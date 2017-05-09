100 Franchises You Can Start For Less Than $50,000

Be the boss with just $50K.

Interested in finding a franchise that fits your budget? The following are the top franchises that can be started for less than $50,000, ranked based on the scores they received in the 2017 Franchise 500.

This list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. To find the right opportunity for you, regardless of cost, it’s important that you do your due diligence. Carefully read the company’s franchise disclosure document, consult with a franchise attorney and an accountant, and talk to existing and former franchisees about their experiences.

5. Rooter-Man Plumbing, drain, and sewer cleaning Startup cost: $46.8K-$137.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 609/3 6. Stratus Building Solutions Commercial cleaning Startup cost: $3.5K-$64.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,508/0

7. Coverall Commercial cleaning Startup cost: $16.8K-$49.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,871/0 8. Cruise Planners Travel agencies Startup cost: $2.1K-$22.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,432/1

9. Jazzercise Group fitness classes, conventions, apparel, and accessories Startup cost: $3.5K-$12.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,880/0 10. Synergy HomeCare Nonmedical home care Startup cost: $35.4K-$149.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 338/0

11. Anago Cleaning Systems Commercial cleaning Startup cost: $10.5K-$65.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned:1,458/0 12. Novus Glass Auto glass repair and replacement Startup cost: $49.97K-$268.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,953/41

13. Jantize America Commercial cleaning Startup cost: $29.6K-$207K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 291/0 14. Estrella Insurance Auto, home, and business insurance Startup cost: $49.95K-$84K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 121/0

15. Vanguard Cleaning Systems Commercial cleaning Startup cost: $10.9K-$39.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,167/0 16. Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning Carpet and upholstery cleaning, tile and stone care, granite renewal Startup cost: $31.8K-$155.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,498/0

21. Mosquito Squad Outdoor pest control Startup cost: $29.6K-$69.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 201/0 22. Acti-Kare Nonmedical home care Startup cost: $33.7K-$52.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 108/0

23. Window Gang Window, gutter, and dryer-vent cleaning, pressure washing, chimney sweeping Startup cost:$34.4K-$81.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 90/96 24. Bricks 4 Kidz Lego-engineering classes, camps, parties Startup cost: $34.5K-$52.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 659/2

27. N-Hance Wood floor and cabinet refinishing Startup cost: $24.3K-$147.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 425/0 28. NaturaLawn of America Organic-based lawn care Startup cost: $42.5K-$112.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 72/8

29. Mr. Sandless/Dr. DecknFence Interior and exterior sandlesswood refinishing Startup cost:$26.8K-$87.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 250/11 30. National Property Inspections Home and commercial property inspections Startup cost: $43.2K-$47K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 219/0

31. Colors On Parade Mobile auto paint and dent repair Startup cost: $33.8K-$103K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 229/10 32. Property Management Inc. Commercial, residential, and association property management Startup cost: $19.4K-$60K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 153/2

33. Buildingstars International Commercial cleaning Startup cost: $2.2K-$53.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 682/0 34. H&R Block Tax preparation, electronic filing Startup cost: $31.5K-$149.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,208/6,614

35. Club Z! In-HomeTutoring Services In-home tutoring Startup cost: $33.6K-$57.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 388/0 36. Soccer Shots Franchising Soccer programs for ages 2 to 8 Startup cost: $31.8K-$39K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 172/9

37. Jet-Black Franchise Group Asphalt maintenance Startup cost: $43K-$100.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 88/10 38. SuperGlass Windshield Repair Windshield repair, glass scratch removal, headlight lens repair Startup cost: $9.9K-$31K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 325/0

39. Little Kickers Preschool soccer programs Startup cost: $23.2K-$34.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 251/1 40. Engineering for Kids Math, science, technology, and engineering activities Startup cost: $27.2K-$93.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 152/1

41. Coffee News Weekly newspapers distributed at restaurants Startup cost: $9.8K-$10.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 834/5 42. Oxi Fresh Franchising Carpet, upholstery, hardwood floor, tile, and grout cleaning Startup cost: $38.9K-$66.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 298/6

43. Drama Kids International After-school drama classes and summer camps Startup cost: $28.6K-$48.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 216/0 44. AmeriSpec Home Inspection Services Home inspections Startup cost: $46.8K-$58.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 271/0

45. CEO Focus Peer consulting groups for small-business owners Startup cost: $41.5K-$63K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 29/1 46. GarageExperts Garage cabinets, floor coatings, organization products Startup cost: $48.1K-$85.98K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 34/0

47. Lil’ Angels Photography School, childcare, and family photography Startup cost: $36.3K-$40.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 59/0 48. Concrete Raising of America Concrete raising, leveling, stabilizing, and repairs; cement grout injection Startup cost: $34.9K-$249.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 16/3

49. Aire-Master of America Restroom odor-control and maintenance Startup cost: $39.6K-$142.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 105/7 50. Interior Magic International Auto appearance reconditioning Startup cost: $33.1K-$100.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 50/0

55. Leadership Management Leadership and organization training and development Startup cost: $20K-$27.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 463/0 56. HappyFeet Legends International Soccer programs for ages 2 to 18 Startup cost: $22.5K-$29.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 165/3

57. Rhea Lana’s Franchise Systems Children’s consignment events Startup cost: $18.1K-$36.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 74/3 58. OpenWorks Commercial cleaning, facility services Startup cost: $17K-$124.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 343/7

59. Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network Restoration of textiles and electronics Startup cost: $45.6K-$235.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 156/0 60. Kinderdance International Movement/educational programs Startup cost: $17.95K-$46.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 136/2

61. Proforma Printing and promotional products Startup cost: $4.7K-$50.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 675/0 62. Just Between Friends Franchise Systems Children’s and maternity consignment events Startup cost: $32.8K-$45.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 148/0

63. Unishippers Global Logistics Shipping services Startup cost: $45K-$421.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 206/109 64. BirthdayPak Direct-mail advertising Startup cost: $34.9K-$135.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/2

65. Duct Doctor USA Residential and commercial air-duct cleaning Startup cost: $41K-$136.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/0 66. Touching Hearts At Home Nonmedical home care for seniors and people with disabilities Startup cost: $48.4K-$69.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 50/0

67. Happy & Healthy Products Frozen fruit bars Startup cost: $49.7K-$92.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 58/0 68. The Glass Guru Window and glass restoration and replacement Startup cost: $37.3K-$135.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 89/0

69. Amazing Athletes Educational sports programs Startup cost: $39.4K-$52.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 95/0 70. Bloomin’ Blinds Window-covering sales, installation, and repairs Startup cost: $47.4K-$111.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/1

71. Pet Butler Pet-waste cleanup and removal Startup cost: $30K-$42K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 130/0 72. FranNet Franchise consulting Startup cost: $44.3K-$81.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 66/0

73. SandFree Wood floor refinishing Startup cost: $40.6K-$64.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 13/1 74. Street Corner Convenience stores Startup cost: $45.6K-$1.5M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 38/1

75. Mint Condition Franchising Commercial cleaning, building maintenance Startup cost: $4.9K-$45.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 330/0 76. RSVP Publications Direct-mail advertising Startup cost: $44.4K-$176K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 89/0

81. CompuChild Science, technology, engineering, art, and math classes Startup cost: $18.3K-$33K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 42/1 82. Assist-2-Sell Discount real estate Startup cost: $24K-$45.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 158/1

83. OMEX - Office Maintenance Experts Commercial cleaning and maintenance management Startup cost: $40.4K-$70.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/1 84. The Grout Medic Grout and tile maintenance, restoration Startup cost: $24.7K-$57.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 56/0

85. Homes & Land Real estate marketing magazines Startup cost: $47.5K-$116K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 194/15 86. TGA Premier Junior Golf Golf enrichment programs Startup cost: $19.3K-$72.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 50/2

89. Payroll Vault Payroll services Startup cost: $31.95K-$74.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/1 90. Squeegee Squad Residential and high-rise window cleaning, building maintenance Startup cost: $38K-$135.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 50/3

93. Critter Control Wildlife management, pest control Startup cost: $23.7K-$94.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 100/5 94. Young Rembrandts Franchise Drawing classes for ages 3 to 12 Startup cost: $41.3K-$48.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 103/0

97. Two Maids & A Mop Residential cleaning Startup cost: $47.1K-$127.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 28/1 98. Surface Specialists Bathtub repair and refinishing, tub liners, bath remodeling Startup cost: $43.2K-$56K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 44/0