100 Franchises You Can Start For Less Than $100,000

This story appears in the March 2017 issue of Start Up. Subscribe »
Interested in finding a franchise that fits your budget? The following are the top franchises that can be started for less than $100,000, ranked based on the scores they received in the 2017 Franchise 500. 

This list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. To find the right opportunity for you, regardless of cost, it’s important that you do your due diligence. Carefully read the company’s franchise disclosure document, consult with a franchise attorney and an accountant, and talk to existing and former franchisees about their experiences.

For more budget-friendly franchises, check out our other lists here.

1. Kumon Math & Reading Centers

Supplemental education
Startup cost: $69.4K-$140.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 25,811/30

2. Anytime Fitness

Fitness centers
Startup cost: $80K-$490.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,386/38

3. Mosquito Joe

Outdoor pest control
Startup cost: $69.6K-$122.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 167/2

4. One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning

Residential HVAC maintenance, repair, and replacement
Startup cost: $77.1K-$552.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 314/37

5. Merry Maids

Residential cleaning
Startup cost: $56.5K-$180.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,672/14

6. The Maids

Residential cleaning
Startup cost: $81.7K-$197.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,189/63

7. Matco Tools

Mechanics’ tools and equipment
Startup cost: $89.2K-$267.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,670/1
 

8. Mathnasium Learning Centers

Math tutoring
Startup cost: $90.8K-$137.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 782/11

9. Right at Home

Home care, medical staffing
Startup cost: $77.2K-$133.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 525/1
 

10. Baskin-Robbins

Ice cream, frozen yogurt, frozen beverages
Startup cost: $94.4K-$402.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,722/6

11. Home Care Assistance

Nonmedical home care
Startup cost: $77.8K-$245.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 110/24
 

12. FirstLight HomeCare

Nonmedical home care
Startup cost: $95.2K-$140.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 134/0

13. Huntington Learning Centers

Tutoring and test prep
Startup cost: $96.7K-$204.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 249/35
 

14. Budget Blinds

Window coverings, window film, rugs, accessories
Startup cost: $99.2K-$202.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,046/0

15. BrightStar Care

Medical/nonmedical home care, medical staffing
Startup cost: $92.4K-$174K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 299/4
 

16. Pop-A-Lock Franchise System

Mobile locksmith and security services
Startup cost: $99.7K-$134.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 531/3

17. Visiting Angels

Nonmedical home care
Startup cost: $66.8K-$107.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 558/0
 

18. Benjamin Franklin Plumbing

Plumbing service, repair, maintenance
Startup cost: $83.6K-$419.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 269/11

19. The Grounds Guys

Landscape maintenance
Startup cost: $73.5K-$200.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 213/0
 

20. uBreakiFix

Electronics repairs
Startup cost: $84.6K-$197.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 257/18

21. MaidPro

Residential cleaning
Startup cost: $58.96K-$203.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 221/1
 

22. Restoration 1

Water, fire, smoke, and mold remediation
Startup cost: $77.95K-$175.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 81/0

23. ServiceMaster Clean

Commercial/residential cleaning, disaster restoration
Startup cost: $56.2K-$265.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5,007/10
 

24. Yesco

Sign and lighting serviceand maintenance
Startup cost: $65K-$352.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 47/47

25. Weichert Real Estate Affiliates

Real estate
Startup cost: $50K-$364.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 309/138
 

26. Weed Man

Lawn care
Startup cost: $68.5K-$85.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 594/0

27. Ikor International

Patient advocacy and guardianship for seniors and people with disabilities
Startup cost: $80.2K-$132.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 33/0
 

28. ASP - America’s Swimming Pool Company

Swimming pool maintenance, repairs, and renovations
Startup cost: $96.1K-$143.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 213/0

29. 9Round - 30 min Kickbox Fitness

Kickboxing circuit-training programs
Startup cost: $66.6K-$102.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 442/6
 

30. Lawn Doctor

Lawn, tree, and shrub care; mosquito and tick control
Startup cost: $81.5K-$100.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 530/0

31. Two Men and a Truck International

Moving services
Startup cost: $75K-$590.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 289/2
 

32. Amada Senior Care

Home care and assisted-living placement
Startup cost: $87.7K-$174.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 58/0

33. TeamLogic IT

IT managed services for businesses
Startup cost: $84.5K-$137.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 94/0
 

34. ComForCare Home Care

Nonmedical home care
Startup cost: $86.95K-$162K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 200/0

35. Realty One Group

Real estate
Startup cost: $53.3K-$220K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 56/23
 

36. Pirtek USA

Hose service and supply centers/mobile services
Startup cost: $98.1K-$620K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 461/3

37. Mister Sparky

Residential electrical maintenance, repair, and replacement services
Startup cost: $68.6K-$458.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 105/6
 

38. Signal88

Private security guard and patrol services
Startup cost: $73K-$268.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 376/6

39. Apex Fun Run

Elementary-school fund-raising programs
Startup cost: $65.5K-$98.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 73/0
 

40. Dental Fix RX

Dental-equipment sales, service, and repairs
Startup cost: $77.1K-$183K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 123/0

41. MrAppliance

Household appliance services and repairs
Startup cost: $60.8K-$139.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 222/0
 

42. HomeWell Senior Care

Home care
Startup cost: $67.5K-$126.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 53/0

43. Patrice & Associates

Hospitality recruiting
Startup cost: $84.95K-$93.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 55/1
 

44. Senior Helpers

Personal, companion, and Alzheimer’s home care
Startup cost: $81.3K-$117.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 279/0

45. Welcomemat Services

Direct-mail advertising to new movers
Startup cost: $58.8K-$87.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 54/9
 

46. Fibrenew

Leather, plastic, and vinyl restoration and repair
Startup cost: $89.5K-$101.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 237/0

47. Aire Serv

HVAC services
Startup cost: $82.6K-$206.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 197/0
 

48. Signarama

Signs
Startup cost: $94.3K-$272.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 741/0

49. Eye Level Learning Centers

Supplemental education
Startup cost: $76.1K-$140.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 613/746
 

50. Sir Grout Franchising

Grout, tile, stone, and wood restoration
Startup cost: $94K-$147.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 36/2

51. Qualicare

Medical/nonmedical home care, patient advocacy
Startup cost: $71.7K-$201.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/1
 

52. Fish Window Cleaning Services

Window cleaning
Startup cost: $83.2K-$146.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 264/1

53. Orion Food Systems

Fast-food systems for nontraditional markets
Startup cost: $58.5K-$134K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 900/0
 

54. Caring Senior Service

Nonmedical home care
Startup cost: $58.6K-$107.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 49/3

55. Molly Maid

Residential cleaning
Startup cost: $89.2K-$137.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 647/0
 

56. Seniors Helping Seniors

Nonmedical home care
Startup cost: $86.8K-$141.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 281/6

57. CarePatrol Franchise Systems

Assisted-living referral and placement
Startup cost: $64.6K-$84.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 148/0
 

58. Executive Home Care

Home health care
Startup cost: $97.8K-$149K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 13/1

59. Fully Promoted (formerly EmbroidMe)

Embroidery, screen printing, promotional products
Startup cost: $89.4K-$213.99K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 270/0
 

60. Mainstream Boutique

Women’s clothing, accessories, gifts
Startup cost: $60K-$178K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 66/2

61. Transworld Business Advisors

Business brokerages; franchise consulting
Startup cost: $64.6K-$86.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 194/0
 

62. Painting with a Twist

Paint-and-sip studios
Startup cost: $89.3K-$143.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 324/0

63. JEI Learning Centers

Individualized supplemental education
Startup cost: $62.8K-$100.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 292/234
 

64. Tutor Doctor

Tutoring
Startup cost: $68.5K-$141.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 475/1

65. Pinot’s Palette

Paint-and-sip studios
Startup cost: $76.6K-$196.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 176/4
 

66. Assisting Hands Home Care

Home healthcare, respite care
Startup cost: $70.6K-$147.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 91/3

67. American Leak Detection

Concealed water, gas, and sewer leak detection
Startup cost: $76.8K-$259.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 369/50
 

68. Dale Carnegie Training

Workplace training and development
Startup cost: $19.7K-$174.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 228/2

69. Safe Ship

Packing, shipping, freight,office supplies, notary services
Startup cost: $54.9K-$153.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 34/5
 

70. Color Glo International

Leather, vinyl, fabric, carpet, and surface repair and restoration
Startup cost: $56.3K-$61.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 137/0

71. British Swim School USA

Swimming lessons for ages 3 months and older
Startup cost: $82.2K-$127.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 45/1
 

72. Lapels

Dry cleaning and laundry services
Startup cost: $81.5K-$529.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 76/0

73. Murphy Business & Financial

Business and franchise brokerages, commercial real estate
Startup cost: $57.5K-$116.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 151/1
 

74. Fastest Labs

Drug, alcohol, and DNA testing; background screening
Startup cost: $66.5K-$82.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 20/1

75. Bottle & Bottega

Paint-and-sip studios
Startup cost: $57.5K-$116.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 151/1
 

76. Border Magic/Boulder Designs

Concrete landscape edging, custom rocks and boulder signage
Startup cost: $74.1K-$159.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 113/0

77. Pronto Insurance Franchise

Insurance
Startup cost: $53.1K-$89.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 40/109
 

78. Gateway Newstands

Newsstand and sundry stores
Startup cost: $55.9K-$501.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 377/0

79. Liberty Tax Service

Tax preparation, electronic filing
Startup cost: $58.7K-$71.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,753/351
 

80. Maid Brigade

Residential cleaning
Startup cost: $85K-$124K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 474/0

81. Assisted Living Locators

Senior-care referrals and senior-living placement
Startup cost: $59.3K-$70.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 54/2
 

82. HouseMaster

Home inspections
Startup cost: $61.1K-$106.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 316/0

83. Real Property Management

Property management
Startup cost: $79.9K-$103.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 275/2
 

84. SailTime Group

Membership boat clubs
Startup cost: $70.7K-$151.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/1

85. Nutty Scientists

Science enrichment and entertainment programs
Startup cost: $52.7K-$265.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 240/3
 

86. Precision Door Service

Garage-door repairs and installation
Startup cost: $67.6K-$347.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 83/1

87. 360 Painting

Residential and commercial painting
Startup cost: $66.7K-$113.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 64/0
 

88. Relocation Strategies

Corporate transition consulting, project management
Startup cost: $62.5K-$88.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 13/1

89. Window Genie

Residential window cleaning, window tinting, pressure washing
Startup cost: $90.8K-$140K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 253/0
 

90. Digital Doc

Electronics repairs, sales, and accessories
Startup cost: $73.3K-$151.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 29/16

91. Parisi Speed School

Youth sports performance training
Startup cost: $86.2K-$187.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 95/0
 

92. Miracle Method Surface Refinishing

Kitchen and bathroom surface refinishing
Startup cost: $82.1K-$136.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 136/1

93. Kitchen Tune-Up

Residential and commercial kitchen and bath remodeling
Startup cost: $54.9K-$64.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 188/0
 

94. SuperGreen Solutions

Energy-efficiency products and services
Startup cost: $75.8K-$90.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/0

95. Merle Norman Cosmetics

Cosmetics and skincare products
Startup cost: $60.8K-$191.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,230/2
 

96. The Screenmobile

Mobile window and door screening
Startup cost: $83.6K-$119.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 97/1

97. Destination Athlete

Youth sports apparel, equipment, and services
Startup cost: $67.5K-$122.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/0
 

98. Handyman Matters Franchise

Residential and commercial repairs, restoration, and maintenance
Startup cost: $66.4K-$116.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 126/0

99. Money Mailer Franchise

Direct-mail advertising
Startup cost: $95.1K-$169K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 183/48

100. GoliathTech

Foundation systems for the construction industry
Startup cost: $72.9K-$176K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 93/0

