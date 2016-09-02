Franchise 500

Franchising's Top 115 Personal Service Brands

Check out this year's top personal-service franchises.
Image credit: Michael Byers
Magazine Contributor
11 min read

This story appears in the September 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

For years, franchising was largely the domain of restaurants and retail, but today a new breed of business has risen to prominence in the franchise world. We call them personal-service franchises -- those businesses that are all about working with people, whether it’s caring for them, teaching them, entertaining them or helping them improve their lives.

It takes a special type of entrepreneur to run these businesses well. Consider, for example, Kevin Paladino who has translated the skills he learned coaching endurance athletes into a successful wedding-services franchise. If you think you have what it takes, too, read on for our list of the top personal-service franchises.

The 115 franchises are listed by their business category and then their rank in Entrepreneur’s 2016 Franchise 500, which was determined using objective, quantifiable criteria, including system size, growth and financial strength and stability. The list is not intended, however, as a recommendation of any particular franchise. Before investing in an opportunity, always do your homework. Read the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant and put your people skills into practice by talking to current and former franchisees about their experiences.

CHILD CARE 

Goddard Systems

Preschool/educational child care
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #109
Startup cost: $610.1K-$729.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 448/0

Primrose School Franchising

Educational child care
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #135
Startup cost: $677.2K-$5.8M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 324/1

Kiddie Academy

Educational child care
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #258
Startup cost: $413.7K-$3.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 129/0

Children's Lighthouse Franchise

Child care
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #370
Startup cost: $634K-$3.99M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/0

SeekingSitters Franchise System

Babysitting-referral service
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #401
Startup cost: $59.2K-$91K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 34/68

The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education

Preschool/educational child care
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #477
Startup cost: $495.3K-$3.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 142/28

Genius Kids

Preschool, daycare, public-speaking enrichment programs
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #487
Startup cost: $224.9K-574.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/6
 

CHLIDREN'S ENRICHMENT PROGRAMS

 

Bricks 4 Kidz

Lego-engineering classes, camps, parties
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #79
Startup cost: $33.8K-$51.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 672/0

School of Rock

Music education
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #208
Startup cost: $113.1K-$343.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 171/15

Engineering for Kids 

Math, science, technology and engineering activities
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #242
Startup cost: $26.9K-$93.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 147/2

High Touch-High Tech 

Science activities for schools/parties
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #253
Startup cost: $61.3K-$66K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 166/28

LearningRx

Learning enhancement, cognitive training, reading training
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #315
Startup cost: $85K-$198K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 78/1

Young Rembrandts Franchise

Art education and summer programs
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #356
Startup cost: $41.3K-$48.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 104/0

Mad Science Group

Science education and entertainment programs
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #456
Startup cost: $70.3K-$89.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 144/0
 

CHILDREN'S FITNESS

Soccer Shots Franchising

Soccer programs for ages 2 to 8
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #194
Startup cost: $31.7K-$38.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 161/9

My Gym Children's Fitness Center

Early-learning/fitness programs
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #201
Startup cost: $34.3K-$247.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 381/0

HappyFeet Legends International

Soccer programs for ages 2 to 18
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #213
Startup cost: $22.5K-$29.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 161/3

i9 Sports

Youth sports leagues, camps and clinics
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #276
Startup cost: $50.9K-$76.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 126/16

Amazing Athletes

Educational sports programs
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #343
Startup cost: $35.1K-$53.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 90/0

The Little Gym

Development/fitness programs
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #379
Startup cost: $145.8K-$366K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 323/0

Goldfish Swim School Franchising

Infant and child swimming lessons
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #403
Startup cost: $1.4M-$1.9M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 31/1

Tippi Toes

Children's dance classes
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #422
Startup cost: $52K-$62.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/0

D-BAT Academies

Indoor baseball and softball training, batting cages, merchandise
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #428
Startup cost: $310.2K-$606.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/1

Parisi Speed School

Youth performance training
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #439
Startup cost: $86.2K-$187.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 96/0
 

ENTERTAINMENT/RECREATION

Painting with a Twist

Paint-and-sip studio
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #225
Startup cost: $89.3K-$143.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 276/0

Pinot's Palette

Paint-and-sip studio
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #247
Startup cost: $76.6K-$196.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 174/4

American Poolplayers Association

Recreational billiard leagues
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #292
Startup cost: $16.7K-$19.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 326/5

Sky Zone Indoor Trampoline Park

Trampoline playing court
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #308
Startup cost: $1.1M-$2.7M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 142/0

Color Me Mine Enterprises

Paint-your-own-ceramics studios
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #323
Startup cost: $134.3K-$174.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 129/7

GameTruck Licensing

Mobile video-game theaters
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #333
Startup cost: $147.6K-$312.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 72/0

Wine & Design

Paint-and-sip studio
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #352
Startup cost: $45.3K-$92K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 63/1

Pump It Up

Children's entertainment centers
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #463
Startup cost: $366.3K-$790K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 126/2
 

FITNESS

Anytime Fitness

Fitness centers
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #10
Startup cost: $62.9K-$417.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,097/36

Snap Fitness

24-hour fitness centers
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #61
Startup cost: $118.8K-$294.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,345/103

Jazzercise

Group fitness classes, conventions, apparel and accessories
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #80
Startup cost: $3.5K-$75.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,697/2

Planet Fitness

Fitness clubs
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #95
Startup cost: $728.3K-$3.8M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 956/58

Gold's Gym

Health and fitness centers
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #123
Startup cost: $1M-$3.97M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 558/150

Pure Barre

Fitness classes and apparel
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #168
Startup cost: $154.5K-$282K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 379/14

9Round-30 min Kickbox Fitness

Kickboxing fitness programs
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #190
Startup cost: $66.6K-$102.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 333/21

UFC Gym

Fitness, boxing, kickboxing and MMA classes
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #226
Startup cost: $390.3K-$891K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 125/13

Retro Fitness

Health clubs
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #242
Startup cost: $941.4K-$1.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 144/0

Orangetheory Fitness

Group personal training
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #255
Startup cost: $437.6K-$772.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 424/12

Crunch Franchising

Fitness centers
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #313
Startup cost: $304.5K-$2.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 111/10

Brickhouse Cardio Club

Fitness studios
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #329
Startup cost: $22.5K-$39.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 59/1

iLoveKickboxing.com

Kickboxing fitness classes
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #388
Startup cost: $206.5K-$301.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 135/8

CKO Kickboxing

Kickboxing fitness classes
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #400
Startup cost: $108.3K-$363.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 62/0

The Exercise Coach

Personal training, nutritional guidance
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #425
Startup cost: $106.7K-$246K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 32/2

Pro Martial Arts Franchise

Martial-arts instruction, fitness
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #455
Startup cost: $142.8K-$199.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 58/1

Tiger-Rock Martial Arts

Martial-arts and fitness programs
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #469
Startup cost: $87.4K-$184.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 158/0
 

HAIR CARE

Supercuts

Hair salon
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #3
Startup cost: $144.4K-$293.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,548/1,062

Sport Clips

Men's sports-theme hair salon
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #16
Startup cost: $183.3K-$351.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,485/32

Great Clips

Hair salon
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #28
Startup cost: $132.3K-$253.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,868/0

Fantastic Sams Hair Salons

Family hair salon
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #65
Startup cost: $137.1K-$261.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,122/2

Cost Cutters Family Hair Care

Family hair salon
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #121
Startup cost: $139.6K-$287.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 397/259

First Choice Haircutters

Family hair salon
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #133
Startup cost: $162K-$281K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 200/227

Roosters Men's Grooming Centers

Men's grooming services and products
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #288
Startup cost: $173.8K-$303.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 77/0

Sola Salon Studios

Salon suites
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #348
Startup cost: $413.8K-$1.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 261/12

Sharkey's Cuts for Kids

Children's hair salon
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #415
Startup cost: $102.4K-$137.99K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 39/1

V's Barbershop Franchise

Upscale men's barbershop
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #426
Startup cost: $195.2K-$363.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/2

The Boardroom Salon for Men

Men's grooming services and products
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #437
Startup cost: $344.7K-$471.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/11

Phenix Salon Suites Franchising

Salon suites
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #442
Startup cost: $282.6K-$937.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 147/6

Salons by JC

Salon suites
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #497
Startup cost: $464.6K-$903.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 58/10

The Joint

Chiropractic services
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #154
Startup cost: $141.9K-$337.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 271/48

HealthSource Chiropractic and Progressive Rehab

Chiropractic, rehab, nutrition and wellness services
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #172
Startup cost: $58K-$249.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 321/0

American Family Care

Urgent-care centers
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #291
Startup cost: $807.5K-$1.4M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 91/69

ApexNetwork Physical Therapy

Physical therapy
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #393
Startup cost: $167.4K-$352.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/24
 

PHOTOGRAPHY

Complete Weddings + Events

Photography, DJ, video and photo-booth services
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #209
Startup cost: $30.4K-$48.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 198/2

TSS Photography

Youth sports, school and event photography
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #267
Startup cost: $35.9K-$74.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 209/0

TapSnap

Digital photo booths
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #451
Startup cost: $57.4K-$109.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 318/8
 

SENIOR CARE

Home Instead Senior Care

Nonmedical senior care
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #68
Startup cost: $115K-$125K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,071/2

Comfort Keepers

Home care
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #69
Startup cost: $86.3K-$136.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 736/31

Visiting Angels

Nonmedical home care
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #96
Startup cost: $63.8K-$104.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 544/0

Home Helpers/Direct Link

Medical/nonmedical personal care
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #112
Startup cost: $70.9K-$117.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 629/0

Right at Home

Home care, medical staffing
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #116
Startup cost: $74.7K-$126.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 514/1

Synergy HomeCare

Nonmedical home care
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #150
Startup cost: $35.4K-$149.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 311/0

Seniors Helping Seniors

Nonmedical home care
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #167
Startup cost: $86.8K-$141.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 275/6

BrightStar Care

Medical/nonmedical home care, medical staffin
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #177
Startup cost: $92.4K-$174K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 301/4

Homewatch CareGivers

Home care, nursing-care coordination, memory care
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #181
Startup cost: $87K-$137.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 221/0

ComForCare Home Care

Nonmedical home care
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #192
Startup cost: $86.95K-$162K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 197/0

Always Best Care Senior Services

Medical and nonmedical home care, assisted-living placement
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #212
Startup cost: $63.7K-$111.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 200/0

CarePatrol Franchise Systems

Assisted-living referral and placement
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #218
Startup cost: $64.4K-$82.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 134/1

The Senior's Choice

Nonmedical home care
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #219
Startup cost: $38K-$55K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 162/1

Acti-Kare

Nonmedical home care
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #263
Startup cost: $33.7K-$52.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 108/0

Home Care Assistance

Nonmedical home care
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #297
Startup cost: $120.3K-$265.3
Total franchises/co.-owned: 90/19

Assisting Hands Home Care

Home healthcare, respite care
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #307
Startup cost: $70.6K-$147.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 99/3

Caring Senior Service

Home care
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #324
Startup cost: $58.6K-$107.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 53/0

Touching Hearts at Home

Nonmedical home care for seniors and people with disabilities
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #363
Startup cost:$48.4K-$69.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/0

Interim HealthCare

Medical home care, medical staffing
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #405
Startup cost: $123.5K-$196.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 567/0

FirstLight HomeCare

Nonmedical home care
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #436
Startup cost: $95.2K-$140.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 131/0

Senior Helpers

Personal, companion and Alzheimer's home care
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #440
Startup cost: $81.3K-$117.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 296/0

Qualicare

Medical/nonmedical home care, patient advocacy
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #472
Startup cost: $65.8K-$149.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 47/3
 

SPA SERVICES

Palm Beach Tan

Tanning
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #120
Startup cost: 502.7K-$810.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 229/184

Elements Massage

Therapeutic massage services
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #182
Startup cost: $214.8K-$380.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 207/0

Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa

Massage and spa services
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #187
Startup cost: $466.2K-$528.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 272/1

Massage Heights

Therapeutic massage services and products
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #245
Startup cost: $360K-$636.96K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 125/2

Seva Beauty

Threading, eyelash extensions, waxing, spa services and products
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #294
Startup cost: $114K-$199.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 137/2

LaVida Massage

Massage and spa services
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #341
Startup cost: $161.8K-$357.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 59/0

The Woodhouse Day Spa

Spa services and treatments, bath, body and wellness products
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #384
Startup cost: $510.1K-$750.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/4

MassageLuXe

Therapeutic massage, facials, waxing
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #387
Startup cost: $215.1K-$399.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 35/7

Waxing the City

Facial and body waxing
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #392
Startup cost: $97.4K-$326.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/1
 

TRAVEL AGENCIES

Cruise Planners

Travel agency
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #25
Startup cost: $2.1K-$22.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,257/1

CruiseOne/Dream Vacations

Travel agency
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #51
Startup cost: $3.2K-$21.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,013/0

Results! Travel

Travel agency
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #73
Startup cost: $25-$10.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 661/0

Travel Leaders

Travel agency
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #124
Startup cost: $2.3K-$16.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 355/13

Expedia

CruiseShipCenters
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #256
Startup cost: $99.4K-$183.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 196/1
 

TUTORING

Kumon Math & Reading Centers

Supplemental education
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #40
Startup cost: $64.1K-$134.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 25,391/36

Eye Level Learning Centers

Supplemental education
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #84
Startup cost: $75.6K-$139.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 573/741

Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services

In-home tutoring
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #140
Startup cost: $33.6K-$57.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 393/0

Tutor Doctor

Tutoring
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #157
Startup cost: $66K-$104.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 461/0

Mathnasium Learning Centers

Math tutoring
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #169
Startup cost: $90.8K-$137.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 732/10

JEI Learning Centers

Individualized supplemental education
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #175
Startup cost: $62.8K-$100.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 298/234

Huntington Learning Centers

Tutoring and test prep
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #198
Startup cost: $98K-$204K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 223/39

Omega Learning Center

Tutoring/private school
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #434
Startup cost: $151.2K-$193.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/0

Sylvan Learning

Supplemental and enrichment education
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #484
Startup cost: $186.9K-$282.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 634/12

