100 Franchises You Can Start For Less Than $150,000

Interested in finding a franchise that fits your budget? The following are the top franchises that can be started for less than $150,000, ranked based on the scores they received in the 2017 Franchise 500. 

This list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. To find the right opportunity for you, regardless of cost, it’s important that you do your due diligence. Carefully read the company’s franchise disclosure document, consult with a franchise attorney and an accountant, and talk to existing and former franchisees about their experiences.

For more budget-friendly franchises, check out our other lists here.

1. Supercuts

Hair salons
Startup cost: $144.4K-$293.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,593/1,191

2. Firehouse Subs

Subs
Startup cost: $124.7K-$1.3M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 974/32

3. Miracle-Ear

Hearing instruments
Startup cost: $119K-$287.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,331/32
 

4. Great Clips

Hair salons
Startup cost: $132.3K-$253.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,868/0

5. Express Employment Professionals

Staffing, HR solutions
Startup cost: $120K-$196K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 749/0
 

6. Subway

Subs, salads
Startup cost: $116.6K-$263.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 44,830/0

7. Spherion Staffing

Staffing, recruiting
Startup cost: $100.4K-$167.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 184/0
 

8. Nurse Next Door Home Care Services

Medical/nonmedical home care
Startup cost: $99.7K-$188.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 113/1

9. Waxing the City

Facial and body waxing
Startup cost: $121.9K-$451.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 55/1
 

10. PrideStaff

Staffing
Startup cost: $141.3K-$217.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 66/3

11. Mac Tools

Automotive tools and equipment
Startup cost: $103.2K-$255.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 883/37
 

12. Storm Guard Restoration

Exterior restoration
Startup cost: $148.4K-$292.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 41/4

13. CMIT Solutions

IT and business services for small and midsize companies
Startup cost: $128.3K-$176.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 159/0

14. Snap Fitness

24-hour fitness centers
Startup cost: $118.8K-$294.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,358/78

15. Kona Ice

Shaved-ice trucks
Startup cost: $117.1K-$135.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 799/15
 

16. 101 Mobility

Mobility and accessibility equipment sales and services
Startup cost: $114.1K-$210.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 140/2

17. Labor Finders

Industrial staffing
Startup cost: $122.99K-$210.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 162/24
 

18. College Nannies, Sitters and Tutors

Nanny placement, babysitting, tutoring
Startup cost: $149K-$224.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 111/1

19. AtWork Group

Temporary, temp-to-hire, and direct-hire staffing
Startup cost: $99.5K-$174.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 62/28
 

20. Seva Beauty

Threading, eyelash extensions, waxing, spa services, and products
Startup cost: $107.5K-$276K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 182/0

21. Spring-Green Lawn Care

Lawn and tree care
Startup cost: $106K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 109/26
 

22. Global Recruiters Network

Executive search services
Startup cost: $107.2K-$165.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 175/0

23. L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

Asian-American food
Startup cost: $130.2K-$520.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 184/0
 

24. College Hunks Hauling Junk/College Hunks Moving

Junk removal, moving, and labor services
Startup cost: $83.3K-$208.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 192/10

25. Wild Birds Unlimited

Bird-feeding supplies and nature gift items
Startup cost: $125.98K-$199.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 303/0
 

26. AdvantaClean

Environmental services
Startup cost: $124.8K-$226.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 223/0

27. Minuteman Press International

Printing, graphics, and mailing centers
Startup cost: $62.2K-$161.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 956/0
 

28. Instant Imprints

Embroidery, signs, banners, promotional products
Startup cost: $139.8K-$193.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 50/2

29. Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner

Carpet and upholstery cleaning
Startup cost: $103.7K-$250.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 209/64
 

30. milliCare

Flooring, carpet, and textile maintenance
Startup cost: $118.1K-$165.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 78/0

31. Line-X

Spray-on truck-bed liners, truck accessories, protective coatings
Startup cost: $118K-$279.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 552/2
 

32. Image360

Signs, graphics, displays, digital imaging
Startup cost: $141.5K-$272.99K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 312/4

33. School of Rock

Music education
Startup cost: $113.1K-$343.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 172/16
 

34. Bin There Dump That

Residential-friendly dumpster rentals
Startup cost: $60.2K-$108.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 103/0

35. Glass Doctor

Auto/residential/commercial glass repair and replacement
Startup cost: $111.8K-$281K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 175/0
 

36. Tint World

Auto accessories, audio/video, security, window tinting, appearance services
Startup cost: $108.2K-$199.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 50/0

37. Multivista

Visual documentation services for the construction industry
Startup cost: $121K-$538.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 52/8
 

38. Any Lab Test Now

Health, drug, alcohol, and DNA testing
Startup cost: $103.1K-$162.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 157/0

39. TFL Franchise Systems

Locksmith and security services and products
Startup cost: $112.5K-$356.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/1
 

40. Trend Transformations

Residential and commercial remodeling
Startup cost: $104.8K-$357.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 157/3

41. Steamatic

Insurance/disaster restoration, cleaning, mold remediation
Startup cost: $74.4K-$173.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 176/0
 

42. HobbyTown

General hobbies and supplies, toys
Startup cost: $147K-$317.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 158/0

43. Interim HealthCare

Medical home care, medical staffing
Startup cost: $123.5K-$196.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 557/0
 

44. Tailored Living

Home organization products and services
Startup cost: $131.1K-$269.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 182/0

45. Precision Tune Auto Care

Auto repair and maintenance, tires, engine diagnostics
Startup cost: $127K-$253.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 284/40
 

46. Good Feet Worldwide

Arch supports, related products
Startup cost: $114.97K-$173.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 108/4

47. Ledo Pizza

Pizza, subs, pasta
Startup cost: $126.3K-$442K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 100/0
 

48. Cost Cutters Family Hair Care

Family hair salons
Startup cost: $139.6K-$287.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 391/260

49. Philly Pretzel Factory

Soft pretzels
Startup cost: $132.3K-$367K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 161/14
 

50. CertaPro Painters

Residential and commercial painting
Startup cost: $134.8K-$169.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 474/0

51. Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers

Physical therapy, balance and vestibular therapy, preventative wellness services
Startup cost: $82.3K-$380K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 175/17
 

52. Amramp

Wheelchair-ramp rentals and sales
Startup cost: $130.5K-$215.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/2

53. Apricot Lane

Women’s clothing, accessories, gifts
Startup cost: $130.5K-$404.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 73/0
 

54. Fox’s Pizza Den

Pizza, sandwiches, wings, salads
Startup cost: $129.6K-$228.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 245/0

55. City Wide Maintenance

Commercial cleaning, building maintenance
Startup cost: $103.4K-$186.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 44/1
 

56. Dippin’ Dots Franchising

Specialty ice cream, frozen yogurt, ices, sorbet
Startup cost: $112.2K-$376.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 134/1

57. Rosati’s Pizza

Pizza, Italian food
Startup cost: $134.2K-$975.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 115/16
 

58. Zerorez Franchising Systems

Carpet and surface cleaning
Startup cost: $108.2K-$184K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 44/0

59. Freedom Boat Club

Membership boat clubs
Startup cost: $144.2K-$178.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 95/17
 

60. Max Muscle Sports Nutrition

Sports nutrition products, weight-loss consulting, athletic apparel
Startup cost: $114.6K-$281.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 136/0

61. Le Macaron French Pastries

Macarons, pastries, gelato, chocolates, specialty coffee and tea
Startup cost: $126K-$353.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/6
 

62. Bricks & Minifigs

Lego resale stores
Startup cost: $104.1K-$227.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 15/2

63. Floor Coverings International

Flooring
Startup cost: $148.5K-$209.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 132/0
 

64. Advanced Maintenance

Commercial fleet maintenance
Startup cost: $117.7K-$174.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 15/2

65. Home Instead Senior Care

Nonmedical senior care
Startup cost: $109.3K-$117.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,072/5
 

66. Closets By Design Franchising

Custom closet and home/office organization systems
Startup cost: $126K-$296.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 43/6

67. Snip-Its

Children’s hair salons, party services
Startup cost: $124.6K-$220.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 61/3
 

68. Meineke Car Care Centers

Auto repair and maintenance
Startup cost: $129.6K-$576.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 964/2

69. Fresh Healthy Vending

Snack and beverage vending machines
Startup cost: $122.5K-$205.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 244/0
 

70. Hoodz

Commercial kitchen-exhaust cleaning
Startup cost: $100.9K-$178.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 125/10

71. Brightway Insurance

Property and casualty insurance
Startup cost: $115.2K-$181K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 121/2
 

72. fab’rik

Women’s clothing
Startup cost: $113.7K-$190.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 35/5

73. Gymboree Play & Music

Parent/child play and learning programs
Startup cost: $120.9K-$279.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 732/6
 

74. Ben’s Soft Pretzels

Soft pretzels, dipping sauces, beverages
Startup cost: $118.5K-$332K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 57/15

75. Sanford Rose Associates International

Executive search and recruiting
Startup cost: $108.3K-$143.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 72/0
 

76. Tubby’s Sub Shop

Subs
Startup cost: $102.9K-$283.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 56/1

77. Mighty Auto Parts

Wholesale distribution of auto parts
Startup cost: $134.1K-$302.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 102/5
 

78. Mr. Handyman International

Home maintenance and repairs
Startup cost: $106.5K-$138.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 191/0

79. Pho Hoa

Vietnamese food
Startup cost: $135K-$270.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 50/13
 

80. TacoTime

Mexican food
Startup cost: $142.3K-$819.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 268/0

81. A-1 Concrete Leveling

Concrete leveling and repairs
Startup cost: $115.5K-$145.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/0
 

82. Fleet Clean Systems

Mobile commercial-fleet washing
Startup cost: $100.9K-$346.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/11

83. Auto-Lab Complete Car Care Centers

Auto repair and maintenance
Startup cost: $130.8K-$313.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/0
 

84. Figaro’s Pizza

Pizza, take-and-bake pizza
Startup cost: $111K-$546K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 53/0

85. Wow 1 Day Painting

One-day residential and commercial painting
Startup cost: $104.5K-$142K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 40/0
 

86. CKO Kickboxing

Kickboxing fitness classes
Startup cost: $108.3K-$363.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 64/2

87. Schakolad Chocolate Factory

European-style chocolates, coffee, gelato
Startup cost: $121.5K-$153.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/0
 

88. Handyman Connection

Home repairs, remodeling
Startup cost: $103.9K-$157.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 71/0

89. Sharkey’s Cuts For Kids

Children’s hair salons
Startup cost: $102.4K-$137.99K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 44/1
 

90. The Great Frame Up

Custom framing and wall decor
Startup cost: $111.97K-$182.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 84/0

91. Paciugo Gelato Caffe

Gelato, pastries, beverages
Startup cost: $101.5K-$455K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/7
 

92. GolfTEC

Indoor high-tech golf instruction
Startup cost: $125.3K-$470.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/93

93. Deck The Walls

Custom framing and wall decor
Startup cost: $111.97K-$182.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/0
 

94. Planet Beach Franchising

Spray tanning, spa services, hot yoga
Startup cost: $104.3K-$248.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 148/1

95. Color Me Mine Enterprises

Paint-your-own-ceramics studios
Startup cost: $134.3K-$174.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 132/8
 

96. The Lash Lounge

Eyelash extensions, cosmetic products, apparel, accessories
Startup cost: $136.95K-$311.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/3

97. Yogen Fruz

Frozen yogurt, soft-serve ice cream
Startup cost: $123.2K-$459.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,226/6
 

98. Vapor Shark

Electronic cigarettes and related products
Startup cost: $118.8K-$200K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 21/9

99. Hard Exercise Works

Fitness programs
Startup cost: $102.2K-$403.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 16/1
 

100. You Move Me

Moving services
Startup cost: $104K-$192.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/0

