
Mobile auto paint and dent repair
Startup cost: 33.8K - 103K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 224/11
54. Pronto Insurance
Insurance
Startup cost: 33.8K - 89.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 46/126
55. Novus Glass
Auto glass repair and replacement
Startup cost: 46.2K - 241.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,967/32
56. Happy Tax Franchising
Tax preparation
Startup cost: 30.4K - 66.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 101/0
57. Maid Right
Residential cleaning
Startup cost: 4.7K - 48.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 244/10
58. ACFN-The ATM Franchise Business
Automated teller machines
Startup cost: 39.4K - 64.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 239/0
59. Town Money Saver
Direct-mail and digital advertising
Startup cost: 5.7K - 17K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 49/0
60. Young Rembrandts Franchise
Drawing classes for ages 3 to 12
Startup cost: 41.3K - 48.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 105/0
61. GarageExperts
Garage cabinets, floor coatings, organization products
Startup cost: 48.5K - 86.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 47/0
62. Engineering for Kids
STEM activities
Startup cost: 27.3K - 93.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 171/1
63. Computer Troubleshooters
Technology consulting and services for small businesses
Startup cost: 12.2K - 27.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 315/3
64. Mr. Sandless/Dr. DecknFence
Interior and exterior sandless wood refinishing
Startup cost: 26.8K - 87.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 247/0
65. Touching Hearts At Home
Nonmedical home care for seniors and people with disabilities
Startup cost: 49.4K - 71.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 56/0
66. Shine Window Care and Holiday Lighting
Window cleaning, pressure washing, holiday lighting installation
Startup cost: 23K - 98.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/0
67. Interior Magic
Auto appearance reconditioning
Startup cost: 33.1K - 100.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 51/0
68. Jackson Hewitt Tax Service
Tax preparation
Startup cost: 39.7K - 105.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,065/1,772
69. FRSTeam
Restoration dry cleaning
Startup cost: 33.4K - 380.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 39/8
70. Surface Specialists
Bathtub repair and refinishing, tub liners, bath remodeling
Startup cost: 43.2K - 56K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 45/0
71. Mighty Kicks
Mobile soccer programs for ages 2 to 12
Startup cost: 10.2K - 16.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 34/1
72. Help-U-Sell Real Estate
Real estate
Startup cost: 23.3K - 39.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 102/0
73. Mint Condition Franchising
Commercial cleaning, building maintenance
Startup cost: 4.7K - 32.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 340/0
74. Home Cleaning Centers of America
Residential and commercial cleaning
Startup cost: 32.8K - 34.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 32/0
75. Lil' Angels Photography
School, childcare, and family photography
Startup cost: 36.3K - 40.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 57/1
76. Just Between Friends Franchise Systems
Children's and maternity consignment events
Startup cost: 32.8K - 45.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 153/5
77. Bloomin' Blinds
Window covering sales, installation, and repairs
Startup cost: 49.1K - 105.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 39/1
78. Rhea Lana's Franchise Systems
Children's consignment events
Startup cost: 19.1K - 38.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 78/3
79. Men In Kilts Window Cleaning
Window and exterior cleaning
Startup cost: 47.5K - 108K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/0
80. TGA Premier Junior Golf
Youth golf programs
Startup cost: 21.5K - 62.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 55/2
81. Payroll Vault Franchising
Payroll services
Startup cost: 37.2K - 82.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 35/1
82. Abrakadoodle
Art-education programs
Startup cost: 37.9K - 80.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 353/2
83. Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services
In-home tutoring
Startup cost: 33.8K - 57.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 384/0
84. BirthdayPak
Direct-mail advertising
Startup cost: 34.5K - 135.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 21/0
85. Proforma
Printing and promotional products
Startup cost: 4.7K - 39.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 654/0
86. Duct Doctor USA
Residential and commercial air-duct cleaning
Startup cost: 41K - 136.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/0
87. PortraitEFX Photography Franchise
Photography
Startup cost: 22.5K - 43.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 46/7
88. Assist-2-Sell
Discount real estate
Startup cost: 24K - 45.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 162/1
89. Bar-B-Clean
Barbecue cleaning
Startup cost: 36.95K - 50.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/1
90. United Country Real Estate
Real estate
Startup cost: 16.7K - 45.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 417/0
91. ActionCoach
Business coaching
Startup cost: 47.96K - 466.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 758/3
92. Amazing Athletes
Educational sports programs
Startup cost: 30.9K - 43.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 96/0
93. SandFree
Wood floor refinishing
Startup cost: 40.6K - 64.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 15/1
94. Coffee News
Weekly newspapers distributed at restaurants
Startup cost: 9.8K - 10.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 801/5
95. Little Kickers
Preschool soccer programs
Startup cost: 23.2K - 34.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 278/2
96. Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network
Restoration of textiles and electronics
Startup cost: 45.6K - 235.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 153/0
97. Class 101
College planning and educational services
Startup cost: 40.5K - 57.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 23/1
98. IceBorn
Ice and water vending machines
Startup cost: 27.1K - 213.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 76/103
99. You've Got Maids
Environmentally friendly residential cleaning
Startup cost: 36.4K - 107K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 78/0
100. TapSnap
Digital photo booths
Startup cost: 48.4K - 123.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 136/0