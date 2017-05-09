100 Franchises You Can Start For Less Than $100,000

Be the boss for $100K.

May 9, 2017 8 min read

Interested in finding a franchise that fits your budget? The following are the top franchises that can be started for less than $100,000, ranked based on the scores they received in the 2017 Franchise 500.

This list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. To find the right opportunity for you, regardless of cost, it’s important that you do your due diligence. Carefully read the company’s franchise disclosure document, consult with a franchise attorney and an accountant, and talk to existing and former franchisees about their experiences.

For more budget-friendly franchises, check out our other lists here.

5. Merry Maids Residential cleaning Startup cost: $56.5K-$180.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,672/14 6. The Maids Residential cleaning Startup cost: $81.7K-$197.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,189/63

7. Matco Tools Mechanics’ tools and equipment Startup cost: $89.2K-$267.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,670/1 8. Mathnasium Learning Centers Math tutoring Startup cost: $90.8K-$137.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 782/11

9. Right at Home Home care, medical staffing Startup cost: $77.2K-$133.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 525/1 10. Baskin-Robbins Ice cream, frozen yogurt, frozen beverages Startup cost: $94.4K-$402.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,722/6

11. Home Care Assistance Nonmedical home care Startup cost: $77.8K-$245.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 110/24 12. FirstLight HomeCare Nonmedical home care Startup cost: $95.2K-$140.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 134/0

13. Huntington Learning Centers Tutoring and test prep Startup cost: $96.7K-$204.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 249/35 14. Budget Blinds Window coverings, window film, rugs, accessories Startup cost: $99.2K-$202.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,046/0

15. BrightStar Care Medical/nonmedical home care, medical staffing Startup cost: $92.4K-$174K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 299/4 16. Pop-A-Lock Franchise System Mobile locksmith and security services Startup cost: $99.7K-$134.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 531/3

17. Visiting Angels Nonmedical home care Startup cost: $66.8K-$107.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 558/0 18. Benjamin Franklin Plumbing Plumbing service, repair, maintenance Startup cost: $83.6K-$419.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 269/11

19. The Grounds Guys Landscape maintenance Startup cost: $73.5K-$200.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 213/0 20. uBreakiFix Electronics repairs Startup cost: $84.6K-$197.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 257/18

21. MaidPro Residential cleaning Startup cost: $58.96K-$203.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 221/1 22. Restoration 1 Water, fire, smoke, and mold remediation Startup cost: $77.95K-$175.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 81/0

23. ServiceMaster Clean Commercial/residential cleaning, disaster restoration Startup cost: $56.2K-$265.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 5,007/10 24. Yesco Sign and lighting serviceand maintenance Startup cost: $65K-$352.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 47/47

27. Ikor International Patient advocacy and guardianship for seniors and people with disabilities Startup cost: $80.2K-$132.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 33/0 28. ASP - America’s Swimming Pool Company Swimming pool maintenance, repairs, and renovations Startup cost: $96.1K-$143.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 213/0

29. 9Round - 30 min Kickbox Fitness Kickboxing circuit-training programs Startup cost: $66.6K-$102.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 442/6 30. Lawn Doctor Lawn, tree, and shrub care; mosquito and tick control Startup cost: $81.5K-$100.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 530/0

33. TeamLogic IT IT managed services for businesses Startup cost: $84.5K-$137.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 94/0 34. ComForCare Home Care Nonmedical home care Startup cost: $86.95K-$162K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 200/0

35. Realty One Group Real estate Startup cost: $53.3K-$220K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 56/23 36. Pirtek USA Hose service and supply centers/mobile services Startup cost: $98.1K-$620K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 461/3

37. Mister Sparky Residential electrical maintenance, repair, and replacement services Startup cost: $68.6K-$458.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 105/6 38. Signal88 Private security guard and patrol services Startup cost: $73K-$268.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 376/6

41. MrAppliance Household appliance services and repairs Startup cost: $60.8K-$139.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 222/0 42. HomeWell Senior Care Home care Startup cost: $67.5K-$126.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 53/0

43. Patrice & Associates Hospitality recruiting Startup cost: $84.95K-$93.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 55/1 44. Senior Helpers Personal, companion, and Alzheimer’s home care Startup cost: $81.3K-$117.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 279/0

45. Welcomemat Services Direct-mail advertising to new movers Startup cost: $58.8K-$87.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 54/9 46. Fibrenew Leather, plastic, and vinyl restoration and repair Startup cost: $89.5K-$101.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 237/0

47. Aire Serv HVAC services Startup cost: $82.6K-$206.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 197/0 48. Signarama Signs Startup cost: $94.3K-$272.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 741/0

51. Qualicare Medical/nonmedical home care, patient advocacy Startup cost: $71.7K-$201.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/1 52. Fish Window Cleaning Services Window cleaning Startup cost: $83.2K-$146.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 264/1

53. Orion Food Systems Fast-food systems for nontraditional markets Startup cost: $58.5K-$134K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 900/0 54. Caring Senior Service Nonmedical home care Startup cost: $58.6K-$107.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 49/3

55. Molly Maid Residential cleaning Startup cost: $89.2K-$137.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 647/0 56. Seniors Helping Seniors Nonmedical home care Startup cost: $86.8K-$141.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 281/6

57. CarePatrol Franchise Systems Assisted-living referral and placement Startup cost: $64.6K-$84.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 148/0 58. Executive Home Care Home health care Startup cost: $97.8K-$149K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 13/1

59. Fully Promoted (formerly EmbroidMe) Embroidery, screen printing, promotional products Startup cost: $89.4K-$213.99K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 270/0 60. Mainstream Boutique Women’s clothing, accessories, gifts Startup cost: $60K-$178K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 66/2

63. JEI Learning Centers Individualized supplemental education Startup cost: $62.8K-$100.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 292/234 64. Tutor Doctor Tutoring Startup cost: $68.5K-$141.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 475/1

67. American Leak Detection Concealed water, gas, and sewer leak detection Startup cost: $76.8K-$259.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 369/50 68. Dale Carnegie Training Workplace training and development Startup cost: $19.7K-$174.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 228/2

69. Safe Ship Packing, shipping, freight,office supplies, notary services Startup cost: $54.9K-$153.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 34/5 70. Color Glo International Leather, vinyl, fabric, carpet, and surface repair and restoration Startup cost: $56.3K-$61.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 137/0

71. British Swim School USA Swimming lessons for ages 3 months and older Startup cost: $82.2K-$127.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 45/1 72. Lapels Dry cleaning and laundry services Startup cost: $81.5K-$529.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 76/0

73. Murphy Business & Financial Business and franchise brokerages, commercial real estate Startup cost: $57.5K-$116.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 151/1 74. Fastest Labs Drug, alcohol, and DNA testing; background screening Startup cost: $66.5K-$82.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 20/1

75. Bottle & Bottega Paint-and-sip studios Startup cost: $57.5K-$116.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 151/1 76. Border Magic/Boulder Designs Concrete landscape edging, custom rocks and boulder signage Startup cost: $74.1K-$159.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 113/0

77. Pronto Insurance Franchise Insurance Startup cost: $53.1K-$89.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 40/109 78. Gateway Newstands Newsstand and sundry stores Startup cost: $55.9K-$501.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 377/0

79. Liberty Tax Service Tax preparation, electronic filing Startup cost: $58.7K-$71.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,753/351 80. Maid Brigade Residential cleaning Startup cost: $85K-$124K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 474/0

81. Assisted Living Locators Senior-care referrals and senior-living placement Startup cost: $59.3K-$70.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 54/2 82. HouseMaster Home inspections Startup cost: $61.1K-$106.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 316/0

83. Real Property Management Property management Startup cost: $79.9K-$103.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 275/2 84. SailTime Group Membership boat clubs Startup cost: $70.7K-$151.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/1

85. Nutty Scientists Science enrichment and entertainment programs Startup cost: $52.7K-$265.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 240/3 86. Precision Door Service Garage-door repairs and installation Startup cost: $67.6K-$347.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 83/1

87. 360 Painting Residential and commercial painting Startup cost: $66.7K-$113.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 64/0 88. Relocation Strategies Corporate transition consulting, project management Startup cost: $62.5K-$88.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 13/1

89. Window Genie Residential window cleaning, window tinting, pressure washing Startup cost: $90.8K-$140K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 253/0 90. Digital Doc Electronics repairs, sales, and accessories Startup cost: $73.3K-$151.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 29/16

91. Parisi Speed School Youth sports performance training Startup cost: $86.2K-$187.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 95/0 92. Miracle Method Surface Refinishing Kitchen and bathroom surface refinishing Startup cost: $82.1K-$136.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 136/1

93. Kitchen Tune-Up Residential and commercial kitchen and bath remodeling Startup cost: $54.9K-$64.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 188/0 94. SuperGreen Solutions Energy-efficiency products and services Startup cost: $75.8K-$90.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/0

95. Merle Norman Cosmetics Cosmetics and skincare products Startup cost: $60.8K-$191.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,230/2 96. The Screenmobile Mobile window and door screening Startup cost: $83.6K-$119.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 97/1

97. Destination Athlete Youth sports apparel, equipment, and services Startup cost: $67.5K-$122.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/0 98. Handyman Matters Franchise Residential and commercial repairs, restoration, and maintenance Startup cost: $66.4K-$116.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 126/0