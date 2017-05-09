100 Franchises You Can Start For Less Than $150,000
This story appears in the March 2017 issue of Start Up. Subscribe »
This list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. To find the right opportunity for you, regardless of cost, it’s important that you do your due diligence. Carefully read the company’s franchise disclosure document, consult with a franchise attorney and an accountant, and talk to existing and former franchisees about their experiences.
For more budget-friendly franchises, check out our other lists here.
1. Supercuts
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,593/1,191
2. Firehouse Subs
Total franchises/co.-owned: 974/32
3. Miracle-Ear
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,331/32
4. Great Clips
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,868/0
5. Express Employment Professionals
Total franchises/co.-owned: 749/0
6. Subway
Total franchises/co.-owned: 44,830/0
7. Spherion Staffing
Total franchises/co.-owned: 184/0
8. Nurse Next Door Home Care Services
Total franchises/co.-owned: 113/1
9. Waxing the City
Total franchises/co.-owned: 55/1
10. PrideStaff
Total franchises/co.-owned: 66/3
11. Mac Tools
Total franchises/co.-owned: 883/37
12. Storm Guard Restoration
Total franchises/co.-owned: 41/4
13. CMIT Solutions
Total franchises/co.-owned: 159/0
14. Snap Fitness
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,358/78
15. Kona Ice
Total franchises/co.-owned: 799/15
16. 101 Mobility
Total franchises/co.-owned: 140/2
17. Labor Finders
Total franchises/co.-owned: 162/24
18. College Nannies, Sitters and Tutors
Total franchises/co.-owned: 111/1
19. AtWork Group
Total franchises/co.-owned: 62/28
20. Seva Beauty
Total franchises/co.-owned: 182/0
21. Spring-Green Lawn Care
Total franchises/co.-owned: 109/26
22. Global Recruiters Network
Total franchises/co.-owned: 175/0
23. L&L Hawaiian Barbecue
Total franchises/co.-owned: 184/0
24. College Hunks Hauling Junk/College Hunks Moving
Total franchises/co.-owned: 192/10
25. Wild Birds Unlimited
Total franchises/co.-owned: 303/0
26. AdvantaClean
Total franchises/co.-owned: 223/0
27. Minuteman Press International
Total franchises/co.-owned: 956/0
28. Instant Imprints
Total franchises/co.-owned: 50/2
29. Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner
Total franchises/co.-owned: 209/64
30. milliCare
Total franchises/co.-owned: 78/0
31. Line-X
Total franchises/co.-owned: 552/2
32. Image360
Total franchises/co.-owned: 312/4
33. School of Rock
Total franchises/co.-owned: 172/16
34. Bin There Dump That
Total franchises/co.-owned: 103/0
35. Glass Doctor
Total franchises/co.-owned: 175/0
36. Tint World
Total franchises/co.-owned: 50/0
37. Multivista
Total franchises/co.-owned: 52/8
38. Any Lab Test Now
Total franchises/co.-owned: 157/0
39. TFL Franchise Systems
Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/1
40. Trend Transformations
Total franchises/co.-owned: 157/3
41. Steamatic
Total franchises/co.-owned: 176/0
42. HobbyTown
Total franchises/co.-owned: 158/0
43. Interim HealthCare
Total franchises/co.-owned: 557/0
44. Tailored Living
Total franchises/co.-owned: 182/0
45. Precision Tune Auto Care
Total franchises/co.-owned: 284/40
46. Good Feet Worldwide
Total franchises/co.-owned: 108/4
47. Ledo Pizza
Total franchises/co.-owned: 100/0
48. Cost Cutters Family Hair Care
Total franchises/co.-owned: 391/260
49. Philly Pretzel Factory
Total franchises/co.-owned: 161/14
50. CertaPro Painters
Total franchises/co.-owned: 474/0
51. Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers
Total franchises/co.-owned: 175/17
52. Amramp
Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/2
53. Apricot Lane
Total franchises/co.-owned: 73/0
54. Fox’s Pizza Den
Total franchises/co.-owned: 245/0
55. City Wide Maintenance
Total franchises/co.-owned: 44/1
56. Dippin’ Dots Franchising
Total franchises/co.-owned: 134/1
57. Rosati’s Pizza
Total franchises/co.-owned: 115/16
58. Zerorez Franchising Systems
Total franchises/co.-owned: 44/0
59. Freedom Boat Club
Total franchises/co.-owned: 95/17
60. Max Muscle Sports Nutrition
Total franchises/co.-owned: 136/0
61. Le Macaron French Pastries
Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/6
62. Bricks & Minifigs
Total franchises/co.-owned: 15/2
63. Floor Coverings International
Total franchises/co.-owned: 132/0
64. Advanced Maintenance
Total franchises/co.-owned: 15/2
65. Home Instead Senior Care
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,072/5
66. Closets By Design Franchising
Total franchises/co.-owned: 43/6
67. Snip-Its
Total franchises/co.-owned: 61/3
68. Meineke Car Care Centers
Total franchises/co.-owned: 964/2
69. Fresh Healthy Vending
Total franchises/co.-owned: 244/0
70. Hoodz
Total franchises/co.-owned: 125/10
71. Brightway Insurance
Total franchises/co.-owned: 121/2
72. fab’rik
Total franchises/co.-owned: 35/5
73. Gymboree Play & Music
Total franchises/co.-owned: 732/6
74. Ben’s Soft Pretzels
Total franchises/co.-owned: 57/15
75. Sanford Rose Associates International
Total franchises/co.-owned: 72/0
76. Tubby’s Sub Shop
Total franchises/co.-owned: 56/1
77. Mighty Auto Parts
Total franchises/co.-owned: 102/5
78. Mr. Handyman International
Total franchises/co.-owned: 191/0
79. Pho Hoa
Total franchises/co.-owned: 50/13
80. TacoTime
Total franchises/co.-owned: 268/0
81. A-1 Concrete Leveling
Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/0
82. Fleet Clean Systems
Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/11
83. Auto-Lab Complete Car Care Centers
Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/0
84. Figaro’s Pizza
Total franchises/co.-owned: 53/0
85. Wow 1 Day Painting
Total franchises/co.-owned: 40/0
86. CKO Kickboxing
Total franchises/co.-owned: 64/2
87. Schakolad Chocolate Factory
Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/0
88. Handyman Connection
Total franchises/co.-owned: 71/0
89. Sharkey’s Cuts For Kids
Total franchises/co.-owned: 44/1
90. The Great Frame Up
Total franchises/co.-owned: 84/0
91. Paciugo Gelato Caffe
Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/7
92. GolfTEC
Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/93
93. Deck The Walls
Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/0
94. Planet Beach Franchising
Total franchises/co.-owned: 148/1
95. Color Me Mine Enterprises
Total franchises/co.-owned: 132/8
96. The Lash Lounge
Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/3
97. Yogen Fruz
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,226/6
98. Vapor Shark
Total franchises/co.-owned: 21/9
99. Hard Exercise Works
Total franchises/co.-owned: 16/1
100. You Move Me
Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/0