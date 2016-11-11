100 Franchises With Discounts, Freebies or Incentives Just for Veterans
In 1991, Don Dwyer Sr., founder of The Dwyer Group franchise system, wanted to honor military members returning from the first Gulf War and assist them with the transition to civilian life. His answer was VetFran, a program designed to offer discounts, mentorship and training to veterans seeking to become franchise owners.
To date, Dwyer’s creation, which is now run by the International Franchise Association, has helped more than 6,500 veterans to become franchisees. And the 650-plus franchisors who participate in VetFran have found that veterans, with their leadership skills and disciplined training, make ideal additions to a franchise system.
As VetFran celebrates its 25th anniversary, we present our list of the top 100 franchises offering incentives for veterans, listed in order of their ranking in Entrepreneur’s 2016 Franchise 500. Keep in mind, though, that this list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular franchise or veterans program. No matter what incentives to ownership are being offered, always do your homework before investing: Read the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant and talk to existing and former franchisees to find out whether the opportunity is right for you.
1. Supercuts
Startup cost: $144.4K-$293.8K
Franchise fee: $29.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,607/1,049
Incentive:$2,500 rebate on first-store franchise fee
2. Subway
Startup cost: $116.6K-$263.2K
Franchise fee: $15K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 44,702/0
Incentive: Franchise fee waived if opening on a military/government location; 50 percent off franchise fee if opening on nongovernment location but receiving government financing
3. 7-Eleven
Startup cost: $37.2K-$1.6M
Franchise fee: $10K-$1M
Total franchises/co.-owned:59,004/505
Incentive: 10 to 20 percent off franchise fee; special financing
4. Dunkin' Donuts
Startup cost: $228.6K-$1.7M
Franchise fee:$40K-$90K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11,941/0
Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee for first five traditional restaurants
5. Anytime Fitness
Startup cost: $80K-$490.1K
Franchise fee: $19K-$37.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,226/38
Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee
6. Hardee's
Startup cost: $1.4M-$1.9M
Franchise fee: $25K-$35K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,028/118
Incentive: 50 percent off franchise fee
7. GNC Franchising
Startup cost: $192.1K-$354.2K
Franchise fee: $40K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,238/3,506
Incentive: 50 percent off first-store franchise fee
8. Sport Clips
Startup cost: $183.3K-$351.5K
Franchise fee: $25K-$59.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,528/32
Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee
9. The UPS Store
Startup cost: $159.2K-$434.5K
Franchise fee: $29.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,910/0
Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee; 50 percent off initial application fee
10. Papa Murphy's
Startup cost: $279.5K-$492.9K
Franchise fee: $25K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,414/160
Incentive: Discounted royalty fee
11. Snap-on Tools
Startup cost: $166.8K-$319.5K
Franchise fee: $7.5K-$15K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,666/174
Incentive: $20,000 off startup inventory
12. Jiffy Lube International
Startup cost:$219K-$400K
Franchise fee: to $35K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,081/0
Incentive: Franchise fee waived
13. Jan-Pro Franchising International
Startup cost: $3.99K-$51.6K
Franchise fee: $2.5K-$44K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,224/0
Incentive: Up to 20 percent off franchise fee
14. Cruise Planners
Startup cost: $2.1K-$22.9K
Franchise fee: $495-$10.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,364/1
Incentive: $1,000 off franchise fee; $500 marketing credit; three months of free technology access; $60 creative design credit; first year's errors and omissions insurance and software license; marketing/promotional items (magazines, branded clothing, car magnets, laptop bag, business cards)
15. Vanguard Cleaning Systems
Startup cost: $10.9K-$39.4K
Franchise fee: $9.6K-$35.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,167/0
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee
16. Great Clips
Startup cost: $132.3K-$253.1K
Franchise fee: $20K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,868/0
Incentive: $5,000 rebate on first-store franchise fee
17. Papa John's International
Startup cost: $129.9K-$844.2K
Franchise fee: to $25K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,208/734
Incentive: Franchise fee waived; free set of ovens; reduced royalty fee for four years; $3,000 food-purchase credit
18. Auntie Anne's Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels
Startup cost: $199.5K-$380.1K
Franchise fee: $30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,676/13
Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee
19. ServiceMaster Clean
Startup cost: $56.2K-$265.7K
Franchise fee: $20K-$61.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5,007/10
Incentive: 15 percent of franchise fee
20. Edible Arrangements International
Startup cost:$196.6K-$327.8K
Franchise fee: $30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,245/8
Incentive: $10,000 off first-store franchise fee
21. Circle K
Startup cost: $211.5K-$1.6M
Franchise fee: $25K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,967/4,722
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee
22. Matco Tools
Startup cost: $89.2K-$267.8K
Franchise fee: $6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,729/1
Incentive: $10,000 in inventory
23. Anago Cleaning Systems
Startup cost: $10.5K-$65.6K
Franchise fee: $4.6K-$32.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,411/0
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee
24. Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
Startup cost: $31.8K-$155.5K
Franchise fee: $21.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,498/0
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee
25. Massage Envy
Startup cost: $411.7K-$942.9K
Franchise fee: $45K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,151/0
Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee
26. Miracle-Ear
Startup cost: $119K-$287.5K
Franchise fee: $30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,331/32
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee
27. Liberty Tax Service
Startup cost: $58.7K-$71.9K
Franchise fee: $40K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,753/351
Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee; special financing
28. The Maids
Startup cost: $81.7K-$197.3K
Franchise fee: $12.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,189/63
Incentive: $4,000 off franchise fee
29. Budget Blinds
Startup cost: $99.2K-$202.1K
Franchise fee: $19.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,046/0
Incentive: $15,000 off franchise and territory fees
30. Merry Maids
Startup cost: $56.5K-$180.4K
Franchise fee: $36.5K-$50.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,672/14
Incentive: 15 percent off franchise fee
31. CleanNet USA
Startup cost: $17.98K-$46.5K
Franchise fee: $9.4K-$30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,547/9
Incentive: 5 to 10 percent off franchise fee
32. Meineke Car Care Centers
Startup cost: $129.6K-$576.7K
Franchise fee: $32.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 969/0
Incentive: 50 percent off royalty fee for first six months
33. CruiseOne/Dream Vacations
Startup cost: $3.2K-$21.9K
Franchise fee: $495-$9.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,078/0
Incentive: 20 to 40 percent off franchise fee; training fee waived for first veteran/military spouse associate, reduced by 50 percent for additional veteran/military spouse associates
34. Midas International
Startup cost: $184.1K-$433.1K
Franchise fee: $30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,221/13
Incentive: Franchise fee waived
35. Carl's Jr. Restaurants
Startup cost: $1.4M-$1.95M
Franchise fee: $25K-$35K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,415/122
Incentive: 50 percent off franchise fee
36. Cinnabon
Startup cost: $184.1K-$433.1K
Franchise fee: $30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,349/2
Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee
37. Cold Stone Creamery
Startup cost: $261.1K-$404.5K
Franchise fee: $27K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,253/10
Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee
38. Snap Fitness
Startup cost: $118.8K-$294.6K
Franchise fee: $29.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,358/78
Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee
39. Firehouse Subs
Startup cost: $128.8K-$1.3M
Franchise fee: $20K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 974/32
Incentive: $2,000 off first-store franchise fee
40. Fantastic Sams Hair Salons
Startup cost: $150.4K-$283K
Franchise fee: $30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,084/2
Incentive: 25 percent off multi-unit franchise fee
41. Minuteman Press International
Startup cost: $62.2K-$161.9K
Franchise fee: $21K-$45.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 956/0
Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee for a new location; $5,000 off for an existing location
42. Home Instead Senior Care
Startup cost: $115K-$125K
Franchise fee: $55K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,072/5
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee
43. Comfort Keepers
Startup cost: $86.3K-$136.3K
Franchise fee: $45K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 736/31
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee
44. Express Employment Professionals
Startup cost: $120K-$196K
Franchise fee: $35K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 749/0
Incentive: 50 percent off franchise fee
45. Wingstop Restaurants
Startup cost: $238.4K-$922.9K
Franchise fee: $20K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 894/20
Incentive: $15,000 off first-store franchise fee
46. Mac Tools
Startup cost: $103.2K-$255.3K
Franchise fee: $3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 883/37
Incentive: $10,000 off startup inventory
47. Proforma
Startup cost: $4.7K-$50.2K
Franchise fee: to $29.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 675/0
Incentive: Franchise fee waived; customized marketing kit
48. Batteries Plus Bulbs
Startup cost: $211.6K-$406.8K
Franchise fee: $37.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 638/48
Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee
49. Signarama
Startup cost: $94.3K-$272.3K
Franchise fee: $49.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 961/0
Incentive: 10 to 50 percent off franchise fee
50. Kona Ice
Startup cost: $117.1K-$135.9K
Franchise fee: $15K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 789/9
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee
51. Rent-A-Center
Startup cost: $355.4K-$582.2K
Franchise fee: $35K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 154/2,755
Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee
52. Bricks 4 Kidz
Startup cost: $33.8K-$51.1K
Franchise fee: $25.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 659/2
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee
53. Marco's Pizza
Startup cost: $224.1K-$549.1K
Franchise fee: $25K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 731/0
Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee
54. Moe's Southwest Grill
Startup cost: $368.9K-$915.7K
Franchise fee: $30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 634/5
Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee
55. Eye Level Learning Centers
Startup cost: $76.1K-$140.1K
Franchise fee: $20K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 573/741
Incentive: 50 percent off franchise fee
56. Weed Man
Startup cost: $68.5K-$85.5K
Franchise fee: $20K-$33.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 594/0
Incentive: 25 percent off franchise fee
57. FastSigns International
Startup cost: $151.1K-$293.5K
Franchise fee: $44.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 621/0
Incentive: 50 percent off franchise fee
58. Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs
Startup cost: $253.1K-$453.9K
Franchise fee: $25K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 517/29
Incentive: 50 percent off franchise fee
59. Culver Franchising System
Startup cost: $151.1K-$293.5K
Franchise fee: $44.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 621/0
Incentive: 50 percent off franchise fee
60. HomeVestors of America
Startup cost: $44K-$347.3K
Franchise fee: $18K-$55K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 724/0
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee
61. Smoothie King
Startup cost: $188.2K-$414.1K
Franchise fee: $30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 781/26
Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee
62. Rita's Italian Ice
Startup cost: $150.5K-$438.9K
Franchise fee: $30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 621/0
Incentive: 50 percent off franchise fee
63. Molly Maid
Startup cost: $89.2K-$137.2K
Franchise fee: $14.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 647/0
Incentive: 15 percent off franchise and territory fees
64. Pop-A-Lock Franchise System
Startup cost: $99.7K-$134.3K
Franchise fee: $15.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 531/3
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee; special training program
65. Dickey's Barbecue Pit
Startup cost: $235.8K-$526.8K
Franchise fee: $15K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 533/7
Incentive: 33 percent off franchise fee
66. Pillar To Post Home Inspectors
Startup cost: $33.9K-$42.3K
Franchise fee: $18.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 522/0
Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee
67. Maaco Franchising
Startup cost: $375.1K-$487.1K
Franchise fee: $35K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 470/0
Incentive: 25 percent off franchise fee
68. CertaPro Painters Ltd.
Startup cost: $134.8K-$169.5K
Franchise fee: $57.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 472/0
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee; preferred in-house financing
69. ampm
Startup cost: $1.8M-$7.8M
Franchise fee: $35K-$70K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 966/17
Incentive: 50 percent off franchise fee
70. Goddard Systems
Startup cost: $610.1K-$729.3K
Franchise fee: $135K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 450/0
Incentive: $20,000 off franchise fee
71. Home Helpers/Direct Link
Startup cost: $70.9K-$117.6K
Franchise fee: $44.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 636/0
Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee
72. Pita Pit
Startup cost: $211.4K-$366.5K
Franchise fee: $25K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 591/22
Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee
73. Right at Home
Startup cost: $78.2K-$133.4K
Franchise fee: $48.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 525/1
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee
74. N-Hance?
Startup cost: $24.3K-$147.3K
Franchise fee: $15K-$40K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 425/0
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise-fee down payment
75. Cost Cutters Family Hair Care
Startup cost: $139.6K-$287.1K
Franchise fee: $29.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 397/259
Incentive: $2,500 rebate on first-store franchise fee
76. Carvel
Startup cost: $250.3K-$383.1K
Franchise fee: $30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 417/0
Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee
77. Gold's Gym
Startup cost: $2.2M-$5M
Franchise fee: $40K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 599/150
Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee
78. Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt
Startup cost: $223K-$427.5K
Franchise fee: $15K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 310/0
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee
79. American Leak Detection
Startup cost: $76.8K-$259.6K
Franchise fee: $29.5K-$120K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 369/50
Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee
80. Great American Cookies
Startup cost: $202.9K-$362.7K
Franchise fee: $15K-$35K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 360/0
Incentive: 25 percent off first-store franchise fee
81. EmbroidMe
Startup cost: $89.4K-$213.99K
Franchise fee: $49.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 420/0
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee
82. Rainbow International Restoration & Cleaning
Startup cost: $171.7K-$278.1K
Franchise fee: $35K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 337/0
Incentive: 15 percent off franchise fee
83. Primrose School Franchising
Startup cost: $677.2K-$5.8M
Franchise fee: $70K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 324/1
Incentive: $20,000 off franchise fee
84. Club Z!
Startup cost: $33.6K-$57.6K
Franchise fee: $19.8K-$39.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 388/0
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee
85. Wienerschnitzel
Startup cost: $303.6K-$1.3M
Franchise fee: $10K-$32K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 322/0
Incentive: 25 percent off franchise fee
86. AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care
Startup cost: $227.4K-$333K
Franchise fee: $39.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 651/0
Incentive: $8,000 off franchise fee
87. Wild Birds Unlimited
Startup cost: $125.98K-$199.2K
Franchise fee: $25K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 303/0
Incentive: 15 percent off franchise fee
88. The HoneyBaked Ham Company & Cafe
Startup cost: $291.8K-$449.1K
Franchise fee: $30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 201/189
Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee
89. McAlister's Deli
Startup cost: $579K-$1.5M
Franchise fee: $35K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 318/43
Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee
90. Fish Window Cleaning Services
Startup cost: $83.2K-$146.2K
Franchise fee: $34.9K-$59.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 264/1
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee
91. Real Property Management
Startup cost: $79.9K-$103.9K
Franchise fee: $40K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 275/2
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee
92. Synergy HomeCare
Startup cost: $35.4K-$149.4K
Franchise fee: $24.8K-$49.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 338/0
Incentive: $2,000 off franchise fee
93. Schlotzsky's
Startup cost: $503.8K-$786.98K
Franchise fee: $30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 323/38
Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee
94. Maid Brigade
Startup cost: $85K-$124K
Franchise fee: $25K-$40K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 474/0
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee
95. Postal Annex+
Startup cost: $151.5K-$224.5K
Franchise fee: $29.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 308/0
Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee
96. Paul Davis Restoration
Startup cost: $188.2K-$391.1K
Franchise fee: $75K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 244/6
Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee
97. Cellairis Franchise
Startup cost: $52.4K-$330K
Franchise fee: $7.5K-$30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 567/3
Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee
98. Tutor Doctor
Startup cost: $68.5K-$141.4K
Franchise fee: $44.7K-$59.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 475/1
Incentive: $5,000 off regional territory franchise fee ($49,700)
99. Coffee News
Startup cost: $9.8K-$10.8K
Franchise fee: $8.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 834/5
Incentive: Three-year 0 percent financing for second through fifth units
100. U.S. Lawns
Startup cost: $32.8K-$79.3K
Franchise fee: $22K-$32K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 267/0
Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee