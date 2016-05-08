Franchises

Nobody Does it Better: The Best of the Franchise 500

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Nobody Does it Better: The Best of the Franchise 500
Image credit: Anytime Fitness | Facebook
Magazine Contributor
8 min read

This story appears in the May 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

What does it take to stand out? If anyone knows, it’s the companies on our Best of the Best list, who not only ranked in Entrepreneur’s already competitive 2016 Franchise 500, but landed the coveted top spots in their industry categories.

These 100 companies are ranked based on Entrepreneur’s objective, quantifiable criteria, including system size, growth rate and financial strength and stability. Other factors weighed: years the franchise has been in business, startup costs, litigation brought by franchisees, franchise terminations and whether financing is available.

Ranking aside, please understand that these aren’t the only factors to consider when searching for the best franchise for you. This list isn’t intended as a recommendation of any one company or companies. You should always do your own research before investing in an opportunity. Read the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant and make sure to talk to existing and former franchisees.

AUTOMOTIVE

Appearance Services

Maaco Franchising
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #106
Startup cost: $374.7K-$486.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 470/0

Oil-Change Services

Jiffy Lube International
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #23
Startup cost: $219K-$400K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,085/0

Transmission Repair

AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #143
Startup cost: $227.4K-$333K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 669/0

Wheels & Tires

RNR Custom Wheels & Tire Express
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #330
Startup cost: $298.8K-$573.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 64/12

Windshield Repair

SuperGlass Windshield Repair
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #171
Startup cost: $9.9K-$31K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 319/0

Miscellaneous Repair & Maintenance Services

Meineke Car Care Centers
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #50
Startup cost: $200.1K-$466.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 973/1

Miscellaneous Auto Products& Services

Sixt Franchise USA
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #103
Startup cost: $1.1M-$10.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,121/1,080
 

BUSINESS SERVICES

Advertising Services--Publishing

Coffee News
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #158
Startup cost: $9.8K-$10.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 829/5

Advertising Services--Miscellaneous

Money Mailer Franchise
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #229
Startup cost: $83.1K-$169K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 177/65

Business Brokerages

Transworld Business Advisors
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #185
Startup cost: $59.6K-$81.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 193/0

Business Coaching& Consulting

The Alternative Board (TAB)
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #257
Startup cost: $41.3K-$91.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 179/11

Property Management

Real Property Management
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #148
Startup cost: $76.6K-$99.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 283/2

Shipping Services

Unishippers Global Logistics
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #178
Startup cost: $45K-$421.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 215/95

Signs

Signarama
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #76
Startup cost: $96.6K-$248.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 961/0

Staffing

Express Employment Professionals
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #70
Startup cost: $120K-$196K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 760/0

Training Programs

Sandler Training
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #199
Startup cost: $91.5K-$108.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 251/0

Miscellaneous Business Services

Proforma
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #74
Startup cost: $4.7K-$50.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 676/1
 

CHILDREN'S BUSINESSES

Childcare

Goddard Systems
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #109
Startup cost: $706.7K-$750.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 440/0

Children's Enrichment Programs

Bricks 4 Kidz
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #79
Startup cost: $$33.8K-$51.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 672/0

Children's Fitness Programs

Soccer Shots Franchising
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #194
Startup cost: $31.7K-$38.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 161/9

Children's Retail

Once Upon A Child
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #132
Startup cost: $244.8K-$376.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 316/0

Tutoring

Kumon Math & Reading Centers
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #40
Startup cost: $64.1K-$134.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 25,391/36

Miscellaneous Children's Businesses

GameTruck Licensing
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #333
Startup cost: $120.6K-$303.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 69/0
 

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Business Financial Services

Padgett Business Services
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #239
Startup cost: $99.98K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 374/0

Insurance

Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #243
Startup cost: $49.7K-$107.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 150/0

Tax Services

Liberty Tax Service
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #45
Startup cost: $58.7K-$71.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,941/178

Miscellaneous Financial Services

ACFN-The ATM Franchise Business
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #500
Startup cost: $40.4K-$67.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 247/0
 

FOOD/FULL-SERVICE RESTAURANTS

Buffet Restaurants

Golden Corral Restaurants
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #104
Startup cost: $1.97M-$5.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 392/108

Sports Bars/Pubs/Bars

Tilted Kilt Franchise Operating
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #325
Startup cost: $898K-$2.9M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 95/2

Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants

Denny's
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #9
Startup cost: $1.2M-$2.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,547/164
 

FOOD/QUICK-SERVICE RESTAURANTS

Baked Goods--Cookies

Great American Cookies
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #128
Startup cost: $183.2K-$316.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 357/0

Baked Goods--Pretzels

Auntie Anne's Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #31
Startup cost: $196.5K-$370.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,632/16

Baked Goods--Miscellaneous

Cinnabon
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #55
Startup cost: $181.1K-$387.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,340/2

Chicken--Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #59
Startup cost: $1.4M-$3.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 576/594

Chicken--Miscellaneous

KFC
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #41
Startup cost: $1.3M-$2.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 14,162/5,258

Coffee

Dunkin' Donuts
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #8
Startup cost: $217.3K-$1.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11,750/0

Frozen Desserts-- Frozen Yogurt

Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #125
Startup cost: $223K-$427.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 310/0

Frozen Desserts--Ice Cream

Baskin-Robbins
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #29
Startup cost: $90.4K-$396.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,597/10

Frozen Desserts--Miscellaneous

Kona Ice
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #77
Startup cost: $114.1K-$129.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 713/8

Hamburgers

McDonald's
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #6
Startup cost: $989.4K-$2.2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 30,081/6,444

Mexican Food

Taco Bell
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #18
Startup cost: $1.2M-$2.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5,398/923

Pizza

Pizza Hut
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #11
Startup cost: $297K-$2.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 13,248/2,357

Sandwiches--Philly Cheesesteak

Charleys Philly Steaks
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #110
Startup cost: $153K-$450K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 490/47

Sandwiches--Submarine

Subway
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #5
Startup cost: $116.6K-$263.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 43,916/0

Sandwiches--Miscellaneous

Jimmy John's Sandwiches
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #1
Startup cost: $323K-$544K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,361/58

Smoothies

Smoothie King
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #92
Startup cost: $181.1K-$422.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 747/26

Miscellaneous Quick Service

Orion Food Systems
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #93
Startup cost: $58.5K-$134K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 897/0
 

FOOD/RETAIL SALES

Vending

HUMAN Healthy Markets
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #322
Startup cost: $64.4K-$109.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 130/29

Miscellaneous Food Businesses

Edible Arrangements International
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #35
Startup cost: $192.7K-$326.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,233/7
 

HEALTH

Health Products

Miracle-Ear
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #44
Startup cost: $119K-$287.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,259/6

Health Services

The Joint
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #154
Startup cost: $141.9K-$337.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 271/48
 

HOME IMPROVEMENT

Building & Remodeling

Kitchen Tune-Up
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #214
Startup cost: $45.8K-$55.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 188/0

Organization Systems

Tailored Living
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #197
Startup cost: $111.1K-$249.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 184/0

Painting

CertaPro Painters Ltd.
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #107
Startup cost: $130K-$162.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 472/0

Wood Refinishing

N-Hance
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #117
Startup cost: $24.3K-$145.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 373/0
 

HOTELS & MOTELS

HOTELS & MOTELS

Hampton by Hilton
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #2
Startup cost: $3.8M-$14.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,053/1
 

MAINTENANCE

Carpet, Upholstery& Drapery Services

Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #42
Startup cost: $29.8K-$142.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,512/0

Commercial Cleaning

Jan-Pro Franchising International
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #24
Startup cost: $3.9K-$51.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,849/0

Electrical Services

Mister Sparky
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #296
Startup cost: $66.8K-$473.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 103/6

Handyman Services

Mr. Handyman International
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #381
Startup cost: $103K-$132.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 203/0

Home Repairs--Miscellaneous

Mr. Appliance
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #220
Startup cost: $58.2K-$116.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 175/0

HVAC Services

One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #160
Startup cost: $74.1K-$541.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 283/38

Lawn Care

Weed Man
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #86
Startup cost: $68.5K-$85.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 563/0

Pest Control

Mosquito Squad
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #249
Startup cost: $15.9K-$69.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 187/0

Plumbing

Rooter-Man
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #100
Startup cost: $46.8K-$137.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 533/17

Residential Cleaning

The Maids
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #46
Startup cost: $98.6K-$126K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,137/60

Restoration Services

Servpro
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #4
Startup cost: $141.6K-$191.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,694/0

Window Cleaning

Fish Window Cleaning Services
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #147
Startup cost: $78.2K-$139.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 314/1

Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses

American Leak Detection
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #127
Startup cost: $76.8K-$259.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 365/28
 

PERSONAL CARE

Fitness Businesses

Anytime Fitness
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #10
Startup cost: $62.9K-$417.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,075/28

Hair Care

Supercuts
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #3
Startup cost: $144.4K-$293.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,510/1,067

Massage/Spa Services

Massage Envy Spa
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #43
Startup cost: $413.7K-$960.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,085/0

Senior Care

Home Instead Senior Care
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #68
Startup cost: $115K-$125K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,071/2

Tanning Salons

Palm Beach Tan
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #120
Startup cost: $502.7K-$810.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 229/184

Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses

Seva Beauty
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #294
Startup cost: $114K-$199.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 137/2
 

PETS

 

Pet Care

Camp Bow Wow
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #204
Startup cost: $356.6K-$1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 178/4

Pet Stores

Wild Birds Unlimited
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #144
Startup cost: $123.3K-$192.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 288/0

Miscellaneous Pet Services

Sit Means Sit Dog Training
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #286
Startup cost: $50.7K-$123.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 88/1
 

RECREATION

Sports Businesses

American Poolplayers Association
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #292
Startup cost: $16.7K-$19.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 326/5

Sports Equipment& Apparel

Fleet Feet Sports
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #224
Startup cost: $180K-$338K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 123/29

Travel Agencies

Cruise Planners
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #25
Startup cost: $2.1K-$22.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,143/1
 

RETAIL

Apparel & Accessories

Plato's Closet
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #105
Startup cost: $230.95K-$398.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 439/0

Batteries

Batteries Plus Bulbs
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #75
Startup cost: $215.1K-$389K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 614/46

Convenience Stores

7-Eleven
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #7
Startup cost: $37.6K-$1.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 55,944/495

Electronics Stores

Cellairis Franchise
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #156
Startup cost: $144.7K-$196K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 594/31

Tools Distribution

Snap-on Tools
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #22
Startup cost: $159.7K-$316.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,579/225

Vitamins

GNC Franchising
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #15
Startup cost: $190.9K-$321.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,210/3,524

Miscellaneous Retail Businesses

Ace Hardware
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #14
Startup cost: $238.5K-$1.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,800/91
 

SERVICES

Dry-Cleaning& Delivery Services

Lapels
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #340
Startup cost: $81.5K-$529.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 69/0

Embroidery& Screen Printing

EmbroidMe
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #130
Startup cost: $93.7K-$256.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 420/0

Home Inspections

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #102
Startup cost: $33.2K-$42.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 470/0

Moving/Junk-Removal Services

Two Men and a Truck International
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #162
Startup cost: $178K-$555.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 280/2

Paint & Sip Studios

Painting with a Twist
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #225
Startup cost: $89.3K-$143K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 276/0

Postal &Business Centers

The UPS Store
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #17
Startup cost: $167.8K-$353.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,907/0

Printing

Minuteman Press International
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #67
Startup cost: $63.6K-$184.98K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 939/0

Real Estate

RE/MAX
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #21
Startup cost: $37.5K-$279.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,824/15

Miscellaneous Services

Pop-A-Lock Franchise System
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #98
Startup cost: $100.4K-$135K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 511/3
 

TECH

Electronic Repairs

CPR-Cell Phone Repair
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #461
Startup cost: $24.6K-$228.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 216/2

Miscellaneous Tech Services

CMIT Solutions
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #250
Startup cost: $126.3K-$174.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 155/0

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Corene Summers
Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchises

Jazzercise Still Thrives After 50 Years... and Its Startup Fee Is Only $1,250

Franchises

How a Colorado Home-Improvement Franchise Found Its Market

Franchises

This Junk Hauling Franchise Helps Seniors Declutter and Relieve Anxiety