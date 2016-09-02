Franchising's Top 115 Personal Service Brands

Check out this year's top personal-service franchises.

September 2, 2016 11 min read

For years, franchising was largely the domain of restaurants and retail, but today a new breed of business has risen to prominence in the franchise world. We call them personal-service franchises -- those businesses that are all about working with people, whether it’s caring for them, teaching them, entertaining them or helping them improve their lives.

It takes a special type of entrepreneur to run these businesses well. Consider, for example, Kevin Paladino who has translated the skills he learned coaching endurance athletes into a successful wedding-services franchise. If you think you have what it takes, too, read on for our list of the top personal-service franchises.

The 115 franchises are listed by their business category and then their rank in Entrepreneur’s 2016 Franchise 500, which was determined using objective, quantifiable criteria, including system size, growth and financial strength and stability. The list is not intended, however, as a recommendation of any particular franchise. Before investing in an opportunity, always do your homework. Read the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant and put your people skills into practice by talking to current and former franchisees about their experiences.

CHILD CARE

Goddard Systems Preschool/educational child care 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #109

Startup cost: $610.1K-$729.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 448/0 Primrose School Franchising Educational child care 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #135

Startup cost: $677.2K-$5.8M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 324/1

Kiddie Academy Educational child care 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #258

Startup cost: $413.7K-$3.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 129/0 Children's Lighthouse Franchise Child care 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #370

Startup cost: $634K-$3.99M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/0

SeekingSitters Franchise System Babysitting-referral service 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #401

Startup cost: $59.2K-$91K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 34/68 The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education Preschool/educational child care 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #477

Startup cost: $495.3K-$3.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 142/28

Genius Kids Preschool, daycare, public-speaking enrichment programs 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #487

Startup cost: $224.9K-574.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/6

CHLIDREN'S ENRICHMENT PROGRAMS

Bricks 4 Kidz Lego-engineering classes, camps, parties 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #79

Startup cost: $33.8K-$51.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 672/0 School of Rock Music education 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #208

Startup cost: $113.1K-$343.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 171/15

Engineering for Kids Math, science, technology and engineering activities 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #242

Startup cost: $26.9K-$93.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 147/2 High Touch-High Tech Science activities for schools/parties 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #253

Startup cost: $61.3K-$66K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 166/28

LearningRx Learning enhancement, cognitive training, reading training 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #315

Startup cost: $85K-$198K Total franchises/co.-owned: 78/1 Young Rembrandts Franchise Art education and summer programs 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #356

Startup cost: $41.3K-$48.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 104/0

Mad Science Group Science education and entertainment programs 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #456

Startup cost: $70.3K-$89.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 144/0

CHILDREN'S FITNESS

Soccer Shots Franchising Soccer programs for ages 2 to 8 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #194

Startup cost: $31.7K-$38.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 161/9 My Gym Children's Fitness Center Early-learning/fitness programs 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #201

Startup cost: $34.3K-$247.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 381/0

HappyFeet Legends International Soccer programs for ages 2 to 18 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #213

Startup cost: $22.5K-$29.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 161/3 i9 Sports Youth sports leagues, camps and clinics 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #276

Startup cost: $50.9K-$76.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 126/16

Amazing Athletes Educational sports programs 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #343

Startup cost: $35.1K-$53.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 90/0 The Little Gym Development/fitness programs 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #379

Startup cost: $145.8K-$366K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 323/0

Goldfish Swim School Franchising Infant and child swimming lessons 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #403

Startup cost: $1.4M-$1.9M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 31/1 Tippi Toes Children's dance classes 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #422

Startup cost: $52K-$62.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/0

D-BAT Academies Indoor baseball and softball training, batting cages, merchandise 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #428

Startup cost: $310.2K-$606.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/1 Parisi Speed School Youth performance training 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #439

Startup cost: $86.2K-$187.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 96/0

ENTERTAINMENT/RECREATION

Painting with a Twist Paint-and-sip studio 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #225

Startup cost: $89.3K-$143.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 276/0 Pinot's Palette Paint-and-sip studio 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #247

Startup cost: $76.6K-$196.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 174/4

American Poolplayers Association Recreational billiard leagues 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #292

Startup cost: $16.7K-$19.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 326/5 Sky Zone Indoor Trampoline Park Trampoline playing court 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #308

Startup cost: $1.1M-$2.7M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 142/0

Color Me Mine Enterprises Paint-your-own-ceramics studios 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #323

Startup cost: $134.3K-$174.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 129/7 GameTruck Licensing Mobile video-game theaters 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #333

Startup cost: $147.6K-$312.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 72/0

Wine & Design Paint-and-sip studio 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #352

Startup cost: $45.3K-$92K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 63/1 Pump It Up Children's entertainment centers 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #463

Startup cost: $366.3K-$790K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 126/2

FITNESS

Anytime Fitness Fitness centers 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #10

Startup cost: $62.9K-$417.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,097/36 Snap Fitness 24-hour fitness centers 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #61

Startup cost: $118.8K-$294.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,345/103

Jazzercise Group fitness classes, conventions, apparel and accessories 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #80

Startup cost: $3.5K-$75.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,697/2 Planet Fitness Fitness clubs 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #95

Startup cost: $728.3K-$3.8M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 956/58

Gold's Gym Health and fitness centers 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #123

Startup cost: $1M-$3.97M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 558/150 Pure Barre Fitness classes and apparel 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #168

Startup cost: $154.5K-$282K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 379/14

9Round-30 min Kickbox Fitness Kickboxing fitness programs 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #190

Startup cost: $66.6K-$102.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 333/21 UFC Gym Fitness, boxing, kickboxing and MMA classes 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #226

Startup cost: $390.3K-$891K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 125/13

Retro Fitness Health clubs 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #242

Startup cost: $941.4K-$1.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 144/0 Orangetheory Fitness Group personal training 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #255

Startup cost: $437.6K-$772.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 424/12

Crunch Franchising Fitness centers 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #313

Startup cost: $304.5K-$2.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 111/10 Brickhouse Cardio Club Fitness studios 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #329

Startup cost: $22.5K-$39.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 59/1

iLoveKickboxing.com Kickboxing fitness classes 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #388

Startup cost: $206.5K-$301.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 135/8 CKO Kickboxing Kickboxing fitness classes 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #400

Startup cost: $108.3K-$363.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 62/0

The Exercise Coach Personal training, nutritional guidance 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #425

Startup cost: $106.7K-$246K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 32/2 Pro Martial Arts Franchise Martial-arts instruction, fitness 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #455

Startup cost: $142.8K-$199.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 58/1

Tiger-Rock Martial Arts Martial-arts and fitness programs 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #469

Startup cost: $87.4K-$184.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 158/0

HAIR CARE

Supercuts Hair salon 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #3

Startup cost: $144.4K-$293.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,548/1,062 Sport Clips Men's sports-theme hair salon 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #16

Startup cost: $183.3K-$351.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,485/32

Great Clips Hair salon 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #28

Startup cost: $132.3K-$253.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,868/0 Fantastic Sams Hair Salons Family hair salon 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #65

Startup cost: $137.1K-$261.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,122/2

Cost Cutters Family Hair Care Family hair salon 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #121

Startup cost: $139.6K-$287.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 397/259 First Choice Haircutters Family hair salon 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #133

Startup cost: $162K-$281K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 200/227

Roosters Men's Grooming Centers Men's grooming services and products 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #288

Startup cost: $173.8K-$303.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 77/0 Sola Salon Studios Salon suites 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #348

Startup cost: $413.8K-$1.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 261/12

Sharkey's Cuts for Kids Children's hair salon 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #415

Startup cost: $102.4K-$137.99K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 39/1 V's Barbershop Franchise Upscale men's barbershop 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #426

Startup cost: $195.2K-$363.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/2

The Boardroom Salon for Men Men's grooming services and products 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #437

Startup cost: $344.7K-$471.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/11 Phenix Salon Suites Franchising Salon suites 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #442

Startup cost: $282.6K-$937.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 147/6

Salons by JC Salon suites 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #497

Startup cost: $464.6K-$903.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 58/10 The Joint Chiropractic services 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #154

Startup cost: $141.9K-$337.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 271/48

HealthSource Chiropractic and Progressive Rehab Chiropractic, rehab, nutrition and wellness services 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #172

Startup cost: $58K-$249.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 321/0 American Family Care Urgent-care centers 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #291

Startup cost: $807.5K-$1.4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 91/69

ApexNetwork Physical Therapy Physical therapy 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #393

Startup cost: $167.4K-$352.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/24

PHOTOGRAPHY

Complete Weddings + Events Photography, DJ, video and photo-booth services 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #209

Startup cost: $30.4K-$48.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 198/2 TSS Photography Youth sports, school and event photography 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #267

Startup cost: $35.9K-$74.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 209/0

TapSnap Digital photo booths 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #451

Startup cost: $57.4K-$109.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 318/8

SENIOR CARE

Home Instead Senior Care Nonmedical senior care 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #68

Startup cost: $115K-$125K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,071/2 Comfort Keepers Home care 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #69

Startup cost: $86.3K-$136.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 736/31

Visiting Angels Nonmedical home care 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #96

Startup cost: $63.8K-$104.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 544/0 Home Helpers/Direct Link Medical/nonmedical personal care 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #112

Startup cost: $70.9K-$117.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 629/0

Right at Home Home care, medical staffing 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #116

Startup cost: $74.7K-$126.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 514/1 Synergy HomeCare Nonmedical home care 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #150

Startup cost: $35.4K-$149.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 311/0

Seniors Helping Seniors Nonmedical home care 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #167

Startup cost: $86.8K-$141.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 275/6 BrightStar Care Medical/nonmedical home care, medical staffin 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #177

Startup cost: $92.4K-$174K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 301/4

Homewatch CareGivers Home care, nursing-care coordination, memory care 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #181

Startup cost: $87K-$137.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 221/0 ComForCare Home Care Nonmedical home care 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #192

Startup cost: $86.95K-$162K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 197/0

Always Best Care Senior Services Medical and nonmedical home care, assisted-living placement 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #212

Startup cost: $63.7K-$111.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 200/0 CarePatrol Franchise Systems Assisted-living referral and placement 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #218

Startup cost: $64.4K-$82.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 134/1

The Senior's Choice Nonmedical home care 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #219

Startup cost: $38K-$55K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 162/1 Acti-Kare Nonmedical home care 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #263

Startup cost: $33.7K-$52.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 108/0

Home Care Assistance Nonmedical home care 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #297

Startup cost: $120.3K-$265.3

Total franchises/co.-owned: 90/19 Assisting Hands Home Care Home healthcare, respite care 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #307

Startup cost: $70.6K-$147.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 99/3

Caring Senior Service Home care 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #324

Startup cost: $58.6K-$107.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 53/0 Touching Hearts at Home Nonmedical home care for seniors and people with disabilities 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #363

Startup cost:$48.4K-$69.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/0

Interim HealthCare Medical home care, medical staffing 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #405

Startup cost: $123.5K-$196.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 567/0 FirstLight HomeCare Nonmedical home care 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #436

Startup cost: $95.2K-$140.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 131/0

Senior Helpers Personal, companion and Alzheimer's home care 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #440

Startup cost: $81.3K-$117.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 296/0 Qualicare Medical/nonmedical home care, patient advocacy 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #472

Startup cost: $65.8K-$149.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 47/3

SPA SERVICES

Palm Beach Tan Tanning 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #120

Startup cost: 502.7K-$810.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 229/184 Elements Massage Therapeutic massage services 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #182

Startup cost: $214.8K-$380.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 207/0

Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa Massage and spa services 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #187

Startup cost: $466.2K-$528.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 272/1 Massage Heights Therapeutic massage services and products 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #245

Startup cost: $360K-$636.96K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 125/2

Seva Beauty Threading, eyelash extensions, waxing, spa services and products 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #294

Startup cost: $114K-$199.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 137/2 LaVida Massage Massage and spa services 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #341

Startup cost: $161.8K-$357.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 59/0

The Woodhouse Day Spa Spa services and treatments, bath, body and wellness products 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #384

Startup cost: $510.1K-$750.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/4 MassageLuXe Therapeutic massage, facials, waxing 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #387

Startup cost: $215.1K-$399.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 35/7

Waxing the City Facial and body waxing 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #392

Startup cost: $97.4K-$326.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/1

TRAVEL AGENCIES

Cruise Planners Travel agency 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #25

Startup cost: $2.1K-$22.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,257/1 CruiseOne/Dream Vacations Travel agency 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #51

Startup cost: $3.2K-$21.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,013/0

Results! Travel Travel agency 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #73

Startup cost: $25-$10.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 661/0 Travel Leaders Travel agency 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #124

Startup cost: $2.3K-$16.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 355/13

Expedia CruiseShipCenters 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #256

Startup cost: $99.4K-$183.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 196/1

TUTORING

Kumon Math & Reading Centers Supplemental education 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #40

Startup cost: $64.1K-$134.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 25,391/36 Eye Level Learning Centers Supplemental education 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #84

Startup cost: $75.6K-$139.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 573/741

Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services In-home tutoring 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #140

Startup cost: $33.6K-$57.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 393/0 Tutor Doctor Tutoring 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #157

Startup cost: $66K-$104.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 461/0

Mathnasium Learning Centers Math tutoring 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #169

Startup cost: $90.8K-$137.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 732/10 JEI Learning Centers Individualized supplemental education 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #175

Startup cost: $62.8K-$100.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 298/234

Huntington Learning Centers Tutoring and test prep 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #198

Startup cost: $98K-$204K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 223/39 Omega Learning Center Tutoring/private school 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #434

Startup cost: $151.2K-$193.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/0