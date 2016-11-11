100 Franchises With Discounts, Freebies or Incentives Just for Veterans

November 11, 2016 14 min read

In 1991, Don Dwyer Sr., founder of The Dwyer Group franchise system, wanted to honor military members returning from the first Gulf War and assist them with the transition to civilian life. His answer was VetFran, a program designed to offer discounts, mentorship and training to veterans seeking to become franchise owners.

To date, Dwyer’s creation, which is now run by the International Franchise Association, has helped more than 6,500 veterans to become franchisees. And the 650-plus franchisors who participate in VetFran have found that veterans, with their leadership skills and disciplined training, make ideal additions to a franchise system.

As VetFran celebrates its 25th anniversary, we present our list of the top 100 franchises offering incentives for veterans, listed in order of their ranking in Entrepreneur’s 2016 Franchise 500. Keep in mind, though, that this list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular franchise or veterans program. No matter what incentives to ownership are being offered, always do your homework before investing: Read the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant and talk to existing and former franchisees to find out whether the opportunity is right for you.

1. Supercuts Hair salons 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #3

Startup cost: $144.4K-$293.8K

Franchise fee: $29.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,607/1,049

Incentive:$2,500 rebate on first-store franchise fee #3$144.4K-$293.8K$29.5K1,607/1,049$2,500 rebate on first-store franchise fee 2. Subway Subs, salads 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #5

Startup cost: $116.6K-$263.2K

Franchise fee: $15K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 44,702/0

Incentive: Franchise fee waived if opening on a military/government location; 50 percent off franchise fee if opening on nongovernment location but receiving government financing

3. 7-Eleven Convenience stores 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #7

Startup cost: $37.2K-$1.6M

Franchise fee: $10K-$1M

Total franchises/co.-owned:59,004/505

Total franchises/co.-owned:59,004/505

Incentive: 10 to 20 percent off franchise fee; special financing

Startup cost: $228.6K-$1.7M

Franchise fee:$40K-$90K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 11,941/0

Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee for first five traditional restaurants

5. Anytime Fitness Fitness centers 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #10

Startup cost: $80K-$490.1K

Franchise fee: $19K-$37.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,226/38

Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee

Startup cost: $1.4M-$1.9M

Franchise fee: $25K-$35K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,028/118

Incentive: 50 percent off franchise fee

7. GNC Franchising Vitamins and nutrition products 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #15

Startup cost: $192.1K-$354.2K

Franchise fee: $40K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,238/3,506

Incentive: 50 percent off first-store franchise fee

Startup cost: $183.3K-$351.5K

Franchise fee: $25K-$59.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,528/32

Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee

9. The UPS Store Postal, business, printing, and communications services 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #17

Startup cost: $159.2K-$434.5K

Franchise fee: $29.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,910/0

Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee; 50 percent off initial application fee

Startup cost: $279.5K-$492.9K

Franchise fee: $25K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,414/160

Incentive: Discounted royalty fee

11. Snap-on Tools Professional tools and equipment 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #22

Startup cost: $166.8K-$319.5K

Franchise fee: $7.5K-$15K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,666/174

Incentive: $20,000 off startup inventory

Startup cost:$219K-$400K

Franchise fee: to $35K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,081/0

Incentive: Franchise fee waived

13. Jan-Pro Franchising International Commercial cleaning 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #24

Startup cost: $3.99K-$51.6K

Franchise fee: $2.5K-$44K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,224/0

Incentive: Up to 20 percent off franchise fee

Startup cost: $2.1K-$22.9K

Franchise fee: $495-$10.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,364/1

Incentive: $1,000 off franchise fee; $500 marketing credit; three months of free technology access; $60 creative design credit; first year's errors and omissions insurance and software license; marketing/promotional items (magazines, branded clothing, car magnets, laptop bag, business cards)

15. Vanguard Cleaning Systems Commercial cleaning 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #26

Startup cost: $10.9K-$39.4K

Franchise fee: $9.6K-$35.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,167/0

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

Startup cost: $132.3K-$253.1K

Franchise fee: $20K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,868/0

Incentive: $5,000 rebate on first-store franchise fee

17. Papa John's International Pizza 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #30

Startup cost: $129.9K-$844.2K

Franchise fee: to $25K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,208/734

Incentive: Franchise fee waived; free set of ovens; reduced royalty fee for four years; $3,000 food-purchase credit

Startup cost: $199.5K-$380.1K

Franchise fee: $30K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,676/13

Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee

19. ServiceMaster Clean Commercial/residential cleaning, disaster restoration 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #33

Startup cost: $56.2K-$265.7K

Franchise fee: $20K-$61.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 5,007/10

Incentive: 15 percent of franchise fee

Startup cost:$196.6K-$327.8K

Franchise fee: $30K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,245/8

Incentive: $10,000 off first-store franchise fee

21. Circle K Convenience stores 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #36

Startup cost: $211.5K-$1.6M

Franchise fee: $25K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,967/4,722

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

Startup cost: $89.2K-$267.8K

Franchise fee: $6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,729/1

Incentive: $10,000 in inventory

23. Anago Cleaning Systems Commercial cleaning 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #39

Startup cost: $10.5K-$65.6K

Franchise fee: $4.6K-$32.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,411/0

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

Startup cost: $31.8K-$155.5K

Franchise fee: $21.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,498/0

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

25. Massage Envy Therapeutic massage and facial services 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #43

Startup cost: $411.7K-$942.9K

Franchise fee: $45K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,151/0

Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee

Startup cost: $119K-$287.5K

Franchise fee: $30K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,331/32

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

27. Liberty Tax Service Tax preparation, electronic filing 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #45

Startup cost: $58.7K-$71.9K

Franchise fee: $40K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,753/351

Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee; special financing

Startup cost: $81.7K-$197.3K

Franchise fee: $12.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,189/63

Incentive: $4,000 off franchise fee

29. Budget Blinds Window coverings, window film, rugs, accessories 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #47

Startup cost: $99.2K-$202.1K

Franchise fee: $19.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,046/0

Incentive: $15,000 off franchise and territory fees

Startup cost: $56.5K-$180.4K

Franchise fee: $36.5K-$50.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,672/14

Incentive: 15 percent off franchise fee

31. CleanNet USA Commercial cleaning 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #49

Startup cost: $17.98K-$46.5K

Franchise fee: $9.4K-$30K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,547/9

Incentive: 5 to 10 percent off franchise fee

Startup cost: $129.6K-$576.7K

Franchise fee: $32.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 969/0

Incentive: 50 percent off royalty fee for first six months

33. CruiseOne/Dream Vacations Travel agencies 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #51

Startup cost: $3.2K-$21.9K

Franchise fee: $495-$9.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,078/0

Incentive: 20 to 40 percent off franchise fee; training fee waived for first veteran/military spouse associate, reduced by 50 percent for additional veteran/military spouse associates

Startup cost: $184.1K-$433.1K

Franchise fee: $30K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,221/13

Incentive: Franchise fee waived

35. Carl's Jr. Restaurants Burgers 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #54

Startup cost: $1.4M-$1.95M

Franchise fee: $25K-$35K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,415/122

Incentive: 50 percent off franchise fee

Startup cost: $184.1K-$433.1K

Franchise fee: $30K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,349/2

Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee

37. Cold Stone Creamery Ice cream, sorbet 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #57

Startup cost: $261.1K-$404.5K

Franchise fee: $27K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,253/10

Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee

Startup cost: $118.8K-$294.6K

Franchise fee: $29.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,358/78

Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee

39. Firehouse Subs Subs 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #62

Startup cost: $128.8K-$1.3M

Franchise fee: $20K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 974/32

Incentive: $2,000 off first-store franchise fee

Startup cost: $150.4K-$283K

Franchise fee: $30K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,084/2

Incentive: 25 percent off multi-unit franchise fee

41. Minuteman Press International Printing, graphics, and mailing centers 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #67

Startup cost: $62.2K-$161.9K

Franchise fee: $21K-$45.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 956/0

Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee for a new location; $5,000 off for an existing location

Startup cost: $115K-$125K

Franchise fee: $55K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,072/5

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

43. Comfort Keepers Home care 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #69

Startup cost: $86.3K-$136.3K

Franchise fee: $45K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 736/31

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

Startup cost: $120K-$196K

Franchise fee: $35K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 749/0

Incentive: 50 percent off franchise fee

45. Wingstop Restaurants Chicken wings 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #71

Startup cost: $238.4K-$922.9K

Franchise fee: $20K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 894/20

Incentive: $15,000 off first-store franchise fee

Startup cost: $103.2K-$255.3K

Franchise fee: $3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 883/37

Incentive: $10,000 off startup inventory

47. Proforma Printing and promotional products 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #74

Startup cost: $4.7K-$50.2K

Franchise fee: to $29.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 675/0

Incentive: Franchise fee waived; customized marketing kit

Startup cost: $211.6K-$406.8K

Franchise fee: $37.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 638/48

Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee

49. Signarama Signs 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #76

Startup cost: $94.3K-$272.3K

Franchise fee: $49.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 961/0

Incentive: 10 to 50 percent off franchise fee

Startup cost: $117.1K-$135.9K

Franchise fee: $15K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 789/9

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

51. Rent-A-Center Rent-to-own furniture, electronics, computers, appliances 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #78

Startup cost: $355.4K-$582.2K

Franchise fee: $35K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 154/2,755

Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee

Startup cost: $33.8K-$51.1K

Franchise fee: $25.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 659/2

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

53. Marco's Pizza Pizza, subs, wings, cheese bread 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #81

Startup cost: $224.1K-$549.1K

Franchise fee: $25K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 731/0

Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee

Startup cost: $368.9K-$915.7K

Franchise fee: $30K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 634/5

Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee

55. Eye Level Learning Centers Supplemental education 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #84

Startup cost: $76.1K-$140.1K

Franchise fee: $20K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 573/741

Incentive: 50 percent off franchise fee

Startup cost: $68.5K-$85.5K

Franchise fee: $20K-$33.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 594/0

Incentive: 25 percent off franchise fee

57. FastSigns International Signs, graphics 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #87

Startup cost: $151.1K-$293.5K

Franchise fee: $44.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 621/0

Incentive: 50 percent off franchise fee

Startup cost: $253.1K-$453.9K

Franchise fee: $25K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 517/29

Incentive: 50 percent off franchise fee

Incentive: 50 percent off franchise fee #87$151.1K-$293.5K$44.5K621/050 percent off franchise fee 60. HomeVestors of America Home buying, repair, and selling 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #91

Startup cost: $44K-$347.3K

Franchise fee: $18K-$55K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 724/0

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

61. Smoothie King Smoothies, health products 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #92

Startup cost: $188.2K-$414.1K

Franchise fee: $30K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 781/26

Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee

Startup cost: $150.5K-$438.9K

Franchise fee: $30K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 621/0

Incentive: 50 percent off franchise fee

63. Molly Maid Residential cleaning 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #97

Startup cost: $89.2K-$137.2K

Franchise fee: $14.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 647/0

Incentive: 15 percent off franchise and territory fees

Startup cost: $99.7K-$134.3K

Franchise fee: $15.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 531/3

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee; special training program

65. Dickey's Barbecue Pit Barbecue 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #101

Startup cost: $235.8K-$526.8K

Franchise fee: $15K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 533/7

Incentive: 33 percent off franchise fee

Startup cost: $33.9K-$42.3K

Franchise fee: $18.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 522/0

Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee

67. Maaco Franchising Auto painting and collision repair 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #106

Startup cost: $375.1K-$487.1K

Franchise fee: $35K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 470/0

Incentive: 25 percent off franchise fee

Startup cost: $134.8K-$169.5K

Franchise fee: $57.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 472/0

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee; preferred in-house financing

69. ampm Convenience stores and gas stations 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #108

Startup cost: $1.8M-$7.8M

Franchise fee: $35K-$70K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 966/17

Incentive: 50 percent off franchise fee

Startup cost: $610.1K-$729.3K

Franchise fee: $135K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 450/0

Incentive: $20,000 off franchise fee

71. Home Helpers/Direct Link Medical/nonmedical personal care,monitoring products and services 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #112

Startup cost: $70.9K-$117.6K

Franchise fee: $44.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 636/0

Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee

Startup cost: $211.4K-$366.5K

Franchise fee: $25K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 591/22

Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee

73. Right at Home Home care, medical staffing 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #116

Startup cost: $78.2K-$133.4K

Franchise fee: $48.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 525/1

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

Startup cost: $24.3K-$147.3K

Franchise fee: $15K-$40K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 425/0

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise-fee down payment

75. Cost Cutters Family Hair Care Family hair salons 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #121

Startup cost: $139.6K-$287.1K

Franchise fee: $29.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 397/259

Incentive: $2,500 rebate on first-store franchise fee

Startup cost: $250.3K-$383.1K

Franchise fee: $30K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 417/0

Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee

77. Gold's Gym Health and fitness centers 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #123

Startup cost: $2.2M-$5M

Franchise fee: $40K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 599/150

Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee

Startup cost: $223K-$427.5K

Franchise fee: $15K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 310/0

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

79. American Leak Detection Concealed water, gas, and sewer leak-detection 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #127

Startup cost: $76.8K-$259.6K

Franchise fee: $29.5K-$120K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 369/50

Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee

Startup cost: $202.9K-$362.7K

Franchise fee: $15K-$35K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 360/0

Incentive: 25 percent off first-store franchise fee

81. EmbroidMe Embroidery, screen printing, promotional products 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #130

Startup cost: $89.4K-$213.99K

Franchise fee: $49.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 420/0

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

Startup cost: $171.7K-$278.1K

Franchise fee: $35K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 337/0

Incentive: 15 percent off franchise fee

83. Primrose School Franchising Educational childcare 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #135

Startup cost: $677.2K-$5.8M

Franchise fee: $70K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 324/1

Incentive: $20,000 off franchise fee

Startup cost: $33.6K-$57.6K

Franchise fee: $19.8K-$39.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 388/0

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

85. Wienerschnitzel Hot dogs, ice cream 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #142

Startup cost: $303.6K-$1.3M

Franchise fee: $10K-$32K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 322/0

Incentive: 25 percent off franchise fee

Startup cost: $227.4K-$333K

Franchise fee: $39.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 651/0

Incentive: $8,000 off franchise fee

87. Wild Birds Unlimited Bird-feeding supplies and nature gift items 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #144

Startup cost: $125.98K-$199.2K

Franchise fee: $25K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 303/0

Incentive: 15 percent off franchise fee

Startup cost: $291.8K-$449.1K

Franchise fee: $30K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 201/189

Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee

89. McAlister's Deli Sandwiches, salads, baked potatoes 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #146

Startup cost: $579K-$1.5M

Franchise fee: $35K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 318/43

Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee

Startup cost: $83.2K-$146.2K

Franchise fee: $34.9K-$59.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 264/1

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

91. Real Property Management Property management 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #148

Startup cost: $79.9K-$103.9K

Franchise fee: $40K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 275/2

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

Startup cost: $35.4K-$149.4K

Franchise fee: $24.8K-$49.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 338/0

Incentive: $2,000 off franchise fee

93. Schlotzsky's Sandwiches, pizza, salads 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #151

Startup cost: $503.8K-$786.98K

Franchise fee: $30K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 323/38

Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee

Startup cost: $85K-$124K

Franchise fee: $25K-$40K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 474/0

Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

95. Postal Annex+ Packing, shipping, postal, and business services 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #153

Startup cost: $151.5K-$224.5K

Franchise fee: $29.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 308/0

Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee

Startup cost: $188.2K-$391.1K

Franchise fee: $75K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 244/6

Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee

97. Cellairis Franchise Cellphone and wireless-device accessories and repairs 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #156

Startup cost: $52.4K-$330K

Franchise fee: $7.5K-$30K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 567/3

Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee

Startup cost: $68.5K-$141.4K

Franchise fee: $44.7K-$59.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 475/1

Incentive: $5,000 off regional territory franchise fee ($49,700) #157$68.5K-$141.4K$44.7K-$59.7K475/1$5,000 off regional territory franchise fee ($49,700)