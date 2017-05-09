100 Franchises You Can Start For Less Than $50,000
This story appears in the March 2017 issue of Start Up. Subscribe »
This list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. To find the right opportunity for you, regardless of cost, it’s important that you do your due diligence. Carefully read the company’s franchise disclosure document, consult with a franchise attorney and an accountant, and talk to existing and former franchisees about their experiences.
For more budget-friendly franchises, check out our other lists here.
1. RE/MAX
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,217/0
2. Jan-Pro Franchising International
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,224/0
3. HomeVestors of America
Total franchises/co.-owned: 724/0
4. Pillar To Post Home Inspectors
Total franchises/co.-owned: 541/0
5. Rooter-Man
Total franchises/co.-owned: 609/3
6. Stratus Building Solutions
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,508/0
7. Coverall
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,871/0
8. Cruise Planners
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,432/1
9. Jazzercise
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,880/0
10. Synergy HomeCare
Total franchises/co.-owned: 338/0
11. Anago Cleaning Systems
Total franchises/co.-owned:1,458/0
12. Novus Glass
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,953/41
13. Jantize America
Total franchises/co.-owned: 291/0
14. Estrella Insurance
Total franchises/co.-owned: 121/0
15. Vanguard Cleaning Systems
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,167/0
16. Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,498/0
17. CruiseOne/Dream Vacations
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,090/0
18. Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax
Total franchises/co.-owned: 155/0
19. Chester’s Chicken
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,116/0
20. You’ve Got Maids
Total franchises/co.-owned: 63/0
21. Mosquito Squad
Total franchises/co.-owned: 201/0
22. Acti-Kare
Total franchises/co.-owned: 108/0
23. Window Gang
Total franchises/co.-owned: 90/96
24. Bricks 4 Kidz
Total franchises/co.-owned: 659/2
25. My Gym Children’s Fitness Center
Total franchises/co.-owned: 425/0
26. WIN Home Inspection
Total franchises/co.-owned: 192/0
27. N-Hance
Total franchises/co.-owned: 425/0
28. NaturaLawn of America
Total franchises/co.-owned: 72/8
29. Mr. Sandless/Dr. DecknFence
Total franchises/co.-owned: 250/11
30. National Property Inspections
Total franchises/co.-owned: 219/0
31. Colors On Parade
Total franchises/co.-owned: 229/10
32. Property Management Inc.
Total franchises/co.-owned: 153/2
33. Buildingstars International
Total franchises/co.-owned: 682/0
34. H&R Block
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,208/6,614
35. Club Z! In-HomeTutoring Services
Total franchises/co.-owned: 388/0
36. Soccer Shots Franchising
Total franchises/co.-owned: 172/9
37. Jet-Black Franchise Group
Total franchises/co.-owned: 88/10
38. SuperGlass Windshield Repair
Total franchises/co.-owned: 325/0
39. Little Kickers
Total franchises/co.-owned: 251/1
40. Engineering for Kids
Total franchises/co.-owned: 152/1
41. Coffee News
Total franchises/co.-owned: 834/5
42. Oxi Fresh Franchising
Total franchises/co.-owned: 298/6
43. Drama Kids International
Total franchises/co.-owned: 216/0
44. AmeriSpec Home Inspection Services
Total franchises/co.-owned: 271/0
45. CEO Focus
Total franchises/co.-owned: 29/1
46. GarageExperts
Total franchises/co.-owned: 34/0
47. Lil’ Angels Photography
Total franchises/co.-owned: 59/0
48. Concrete Raising of America
Total franchises/co.-owned: 16/3
49. Aire-Master of America
Total franchises/co.-owned: 105/7
50. Interior Magic International
Total franchises/co.-owned: 50/0
51. Flower Tent
Total franchises/co.-owned: 61/9
52. Town Money Saver
Total franchises/co.-owned: 44/0
53. Wine & Design
Total franchises/co.-owned: 64/1
54. The Decor Group
Total franchises/co.-owned: 259/0
55. Leadership Management
Total franchises/co.-owned: 463/0
56. HappyFeet Legends International
Total franchises/co.-owned: 165/3
57. Rhea Lana’s Franchise Systems
Total franchises/co.-owned: 74/3
58. OpenWorks
Total franchises/co.-owned: 343/7
59. Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network
Total franchises/co.-owned: 156/0
60. Kinderdance International
Total franchises/co.-owned: 136/2
61. Proforma
Total franchises/co.-owned: 675/0
62. Just Between Friends Franchise Systems
Total franchises/co.-owned: 148/0
63. Unishippers Global Logistics
Total franchises/co.-owned: 206/109
64. BirthdayPak
Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/2
65. Duct Doctor USA
Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/0
66. Touching Hearts At Home
Total franchises/co.-owned: 50/0
67. Happy & Healthy Products
Total franchises/co.-owned: 58/0
68. The Glass Guru
Total franchises/co.-owned: 89/0
69. Amazing Athletes
Total franchises/co.-owned: 95/0
70. Bloomin’ Blinds
Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/1
71. Pet Butler
Total franchises/co.-owned: 130/0
72. FranNet
Total franchises/co.-owned: 66/0
73. SandFree
Total franchises/co.-owned: 13/1
74. Street Corner
Total franchises/co.-owned: 38/1
75. Mint Condition Franchising
Total franchises/co.-owned: 330/0
76. RSVP Publications
Total franchises/co.-owned: 89/0
77. Image One Facility Solutions
Total franchises/co.-owned: 96/0
78. CleanNet USA
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,549/10
79. eMaids
Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/2
80. Masterpiece Mixers Paint & Party Studios
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11/4
81. CompuChild
Total franchises/co.-owned: 42/1
82. Assist-2-Sell
Total franchises/co.-owned: 158/1
83. OMEX - Office Maintenance Experts
Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/1
84. The Grout Medic
Total franchises/co.-owned: 56/0
85. Homes & Land
Total franchises/co.-owned: 194/15
86. TGA Premier Junior Golf
Total franchises/co.-owned: 50/2
87. Get A Grip Franchising
Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/1
88. Home Cleaning Centers of America
Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/0
89. Payroll Vault
Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/1
90. Squeegee Squad
Total franchises/co.-owned: 50/3
91. In Home Pet Services
Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/1
92. Abrakadoodle
Total franchises/co.-owned: 220/2
93. Critter Control
Total franchises/co.-owned: 100/5
94. Young Rembrandts Franchise
Total franchises/co.-owned: 103/0
95. Fetch! Pet Care
Total franchises/co.-owned: 96/6
96. Inspect-It 1st
Total franchises/co.-owned: 29/0
97. Two Maids & A Mop
Total franchises/co.-owned: 28/1
98. Surface Specialists
Total franchises/co.-owned: 44/0
99. Sculpture Hospitality
Total franchises/co.-owned: 369/5
100. The BrickKicker Home Inspection
Total franchises/co.-owned: 41/1