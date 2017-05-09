100 Franchises You Can Start For Less Than $100,000
This story appears in the March 2017 issue of Start Up. Subscribe »
This list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. To find the right opportunity for you, regardless of cost, it’s important that you do your due diligence. Carefully read the company’s franchise disclosure document, consult with a franchise attorney and an accountant, and talk to existing and former franchisees about their experiences.
For more budget-friendly franchises, check out our other lists here.
1. Kumon Math & Reading Centers
Total franchises/co.-owned: 25,811/30
2. Anytime Fitness
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,386/38
3. Mosquito Joe
Total franchises/co.-owned: 167/2
4. One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning
Total franchises/co.-owned: 314/37
5. Merry Maids
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,672/14
6. The Maids
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,189/63
7. Matco Tools
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,670/1
8. Mathnasium Learning Centers
Total franchises/co.-owned: 782/11
9. Right at Home
Total franchises/co.-owned: 525/1
10. Baskin-Robbins
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,722/6
11. Home Care Assistance
Total franchises/co.-owned: 110/24
12. FirstLight HomeCare
Total franchises/co.-owned: 134/0
11. Home Care Assistance
Total franchises/co.-owned: 110/24
12. FirstLight HomeCare
Total franchises/co.-owned: 134/0
13. Huntington Learning Centers
Total franchises/co.-owned: 249/35
14. Budget Blinds
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,046/0
15. BrightStar Care
Total franchises/co.-owned: 299/4
16. Pop-A-Lock Franchise System
Total franchises/co.-owned: 531/3
17. Visiting Angels
Total franchises/co.-owned: 558/0
18. Benjamin Franklin Plumbing
Total franchises/co.-owned: 269/11
19. The Grounds Guys
Total franchises/co.-owned: 213/0
20. uBreakiFix
Total franchises/co.-owned: 257/18
21. MaidPro
Total franchises/co.-owned: 221/1
22. Restoration 1
Total franchises/co.-owned: 81/0
23. ServiceMaster Clean
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5,007/10
24. Yesco
Total franchises/co.-owned: 47/47
25. Weichert Real Estate Affiliates
Total franchises/co.-owned: 309/138
26. Weed Man
Total franchises/co.-owned: 594/0
27. Ikor International
Total franchises/co.-owned: 33/0
28. ASP - America’s Swimming Pool Company
Total franchises/co.-owned: 213/0
29. 9Round - 30 min Kickbox Fitness
Total franchises/co.-owned: 442/6
30. Lawn Doctor
Total franchises/co.-owned: 530/0
31. Two Men and a Truck International
Total franchises/co.-owned: 289/2
32. Amada Senior Care
Total franchises/co.-owned: 58/0
33. TeamLogic IT
Total franchises/co.-owned: 94/0
34. ComForCare Home Care
Total franchises/co.-owned: 200/0
35. Realty One Group
Total franchises/co.-owned: 56/23
36. Pirtek USA
Total franchises/co.-owned: 461/3
37. Mister Sparky
Total franchises/co.-owned: 105/6
38. Signal88
Total franchises/co.-owned: 376/6
39. Apex Fun Run
Total franchises/co.-owned: 73/0
40. Dental Fix RX
Total franchises/co.-owned: 123/0
41. MrAppliance
Total franchises/co.-owned: 222/0
42. HomeWell Senior Care
Total franchises/co.-owned: 53/0
43. Patrice & Associates
Total franchises/co.-owned: 55/1
44. Senior Helpers
Total franchises/co.-owned: 279/0
45. Welcomemat Services
Total franchises/co.-owned: 54/9
46. Fibrenew
Total franchises/co.-owned: 237/0
47. Aire Serv
Total franchises/co.-owned: 197/0
48. Signarama
Total franchises/co.-owned: 741/0
49. Eye Level Learning Centers
Total franchises/co.-owned: 613/746
50. Sir Grout Franchising
Total franchises/co.-owned: 36/2
51. Qualicare
Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/1
52. Fish Window Cleaning Services
Total franchises/co.-owned: 264/1
53. Orion Food Systems
Total franchises/co.-owned: 900/0
54. Caring Senior Service
Total franchises/co.-owned: 49/3
55. Molly Maid
Total franchises/co.-owned: 647/0
56. Seniors Helping Seniors
Total franchises/co.-owned: 281/6
57. CarePatrol Franchise Systems
Total franchises/co.-owned: 148/0
58. Executive Home Care
Total franchises/co.-owned: 13/1
59. Fully Promoted (formerly EmbroidMe)
Total franchises/co.-owned: 270/0
60. Mainstream Boutique
Total franchises/co.-owned: 66/2
61. Transworld Business Advisors
Total franchises/co.-owned: 194/0
62. Painting with a Twist
Total franchises/co.-owned: 324/0
63. JEI Learning Centers
Total franchises/co.-owned: 292/234
64. Tutor Doctor
Total franchises/co.-owned: 475/1
65. Pinot’s Palette
Total franchises/co.-owned: 176/4
66. Assisting Hands Home Care
Total franchises/co.-owned: 91/3
67. American Leak Detection
Total franchises/co.-owned: 369/50
68. Dale Carnegie Training
Total franchises/co.-owned: 228/2
69. Safe Ship
Total franchises/co.-owned: 34/5
70. Color Glo International
Total franchises/co.-owned: 137/0
71. British Swim School USA
Total franchises/co.-owned: 45/1
72. Lapels
Total franchises/co.-owned: 76/0
73. Murphy Business & Financial
Total franchises/co.-owned: 151/1
74. Fastest Labs
Total franchises/co.-owned: 20/1
75. Bottle & Bottega
Total franchises/co.-owned: 151/1
76. Border Magic/Boulder Designs
Total franchises/co.-owned: 113/0
77. Pronto Insurance Franchise
Total franchises/co.-owned: 40/109
78. Gateway Newstands
Total franchises/co.-owned: 377/0
79. Liberty Tax Service
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,753/351
80. Maid Brigade
Total franchises/co.-owned: 474/0
81. Assisted Living Locators
Total franchises/co.-owned: 54/2
82. HouseMaster
Total franchises/co.-owned: 316/0
83. Real Property Management
Total franchises/co.-owned: 275/2
84. SailTime Group
Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/1
85. Nutty Scientists
Total franchises/co.-owned: 240/3
86. Precision Door Service
Total franchises/co.-owned: 83/1
87. 360 Painting
Total franchises/co.-owned: 64/0
88. Relocation Strategies
Total franchises/co.-owned: 13/1
89. Window Genie
Total franchises/co.-owned: 253/0
90. Digital Doc
Total franchises/co.-owned: 29/16
91. Parisi Speed School
Total franchises/co.-owned: 95/0
92. Miracle Method Surface Refinishing
Total franchises/co.-owned: 136/1
93. Kitchen Tune-Up
Total franchises/co.-owned: 188/0
94. SuperGreen Solutions
Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/0
95. Merle Norman Cosmetics
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,230/2
96. The Screenmobile
Total franchises/co.-owned: 97/1
97. Destination Athlete
Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/0
98. Handyman Matters Franchise
Total franchises/co.-owned: 126/0
99. Money Mailer Franchise
Total franchises/co.-owned: 183/48
100. GoliathTech
Total franchises/co.-owned: 93/0