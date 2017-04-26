2017's Best of the Best Franchises
This story appears in the May 2017 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Entrepreneur’s annual Best of the Best list celebrates the elite franchise companies that rank at the top of their industry categories in the Franchise 500. This year, a record 35 companies made this prestigious list for the first time. Some are ambitious newcomers giving the old guard a run for their money. Others are more established brands that made a steady climb to the top. All of them have something to teach about what it takes to become best in class among the competitive and evolving franchise world. We’ve highlighted just a few of their lessons on the following pages.
Related: 172 New Franchise Companies Hoping to be the Next Big Thing
The companies on this list appear based on their 2017 Franchise 500 rankings, which are determined by an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength and financial strength and stability. However, the list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. Always do your own research before investing in a franchise. Read the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant and talk to current and former franchisees to find out whether the opportunity is the best one for you.
Automotive
Business Services
Children's Businesses
Financial Services
Food/Full-Service Restaurants
Food/Quick-Service Restaurants
Food/Retail Sales
Health
Home Improvement
Automotive
Ziebart2017 Franchise 500 rank: #167
Startup cost: $227K–$450K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 363/12
Jiffy Lube International2017 Franchise 500 rank: #189
Startup cost: $219K–$400K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,081/0
AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care2017 Franchise 500 rank: #467
Startup cost: $227.4K–$333K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 651/0
RNR Tire Express & Custom Wheels2017 Franchise 500 rank: #126
Startup cost: $324K–$809.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 71/14
Novus Glass2017 Franchise 500 rank: #85
Startup cost: $49.97K–$268.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,953/41
Honest-1 Auto Care2017 Franchise 500 rank: #241
Startup cost: $193.7K–$507.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 56/0
Line-X2017 Franchise 500 rank: #218
Startup cost: $118K–$279.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 552/2
Business Services
Welcomemat Services2017 Franchise 500 rank: #207
Startup cost: $58.8K–$87.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 54/9
Transworld Business Advisors2017 Franchise 500 rank: #266
Startup cost: $64.6K–$86.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 194/0
CEO Focus2017 Franchise 500 rank: #396
Startup cost: $41.5K–$63K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 29/1
Minuteman Press International2017 Franchise 500 rank: #177
Startup cost: $62.2K–$161.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 956/0
Property Management Inc.2017 Franchise 500 rank: #288
Startup cost: $19.4K–$60K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 153/2
FastSigns International2017 Franchise 500 rank: #95
Startup cost: $151.1K–$293.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 618/0
Express Employment Professionals2017 Franchise 500 rank: #31
Startup cost: $120K–$196K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 749/0
Dale Carnegie Training2017 Franchise 500 rank: #295
Startup cost: $19.7K–$174.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 228/2
Yesco2017 Franchise 500 rank: #100
Startup cost: $65K–$352.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 47/47
Children's Businesses
Primrose School Franchising2017 Franchise 500 rank: #62
Startup cost: $677.2K–$5.8M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 344/1
School of Rock2017 Franchise 500 rank: #225
Startup cost: $113.1K–$343.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 172/16
Goldfish Swim School Franchising2017 Franchise 500 rank: #45
Startup cost: $1.4M-$2.2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 34/1
Once Upon A Child2017 Franchise 500 rank: #116
Startup cost: $254.5K–$392.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 339/0
Kumon Math & Reading Centers2017 Franchise 500 rank: #11
Startup cost: $69.4K–$140.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 25,811/30
Apex Fun Run2017 Franchise 500 rank: #180
Startup cost: $65.5K–$98.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 73/0
Financial Services
Liquid Capital2017 Franchise 500 rank: #142
Startup cost: $214.3K–$254K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 93/2
Estrella Insurance2017 Franchise 500 rank: #103
Startup cost: $49.95K–$84K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 134/0
H&R Block2017 Franchise 500 rank: #318
Startup cost: $31.5K–$149.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,208/6,614
Food/Full-Service Restaurants
CiCi’s Pizza2017 Franchise 500 rank:#214
Startup cost: $217.5K–$828.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 403/41
Boston’s Restaurant & Sports Bar2017 Franchise 500 rank: #146
Startup cost: $1.1M-$2.9M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 416/2
Denny’s2017 Franchise 500 rank: #57
Startup cost: $915.6K–$2.4M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,558/162
Food/Quick-Service Restaurants
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue2017 Franchise 500 rank: #165
Startup cost: $130.2K–$520.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 184/0
Great American Cookies2017 Franchise 500 rank: #319
Startup cost: $202.9K–$362.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 360/0
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts2017 Franchise 500 rank: #18
Startup cost: $275K–$1.9M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,059/113
Auntie Anne’s Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels2017 Franchise 500 rank: #79
Startup cost: $199.5K–$380.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,734/15
Cinnabon2017 Franchise 500 rank: #118
Startup cost: $181.1K–$325.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,349/2
Wingstop Restaurants2017 Franchise 500 rank: #8
Startup cost: $303.2K–$922.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 929/20
Dunkin’ Donuts2017 Franchise 500 rank: #3
Startup cost: $228.6K–$1.7M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11,941/0
Culver Franchising System2017 Franchise 500 rank: #20
Startup cost: $1.8M-$4.2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 617/8
Dairy Queen2017 Franchise 500 rank: #6
Startup cost: $361.5K–$1.8M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,839/2
Kona Ice2017 Franchise 500 rank: #127
Startup cost: $117.1K–$135.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 799/15
Yogurtland Franchising2017 Franchise 500 rank: #184
Startup cost: $309.8K–$702.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 313/13
McDonald’s2017 Franchise 500 rank: #2
Startup cost: $1M-$2.2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 31,230/5,669
Taco Bell2017 Franchise 500 rank: #12
Startup cost: $1.2M-$2.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5,559/909
Marco’s Pizza2017 Franchise 500 rank: #38
Startup cost: $224.1K–$549.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 806/0
Charleys Philly Steaks2017 Franchise 500 rank: #134
Startup cost: $162.9K–$475.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 517/55
Firehouse Subs2017 Franchise 500 rank: #15
Startup cost: $124.7K–$1.3M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,022/32
Pita Pit2017 Franchise 500 rank: #155
Startup cost: $211.4K–$366.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 589/22
Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches2017 Franchise 500 rank: #5
Startup cost: $325.5K–$555K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,574/62
Smoothie King2017 Franchise 500 rank: #123
Startup cost: $188.2K–$414.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 831/26
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit2017 Franchise 500 rank: #86
Startup cost: $280.8K–$481.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 600/7
Food/Retail Sales
Kilwins Chocolates Franchise2017 Franchise 500 rank: #160
Startup cost: $386.1K–$540.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 105/2
Watermill Express Franchising2017 Franchise 500 rank: #226
Startup cost: $456.7K–$581.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 305/996
Edible Arrangements International2017 Franchise 500 rank: #42
Startup cost: $196.6K–$327.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,245/8
Health
Miracle-Ear2017 Franchise 500 rank: #22
Startup cost: $119K–$287.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,331/32
The Joint2017 Franchise 500 rank: #129
Startup cost: $216.2K–$331.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 280/61
Home Improvement
ProSource Wholesale2017 Franchise 500 rank: #109
Startup cost: $565.3K–$592.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 137/8
Trend Transformations2017 Franchise 500 rank: #284
Startup cost: $104.8K–$357.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 157/3
Closet Factory2017 Franchise 500 rank: #227
Startup cost: $203.5K–$353K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 60/13
CertaPro Painters2017 Franchise 500 rank: #360
Startup cost: $134.8K–$169.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 474/0
N-Hance2017 Franchise 500 rank: #258
Startup cost: $24.3K–$147.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 425/0
Budget Blinds2017 Franchise 500 rank: #68
Startup cost: $99.2K–$202.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,087/0
Lodging
Hampton by Hilton2017 Franchise 500 rank: #28
Startup cost: $4.2M–$14.9M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,148/1
Maintenance
Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning2017 Franchise 500 rank: #150
Startup cost: $31.8K–$155.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,498/0
Jan-Pro Franchising International2017 Franchise 500 rank: #37
Startup cost: $3.99K–$51.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,224/0
Precision Concrete Cutting2017 Franchise 500 rank: #392
Startup cost: $150K–$176.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 53/5
Mister Sparky2017 Franchise 500 rank: #175
Startup cost: $68.6K–$458.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 105/6
Mr. Appliance2017 Franchise 500 rank: #193
Startup cost: $60.8K–$139.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 222/0
One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning2017 Franchise 500 rank: #30
Startup cost: $77.1K–$552.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 314/37
The Grounds Guys2017 Franchise 500 rank: #91
Startup cost: $73.5K–$200.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 213/0
Fibrenew2017 Franchise 500 rank: #211
Startup cost: $89.5K–$101.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 237/0
Mosquito Joe2017 Franchise 500 rank: #26
Startup cost: $69.6K–$122.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 167/2
Rooter-Man2017 Franchise 500 rank: #67
Startup cost: $46.8K–$137.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 609/3
Merry Maids2017 Franchise 500 rank: #33
Startup cost: $56.5K–$180.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,672/14
Servpro2017 Franchise 500 rank: #48
Startup cost: $156.1K–$209.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,715/0
Enviro-Master International Franchise2017 Franchise 500 rank: #76
Startup cost: $166.3K–$292.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 67/1
Fish Window Cleaning Services2017 Franchise 500 rank: #234
Startup cost: $83.2K–$146.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 264/1
ASP-America’s Swimming Pool Company2017 Franchise 500 rank: #113
Startup cost: $96.1K–$143.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 213/0
Personal Care
Anytime Fitness2017 Franchise 500 rank: #14
Startup cost: $80K–$490.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,386/38
Sport Clips2017 Franchise 500 rank: #9
Startup cost: $183.3K–$351.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,528/32
Massage Envy2017 Franchise 500 rank: #17
Startup cost: $411.7K–$942.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,150/0
Phenix Salon Suites Franchising2017 Franchise 500 rank: #25
Startup cost: $296.8K–$952.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 154/4
Right at Home2017 Franchise 500 rank: #51
Startup cost: $77.2K–$133.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 528/0
Waxing the City2017 Franchise 500 rank: #89
Startup cost: $121.9K–$451.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 55/1
Pets
Camp Bow Wow2017 Franchise 500 rank: #204
Startup cost: $409.7K–$1.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 127/8
Pet Supplies Plus2017 Franchise 500 rank: #49
Startup cost: $550.4K–$1.3M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 170/183
Recreation
Painting with a Twist2017 Franchise 500 rank: #267
Startup cost: $89.3K–$143.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 324/0
Fleet Feet Sports2017 Franchise 500 rank: #252
Startup cost: $180K–$338K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 129/36
Cruise Planners2017 Franchise 500 rank: #75
Startup cost: $2.1K–$22.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,432/1
Sky Zone Indoor Trampoline Park2017 Franchise 500 rank: #53
Startup cost: $1.2M–$2.97M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 166/1
Retail
Plato’s Closet2017 Franchise 500 rank: #151
Startup cost: $238.1K–$398.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 464/0
Batteries Plus Bulbs2017 Franchise 500 rank: #147
Startup cost: $211.6K–$406.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 638/48
7-Eleven2017 Franchise 500 rank: #1
Startup cost: $37.2K–$1.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 59,067/505
Snap-on Tools2017 Franchise 500 rank: #34
Startup cost: $166.8K–$319.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,689/168
GNC Franchising2017 Franchise 500 rank: #65
Startup cost: $192.1K–$354.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,238/3,506
Ace Hardware2017 Franchise 500 rank: #7
Startup cost: $272.5K–$1.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,835/96
Services
Zips Dry Cleaners2017 Franchise 500 rank: #161
Startup cost: $769.1K–$1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 44/1
Instant Imprints2017 Franchise 500 rank: #179
Startup cost: $139.8K–$193.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 50/2
Pillar To Post Home Inspectors2017 Franchise 500 rank: #58
Startup cost: $33.9K–$42.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 541/0
ARCpoint Labs2017 Franchise 500 rank: #120
Startup cost: $161.8K–$237.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 102/2
Pop-A-Lock Franchise System2017 Franchise 500 rank: #80
Startup cost: $99.7K–$134.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 531/3
Two Men and a Truck International2017 Franchise 500 rank: #128
Startup cost: $75K–$590.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 296/2
Multivista2017 Franchise 500 rank: #259
Startup cost: $121K–$538.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 52/8
The UPS Store2017 Franchise 500 rank: #4
Startup cost: $159.2K–$434.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,910/0
RE/MAX2017 Franchise 500 rank: #10
Startup cost: $37.5K–$224K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,217/0
Pirtek USA2017 Franchise 500 rank: #173
Startup cost: $98.1K–$620K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 461/3
Tech
CPR-Cell Phone Repair2017 Franchise 500 rank: #64
Startup cost: $24.6K–$173.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 254/4
CMIT Solutions2017 Franchise 500 rank: #117
Startup cost: $128.3K–$176.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 159/0