Nobody Does it Better: The Best of the Franchise 500

May 8, 2016

What does it take to stand out? If anyone knows, it’s the companies on our Best of the Best list, who not only ranked in Entrepreneur’s already competitive 2016 Franchise 500, but landed the coveted top spots in their industry categories.

These 100 companies are ranked based on Entrepreneur’s objective, quantifiable criteria, including system size, growth rate and financial strength and stability. Other factors weighed: years the franchise has been in business, startup costs, litigation brought by franchisees, franchise terminations and whether financing is available.

Ranking aside, please understand that these aren’t the only factors to consider when searching for the best franchise for you. This list isn’t intended as a recommendation of any one company or companies. You should always do your own research before investing in an opportunity. Read the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant and make sure to talk to existing and former franchisees.

AUTOMOTIVE

Appearance Services Maaco Franchising 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #106

Startup cost: $374.7K-$486.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 470/0 Oil-Change Services Jiffy Lube International 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #23

Startup cost: $219K-$400K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,085/0

Transmission Repair AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #143

Startup cost: $227.4K-$333K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 669/0 Wheels & Tires RNR Custom Wheels & Tire Express 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #330

Startup cost: $298.8K-$573.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 64/12

Windshield Repair SuperGlass Windshield Repair 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #171

Startup cost: $9.9K-$31K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 319/0 Miscellaneous Repair & Maintenance Services Meineke Car Care Centers 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #50

Startup cost: $200.1K-$466.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 973/1

Miscellaneous Auto Products& Services Sixt Franchise USA 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #103

Startup cost: $1.1M-$10.5M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,121/1,080

BUSINESS SERVICES

Advertising Services--Publishing Coffee News 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #158

Startup cost: $9.8K-$10.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 829/5 Advertising Services--Miscellaneous Money Mailer Franchise 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #229

Startup cost: $83.1K-$169K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 177/65

Business Brokerages Transworld Business Advisors 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #185

Startup cost: $59.6K-$81.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 193/0 Business Coaching& Consulting The Alternative Board (TAB) 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #257

Startup cost: $41.3K-$91.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 179/11

Property Management Real Property Management 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #148

Startup cost: $76.6K-$99.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 283/2 Shipping Services Unishippers Global Logistics 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #178

Startup cost: $45K-$421.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 215/95

Signs Signarama 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #76

Startup cost: $96.6K-$248.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 961/0 Staffing Express Employment Professionals 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #70

Startup cost: $120K-$196K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 760/0

Training Programs Sandler Training 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #199

Startup cost: $91.5K-$108.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 251/0 Miscellaneous Business Services Proforma 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #74

Startup cost: $4.7K-$50.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 676/1

CHILDREN'S BUSINESSES

Childcare Goddard Systems 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #109

Startup cost: $706.7K-$750.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 440/0 Children's Enrichment Programs Bricks 4 Kidz 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #79

Startup cost: $$33.8K-$51.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 672/0

Children's Fitness Programs Soccer Shots Franchising 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #194

Startup cost: $31.7K-$38.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 161/9 Children's Retail Once Upon A Child 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #132

Startup cost: $244.8K-$376.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 316/0

Tutoring Kumon Math & Reading Centers 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #40

Startup cost: $64.1K-$134.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 25,391/36 Miscellaneous Children's Businesses GameTruck Licensing 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #333

Startup cost: $120.6K-$303.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 69/0

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Business Financial Services Padgett Business Services 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #239

Startup cost: $99.98K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 374/0 Insurance Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #243

Startup cost: $49.7K-$107.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 150/0

Tax Services Liberty Tax Service 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #45

Startup cost: $58.7K-$71.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,941/178 Miscellaneous Financial Services ACFN-The ATM Franchise Business 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #500

Startup cost: $40.4K-$67.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 247/0

FOOD/FULL-SERVICE RESTAURANTS

Buffet Restaurants Golden Corral Restaurants 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #104

Startup cost: $1.97M-$5.5M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 392/108 Sports Bars/Pubs/Bars Tilted Kilt Franchise Operating 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #325

Startup cost: $898K-$2.9M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 95/2

Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants Denny's 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #9

Startup cost: $1.2M-$2.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,547/164

FOOD/QUICK-SERVICE RESTAURANTS

Baked Goods--Cookies Great American Cookies 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #128

Startup cost: $183.2K-$316.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 357/0 Baked Goods--Pretzels Auntie Anne's Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #31

Startup cost: $196.5K-$370.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,632/16

Baked Goods--Miscellaneous Cinnabon 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #55

Startup cost: $181.1K-$387.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,340/2 Chicken--Wings Buffalo Wild Wings 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #59

Startup cost: $1.4M-$3.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 576/594

Chicken--Miscellaneous KFC 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #41

Startup cost: $1.3M-$2.5M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 14,162/5,258 Coffee Dunkin' Donuts 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #8

Startup cost: $217.3K-$1.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 11,750/0

Frozen Desserts-- Frozen Yogurt Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #125

Startup cost: $223K-$427.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 310/0 Frozen Desserts--Ice Cream Baskin-Robbins 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #29

Startup cost: $90.4K-$396.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,597/10

Frozen Desserts--Miscellaneous Kona Ice 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #77

Startup cost: $114.1K-$129.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 713/8 Hamburgers McDonald's 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #6

Startup cost: $989.4K-$2.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 30,081/6,444

Mexican Food Taco Bell 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #18

Startup cost: $1.2M-$2.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 5,398/923 Pizza Pizza Hut 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #11

Startup cost: $297K-$2.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 13,248/2,357

Sandwiches--Philly Cheesesteak Charleys Philly Steaks 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #110

Startup cost: $153K-$450K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 490/47 Sandwiches--Submarine Subway 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #5

Startup cost: $116.6K-$263.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 43,916/0

Sandwiches--Miscellaneous Jimmy John's Sandwiches 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #1

Startup cost: $323K-$544K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,361/58 Smoothies Smoothie King 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #92

Startup cost: $181.1K-$422.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 747/26

Miscellaneous Quick Service Orion Food Systems 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #93

Startup cost: $58.5K-$134K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 897/0

FOOD/RETAIL SALES

Vending HUMAN Healthy Markets 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #322

Startup cost: $64.4K-$109.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 130/29 Miscellaneous Food Businesses Edible Arrangements International 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #35

Startup cost: $192.7K-$326.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,233/7

HEALTH

Health Products Miracle-Ear 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #44

Startup cost: $119K-$287.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,259/6 Health Services The Joint 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #154

Startup cost: $141.9K-$337.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 271/48

HOME IMPROVEMENT

Building & Remodeling Kitchen Tune-Up 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #214

Startup cost: $45.8K-$55.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 188/0 Organization Systems Tailored Living 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #197

Startup cost: $111.1K-$249.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 184/0

Painting CertaPro Painters Ltd. 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #107

Startup cost: $130K-$162.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 472/0 Wood Refinishing N-Hance 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #117

Startup cost: $24.3K-$145.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 373/0

HOTELS & MOTELS

HOTELS & MOTELS Hampton by Hilton 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #2

Startup cost: $3.8M-$14.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,053/1

MAINTENANCE

Carpet, Upholstery& Drapery Services Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #42

Startup cost: $29.8K-$142.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,512/0 Commercial Cleaning Jan-Pro Franchising International 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #24

Startup cost: $3.9K-$51.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,849/0

Electrical Services Mister Sparky 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #296

Startup cost: $66.8K-$473.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 103/6 Handyman Services Mr. Handyman International 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #381

Startup cost: $103K-$132.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 203/0

Home Repairs--Miscellaneous Mr. Appliance 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #220

Startup cost: $58.2K-$116.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 175/0 HVAC Services One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #160

Startup cost: $74.1K-$541.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 283/38

Lawn Care Weed Man 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #86

Startup cost: $68.5K-$85.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 563/0 Pest Control Mosquito Squad 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #249

Startup cost: $15.9K-$69.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 187/0

Plumbing Rooter-Man 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #100

Startup cost: $46.8K-$137.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 533/17 Residential Cleaning The Maids 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #46

Startup cost: $98.6K-$126K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,137/60

Restoration Services Servpro 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #4

Startup cost: $141.6K-$191.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,694/0 Window Cleaning Fish Window Cleaning Services 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #147

Startup cost: $78.2K-$139.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 314/1

Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses American Leak Detection 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #127

Startup cost: $76.8K-$259.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 365/28

PERSONAL CARE

Fitness Businesses Anytime Fitness 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #10

Startup cost: $62.9K-$417.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,075/28 Hair Care Supercuts 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #3

Startup cost: $144.4K-$293.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,510/1,067

Massage/Spa Services Massage Envy Spa 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #43

Startup cost: $413.7K-$960.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,085/0 Senior Care Home Instead Senior Care 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #68

Startup cost: $115K-$125K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,071/2

Tanning Salons Palm Beach Tan 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #120

Startup cost: $502.7K-$810.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 229/184 Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses Seva Beauty 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #294

Startup cost: $114K-$199.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 137/2

PETS

Pet Care Camp Bow Wow 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #204

Startup cost: $356.6K-$1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 178/4 Pet Stores Wild Birds Unlimited 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #144

Startup cost: $123.3K-$192.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 288/0

Miscellaneous Pet Services Sit Means Sit Dog Training 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #286

Startup cost: $50.7K-$123.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 88/1

RECREATION

Sports Businesses American Poolplayers Association 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #292

Startup cost: $16.7K-$19.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 326/5 Sports Equipment& Apparel Fleet Feet Sports 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #224

Startup cost: $180K-$338K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 123/29

Travel Agencies Cruise Planners 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #25

Startup cost: $2.1K-$22.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,143/1

RETAIL

Apparel & Accessories Plato's Closet 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #105

Startup cost: $230.95K-$398.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 439/0 Batteries Batteries Plus Bulbs 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #75

Startup cost: $215.1K-$389K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 614/46

Convenience Stores 7-Eleven 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #7

Startup cost: $37.6K-$1.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 55,944/495 Electronics Stores Cellairis Franchise 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #156

Startup cost: $144.7K-$196K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 594/31

Tools Distribution Snap-on Tools 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #22

Startup cost: $159.7K-$316.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,579/225 Vitamins GNC Franchising 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #15

Startup cost: $190.9K-$321.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,210/3,524

Miscellaneous Retail Businesses Ace Hardware 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #14

Startup cost: $238.5K-$1.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,800/91

SERVICES

Dry-Cleaning& Delivery Services Lapels 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #340

Startup cost: $81.5K-$529.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 69/0 Embroidery& Screen Printing EmbroidMe 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #130

Startup cost: $93.7K-$256.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 420/0

Home Inspections Pillar To Post Home Inspectors 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #102

Startup cost: $33.2K-$42.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 470/0 Moving/Junk-Removal Services Two Men and a Truck International 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #162

Startup cost: $178K-$555.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 280/2

Paint & Sip Studios Painting with a Twist 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #225

Startup cost: $89.3K-$143K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 276/0 Postal &Business Centers The UPS Store 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #17

Startup cost: $167.8K-$353.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,907/0

Printing Minuteman Press International 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #67

Startup cost: $63.6K-$184.98K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 939/0 Real Estate RE/MAX 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #21

Startup cost: $37.5K-$279.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,824/15

Miscellaneous Services Pop-A-Lock Franchise System 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #98

Startup cost: $100.4K-$135K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 511/3

TECH