2017's Best of the Best Franchises

Meet the top franchises of the year across different business categories, from pets to lodging.

April 26, 2017 10 min read

This story appears in the May 2017 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Entrepreneur’s annual Best of the Best list celebrates the elite franchise companies that rank at the top of their industry categories in the Franchise 500. This year, a record 35 companies made this prestigious list for the first time. Some are ambitious newcomers giving the old guard a run for their money. Others are more established brands that made a steady climb to the top. All of them have something to teach about what it takes to become best in class among the competitive and evolving franchise world. We’ve highlighted just a few of their lessons on the following pages.

Related: 172 New Franchise Companies Hoping to be the Next Big Thing

The companies on this list appear based on their 2017 Franchise 500 rankings, which are determined by an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength and financial strength and stability. However, the list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. Always do your own research before investing in a franchise. Read the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant and talk to current and former franchisees to find out whether the opportunity is the best one for you.

Automotive

Appearance Services Ziebart 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #167

Startup cost: $227K–$450K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 363/12 #167$227K–$450K363/12 Oil-Change Services Jiffy Lube International 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #189

Startup cost: $219K–$400K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,081/0 #189$219K–$400K2,081/0

Transmission Repair AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #467

Startup cost: $227.4K–$333K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 651/0 #467$227.4K–$333K651/0 Wheels and Tires RNR Tire Express & Custom Wheels 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #126

Startup cost: $324K–$809.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 71/14 #126$324K–$809.3K71/14

Windshield Repair Novus Glass 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #85

Startup cost: $49.97K–$268.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,953/41 #85$49.97K–$268.9K1,953/41 Miscellaneous Repair and Maintenance Services Honest-1 Auto Care 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #241

Startup cost: $193.7K–$507.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 56/0 #241$193.7K–$507.2K56/0

Miscellaneous Auto Products and Services Line-X 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #218

Startup cost: $118K–$279.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 552/2 #218$118K–$279.5K552/2

Business Services

Advertising Services Welcomemat Services 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #207

Startup cost: $58.8K–$87.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 54/9 #207$58.8K–$87.2K54/9 Business Brokerages Transworld Business Advisors 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #266

Startup cost: $64.6K–$86.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 194/0 #266$64.6K–$86.9K194/0

Business Coaching and Consulting CEO Focus 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #396

Startup cost: $41.5K–$63K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 29/1 #396$41.5K–$63K29/1 Printing/Marketing Services Minuteman Press International 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #177

Startup cost: $62.2K–$161.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 956/0 #177$62.2K–$161.9K956/0

Property Management Property Management Inc. 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #288

Startup cost: $19.4K–$60K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 153/2 #288$19.4K–$60K153/2 Signs FastSigns International 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #95

Startup cost: $151.1K–$293.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 618/0 #95$151.1K–$293.5K618/0

Staffing/Recruiting Express Employment Professionals 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #31

Startup cost: $120K–$196K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 749/0 #31$120K–$196K749/0 Training Programs Dale Carnegie Training 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #295

Startup cost: $19.7K–$174.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 228/2 #295$19.7K–$174.5K228/2

Miscellaneous Business Services Yesco 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #100

Startup cost: $65K–$352.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 47/47 #100$65K–$352.2K47/47

Children's Businesses

Childcare Primrose School Franchising 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #62

Startup cost: $677.2K–$5.8M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 344/1 #62$677.2K–$5.8M344/1 Children’s Enrichment Programs School of Rock 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #225

Startup cost: $113.1K–$343.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 172/16 #225$113.1K–$343.6K172/16

Children’s Fitness Programs Goldfish Swim School Franchising 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #45

Startup cost: $1.4M-$2.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 34/1 #45$1.4M-$2.2M34/1 Children’s Retail Once Upon A Child 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #116

Startup cost: $254.5K–$392.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 339/0 #116$254.5K–$392.2K339/0

Tutoring Kumon Math & Reading Centers 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #11

Startup cost: $69.4K–$140.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 25,811/30 #11$69.4K–$140.6K25,811/30 Miscellaneous Children’s Businesses Apex Fun Run 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #180

Startup cost: $65.5K–$98.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 73/0 #180$65.5K–$98.2K73/0

Financial Services

Business Financial Services Liquid Capital 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #142

Startup cost: $214.3K–$254K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 93/2 #142$214.3K–$254K93/2 Insurance Estrella Insurance 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #103

Startup cost: $49.95K–$84K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 134/0 #103$49.95K–$84K134/0

Tax Services H&R Block 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #318

Startup cost: $31.5K–$149.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,208/6,614 #318$31.5K–$149.2K4,208/6,614

Food/Full-Service Restaurants

Buffet Restaurants CiCi’s Pizza 2017 Franchise 500 rank:#214

Startup cost: $217.5K–$828.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 403/41 #214$217.5K–$828.1K403/41 Sports Bars/Pubs Boston’s Restaurant & Sports Bar 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #146

Startup cost: $1.1M-$2.9M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 416/2 #146$1.1M-$2.9M416/2

Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants Denny’s 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #57

Startup cost: $915.6K–$2.4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,558/162 #57$915.6K–$2.4M1,558/162

Food/Quick-Service Restaurants

Asian Food L&L Hawaiian Barbecue 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #165

Startup cost: $130.2K–$520.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 184/0 #165$130.2K–$520.5K184/0 Baked Goods/Cookies Great American Cookies 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #319

Startup cost: $202.9K–$362.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 360/0 #319$202.9K–$362.7K360/0

Baked Goods/Doughnuts Krispy Kreme Doughnuts 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #18

Startup cost: $275K–$1.9M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,059/113 #18$275K–$1.9M1,059/113 Baked Goods/Pretzels Auntie Anne’s Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #79

Startup cost: $199.5K–$380.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,734/15 #79$199.5K–$380.1K1,734/15

Baked Goods/ Miscellaneous Cinnabon 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #118

Startup cost: $181.1K–$325.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,349/2 #118$181.1K–$325.5K1,349/2 Chicken Wingstop Restaurants 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #8

Startup cost: $303.2K–$922.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 929/20 #8$303.2K–$922.9K929/20

Coffee Dunkin’ Donuts 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #3

Startup cost: $228.6K–$1.7M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 11,941/0 #3$228.6K–$1.7M11,941/0 Frozen Desserts/Custard Culver Franchising System 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #20

Startup cost: $1.8M-$4.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 617/8 #20$1.8M-$4.2M617/8

Frozen Desserts/Ice Cream Dairy Queen 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #6

Startup cost: $361.5K–$1.8M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,839/2 #6$361.5K–$1.8M6,839/2 Frozen Desserts/Ices Kona Ice 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #127

Startup cost: $117.1K–$135.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 799/15 #127$117.1K–$135.9K799/15

Frozen Desserts/Misc. Yogurtland Franchising 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #184

Startup cost: $309.8K–$702.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 313/13 #184$309.8K–$702.5K313/13 Hamburgers McDonald’s 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #2

Startup cost: $1M-$2.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 31,230/5,669 #2$1M-$2.2M31,230/5,669

Mexican Food Taco Bell 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #12

Startup cost: $1.2M-$2.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 5,559/909 #12$1.2M-$2.6M5,559/909 Pizza Marco’s Pizza 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #38

Startup cost: $224.1K–$549.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 806/0 #38$224.1K–$549.1K806/0

Sandwiches/Philly Cheesesteak Charleys Philly Steaks 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #134

Startup cost: $162.9K–$475.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 517/55 #134$162.9K–$475.9K517/55 Sandwiches/Submarine Firehouse Subs 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #15

Startup cost: $124.7K–$1.3M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,022/32 #15$124.7K–$1.3M1,022/32

Sandwiches/Wraps Pita Pit 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #155

Startup cost: $211.4K–$366.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 589/22 #155$211.4K–$366.5K589/22 Sandwiches/Misc Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #5

Startup cost: $325.5K–$555K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,574/62 #5$325.5K–$555K2,574/62

Smoothies/Juices Smoothie King 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #123

Startup cost: $188.2K–$414.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 831/26 #123$188.2K–$414.1K831/26 Miscellaneous Quick-Service Dickey’s Barbecue Pit 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #86

Startup cost: $280.8K–$481.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 600/7 #86$280.8K–$481.8K600/7

Food/Retail Sales

Candy Kilwins Chocolates Franchise 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #160

Startup cost: $386.1K–$540.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 105/2 #160$386.1K–$540.6K105/2 Vending Watermill Express Franchising 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #226

Startup cost: $456.7K–$581.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 305/996 #226$456.7K–$581.7K305/996

Miscellaneous Food Businesses Edible Arrangements International 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #42

Startup cost: $196.6K–$327.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,245/8 #42$196.6K–$327.8K1,245/8

Health

Health Products Miracle-Ear 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #22

Startup cost: $119K–$287.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,331/32 #22$119K–$287.5K1,331/32 Health Services The Joint 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #129

Startup cost: $216.2K–$331.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 280/61 #129$216.2K–$331.7K280/61

Home Improvement

Flooring ProSource Wholesale 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #109

Startup cost: $565.3K–$592.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 137/8 #109$565.3K–$592.6K137/8 Kitchen and Bath Remodeling Trend Transformations 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #284

Startup cost: $104.8K–$357.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 157/3 #284$104.8K–$357.8K157/3

Organization/Storage Systems Closet Factory 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #227

Startup cost: $203.5K–$353K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 60/13 #227$203.5K–$353K60/13 Painting CertaPro Painters 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #360

Startup cost: $134.8K–$169.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 474/0 #360$134.8K–$169.5K474/0

Wood Refinishing N-Hance 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #258

Startup cost: $24.3K–$147.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 425/0 #258$24.3K–$147.3K425/0 Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses Budget Blinds 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #68

Startup cost: $99.2K–$202.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,087/0 #68$99.2K–$202.1K1,087/0

Lodging

Hampton by Hilton 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #28

Startup cost: $4.2M–$14.9M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,148/1 #28$4.2M–$14.9M2,148/1

Maintenance

Carpet, Upholstery, and Drapery Services Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #150

Startup cost: $31.8K–$155.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,498/0 #150$31.8K–$155.5K3,498/0 Commercial Cleaning Jan-Pro Franchising International 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #37

Startup cost: $3.99K–$51.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,224/0 #37$3.99K–$51.6K8,224/0

Concrete Repairs Precision Concrete Cutting 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #392

Startup cost: $150K–$176.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 53/5 #392$150K–$176.5K53/5 Electrical Services Mister Sparky 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #175

Startup cost: $68.6K–$458.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 105/6 #175$68.6K–$458.6K105/6

Home Repairs/ Miscellaneous Mr. Appliance 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #193

Startup cost: $60.8K–$139.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 222/0 #193$60.8K–$139.5K222/0 HVAC Services One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #30

Startup cost: $77.1K–$552.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 314/37 #30$77.1K–$552.3K314/37

Lawn Care/Landscaping The Grounds Guys 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #91

Startup cost: $73.5K–$200.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 213/0 #91$73.5K–$200.1K213/0 Leather and Vinyl Repair Fibrenew 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #211

Startup cost: $89.5K–$101.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 237/0 #211$89.5K–$101.3K237/0

Pest Control Mosquito Joe 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #26

Startup cost: $69.6K–$122.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 167/2 #26$69.6K–$122.5K167/2 Plumbing Rooter-Man 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #67

Startup cost: $46.8K–$137.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 609/3 #67$46.8K–$137.6K609/3

Residential Cleaning Merry Maids 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #33

Startup cost: $56.5K–$180.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,672/14 #33$56.5K–$180.4K1,672/14 Restoration Services Servpro 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #48

Startup cost: $156.1K–$209.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,715/0 #48$156.1K–$209.95K1,715/0

Restroom Maintenance Enviro-Master International Franchise 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #76

Startup cost: $166.3K–$292.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 67/1 #76$166.3K–$292.7K67/1 Window Cleaning Fish Window Cleaning Services 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #234

Startup cost: $83.2K–$146.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 264/1 #234$83.2K–$146.2K264/1

Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses ASP-America’s Swimming Pool Company 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #113

Startup cost: $96.1K–$143.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 213/0 #113$96.1K–$143.3K213/0

Personal Care

Fitness Businesses Anytime Fitness 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #14

Startup cost: $80K–$490.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,386/38 #14$80K–$490.1K3,386/38 Hair Care Sport Clips 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #9

Startup cost: $183.3K–$351.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,528/32 #9$183.3K–$351.5K1,528/32

Massage and Spa Services Massage Envy 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #17

Startup cost: $411.7K–$942.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,150/0 #17$411.7K–$942.9K1,150/0 Salon Suites Phenix Salon Suites Franchising 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #25

Startup cost: $296.8K–$952.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 154/4 #25$296.8K–$952.7K154/4

Senior Care Right at Home 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #51

Startup cost: $77.2K–$133.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 528/0 #51$77.2K–$133.4K528/0 Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses Waxing the City 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #89

Startup cost: $121.9K–$451.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 55/1 #89$121.9K–$451.8K55/1

Pets

Pet Services Camp Bow Wow 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #204

Startup cost: $409.7K–$1.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 127/8 #204$409.7K–$1.1M127/8 Pet Stores Pet Supplies Plus 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #49

Startup cost: $550.4K–$1.3M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 170/183 #49$550.4K–$1.3M170/183

Recreation

Paint-and-Sip Studios Painting with a Twist 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #267

Startup cost: $89.3K–$143.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 324/0 #267$89.3K–$143.3K324/0 Sports Equipment and Apparel Fleet Feet Sports 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #252

Startup cost: $180K–$338K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 129/36 #252$180K–$338K129/36

Travel Agencies Cruise Planners 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #75

Startup cost: $2.1K–$22.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,432/1 #75$2.1K–$22.9K2,432/1 Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses Sky Zone Indoor Trampoline Park 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #53

Startup cost: $1.2M–$2.97M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 166/1 #53$1.2M–$2.97M166/1

Retail

Apparel and Accessories Plato’s Closet 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #151

Startup cost: $238.1K–$398.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 464/0 #151$238.1K–$398.3K464/0 Batteries Batteries Plus Bulbs 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #147

Startup cost: $211.6K–$406.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 638/48 #147$211.6K–$406.8K638/48

Convenience Stores 7-Eleven 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #1

Startup cost: $37.2K–$1.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 59,067/505 #1$37.2K–$1.6M59,067/505 Tools Distribution Snap-on Tools 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #34

Startup cost: $166.8K–$319.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,689/168 #34$166.8K–$319.5K4,689/168

Vitamins GNC Franchising 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #65

Startup cost: $192.1K–$354.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,238/3,506 #65$192.1K–$354.2K3,238/3,506 Miscellaneous Retail Businesses Ace Hardware 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #7

Startup cost: $272.5K–$1.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,835/96 #7$272.5K–$1.6M4,835/96

Services

Dry-Cleaning Zips Dry Cleaners 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #161

Startup cost: $769.1K–$1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 44/1 #161$769.1K–$1M44/1 Embroidery and Screen Printing Instant Imprints 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #179

Startup cost: $139.8K–$193.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 50/2 #179$139.8K–$193.8K50/2

Home Inspections Pillar To Post Home Inspectors 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #58

Startup cost: $33.9K–$42.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 541/0 #58$33.9K–$42.3K541/0 Laboratory Services ARCpoint Labs 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #120

Startup cost: $161.8K–$237.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 102/2 #120$161.8K–$237.95K102/2

Locksmith Services Pop-A-Lock Franchise System 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #80

Startup cost: $99.7K–$134.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 531/3 #80$99.7K–$134.3K531/3 Moving/Junk-Removal Services Two Men and a Truck International 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #128

Startup cost: $75K–$590.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 296/2 #128$75K–$590.5K296/2

Photography and Video Services Multivista 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #259

Startup cost: $121K–$538.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 52/8 #259$121K–$538.5K52/8 Postal and Business Centers The UPS Store 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #4

Startup cost: $159.2K–$434.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,910/0 #4$159.2K–$434.5K4,910/0

Real Estate RE/MAX 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #10

Startup cost: $37.5K–$224K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,217/0 #10$37.5K–$224K7,217/0 Miscellaneous Services Pirtek USA 2017 Franchise 500 rank: #173

Startup cost: $98.1K–$620K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 461/3 #173$98.1K–$620K461/3

Tech