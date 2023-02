Looking to buy an A-list franchise? These brands have been the strongest for the longest.

Over 44 years of covering the franchise industry, we've seen hundreds of brands come—and go. But we've also seen brands that stand the test of time, continuing to offer opportunities to aspiring entrepreneurs year after year and even becoming (or remaining) household names for decades. We've even seen brands that haven't just survived for years, but have consistently thrived—managing to rank on our highly competitive Franchise 500 list over and over again.

These are the brands we're honoring now, in what we're calling our Hall of Fame, 10+ Club, and #1 in Category Club. Hall of Fame recipients are the elite group that have ranked in every Franchise 500 for at least the last 25 years—including three brands, Dunkin', McDonald's, and Lawn Doctor, that have ranked in every single Franchise 500 to date. The 10+ Club honors those brands that are working their way toward the Hall of Fame distinction, having ranked 10 to 24 years consecutively so far. And the #1 in Category Club are those rare franchise brands that have ranked #1 in their industry category in the Franchise 500 for the last 10-plus years. (Please note that the 2022 units were counted as of July 31, 2022.)

As always, our lists—even one as distinguished as this—should not be construed as a recommendation of any particular franchise opportunity, but merely as a starting point for your own research. No matter what the track record of a brand is in our rankings, finding out if it's the right fit for you requires doing your homework. Make sure that before investing in any franchise you read the company's legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to as many existing and former franchisees as you can.

40+ Years

Dunkin'

Ranked: 44 years consecutively

Rank in 1980: 17

Rank in 2023: 5

Total Units Open in 1980: 1,084

Total Units Open in 2022: 12,957

Despite an ever-changing market environment, Dunkin' has remained one of America's go-tos for coffee and baked goods for more than 70 years. "While consumer habits will continue to shift, delivering the best-in-class guest experience fuels our innovation and drives further growth in our digital ecosystem," says Dunkin' President Scott Murphy.

Murphy believes Dunkin' has sustained their growth and success through a transparent, collaborative relationship with their franchisees, allowing them to remain agile and adapt quickly to market and consumer trends. "Recent examples include our enhancements in technology, marketing, and an entirely renovated beverage platform, all of which have resulted in the healthiest store-level unit economics in the brand's history," he says.

Lawn Doctor

Ranked: 44 years consecutively

Rank in 1980: 77

Rank in 2023: 79

Total Units Open in 1980: 260

Total Units Open in 2022: 625

With more than 600 locations across the United States, Lawn Doctor continues to expand across the country. The company stays ahead of the competiton by providing their outdoor franchises access to innovative technology and equipment to help run the business, greatly increasing efficiency and profitability. They also offer a home-based business model, meaning franchisees don't incur the costs, delays or risks associated with operating a retail location.

"The home services industry tends to have evolving marketing conditions and shifts, however, our consumer trends are constant," says Director of Communications Rebecca Pryde. "We target homeowners who take pride in their home, their yard, their family and friends, entertaining and spending time together. Our franchisees provide their customers with the sense of coziness in their home and in their yard, [and] they ensure their customer retention is sound by constantly evolving to deliver the same excellent results time after time."

McDonald's

Ranked: 44 years consecutively

Rank in 1980: 1

Rank in 2023: 14

Total Units Open in 1980: 5,749

Total Units Open in 2022: 39,696

Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning

Ranked: 43 years consecutively

Rank in 1981: 172

Rank in 2023: 126

Total Units Open in 1981: 282

Total Units Open in 2022: 2,597

The Maids

Ranked: 40 years consecutively

Rank in 1984: 229

Rank in 2023: 40

Total Units Open in 1984: 63

Total Units Open in 2022: 1,589

Merry Maids

Ranked: 40 years consecutively

Rank in 1984: 219

Rank in 2023: 119

Total Units Open in 1984: 126

Total Units Open in 2022: 996

ServiceMaster Clean

Ranked: 40 years consecutively*

Rank in 1984: 152

Rank in 2023: 204

Total Units Open in 1984: 2,168

Total Units Open in 2022: 3,012

ServiceMaster Restore

Ranked: 40 years consecutively*

Rank in 1984: 152

Rank in 2023: 94

Total Units Open in 1984: 2,168

Total Units Open in 2022: 3,012

The UPS Store

Ranked: 40 years consecutively

Rank in 1984: 187

Rank in 2023: 4

Total Units Open in 1984: 100

Total Units Open in 2022: 5,464

*ServiceMaster Clean and ServiceMaster Restore were previously combined under a single listing, which had ranked for 39 consecutive years. This year the two brands are listed separately and each ranked.

35+ Years

Jazzercise

Ranked: 39 years consecutively

Rank in 1985: 79

Rank in 2023: 425

Total Units Open in 1985: 2,770

Total Units Open in 2022: 7,761

Marco's Pizza

Ranked: 39 years consecutively

Rank in 1985: 437

Rank in 2023: 51

Total Units Open in 1985: 18

Total Units Open in 2022: 996

RE/MAX

Ranked: 39 years consecutively

Rank in 1985: 60

Rank in 2023: 101

Total Units Open in 1985: 598

Total Units Open in 2022: 9,120

Great Clips

Ranked: 38 years consecutively

Rank in 1986: 252

Rank in 2023: 24

Total Units Open in 1986: 94

Total Units Open in 2022: 4.447

Servpro

Ranked: 38 years consecutively

Rank in 1986: 77

Rank in 2023: 16

Total Units Open in 1986: 574

Total Units Open in 2022: 2,050

Huntington Learning Center

Ranked: 37 years consecutively

Rank in 1987: 461

Rank in 2023: 104

Total Units Open in 1987: 33

Total Units Open in 2022: 289

AlphaGraphics

Ranked: 36 years consecutively

Rank in 1988: 114

Rank in 2023: 435

Total Units Open in 1988: 209

Total Units Open in 2022: 263

Wild Birds Unlimited

Ranked: 36 years consecutively

Rank in 1988: 483

Rank in 2023: 160

Total Units Open in 1988: 17

Total Units Open in 2022: 357

Express Employment Professionals

Ranked: 35 years consecutively

Rank in 1989: 261

Rank in 2023: 45

Total Units Open in 1989: 103

Total Units Open in 2022: 858

Maid Brigade

Ranked: 35 years consecutively

Rank in 1989: 126

Rank in 2023: 179

Total Units Open in 1989: 165

Total Units Open in 2022: 416

Postal Annex+

Ranked: 35 years consecutively

Rank in 1989: 485

Rank in 2023: 161

Total Units Open in 1989: 26

Total Units Open in 2022: 308

30+ Years

FastSigns

Ranked: 34 years consecutively

Rank in 1990: 398

Rank in 2023: 62

Total Units Open in 1990: 38

Total Units Open in 2022: 761

Kitchen Tune-Up

Ranked: 34 years consecutively

Rank in 1990: 499

Rank in 2023: 138

Total Units Open in 1990: 22

Total Units Open in 2022: 261

National Property Inspections

Ranked: 33 years consecutively

Rank in 1991: 376

Rank in 2023: 336

Total Units Open in 1991: 43

Total Units Open in 2022: 223

Molly Maid

Ranked: 32 years consecutively

Rank in 1992: 231

Rank in 2023: 142

Total Units Open in 1992: 255

Total Units Open in 2022: 488

7-Eleven

Ranked: 32 years consecutively

Rank in 1992: 17

Rank in 2023: 18

Total Units Open in 1992: 12,021

Total Units Open in 2022: 81,887

Smoothie King

Ranked: 32 years consecutively

Rank in 1992: 466

Rank in 2023: 17

Total Units Open in 1992: 17

Total Units Open in 2022: 1,373

Allegra Marketing-Print-Mail

Ranked: 30 years consecutively

Rank in 1994: 138

Rank in 2023: 392

Total Units Open in 1994: 531

Total Units Open in 2022: 246

Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings

Ranked: 30 years consecutively

Rank in 1994: 351

Rank in 2023: 89

Total Units Open in 1994: 19

Total Units Open in 2022: 710

Matco Tools

Ranked: 30 years consecutively

Rank in 1994: 35

Rank in 2023: 31

Total Units Open in 1994: 768

Total Units Open in 2022: 1,919

Snap-on Tools

Ranked: 30 years consecutively

Rank in 1994: 9

Rank in 2023: 20

Total Units Open in 1994: 3,271

Total Units Open in 2022: 4,771

25+ Years

Batteries Plus

Ranked: 29 years consecutively

Rank in 1995: 331

Rank in 2023: 351

Total Units Open in 1995: 25

Total Units Open in 2022: 725

CertaPro Painters

Ranked: 29 years consecutively

Rank in 1995: 359

Rank in 2023: 150

Total Units Open in 1995: 82

Total Units Open in 2022: 372

Once Upon A Child

Ranked: 29 years consecutively

Rank in 1995: 162

Rank in 2023: 213

Total Units Open in 1995: 80

Total Units Open in 2022: 404

Budget Blinds

Ranked: 28 years consecutively

Rank in 1996: 282

Rank in 2023: 19

Total Units Open in 1996: 67

Total Units Open in 2022: 1,378

Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches

Ranked: 28 years consecutively

Rank in 1996: 456

Rank in 2023: 82

Total Units Open in 1996: 15

Total Units Open in 2022: 2,657

Dream Vacations

Ranked: 26 years consecutively

Rank in 1998: 287

Rank in 2023: 67

Total Units Open in 1998: 305

Total Units Open in 2022: 1,618

Home Instead

Ranked: 26 years consecutively

Rank in 1998: 365

Rank in 2023: 155

Total Units Open in 1998: 90

Total Units Open in 2022: 1,187

Jiffy Lube

Ranked: 26 years consecutively

Rank in 1998: 45

Rank in 2023: 99

Total Units Open in 1998: 1,459

Total Units Open in 2022: 2,190

Kumon

Ranked: 26 years consecutively

Rank in 1998: 53

Rank in 2023: 6

Total Units Open in 1998: 19,720

Total Units Open in 2022: 26,527

Mr. Appliance

Ranked: 26 years consecutively

Rank in 1998: 459

Rank in 2023: 135

Total Units Open in 1998: 9

Total Units Open in 2022: 352

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

Ranked: 26 years consecutively

Rank in 1998: 416

Rank in 2023: 234

Total Units Open in 1998: 98

Total Units Open in 2022: 558

Two Men and a Truck

Ranked: 26 years consecutively

Rank in 1998: 408

Rank in 2023: 134

Total Units Open in 1998: 47

Total Units Open in 2022: 326

Glass Doctor

Ranked: 25 years consecutively

Rank in 1999: 302

Rank in 2023: 180

Total Units Open in 1999: 25

Total Units Open in 2022: 189

The Goddard School

Ranked: 25 years consecutively

Rank in 1999: 445

Rank in 2023: 60

Total Units Open in 1999: 50

Total Units Open in 2022: 595

Keller Williams

Ranked: 25 years consecutively

Rank in 1999: 237

Rank in 2023: 110

Total Units Open in 1999: 70

Total Units Open in 2022: 1,091

Miracle Method Surface Refinishing

Ranked: 25 years consecutively

Rank in 1999: 436

Rank in 2023: 143

Total Units Open in 1999: 97

Total Units Open in 2022: 167

Pirtek

Ranked: 25 years consecutively

Rank in 1999: 318

Rank in 2023: 107

Total Units Open in 1999: 164

Total Units Open in 2022: 587

Screenmobile

Ranked: 25 years consecutively

Rank in 1999: 390

Rank in 2023: 163

Total Units Open in 1999: 51

Total Units Open in 2022: 149

Sport Clips Haircuts

Ranked: 25 years consecutively

Rank in 1999: 451

Rank in 2023: 30

Total Units Open in 1999: 21

Total Units Open in 2022: 1,895

The 10+ Club

The 10+ Club honors those brands that are working their way toward the Hall of Fame distinction, having ranked 10 to 24 years consecutively so far.

20 - 24 Years

Minuteman Press

Ranked: 24 years

Signarama

Ranked: 24 years

Anago Cleaning Systems

Ranked: 23 years

MaidPro

Ranked: 23 years

Buildingstars

Ranked: 22 years

Cost Cutters Family Hair Care

Ranked: 22 years

Cruise Planners

Ranked: 22 years

DoubleTree by Hilton

Ranked: 22 years

Embassy Suites by Hilton

Ranked: 22 years

Fish Window Cleaning

Ranked: 22 years

Hampton by Hilton

Ranked: 22 years

Hilton Garden Inn

Ranked: 22 years

Hilton Hotels and Resorts

Ranked: 22 years

Homewood Suites by Hilton

Ranked: 22 years

Plato's Closet

Ranked: 22 years

Supercuts

Ranked: 22 years

Super 8 by Wyndham

Ranked: 22 years

Ben & Jerry's

Ranked: 21 years

Fully Promoted

Ranked: 21 years

Kiddie Academy

Ranked: 21 years

Labor Finders

Ranked: 21 years

RooterMan

Ranked: 21 years

Image360

Ranked: 20 years

Right at Home

Ranked: 20 years

15 -19 Years

Moe's Southwest Grill

Ranked: 19 years

Palm Beach Tan

Ranked: 19 years

Weichert

Ranked: 19 years

Anytime Fitness

Ranked: 18 years

Cinnabon

Ranked: 18 years

Papa Johns

Ranked: 18 years

Spherion Staffing & Recruiting

Ranked: 18 years

Ace Hardware

Ranked: 17 years

Baymont by Wyndham

Ranked: 17 years

Baskin-Robbins

Ranked: 16 years

Carl's Jr.

Ranked: 16 years

Circle K

Ranked: 16 years

Dairy Queen

Ranked: 16 years

Hardee's

Ranked: 16 years

KFC

Ranked: 16 years

Pizza Hut

Ranked: 16 years

Primrose Schools

Ranked: 16 years

Senior Helpers

Ranked: 16 years

Bojangles

Ranked: 15 years

Checkers and Rally's

Ranked: 15 years

Chester's

Ranked: 15 years

Tutor Doctor

Ranked: 15 years

Window Gang

Ranked: 15 years

10 - 14 Years

Camp Bow Wow

Ranked: 14 years

H&R Block

Ranked: 14 years

Pearle Vision

Ranked: 14 years

Ziebart

Ranked: 14 years

ASP-America's Swimming Pool Company

Ranked: 13 years

BrightStar Care

Ranked: 13 years

CMIT Solutions

Ranked: 13 years

CPR Cell Phone Repair

Ranked: 13 years

Culver's

Ranked: 13 years

Jet-Black/Yellow Dawg Striping

Ranked: 13 years

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

Ranked: 13 years

The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education

Ranked: 13 years

Pop-A-Lock

Ranked: 13 years

Rainbow Restoration

Ranked: 13 years

School of Rock

Ranked: 13 years

Transworld Business Advisors

Ranked: 13 years

College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving

Ranked: 12 years

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Ranked: 12 years

The Honey Baked Ham Co.

Ranked: 12 years

Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs

Ranked: 12 years

Jersey Mike's Subs

Ranked: 12 years

Real Property Management

Ranked: 12 years

Sonic Drive-In

Ranked: 12 years

Weed Man

Ranked: 12 years

Dale Carnegie

Ranked: 11 years

Estrella Insurance

Ranked: 11 years

FirstLight Home Care

Ranked: 11 years

The Good Feet Store

Ranked: 11 years

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa

Ranked: 11 years

HomeVestors of America

Ranked: 11 years

Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting

Ranked: 11 years

The Joint Chiropractic

Ranked: 11 years

Kona Ice

Ranked: 11 years

Mac Tools

Ranked: 11 years

MassageLuXe

Ranked: 11 years

1-800-Got-Junk?

Ranked: 11 years

Pet Supplies Plus

Ranked: 11 years

PrideStaff

Ranked: 11 years

RNR Tire Express

Ranked: 11 years

Rosati's Pizza

Ranked: 11 years

Schlotzsky's

Ranked: 11 years

Uptown Cheapskate

Ranked: 11 years

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

Ranked: 10 years

Closets By Design

Ranked: 10 years

Crunch

Ranked: 10 years

Del Taco

Ranked: 10 years

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurant

Ranked: 10 years

Interim HealthCare

Ranked: 10 years

McAlister's Deli

Ranked: 10 years

One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning

Ranked: 10 years

Phenix Salon Suites

Ranked: 10 years

Taco Bell

Ranked: 10 years

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Ranked: 10 years

#1 in Category

The #1 in Category Club are those rare franchise brands that have ranked #1 in their industry category in the Franchise 500 for the last 10-plus years.

Dunkin'

Ranked #1 in category 37: years

The UPS Store

Ranked #1 in category: 33 years

Budget Blinds

Ranked #1 in category: 28 years

Kumon

Ranked #1 in category: 22 years

RooterMan

Ranked #1 in category: 21 years

Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings

Ranked #1 in category: 20 years

Minuteman Press

Ranked #1 in category: 20 years

Servpro

Ranked #1 in category: 20 years

Hampton by Hilton

Ranked #1 in category: 14 years

Once Upon A Child

Ranked #1 in category: 14 years

Cinnabon

Ranked #1 in category: 12 years

Express Employment Professionals

Ranked #1 in category: 12 years

7-Eleven

Ranked #1 in category: 12 years

Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting

Ranked #1 in category: 11 years

Snap-on Tools

Ranked #1 in category: 11 years

Transworld Business Advisors

Ranked #1 in category: 11 years

Taco Bell

Ranked #1 in category: 10 years

