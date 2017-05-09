Franchises

100 Franchises You Can Start For Less Than $50,000

Be the boss with just $50K.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
100 Franchises You Can Start For Less Than $50,000
Image credit: The ispot.com/Yarek Waszul
Magazine Contributor
8 min read

This story appears in the March 2017 issue of Start Up. Subscribe »
Interested in finding a franchise that fits your budget? The following are the top franchises that can be started for less than $50,000, ranked based on the scores they received in the 2017 Franchise 500. 

This list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. To find the right opportunity for you, regardless of cost, it’s important that you do your due diligence. Carefully read the company’s franchise disclosure document, consult with a franchise attorney and an accountant, and talk to existing and former franchisees about their experiences.

For more budget-friendly franchises, check out our other lists here.

1. RE/MAX 

Real estate
Startup cost: $37.5K-$224K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,217/0

2. Jan-Pro Franchising International 

Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $3.99K-$51.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,224/0

3. HomeVestors of America

Home buying, repair, and selling
Startup cost: $44K-$347.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 724/0

4. Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

Home inspections
Startup cost: $33.9K-$42.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 541/0

5. Rooter-Man

Plumbing, drain, and sewer cleaning
Startup cost:  $46.8K-$137.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 609/3

6. Stratus Building Solutions

Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $3.5K-$64.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,508/0

7. Coverall

Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $16.8K-$49.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,871/0
 

8. Cruise Planners

Travel agencies
Startup cost: $2.1K-$22.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,432/1

9. Jazzercise 

Group fitness classes, conventions, apparel, and accessories
Startup cost: $3.5K-$12.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,880/0
 

10. Synergy HomeCare

Nonmedical home care
Startup cost: $35.4K-$149.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 338/0

11. Anago Cleaning Systems

Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $10.5K-$65.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned:1,458/0
 

12. Novus Glass

Auto glass repair and replacement
Startup cost: $49.97K-$268.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,953/41

13. Jantize America

Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $29.6K-$207K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 291/0
 

14. Estrella Insurance

Auto, home, and business insurance
Startup cost: $49.95K-$84K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 121/0

15. Vanguard Cleaning Systems

Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $10.9K-$39.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,167/0
 

16. Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning

Carpet and upholstery cleaning, tile and stone care, granite renewal
Startup cost: $31.8K-$155.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,498/0

17. CruiseOne/Dream Vacations

Travel agencies
Startup cost: $3.2K-$21.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,090/0
 

18. Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax

Insurance and tax-preparation services
Startup cost: $49.7K-$107.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 155/0

19. Chester’s Chicken

Chicken
Startup cost: $3.2K-$21.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,116/0
 

20. You’ve Got Maids

Environmentally friendly residential cleaning
Startup cost: $36.4K-$107K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 63/0

21. Mosquito Squad

Outdoor pest control
Startup cost: $29.6K-$69.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 201/0
 

22. Acti-Kare

Nonmedical home care
Startup cost: $33.7K-$52.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 108/0

23. Window Gang

Window, gutter, and dryer-vent cleaning, pressure washing, chimney sweeping
Startup cost:$34.4K-$81.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 90/96
 

24. Bricks 4 Kidz

Lego-engineering classes, camps, parties
Startup cost: $34.5K-$52.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 659/2

25. My Gym Children’s Fitness Center

Early-learning/fitness programs
Startup cost: $36.8K-$249.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 425/0
 

26. WIN Home Inspection

Home inspections
Startup cost: $36.2K-$53.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 192/0

27. N-Hance

Wood floor and cabinet refinishing
Startup cost: $24.3K-$147.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 425/0
 

28. NaturaLawn of America 

Organic-based lawn care
Startup cost: $42.5K-$112.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 72/8

29. Mr. Sandless/Dr. DecknFence

Interior and exterior sandlesswood refinishing
Startup cost:$26.8K-$87.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 250/11
 

30. National Property Inspections 

Home and commercial property inspections
Startup cost: $43.2K-$47K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 219/0

31. Colors On Parade

Mobile auto paint and dent repair
Startup cost: $33.8K-$103K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 229/10
 

32. Property Management Inc. 

Commercial, residential, and association property management
Startup cost: $19.4K-$60K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 153/2

33. Buildingstars International 

Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $2.2K-$53.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 682/0
 

34. H&R Block

Tax preparation, electronic filing
Startup cost: $31.5K-$149.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,208/6,614

35. Club Z! In-HomeTutoring Services

In-home tutoring
Startup cost: $33.6K-$57.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 388/0
 

36. Soccer Shots Franchising 

Soccer programs for ages 2 to 8
Startup cost: $31.8K-$39K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 172/9

37. Jet-Black Franchise Group

Asphalt maintenance
Startup cost: $43K-$100.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 88/10
 

38. SuperGlass Windshield Repair

Windshield repair, glass scratch removal, headlight lens repair
Startup cost: $9.9K-$31K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 325/0

39. Little Kickers

Preschool soccer programs
Startup cost: $23.2K-$34.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 251/1
 

40. Engineering for Kids

Math, science, technology, and engineering activities
Startup cost: $27.2K-$93.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 152/1

41. Coffee News

Weekly newspapers distributed at restaurants
Startup cost: $9.8K-$10.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 834/5
 

42. Oxi Fresh Franchising

Carpet, upholstery, hardwood floor, tile, and grout cleaning
Startup cost: $38.9K-$66.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 298/6

43. Drama Kids International

After-school drama classes and summer camps
Startup cost: $28.6K-$48.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 216/0
 

44. AmeriSpec Home Inspection Services

Home inspections
Startup cost: $46.8K-$58.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 271/0

45. CEO Focus

Peer consulting groups for small-business owners
Startup cost: $41.5K-$63K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 29/1
 

46. GarageExperts

Garage cabinets, floor coatings, organization products
Startup cost: $48.1K-$85.98K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 34/0

47. Lil’ Angels Photography

School, childcare, and family photography
Startup cost: $36.3K-$40.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 59/0
 

48. Concrete Raising of America 

Concrete raising, leveling, stabilizing, and repairs; cement grout injection
Startup cost: $34.9K-$249.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 16/3

49. Aire-Master of America

Restroom odor-control and maintenance
Startup cost: $39.6K-$142.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 105/7
 

50. Interior Magic International

Auto appearance reconditioning
Startup cost: $33.1K-$100.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 50/0

51. Flower Tent

Flower stores
Startup cost: $30.9K-$69.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 61/9
 

52. Town Money Saver

Direct-mail advertising
Startup cost: $5.7K-$17K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 44/0

53. Wine & Design

Paint-and-sip studios
Startup cost: $46.2K-$95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 64/1
 

54. The Decor Group

Holiday and event lighting
Startup cost: $19.6K-$62.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 259/0

55. Leadership Management 

Leadership and organization training and development
Startup cost: $20K-$27.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 463/0
 

56. HappyFeet Legends International

Soccer programs for ages 2 to 18
Startup cost: $22.5K-$29.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 165/3

57. Rhea Lana’s Franchise Systems 

Children’s consignment events
Startup cost: $18.1K-$36.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 74/3
 

58. OpenWorks

Commercial cleaning, facility services
Startup cost: $17K-$124.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 343/7

59. Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network 

Restoration of textiles and electronics
Startup cost: $45.6K-$235.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 156/0
 

60. Kinderdance International 

Movement/educational programs
Startup cost: $17.95K-$46.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 136/2

61. Proforma

Printing and promotional products
Startup cost: $4.7K-$50.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 675/0
 

62. Just Between Friends Franchise Systems 

Children’s and maternity consignment events
Startup cost: $32.8K-$45.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 148/0

63. Unishippers Global Logistics 

Shipping services
Startup cost: $45K-$421.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 206/109
 

64. BirthdayPak

Direct-mail advertising
Startup cost: $34.9K-$135.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/2

65. Duct Doctor USA 

Residential and commercial air-duct cleaning
Startup cost: $41K-$136.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/0
 

66. Touching Hearts At Home

Nonmedical home care for seniors and people with disabilities
Startup cost: $48.4K-$69.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 50/0

67. Happy & Healthy Products 

Frozen fruit bars
Startup cost: $49.7K-$92.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 58/0
 

68. The Glass Guru

Window and glass restoration and replacement
Startup cost: $37.3K-$135.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 89/0

69. Amazing Athletes

Educational sports programs
Startup cost: $39.4K-$52.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 95/0
 

70. Bloomin’ Blinds

Window-covering sales, installation, and repairs
Startup cost: $47.4K-$111.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/1

71. Pet Butler

Pet-waste cleanup and removal
Startup cost: $30K-$42K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 130/0
 

72. FranNet

Franchise consulting
Startup cost: $44.3K-$81.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 66/0

73. SandFree 

Wood floor refinishing
Startup cost: $40.6K-$64.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 13/1
 

74. Street Corner

Convenience stores
Startup cost: $45.6K-$1.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 38/1

75. Mint Condition Franchising 

Commercial cleaning, building maintenance
Startup cost: $4.9K-$45.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 330/0
 

76. RSVP Publications

Direct-mail advertising
Startup cost: $44.4K-$176K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 89/0

77. Image One Facility Solutions 

Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $34.4K-$103.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 96/0
 

78. CleanNet USA 

Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $17.98K-$46.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,549/10

79. eMaids 

Residential cleaning
Startup cost: $29.9K-$64.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/2
 

80. Masterpiece Mixers Paint & Party Studios

Paint-and-sip studios
Startup cost: $27.6K-$65.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11/4

81. CompuChild

Science, technology, engineering, art, and math classes
Startup cost: $18.3K-$33K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 42/1
 

82. Assist-2-Sell

Discount real estate
Startup cost: $24K-$45.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 158/1

83. OMEX - Office Maintenance Experts

Commercial cleaning and maintenance management
Startup cost: $40.4K-$70.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/1
 

84. The Grout Medic

Grout and tile maintenance, restoration
Startup cost: $24.7K-$57.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 56/0

85. Homes & Land

Real estate marketing magazines
Startup cost: $47.5K-$116K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 194/15
 

86. TGA Premier Junior Golf

Golf enrichment programs
Startup cost: $19.3K-$72.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 50/2

87. Get A Grip Franchising 

Countertop, cabinet, tub, tile, and shower resurfacing
Startup cost: $43.6K-$92.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/1
 

88. Home Cleaning Centers of America

Residential and commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $32.8K-$34.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/0

89. Payroll Vault

Payroll services
Startup cost: $31.95K-$74.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/1
 

90. Squeegee Squad

Residential and high-rise window cleaning, building maintenance
Startup cost: $38K-$135.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 50/3

91. In Home Pet Services

Pet-sitting, dog-walking
Startup cost: $9.2K-$35.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/1
 

92. Abrakadoodle

Art-education programs
Startup cost: $37.8K-$80.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 220/2

93. Critter Control

Wildlife management, pest control
Startup cost: $23.7K-$94.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 100/5
 

94. Young Rembrandts Franchise

Drawing classes for ages 3 to 12
Startup cost: $41.3K-$48.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 103/0

95. Fetch! Pet Care

Pet-sitting, dog-walking
Startup cost: $37K-$44.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 96/6
 

96. Inspect-It 1st

Property inspections
Startup cost: $32.4K-$43.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 29/0

97. Two Maids & A Mop

Residential cleaning
Startup cost: $47.1K-$127.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 28/1
 

98. Surface Specialists

Bathtub repair and refinishing, tub liners, bath remodeling
Startup cost: $43.2K-$56K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 44/0

99. Sculpture Hospitality

Bar and restaurant management solutions
Startup cost: $43.4K-$57.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 369/5
 

100. The BrickKicker Home Inspection

Residential and commercial inspections, related services
Startup cost: $16.8K-$44.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 41/1

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Franchises

Franchise Owner Gives Back to the Bahamas

Franchises

There's a Skilled Trade Labor Shortage. Can We Fix It?

Franchises

The Hottest Franchise Categories of 2020