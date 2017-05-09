100 Franchises You Can Start For Less Than $150,000

Be the boss for $150K.

May 9, 2017 8 min read

Interested in finding a franchise that fits your budget? The following are the top franchises that can be started for less than $150,000, ranked based on the scores they received in the 2017 Franchise 500.

This list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. To find the right opportunity for you, regardless of cost, it’s important that you do your due diligence. Carefully read the company’s franchise disclosure document, consult with a franchise attorney and an accountant, and talk to existing and former franchisees about their experiences.

1. Supercuts Hair salons Startup cost: $144.4K-$293.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,593/1,191 2. Firehouse Subs Subs Startup cost: $124.7K-$1.3M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 974/32

3. Miracle-Ear Hearing instruments Startup cost: $119K-$287.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,331/32 4. Great Clips Hair salons Startup cost: $132.3K-$253.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,868/0

5. Express Employment Professionals Staffing, HR solutions Startup cost: $120K-$196K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 749/0 6. Subway Subs, salads Startup cost: $116.6K-$263.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 44,830/0

9. Waxing the City Facial and body waxing Startup cost: $121.9K-$451.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 55/1 10. PrideStaff Staffing Startup cost: $141.3K-$217.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 66/3

11. Mac Tools Automotive tools and equipment Startup cost: $103.2K-$255.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 883/37 12. Storm Guard Restoration Exterior restoration Startup cost: $148.4K-$292.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 41/4

13. CMIT Solutions IT and business services for small and midsize companies Startup cost: $128.3K-$176.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 159/0 14. Snap Fitness 24-hour fitness centers Startup cost: $118.8K-$294.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,358/78

15. Kona Ice Shaved-ice trucks Startup cost: $117.1K-$135.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 799/15 16. 101 Mobility Mobility and accessibility equipment sales and services Startup cost: $114.1K-$210.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 140/2

19. AtWork Group Temporary, temp-to-hire, and direct-hire staffing Startup cost: $99.5K-$174.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 62/28 20. Seva Beauty Threading, eyelash extensions, waxing, spa services, and products Startup cost: $107.5K-$276K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 182/0

21. Spring-Green Lawn Care Lawn and tree care Startup cost: $106K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 109/26 22. Global Recruiters Network Executive search services Startup cost: $107.2K-$165.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 175/0

25. Wild Birds Unlimited Bird-feeding supplies and nature gift items Startup cost: $125.98K-$199.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 303/0 26. AdvantaClean Environmental services Startup cost: $124.8K-$226.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 223/0

27. Minuteman Press International Printing, graphics, and mailing centers Startup cost: $62.2K-$161.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 956/0 28. Instant Imprints Embroidery, signs, banners, promotional products Startup cost: $139.8K-$193.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 50/2

29. Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner Carpet and upholstery cleaning Startup cost: $103.7K-$250.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 209/64 30. milliCare Flooring, carpet, and textile maintenance Startup cost: $118.1K-$165.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 78/0

31. Line-X Spray-on truck-bed liners, truck accessories, protective coatings Startup cost: $118K-$279.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 552/2 32. Image360 Signs, graphics, displays, digital imaging Startup cost: $141.5K-$272.99K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 312/4

35. Glass Doctor Auto/residential/commercial glass repair and replacement Startup cost: $111.8K-$281K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 175/0 36. Tint World Auto accessories, audio/video, security, window tinting, appearance services Startup cost: $108.2K-$199.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 50/0

37. Multivista Visual documentation services for the construction industry Startup cost: $121K-$538.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 52/8 38. Any Lab Test Now Health, drug, alcohol, and DNA testing Startup cost: $103.1K-$162.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 157/0

39. TFL Franchise Systems Locksmith and security services and products Startup cost: $112.5K-$356.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/1 40. Trend Transformations Residential and commercial remodeling Startup cost: $104.8K-$357.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 157/3

41. Steamatic Insurance/disaster restoration, cleaning, mold remediation Startup cost: $74.4K-$173.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 176/0 42. HobbyTown General hobbies and supplies, toys Startup cost: $147K-$317.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 158/0

43. Interim HealthCare Medical home care, medical staffing Startup cost: $123.5K-$196.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 557/0 44. Tailored Living Home organization products and services Startup cost: $131.1K-$269.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 182/0

45. Precision Tune Auto Care Auto repair and maintenance, tires, engine diagnostics Startup cost: $127K-$253.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 284/40 46. Good Feet Worldwide Arch supports, related products Startup cost: $114.97K-$173.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 108/4

49. Philly Pretzel Factory Soft pretzels Startup cost: $132.3K-$367K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 161/14 50. CertaPro Painters Residential and commercial painting Startup cost: $134.8K-$169.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 474/0

51. Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers Physical therapy, balance and vestibular therapy, preventative wellness services Startup cost: $82.3K-$380K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 175/17 52. Amramp Wheelchair-ramp rentals and sales Startup cost: $130.5K-$215.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/2

55. City Wide Maintenance Commercial cleaning, building maintenance Startup cost: $103.4K-$186.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 44/1 56. Dippin’ Dots Franchising Specialty ice cream, frozen yogurt, ices, sorbet Startup cost: $112.2K-$376.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 134/1

57. Rosati’s Pizza Pizza, Italian food Startup cost: $134.2K-$975.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 115/16 58. Zerorez Franchising Systems Carpet and surface cleaning Startup cost: $108.2K-$184K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 44/0

59. Freedom Boat Club Membership boat clubs Startup cost: $144.2K-$178.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 95/17 60. Max Muscle Sports Nutrition Sports nutrition products, weight-loss consulting, athletic apparel Startup cost: $114.6K-$281.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 136/0

61. Le Macaron French Pastries Macarons, pastries, gelato, chocolates, specialty coffee and tea Startup cost: $126K-$353.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/6 62. Bricks & Minifigs Lego resale stores Startup cost: $104.1K-$227.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 15/2

63. Floor Coverings International Flooring Startup cost: $148.5K-$209.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 132/0 64. Advanced Maintenance Commercial fleet maintenance Startup cost: $117.7K-$174.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 15/2

65. Home Instead Senior Care Nonmedical senior care Startup cost: $109.3K-$117.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,072/5 66. Closets By Design Franchising Custom closet and home/office organization systems Startup cost: $126K-$296.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 43/6

67. Snip-Its Children’s hair salons, party services Startup cost: $124.6K-$220.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 61/3 68. Meineke Car Care Centers Auto repair and maintenance Startup cost: $129.6K-$576.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 964/2

69. Fresh Healthy Vending Snack and beverage vending machines Startup cost: $122.5K-$205.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 244/0 70. Hoodz Commercial kitchen-exhaust cleaning Startup cost: $100.9K-$178.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 125/10

71. Brightway Insurance Property and casualty insurance Startup cost: $115.2K-$181K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 121/2 72. fab’rik Women’s clothing Startup cost: $113.7K-$190.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 35/5

77. Mighty Auto Parts Wholesale distribution of auto parts Startup cost: $134.1K-$302.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 102/5 78. Mr. Handyman International Home maintenance and repairs Startup cost: $106.5K-$138.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 191/0

79. Pho Hoa Vietnamese food Startup cost: $135K-$270.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 50/13 80. TacoTime Mexican food Startup cost: $142.3K-$819.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 268/0

81. A-1 Concrete Leveling Concrete leveling and repairs Startup cost: $115.5K-$145.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/0 82. Fleet Clean Systems Mobile commercial-fleet washing Startup cost: $100.9K-$346.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/11

85. Wow 1 Day Painting One-day residential and commercial painting Startup cost: $104.5K-$142K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 40/0 86. CKO Kickboxing Kickboxing fitness classes Startup cost: $108.3K-$363.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 64/2

91. Paciugo Gelato Caffe Gelato, pastries, beverages Startup cost: $101.5K-$455K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/7 92. GolfTEC Indoor high-tech golf instruction Startup cost: $125.3K-$470.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/93

93. Deck The Walls Custom framing and wall decor Startup cost: $111.97K-$182.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/0 94. Planet Beach Franchising Spray tanning, spa services, hot yoga Startup cost: $104.3K-$248.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 148/1