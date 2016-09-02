Franchising's Top 115 Personal Service Brands
For years, franchising was largely the domain of restaurants and retail, but today a new breed of business has risen to prominence in the franchise world. We call them personal-service franchises -- those businesses that are all about working with people, whether it’s caring for them, teaching them, entertaining them or helping them improve their lives.
It takes a special type of entrepreneur to run these businesses well. Consider, for example, Kevin Paladino who has translated the skills he learned coaching endurance athletes into a successful wedding-services franchise. If you think you have what it takes, too, read on for our list of the top personal-service franchises.
The 115 franchises are listed by their business category and then their rank in Entrepreneur’s 2016 Franchise 500, which was determined using objective, quantifiable criteria, including system size, growth and financial strength and stability. The list is not intended, however, as a recommendation of any particular franchise. Before investing in an opportunity, always do your homework. Read the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant and put your people skills into practice by talking to current and former franchisees about their experiences.
CHILD CARE
Goddard Systems
Startup cost: $610.1K-$729.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 448/0
Primrose School Franchising
Startup cost: $677.2K-$5.8M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 324/1
Kiddie Academy
Startup cost: $413.7K-$3.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 129/0
Children's Lighthouse Franchise
Startup cost: $634K-$3.99M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/0
SeekingSitters Franchise System
Startup cost: $59.2K-$91K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 34/68
The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education
Startup cost: $495.3K-$3.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 142/28
Genius Kids
Startup cost: $224.9K-574.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/6
CHLIDREN'S ENRICHMENT PROGRAMS
Bricks 4 Kidz
Startup cost: $33.8K-$51.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 672/0
School of Rock
Startup cost: $113.1K-$343.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 171/15
Engineering for Kids
Startup cost: $26.9K-$93.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 147/2
High Touch-High Tech
Startup cost: $61.3K-$66K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 166/28
LearningRx
Startup cost: $85K-$198K
Young Rembrandts Franchise
Startup cost: $41.3K-$48.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 104/0
Mad Science Group
Startup cost: $70.3K-$89.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 144/0
CHILDREN'S FITNESS
Soccer Shots Franchising
Startup cost: $31.7K-$38.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 161/9
My Gym Children's Fitness Center
Startup cost: $34.3K-$247.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 381/0
HappyFeet Legends International
Startup cost: $22.5K-$29.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 161/3
i9 Sports
Startup cost: $50.9K-$76.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 126/16
Amazing Athletes
Startup cost: $35.1K-$53.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 90/0
The Little Gym
Startup cost: $145.8K-$366K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 323/0
Goldfish Swim School Franchising
Startup cost: $1.4M-$1.9M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 31/1
Tippi Toes
Startup cost: $52K-$62.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/0
D-BAT Academies
Startup cost: $310.2K-$606.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/1
Parisi Speed School
Startup cost: $86.2K-$187.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 96/0
ENTERTAINMENT/RECREATION
Painting with a Twist
Startup cost: $89.3K-$143.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 276/0
Pinot's Palette
Startup cost: $76.6K-$196.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 174/4
American Poolplayers Association
Startup cost: $16.7K-$19.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 326/5
Sky Zone Indoor Trampoline Park
Startup cost: $1.1M-$2.7M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 142/0
Color Me Mine Enterprises
Startup cost: $134.3K-$174.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 129/7
GameTruck Licensing
Startup cost: $147.6K-$312.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 72/0
Wine & Design
Startup cost: $45.3K-$92K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 63/1
Pump It Up
Startup cost: $366.3K-$790K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 126/2
FITNESS
Anytime Fitness
Startup cost: $62.9K-$417.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,097/36
Snap Fitness
Startup cost: $118.8K-$294.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,345/103
Jazzercise
Startup cost: $3.5K-$75.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,697/2
Planet Fitness
Startup cost: $728.3K-$3.8M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 956/58
Gold's Gym
Startup cost: $1M-$3.97M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 558/150
Pure Barre
Startup cost: $154.5K-$282K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 379/14
9Round-30 min Kickbox Fitness
Startup cost: $66.6K-$102.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 333/21
UFC Gym
Startup cost: $390.3K-$891K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 125/13
Retro Fitness
Startup cost: $941.4K-$1.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 144/0
Orangetheory Fitness
Startup cost: $437.6K-$772.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 424/12
Crunch Franchising
Startup cost: $304.5K-$2.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 111/10
Brickhouse Cardio Club
Startup cost: $22.5K-$39.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 59/1
iLoveKickboxing.com
Startup cost: $206.5K-$301.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 135/8
CKO Kickboxing
Startup cost: $108.3K-$363.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 62/0
The Exercise Coach
Startup cost: $106.7K-$246K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 32/2
Pro Martial Arts Franchise
Startup cost: $142.8K-$199.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 58/1
Tiger-Rock Martial Arts
Startup cost: $87.4K-$184.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 158/0
HAIR CARE
Supercuts
Startup cost: $144.4K-$293.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,548/1,062
Sport Clips
Startup cost: $183.3K-$351.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,485/32
Great Clips
Startup cost: $132.3K-$253.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,868/0
Fantastic Sams Hair Salons
Startup cost: $137.1K-$261.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,122/2
Cost Cutters Family Hair Care
Startup cost: $139.6K-$287.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 397/259
First Choice Haircutters
Startup cost: $162K-$281K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 200/227
Roosters Men's Grooming Centers
Startup cost: $173.8K-$303.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 77/0
Sola Salon Studios
Startup cost: $413.8K-$1.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 261/12
Sharkey's Cuts for Kids
Startup cost: $102.4K-$137.99K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 39/1
V's Barbershop Franchise
Startup cost: $195.2K-$363.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/2
The Boardroom Salon for Men
Startup cost: $344.7K-$471.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/11
Phenix Salon Suites Franchising
Startup cost: $282.6K-$937.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 147/6
Salons by JC
Startup cost: $464.6K-$903.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 58/10
The Joint
Startup cost: $141.9K-$337.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 271/48
HealthSource Chiropractic and Progressive Rehab
Startup cost: $58K-$249.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 321/0
American Family Care
Startup cost: $807.5K-$1.4M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 91/69
ApexNetwork Physical Therapy
Startup cost: $167.4K-$352.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/24
PHOTOGRAPHY
Complete Weddings + Events
Startup cost: $30.4K-$48.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 198/2
TSS Photography
Startup cost: $35.9K-$74.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 209/0
TapSnap
Startup cost: $57.4K-$109.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 318/8
SENIOR CARE
Home Instead Senior Care
Startup cost: $115K-$125K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,071/2
Comfort Keepers
Startup cost: $86.3K-$136.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 736/31
Visiting Angels
Startup cost: $63.8K-$104.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 544/0
Home Helpers/Direct Link
Startup cost: $70.9K-$117.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 629/0
Right at Home
Startup cost: $74.7K-$126.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 514/1
Synergy HomeCare
Startup cost: $35.4K-$149.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 311/0
Seniors Helping Seniors
Startup cost: $86.8K-$141.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 275/6
BrightStar Care
Startup cost: $92.4K-$174K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 301/4
Homewatch CareGivers
Startup cost: $87K-$137.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 221/0
ComForCare Home Care
Startup cost: $86.95K-$162K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 197/0
Always Best Care Senior Services
Startup cost: $63.7K-$111.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 200/0
CarePatrol Franchise Systems
Startup cost: $64.4K-$82.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 134/1
The Senior's Choice
Startup cost: $38K-$55K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 162/1
Acti-Kare
Startup cost: $33.7K-$52.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 108/0
Home Care Assistance
Startup cost: $120.3K-$265.3
Total franchises/co.-owned: 90/19
Assisting Hands Home Care
Startup cost: $70.6K-$147.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 99/3
Caring Senior Service
Startup cost: $58.6K-$107.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 53/0
Touching Hearts at Home
Startup cost:$48.4K-$69.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/0
Interim HealthCare
Startup cost: $123.5K-$196.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 567/0
FirstLight HomeCare
Startup cost: $95.2K-$140.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 131/0
Senior Helpers
Startup cost: $81.3K-$117.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 296/0
Qualicare
Startup cost: $65.8K-$149.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 47/3
SPA SERVICES
Palm Beach Tan
Startup cost: 502.7K-$810.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 229/184
Elements Massage
Startup cost: $214.8K-$380.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 207/0
Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa
Startup cost: $466.2K-$528.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 272/1
Massage Heights
Startup cost: $360K-$636.96K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 125/2
Seva Beauty
Startup cost: $114K-$199.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 137/2
LaVida Massage
Startup cost: $161.8K-$357.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 59/0
The Woodhouse Day Spa
Startup cost: $510.1K-$750.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/4
MassageLuXe
Startup cost: $215.1K-$399.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 35/7
Waxing the City
Startup cost: $97.4K-$326.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/1
TRAVEL AGENCIES
Cruise Planners
Startup cost: $2.1K-$22.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,257/1
CruiseOne/Dream Vacations
Startup cost: $3.2K-$21.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,013/0
Results! Travel
Startup cost: $25-$10.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 661/0
Travel Leaders
Startup cost: $2.3K-$16.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 355/13
Expedia
Startup cost: $99.4K-$183.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 196/1
TUTORING
Kumon Math & Reading Centers
Startup cost: $64.1K-$134.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 25,391/36
Eye Level Learning Centers
Startup cost: $75.6K-$139.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 573/741
Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services
Startup cost: $33.6K-$57.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 393/0
Tutor Doctor
Startup cost: $66K-$104.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 461/0
Mathnasium Learning Centers
Startup cost: $90.8K-$137.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 732/10
JEI Learning Centers
Startup cost: $62.8K-$100.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 298/234
Huntington Learning Centers
Startup cost: $98K-$204K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 223/39
Omega Learning Center
Startup cost: $151.2K-$193.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/0
Sylvan Learning
Startup cost: $186.9K-$282.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 634/12