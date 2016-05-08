Nobody Does it Better: The Best of the Franchise 500
What does it take to stand out? If anyone knows, it’s the companies on our Best of the Best list, who not only ranked in Entrepreneur’s already competitive 2016 Franchise 500, but landed the coveted top spots in their industry categories.
These 100 companies are ranked based on Entrepreneur’s objective, quantifiable criteria, including system size, growth rate and financial strength and stability. Other factors weighed: years the franchise has been in business, startup costs, litigation brought by franchisees, franchise terminations and whether financing is available.
Ranking aside, please understand that these aren’t the only factors to consider when searching for the best franchise for you. This list isn’t intended as a recommendation of any one company or companies. You should always do your own research before investing in an opportunity. Read the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant and make sure to talk to existing and former franchisees.
AUTOMOTIVE
Appearance Services
Startup cost: $374.7K-$486.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 470/0
Oil-Change Services
Startup cost: $219K-$400K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,085/0
Transmission Repair
Startup cost: $227.4K-$333K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 669/0
Wheels & Tires
Startup cost: $298.8K-$573.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 64/12
Windshield Repair
Startup cost: $9.9K-$31K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 319/0
Miscellaneous Repair & Maintenance Services
Startup cost: $200.1K-$466.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 973/1
Miscellaneous Auto Products& Services
Startup cost: $1.1M-$10.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,121/1,080
BUSINESS SERVICES
Advertising Services--Publishing
Startup cost: $9.8K-$10.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 829/5
Advertising Services--Miscellaneous
Startup cost: $83.1K-$169K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 177/65
Business Brokerages
Startup cost: $59.6K-$81.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 193/0
Business Coaching& Consulting
Startup cost: $41.3K-$91.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 179/11
Property Management
Startup cost: $76.6K-$99.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 283/2
Shipping Services
Startup cost: $45K-$421.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 215/95
Signs
Startup cost: $96.6K-$248.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 961/0
Staffing
Startup cost: $120K-$196K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 760/0
Training Programs
Startup cost: $91.5K-$108.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 251/0
Miscellaneous Business Services
Startup cost: $4.7K-$50.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 676/1
CHILDREN'S BUSINESSES
Childcare
Startup cost: $706.7K-$750.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 440/0
Children's Enrichment Programs
Startup cost: $$33.8K-$51.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 672/0
Children's Fitness Programs
Startup cost: $31.7K-$38.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 161/9
Children's Retail
Startup cost: $244.8K-$376.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 316/0
Tutoring
Startup cost: $64.1K-$134.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 25,391/36
Miscellaneous Children's Businesses
Startup cost: $120.6K-$303.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 69/0
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Business Financial Services
Startup cost: $99.98K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 374/0
Insurance
Startup cost: $49.7K-$107.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 150/0
Tax Services
Startup cost: $58.7K-$71.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,941/178
Miscellaneous Financial Services
Startup cost: $40.4K-$67.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 247/0
FOOD/FULL-SERVICE RESTAURANTS
Buffet Restaurants
Startup cost: $1.97M-$5.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 392/108
Sports Bars/Pubs/Bars
Startup cost: $898K-$2.9M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 95/2
Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants
Startup cost: $1.2M-$2.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,547/164
FOOD/QUICK-SERVICE RESTAURANTS
Baked Goods--Cookies
Startup cost: $183.2K-$316.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 357/0
Baked Goods--Pretzels
Startup cost: $196.5K-$370.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,632/16
Baked Goods--Miscellaneous
Startup cost: $181.1K-$387.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,340/2
Chicken--Wings
Startup cost: $1.4M-$3.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 576/594
Chicken--Miscellaneous
Startup cost: $1.3M-$2.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 14,162/5,258
Coffee
Startup cost: $217.3K-$1.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11,750/0
Frozen Desserts-- Frozen Yogurt
Startup cost: $223K-$427.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 310/0
Frozen Desserts--Ice Cream
Startup cost: $90.4K-$396.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,597/10
Frozen Desserts--Miscellaneous
Startup cost: $114.1K-$129.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 713/8
Hamburgers
Startup cost: $989.4K-$2.2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 30,081/6,444
Mexican Food
Startup cost: $1.2M-$2.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5,398/923
Pizza
Startup cost: $297K-$2.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 13,248/2,357
Sandwiches--Philly Cheesesteak
Startup cost: $153K-$450K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 490/47
Sandwiches--Submarine
Startup cost: $116.6K-$263.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 43,916/0
Sandwiches--Miscellaneous
Startup cost: $323K-$544K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,361/58
Smoothies
Startup cost: $181.1K-$422.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 747/26
Miscellaneous Quick Service
Startup cost: $58.5K-$134K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 897/0
FOOD/RETAIL SALES
Vending
Startup cost: $64.4K-$109.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 130/29
Miscellaneous Food Businesses
Startup cost: $192.7K-$326.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,233/7
HEALTH
Health Products
Startup cost: $119K-$287.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,259/6
Health Services
Startup cost: $141.9K-$337.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 271/48
HOME IMPROVEMENT
Building & Remodeling
Startup cost: $45.8K-$55.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 188/0
Organization Systems
Startup cost: $111.1K-$249.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 184/0
Painting
Startup cost: $130K-$162.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 472/0
Wood Refinishing
Startup cost: $24.3K-$145.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 373/0
HOTELS & MOTELS
HOTELS & MOTELS
Startup cost: $3.8M-$14.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,053/1
MAINTENANCE
Carpet, Upholstery& Drapery Services
Startup cost: $29.8K-$142.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,512/0
Commercial Cleaning
Startup cost: $3.9K-$51.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,849/0
Electrical Services
Startup cost: $66.8K-$473.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 103/6
Handyman Services
Startup cost: $103K-$132.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 203/0
Home Repairs--Miscellaneous
Startup cost: $58.2K-$116.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 175/0
HVAC Services
Startup cost: $74.1K-$541.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 283/38
Lawn Care
Startup cost: $68.5K-$85.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 563/0
Pest Control
Startup cost: $15.9K-$69.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 187/0
Plumbing
Startup cost: $46.8K-$137.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 533/17
Residential Cleaning
Startup cost: $98.6K-$126K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,137/60
Restoration Services
Startup cost: $141.6K-$191.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,694/0
Window Cleaning
Startup cost: $78.2K-$139.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 314/1
Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses
Startup cost: $76.8K-$259.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 365/28
PERSONAL CARE
Fitness Businesses
Startup cost: $62.9K-$417.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,075/28
Hair Care
Startup cost: $144.4K-$293.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,510/1,067
Massage/Spa Services
Startup cost: $413.7K-$960.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,085/0
Senior Care
Startup cost: $115K-$125K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,071/2
Tanning Salons
Startup cost: $502.7K-$810.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 229/184
Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses
Startup cost: $114K-$199.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 137/2
PETS
Pet Care
Startup cost: $356.6K-$1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 178/4
Pet Stores
Startup cost: $123.3K-$192.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 288/0
Miscellaneous Pet Services
Startup cost: $50.7K-$123.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 88/1
RECREATION
Sports Businesses
Startup cost: $16.7K-$19.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 326/5
Sports Equipment& Apparel
Startup cost: $180K-$338K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 123/29
Travel Agencies
Startup cost: $2.1K-$22.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,143/1
RETAIL
Apparel & Accessories
Startup cost: $230.95K-$398.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 439/0
Batteries
Startup cost: $215.1K-$389K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 614/46
Convenience Stores
Startup cost: $37.6K-$1.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 55,944/495
Electronics Stores
Startup cost: $144.7K-$196K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 594/31
Tools Distribution
Startup cost: $159.7K-$316.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,579/225
Vitamins
Startup cost: $190.9K-$321.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,210/3,524
Miscellaneous Retail Businesses
Startup cost: $238.5K-$1.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,800/91
SERVICES
Dry-Cleaning& Delivery Services
Startup cost: $81.5K-$529.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 69/0
Embroidery& Screen Printing
Startup cost: $93.7K-$256.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 420/0
Home Inspections
Startup cost: $33.2K-$42.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 470/0
Moving/Junk-Removal Services
Startup cost: $178K-$555.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 280/2
Paint & Sip Studios
Startup cost: $89.3K-$143K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 276/0
Postal &Business Centers
Startup cost: $167.8K-$353.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,907/0
Printing
Startup cost: $63.6K-$184.98K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 939/0
Real Estate
Startup cost: $37.5K-$279.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,824/15
Miscellaneous Services
Startup cost: $100.4K-$135K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 511/3
TECH
Electronic Repairs
Startup cost: $24.6K-$228.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 216/2
Miscellaneous Tech Services
Startup cost: $126.3K-$174.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 155/0