Franchises

100 Franchises With Discounts, Freebies or Incentives Just for Veterans

If you served your country, these companies make franchising easier for you.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
100 Franchises With Discounts, Freebies or Incentives Just for Veterans
Image credit: Shutterstock

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
14 min read

In 1991, Don Dwyer Sr., founder of The Dwyer Group franchise system, wanted to honor military members returning from the first Gulf War and assist them with the transition to civilian life. His answer was VetFran, a program designed to offer discounts, mentorship and training to veterans seeking to become franchise owners. 

To date, Dwyer’s creation, which is now run by the International Franchise Association, has helped more than 6,500 veterans to become franchisees. And the 650-plus franchisors who participate in VetFran have found that veterans, with their leadership skills and disciplined training, make ideal additions to a franchise system. 

Related: The Top 10 Franchise Brands for Veterans

As VetFran celebrates its 25th anniversary, we present our list of the top 100 franchises offering incentives for veterans, listed in order of their ranking in Entrepreneur’s 2016 Franchise 500. Keep in mind, though, that this list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular franchise or veterans program. No matter what incentives to ownership are being offered, always do your homework before investing: Read the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant and talk to existing and former franchisees to find out whether the opportunity is right for you. 

1. Supercuts

Hair salons
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #3
Startup cost: $144.4K-$293.8K
Franchise fee: $29.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,607/1,049
Incentive:$2,500 rebate on first-store franchise fee

2. Subway

Subs, salads
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #5
Startup cost: $116.6K-$263.2K
Franchise fee: $15K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 44,702/0
Incentive: Franchise fee waived if opening on a military/government location; 50 percent off franchise fee if opening on nongovernment location but receiving government financing

3. 7-Eleven

Convenience stores
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #7
Startup cost: $37.2K-$1.6M
Franchise fee: $10K-$1M
Total franchises/co.-owned:59,004/505
Incentive: 10 to 20 percent off franchise fee; special financing

4. Dunkin' Donuts

Coffee, doughnuts, baked goods
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #8
Startup cost: $228.6K-$1.7M
Franchise fee:$40K-$90K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11,941/0
Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee for first five traditional restaurants

5. Anytime Fitness

Fitness centers
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #10
Startup cost:  $80K-$490.1K
Franchise fee: $19K-$37.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,226/38
Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee

6. Hardee's

Burgers, chicken, biscuits
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #12
Startup cost: $1.4M-$1.9M
Franchise fee: $25K-$35K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,028/118
Incentive: 50 percent off franchise fee

7. GNC Franchising

Vitamins and nutrition products
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #15
Startup cost: $192.1K-$354.2K
Franchise fee: $40K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,238/3,506
Incentive: 50 percent off first-store franchise fee

8. Sport Clips

Men's sports-themed hair salons
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #16
Startup cost: $183.3K-$351.5K
Franchise fee: $25K-$59.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,528/32
Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee

9. The UPS Store

Postal, business, printing, and communications services
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #17
Startup cost: $159.2K-$434.5K
Franchise fee: $29.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,910/0
Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee; 50 percent off initial application fee

10. Papa Murphy's

Take-and-bake pizza
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #19
Startup cost: $279.5K-$492.9K
Franchise fee: $25K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,414/160
Incentive: Discounted royalty fee

11. Snap-on Tools

Professional tools and equipment
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #22
Startup cost: $166.8K-$319.5K
Franchise fee: $7.5K-$15K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,666/174
Incentive: $20,000 off startup inventory

12. Jiffy Lube International

Oil changes, light repairs
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #23
Startup cost:$219K-$400K
Franchise fee: to $35K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,081/0
Incentive: Franchise fee waived

13. Jan-Pro Franchising International

Commercial cleaning
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #24
Startup cost: $3.99K-$51.6K
Franchise fee: $2.5K-$44K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,224/0
Incentive: Up to 20 percent off franchise fee

14. Cruise Planners

Travel agencies
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #25
Startup cost: $2.1K-$22.9K
Franchise fee: $495-$10.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,364/1
Incentive: $1,000 off franchise fee; $500 marketing credit; three months of free technology access; $60 creative design credit; first year's errors and omissions insurance and software license; marketing/promotional items (magazines, branded clothing, car magnets, laptop bag, business cards)

15. Vanguard Cleaning Systems

Commercial cleaning
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #26
Startup cost: $10.9K-$39.4K
Franchise fee: $9.6K-$35.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,167/0
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

16. Great Clips

Hair salons
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #28
Startup cost: $132.3K-$253.1K
Franchise fee: $20K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,868/0
Incentive: $5,000 rebate on first-store franchise fee

17. Papa John's International

Pizza
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #30
Startup cost: $129.9K-$844.2K
Franchise fee: to $25K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,208/734
Incentive: Franchise fee waived; free set of ovens; reduced royalty fee for four years; $3,000 food-purchase credit

18. Auntie Anne's Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels

Soft pretzels
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #31
Startup cost: $199.5K-$380.1K
Franchise fee: $30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,676/13
Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee

19. ServiceMaster Clean

Commercial/residential cleaning, disaster restoration
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #33
Startup cost: $56.2K-$265.7K
Franchise fee: $20K-$61.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5,007/10
Incentive: 15 percent of franchise fee

20. Edible Arrangements International

Sculpted fresh-fruit bouquets
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #35
Startup cost:$196.6K-$327.8K
Franchise fee: $30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,245/8
Incentive: $10,000 off first-store franchise fee

21. Circle K

Convenience stores
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #36
Startup cost: $211.5K-$1.6M
Franchise fee: $25K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,967/4,722
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

22. Matco Tools

Mechanics' tools and equipment
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #37
Startup cost: $89.2K-$267.8K
Franchise fee: $6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,729/1
Incentive: $10,000 in inventory

23. Anago Cleaning Systems

Commercial cleaning
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #39
Startup cost: $10.5K-$65.6K
Franchise fee: $4.6K-$32.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,411/0
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

24. Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning

Carpet and upholstery cleaning, tile and stone care, granite renewal
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #42
Startup cost: $31.8K-$155.5K
Franchise fee: $21.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,498/0
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

25. Massage Envy

Therapeutic massage and facial services
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #43
Startup cost: $411.7K-$942.9K
Franchise fee: $45K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,151/0
Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee

26. Miracle-Ear

Hearing instruments
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #44
Startup cost: $119K-$287.5K
Franchise fee: $30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,331/32
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

27. Liberty Tax Service

Tax preparation, electronic filing
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #45
Startup cost: $58.7K-$71.9K
Franchise fee: $40K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,753/351
Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee; special financing

28. The Maids

Residential cleaning
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #46
Startup cost: $81.7K-$197.3K
Franchise fee: $12.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,189/63
Incentive: $4,000 off franchise fee

29. Budget Blinds

Window coverings, window film, rugs, accessories
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #47
Startup cost: $99.2K-$202.1K
Franchise fee: $19.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,046/0
Incentive: $15,000 off franchise and territory fees

30. Merry Maids

Residential cleaning
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #48
Startup cost: $56.5K-$180.4K
Franchise fee: $36.5K-$50.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,672/14
Incentive: 15 percent off franchise fee

31. CleanNet USA

Commercial cleaning
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #49
Startup cost: $17.98K-$46.5K
Franchise fee: $9.4K-$30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,547/9
Incentive: 5 to 10 percent off franchise fee

32. Meineke Car Care Centers

Auto repair and maintenance
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #50
Startup cost: $129.6K-$576.7K
Franchise fee: $32.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 969/0
Incentive: 50 percent off royalty fee for first six months

33. CruiseOne/Dream Vacations

Travel agencies
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #51
Startup cost: $3.2K-$21.9K
Franchise fee: $495-$9.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,078/0
Incentive: 20 to 40 percent off franchise fee; training fee waived for first veteran/military spouse associate, reduced by 50 percent for additional veteran/military spouse associates

34. Midas International

Auto repair and maintenance
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #53
Startup cost: $184.1K-$433.1K
Franchise fee: $30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,221/13
Incentive: Franchise fee waived

35. Carl's Jr. Restaurants

Burgers
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #54
Startup cost: $1.4M-$1.95M
Franchise fee: $25K-$35K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,415/122
Incentive: 50 percent off franchise fee

36. Cinnabon

Cinnamon rolls, baked goods, coffee
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #55
Startup cost: $184.1K-$433.1K
Franchise fee: $30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,349/2
Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee

37. Cold Stone Creamery

Ice cream, sorbet
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #57
Startup cost: $261.1K-$404.5K
Franchise fee: $27K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,253/10
Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee

38. Snap Fitness

24-hour fitness centers
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #61
Startup cost: $118.8K-$294.6K
Franchise fee: $29.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,358/78
Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee

39. Firehouse Subs

Subs
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #62
Startup cost: $128.8K-$1.3M
Franchise fee: $20K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 974/32
Incentive: $2,000 off first-store franchise fee

40. Fantastic Sams Hair Salons

Family hair salons
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #65
Startup cost: $150.4K-$283K
Franchise fee: $30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,084/2
Incentive: 25 percent off multi-unit franchise fee

41. Minuteman Press International

Printing, graphics, and mailing centers
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #67
Startup cost: $62.2K-$161.9K
Franchise fee: $21K-$45.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 956/0
Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee for a new location; $5,000 off for an existing location

42. Home Instead Senior Care

Nonmedical senior care
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #68
Startup cost: $115K-$125K
Franchise fee: $55K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,072/5
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

43. Comfort Keepers

Home care
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #69
Startup cost: $86.3K-$136.3K
Franchise fee: $45K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 736/31
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

44. Express Employment Professionals

Staffing, HR solutions
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #70
Startup cost: $120K-$196K
Franchise fee: $35K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 749/0
Incentive: 50 percent off franchise fee

45. Wingstop Restaurants

Chicken wings
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #71
Startup cost: $238.4K-$922.9K
Franchise fee: $20K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 894/20
Incentive: $15,000 off first-store franchise fee

46. Mac Tools

Automotive tools and equipment
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #72
Startup cost: $103.2K-$255.3K
Franchise fee: $3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 883/37
Incentive: $10,000 off startup inventory

47. Proforma

Printing and promotional products
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #74
Startup cost: $4.7K-$50.2K
Franchise fee: to $29.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 675/0
Incentive: Franchise fee waived; customized marketing kit

48. Batteries Plus Bulbs

Batteries, lightbulbs, related products
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #75
Startup cost: $211.6K-$406.8K
Franchise fee: $37.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 638/48
Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee

49. Signarama

Signs
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #76
Startup cost: $94.3K-$272.3K
Franchise fee: $49.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 961/0
Incentive: 10 to 50 percent off franchise fee

50. Kona Ice

Shaved-ice truck
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #77
Startup cost: $117.1K-$135.9K
Franchise fee: $15K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 789/9
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

51. Rent-A-Center

Rent-to-own furniture, electronics, computers, appliances
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #78
Startup cost: $355.4K-$582.2K
Franchise fee: $35K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 154/2,755
Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee

52. Bricks 4 Kidz

Lego-engineering classes, camps, parties
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #79
Startup cost: $33.8K-$51.1K
Franchise fee: $25.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 659/2
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

53. Marco's Pizza

Pizza, subs, wings, cheese bread
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #81
Startup cost: $224.1K-$549.1K
Franchise fee: $25K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 731/0
Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee

54. Moe's Southwest Grill

Southwestern food
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #83
Startup cost: $368.9K-$915.7K
Franchise fee: $30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 634/5
Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee

55. Eye Level Learning Centers

Supplemental education
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #84
Startup cost: $76.1K-$140.1K
Franchise fee: $20K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 573/741
Incentive: 50 percent off franchise fee

56. Weed Man

Lawn care
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #86
Startup cost: $68.5K-$85.5K
Franchise fee: $20K-$33.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 594/0
Incentive: 25 percent off franchise fee

57. FastSigns International

Signs, graphics
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #87
Startup cost: $151.1K-$293.5K
Franchise fee: $44.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 621/0
Incentive: 50 percent off franchise fee

58. Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs

Pizza, subs, bread, wings, salads
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #88
Startup cost: $253.1K-$453.9K
Franchise fee: $25K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 517/29
Incentive: 50 percent off franchise fee

59. Culver Franchising System

Signs, graphics
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #87
Startup cost: $151.1K-$293.5K
Franchise fee: $44.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 621/0
Incentive: 50 percent off franchise fee

60. HomeVestors of America

Home buying, repair, and selling
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #91
Startup cost: $44K-$347.3K
Franchise fee: $18K-$55K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 724/0
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

61. Smoothie King

Smoothies, health products
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #92
Startup cost: $188.2K-$414.1K
Franchise fee: $30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 781/26
Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee

62. Rita's Italian Ice

Italian ice, frozen custard
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #94
Startup cost: $150.5K-$438.9K
Franchise fee: $30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 621/0
Incentive: 50 percent off franchise fee

63. Molly Maid

Residential cleaning
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #97
Startup cost: $89.2K-$137.2K
Franchise fee: $14.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 647/0
Incentive: 15 percent off franchise and territory fees

64. Pop-A-Lock Franchise System

Mobile locksmith and security services
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #98
Startup cost: $99.7K-$134.3K
Franchise fee: $15.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 531/3
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee; special training program

65. Dickey's Barbecue Pit

Barbecue
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #101
Startup cost: $235.8K-$526.8K
Franchise fee: $15K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 533/7
Incentive: 33 percent off franchise fee

66. Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

Home inspections
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #102
Startup cost: $33.9K-$42.3K
Franchise fee: $18.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 522/0
Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee

67. Maaco Franchising

Auto painting and collision repair
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #106
Startup cost: $375.1K-$487.1K
Franchise fee: $35K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 470/0
Incentive: 25 percent off franchise fee

68. CertaPro Painters Ltd.

Residential and commercial painting
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #107
Startup cost: $134.8K-$169.5K
Franchise fee: $57.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 472/0
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee; preferred in-house financing

69. ampm

Convenience stores and gas stations
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #108
Startup cost: $1.8M-$7.8M
Franchise fee: $35K-$70K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 966/17
Incentive: 50 percent off franchise fee

70. Goddard Systems

Preschool/educational childcare
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #109
Startup cost: $610.1K-$729.3K
Franchise fee: $135K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 450/0
Incentive: $20,000 off franchise fee

71. Home Helpers/Direct Link

Medical/nonmedical personal care,monitoring products and services
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #112
Startup cost: $70.9K-$117.6K
Franchise fee: $44.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 636/0
Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee

72. Pita Pit

Pita sandwiches
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #113
Startup cost: $211.4K-$366.5K
Franchise fee: $25K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 591/22
Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee

73. Right at Home

Home care, medical staffing
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #116
Startup cost: $78.2K-$133.4K
Franchise fee: $48.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 525/1
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

74. N-Hance?

Wood floor and cabinet refinishing
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #117
Startup cost: $24.3K-$147.3K
Franchise fee: $15K-$40K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 425/0
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise-fee down payment

75. Cost Cutters Family Hair Care

Family hair salons
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #121
Startup cost: $139.6K-$287.1K
Franchise fee: $29.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 397/259
Incentive: $2,500 rebate on first-store franchise fee

76. Carvel

Ice cream, ice-cream cakes
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #122
Startup cost: $250.3K-$383.1K
Franchise fee: $30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 417/0
Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee

77. Gold's Gym

Health and fitness centers
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #123
Startup cost: $2.2M-$5M
Franchise fee: $40K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 599/150
Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee

78. Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt

Frozen yogurt
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #125
Startup cost: $223K-$427.5K
Franchise fee: $15K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 310/0
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

79. American Leak Detection

Concealed water, gas, and sewer leak-detection
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #127
Startup cost: $76.8K-$259.6K
Franchise fee: $29.5K-$120K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 369/50
Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee

80. Great American Cookies

Cookies
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #128
Startup cost: $202.9K-$362.7K
Franchise fee: $15K-$35K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 360/0
Incentive: 25 percent off first-store franchise fee

81. EmbroidMe

Embroidery, screen printing, promotional products
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #130
Startup cost: $89.4K-$213.99K
Franchise fee: $49.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 420/0
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

82. Rainbow International Restoration & Cleaning

Indoor cleaning and restoration
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #134
Startup cost: $171.7K-$278.1K
Franchise fee: $35K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 337/0
Incentive: 15 percent off franchise fee

83. Primrose School Franchising

Educational childcare
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #135
Startup cost: $677.2K-$5.8M
Franchise fee: $70K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 324/1
Incentive: $20,000 off franchise fee

84. Club Z!

In-Home Tutoring
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #140
Startup cost: $33.6K-$57.6K
Franchise fee: $19.8K-$39.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 388/0
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

85. Wienerschnitzel

Hot dogs, ice cream
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #142
Startup cost: $303.6K-$1.3M
Franchise fee: $10K-$32K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 322/0
Incentive: 25 percent off franchise fee

86. AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care

Transmission repair and car care
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #143
Startup cost: $227.4K-$333K
Franchise fee: $39.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 651/0
Incentive: $8,000 off franchise fee

87. Wild Birds Unlimited

Bird-feeding supplies and nature gift items
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #144
Startup cost: $125.98K-$199.2K
Franchise fee: $25K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 303/0
Incentive: 15 percent off franchise fee

88. The HoneyBaked Ham Company & Cafe

Specialty ham and turkey store/caf?
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #145
Startup cost: $291.8K-$449.1K
Franchise fee: $30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 201/189
Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee

89. McAlister's Deli

Sandwiches, salads, baked potatoes
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #146
Startup cost: $579K-$1.5M
Franchise fee: $35K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 318/43
Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee

90. Fish Window Cleaning Services

Window cleaning
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #147
Startup cost: $83.2K-$146.2K
Franchise fee: $34.9K-$59.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 264/1
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

91. Real Property Management

Property management
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #148
Startup cost: $79.9K-$103.9K
Franchise fee: $40K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 275/2
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

92. Synergy HomeCare

Nonmedical home care
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #150
Startup cost: $35.4K-$149.4K
Franchise fee: $24.8K-$49.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 338/0
Incentive: $2,000 off franchise fee

93. Schlotzsky's

Sandwiches, pizza, salads
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #151
Startup cost: $503.8K-$786.98K
Franchise fee: $30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 323/38
Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee

94. Maid Brigade

Residential cleaning
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #152
Startup cost: $85K-$124K
Franchise fee: $25K-$40K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 474/0
Incentive: 10 percent off franchise fee

95. Postal Annex+

Packing, shipping, postal, and business services
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #153
Startup cost: $151.5K-$224.5K
Franchise fee: $29.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 308/0
Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee

96. Paul Davis Restoration

Insurance restoration
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #155
Startup cost: $188.2K-$391.1K
Franchise fee: $75K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 244/6
Incentive: $10,000 off franchise fee

97. Cellairis Franchise

Cellphone and wireless-device accessories and repairs
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #156
Startup cost: $52.4K-$330K
Franchise fee: $7.5K-$30K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 567/3
Incentive: 20 percent off franchise fee

98. Tutor Doctor

Tutoring
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #157
Startup cost: $68.5K-$141.4K
Franchise fee: $44.7K-$59.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 475/1
Incentive: $5,000 off regional territory franchise fee ($49,700)

99. Coffee News

Weekly newspapers distributed at restaurants
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #158
Startup cost: $9.8K-$10.8K
Franchise fee: $8.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 834/5
Incentive: Three-year 0 percent financing for second through fifth units

100. U.S. Lawns

Commercial grounds care
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #159
Startup cost: $32.8K-$79.3K
Franchise fee: $22K-$32K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 267/0
Incentive: $5,000 off franchise fee

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchises

10 Low-Cost Franchises You Can Start From a Vehicle Right Now

Franchises

Fight for Your Franchise Challenge, Week 7: Make Better Decisions With the Three Decision Lens Strategy

Franchises

Love Working Outside? You Can Buy These 3 Lawn Care Franchises for Less Than $100,000.