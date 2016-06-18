Top Food Franchises of 2016

June 18, 2016 11 min read

When most people hear the word franchise, their first thought is food. It's a natural reaction, considering how many high-profile franchise concepts are food-related. In fact, our Franchise 500 list this year contained 119 food franchises, representing more than 200,000 individual places to grab a bite, from vending machines and carts to drive-thrus and sit-down diners.

This month, we look at the top food franchises -- a list full of trends, such as spicy flavors (people love their Buffalo wings), wacky food mash-ups (bacon on everything) and over-the-top treats (ice cream with gummy bears). But the leaders of these franchises say they succeed because of other ingredients as well -- transparency, responsibility and sustainability. “The traditional attributes of ‘lower calorie' or ‘low fat' are no longer the defining hallmarks for healthy choices,” says Firehouse Subs CEO Don Fox. “And the determination of what is good for you, for the world -- or what is not -- is a complex and personal mosaic that's different for each customer.”

As you peruse this list, please keep in mind it is not intended as an endorsement of any company. Before investing in a franchise opportunity, you should always read the company's legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant and talk to existing and former franchisees.

BAKED GOODS

Auntie Annie's Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels Soft pretzels 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #31

Startup cost: $196.5K-$370.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,632/16 Cinnabon Cinnamon rolls, baked goods, coffee 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #55

Startup cost: $181.1K-$387.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,340/2

Krispy Kreme Doughnut Doughnuts, coffee 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #119

Startup cost: $275K-$1.9M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 931/114 Great American Cookies Cookies 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #128

Startup cost: $183.2K-$316.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 357/0

Wetzel's Pretzels Soft pretzels, lemonade, hot dogs 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #163

Startup cost: $156.6K-$370.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 290/12 Great Harvest Franchising Bread bakery 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #411

Startup cost: $113.5K-$642K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 195/1

Pretzelmaker Pretzels 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #423

Startup cost: $154.5K-$237.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 294/0

CHICKEN

KFC Chicken 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #41

Startup cost: $1.3M-$2.5M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 14,162/5,258 Buffalo Wild Wings Buffalo wings, sandwiches 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #59

Startup cost: $1.4M-$3.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 576/594

Church's Chicken Chicken 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #63

Startup cost: $413.3K-$1.3M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,396/261 Chester's Chicken 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #64

Startup cost: $21.9K-$293.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,073/0

Wingstop Restaurants Chicken wings 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #71

Startup cost: $192.3K-$688.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 766/19 Zaxby's Franchising Chicken fingers, Buffalo wings, sandwiches, salads 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #82

Startup cost: $284K-$664.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 574/122

Bojangles' Restaurants Cajun chicken, biscuits, iced tea 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #99

Startup cost: $356.7K-$558.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 381/281 Golden Chick Chicken 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #222

Startup cost: $758.95K-$1.7M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 125/6

COFFEE

Dunkin' Donuts Coffee, doughnuts, baked goods 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #8

Startup cost: $217.3K-$1.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 11,750/0 Scooter's Coffee Specialty coffee, smoothies, pastries 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #376

Startup cost: $272.5K-$393.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 105/19

Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies Specialty coffee and smoothies 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #194

Startup cost: $75.4K-$469K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 190/0 Biggby Coffee Specialty coffee, tea, smoothies, baked goods 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #476

Startup cost: $160.4K-$317.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 203/0

FROZEN DESSERTS

Baskin-Robbins Ice cream, frozen yogurt, frozen beverages 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #29

Startup cost: $90.4K-$396.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,597/10 Dairy Queen Ice cream, burgers, chicken 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #34

Startup cost: $356.5K-$1.8M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,665/2

Cold Stone Creamery Ice cream, sorbet 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #57

Startup cost: $261.1K-$404.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,253/10 Kona Ice Shaved-ice truck 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #77

Startup cost: $114.1K-$129.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 713/8

Culver Franchising System Frozen custard, specialty burgers 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #89

Startup cost: $1.4M-$3.7M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 549/7 Rita's Italian Ice Italian ice, frozen custard 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #94

Startup cost: $140.5K-$414.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 597/0

Carvel Ice cream, ice cream cakes 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #122

Startup cost: $250.3K-$383.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 406/0 Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt Frozen yogurt 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #125

Startup cost: $223K-$427.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 310/0

Yogurtland Franchising Self-serve frozen yogurt 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #173

Startup cost: $307.2K-$699.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 292/16 Freddy's Frozen Custard Frozen custard, steakburgers, hot dogs 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #215

Startup cost: $596.2K-$1.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 184/14

Pinkberry Ventures Frozen yogurt, frozen-yogurt shakes, Greek-yogurt smoothies 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #228

Startup cost: $310.8K-$615.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 242/33 Ben & Jerry's Ice cream, frozen yogurt, sorbet, smoothies 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #299

Startup cost: $155.99K-$485.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 574/16

Dippin' Dots Franchising Specialty ice cream, frozen yogurt, ices, sorbet 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #312

Startup cost: $112.2K-$376.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 130/1 Bahama Buck's Original Shaved Ice Shaved ice, fruit smoothies 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #364

Startup cost: $223.3K-$720.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 77/3

The Haagen-Dazs Shoppe Ice cream, frozen yogurt 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #459

Startup cost: $145.2K-$457.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 212/0 Bruster's Real Ice Cream Ice cream, frozen yogurt, ices, sherbets 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #492

Startup cost: $262K-$1.3M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 183/2

Red Mango-Yogurt Cafe & Juice Bar Frozen yogurt, smoothies, juices, wraps 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #494

Startup cost: $193.2K-$501.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 285/1

FULL-SERVICE RESTAURANTS

Denny's Family restaurant 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #9

Startup cost: $1.2M-$2.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,551/162 Golden Corral Restaurants Family steakhouse, buffet and bakery 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #104

Startup cost: $1.97M-$5.5M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 392/108

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurant Japanese barbecue restaurant 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #202

Startup cost: $781.8K-$2.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 674/18 CiCi's Pizza All-you-can-eat pizza buffet 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #227

Startup cost: $488.7K-$757.98K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 407/36

Johnny Rockets Burger restaurant 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #295

Startup cost: $539.5K-$975.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 316/28 Tilted Kilt Franchise Operating Restaurant and bar 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #325

Startup cost: $898K-$2.9M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 95/2

Black Bear Diners Family restaurant 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #336

Startup cost: $527.8K-$1.5M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 57/18 HuHot Mongolian Grills Mongolian grill restaurant 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #350

Startup cost: $777K-$977K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 49/9

Twin Peaks Restaurant Restaurant and bar 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #382

Startup cost: $1.3M-$3.4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 44/20 East Coast Wings Buffalo wings 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #385

Startup cost: $658.9K-$1.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 32/2

The Melting Pot Restaurants Fondue restaurant 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #457

Startup cost: $955.1K-$1.4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 124/2 Hooters Restaurant Casual restaurant 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #462

Startup cost: $906.5K-$3.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 225/191

HAMBURGERS

McDonald's Burgers, chicken, salads, beverages 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #6

Startup cost: $989.4K-$2.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 30,081/6,444 Hardee's Burgers, chicken, biscuits 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #12

Startup cost: $1.3M-$1.8M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,011/118

Jack in the Box Burgers 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #13

Startup cost: $1.3M-$2.4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,818/431 Sonic Drive-In Restaurants Burgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, breakfast, ice cream, beverages 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #27

Startup cost: $1.1M-$1.97M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,147/382

Carl's Jr. Restaurants Burgers 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #54

Startup cost: $1.3M-$1.8M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,356/167 Checkers and Rally's Restaurants Burgers, fries 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #251

Startup cost: $155.4K-$1.3M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 505/323

Fatburger North America Burgers 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #287

Startup cost: $498.1K-$890.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 161/3

MEXICAN FOOD

Taco Bell Mexican food 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #18

Startup cost: $1.2M-$2.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 5,398/923 Moe's Southwest Grill Southwestern food 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #83

Startup cost: $453.2K-$757.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 634/5

Qdoba Mexican Grill Mexican food 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #111

Startup cost: $623.1K-$815K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 342/315 Fuzzy's Taco Shop Baja-style Mexican food 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #271

Startup cost: $329.3K-$1.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 83/7

TacoTime Mexican food 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #311

Startup cost: $141.7K-$817.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 268/0 Pancheros Mexican Grill Mexican food 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #408

Startup cost: $394.3K-$931K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 42/26

Del Taco Mexican/American food 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #483

Startup cost: $847.7K-$1.8M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 247/299

PIZZA

Pizza Hut Pizza, pasta, wings 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #11

Startup cost: $297K-$2.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 13,248/2,357 Papa Murphy's Take-and-bake pizza 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #19

Startup cost: $264.8K-$446.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,369/119

Papa John's International Pizza 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #30

Startup cost: $129.9K-$844.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,141/752 Marco's Franchising Pizza, subs, wings, cheese bread 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #81

Startup cost: $221.6K-$546.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 697/0

Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs Pizza, subs, bread, wings, salads 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #88

Startup cost: $239.7K-$472K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 533/18 Jet's Pizza Pizza, subs, wings, salads 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #126

Startup cost: $350.7K-$615.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 350/34

Pizza Ranch Pizza, chicken, salad bar, buffet 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #205

Startup cost: $1M-$2.8M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 183/7 Villa Italian Kitchen Pizza, Italian food 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #244

Startup cost: $296.95K-$894K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 113/158

Rosati's Pizza Pizza, Italian food 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #277

Startup cost: $136.7K-$733K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 109/19 Toppers Pizza Pizza, breadsticks, wings 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #337

Startup cost: $262.7K-$490.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 73/0

Fox's Pizza Den Pizza, sandwiches, wings, salads 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #389

Startup cost: $110.6K-$210.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 251/0 Your Pie Assembly-line pizza 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #391

Startup cost: $311.8K-$475.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 21/2

Ledo Pizza Pizza, subs, pasta 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #479

Startup cost: $126.3K-$442K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 99/0 Pizza Factory Pizza, pasta, sandwiches 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #480

Startup cost: $151K-$568.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 108/1

RETAIL FOOD BUSINESSES

Edible Arrangements International Sculpted fresh-fruit bouquets 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #35

Startup cost: $192.7K-$326.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,233/7 The HoneyBaked Ham Company & Cafe Specialty ham and turkey store/caf? 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #145

Startup cost: $284.5K-$444K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 193/190

Doc Popcorn Kettle-cooked popcorn 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #269

Startup cost: $39.5K-$355.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 100/2 Kilwins Chocolates Franchise Chocolate, fudge, ice cream 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #298

Startup cost: $351.6K-$622.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 101/4

HUMAN Healthy Markets Healthful-food distribution 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #322

Startup cost: $64.4K-$109.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 130/29 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Chocolates, confections 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #369

Startup cost: $115.6K-$499.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 270/3

Happy & Healthy Products Frozen fruit bars 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #390

Startup cost: $37K-$116.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 56/0 The Spice & Tea Exchange Spices, teas, related products 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #412

Startup cost: $190.5K-$291.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 42/1

Fuzziwig's Candy Factory Self-serve bulk candy 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #420

Startup cost: $179K-$348.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/3 Fresh Healthy Vending Snack and beverage vending machines 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #481

Startup cost: $112.5K-$157.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 259/50

SANDWICHES

Jimmy John's Sandwiches Sandwiches 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #1

Startup cost: $323K-$544K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,361/58 Subway Subs, salads 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #5

Startup cost: $116.6K-$263.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 43,916/0

Firehouse Subs Subs 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #62

Startup cost: $128.8K-$1.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 921/32 Jersey Mike's Subs Subs 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #66

Startup cost: $177.9K-$592.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,018/42

Charleys Philly Steaks Philly cheesesteaks, fries, lemonade 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #110

Startup cost: $153K-$450K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 490/47 Pita Pit Pita sandwiches 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #113

Startup cost: $166.1K-$322.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 554/16

Penn Station East Coast Subs Grilled subs 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #139

Startup cost: $269.2K-$535.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 299/1 McAlister's Deli Sandwiches, salads, baked potatoes 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #146

Startup cost: $579K-$1.5M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 318/43

Schlotzsky's Sandwiches, pizza, salads 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #151

Startup cost: $503.8K-$786.98K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 314/38 Togo's Franchisor Specialty sandwiches, salads, soups, wraps 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #179

Startup cost: $239.7K-$501K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 232/18

Which Wich Superior Sandwiches Sandwiches 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #262

Startup cost: $195K-$488.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 351/3 Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Subs 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #264

Startup cost: $363.9K-$847.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 92/11

Blimpie Subs& Salads Subs, salads 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #304

Startup cost: $69.95K-$359.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 333/4 Erbert & Gerbert's Sandwich Shops Subs, soups 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #335

Startup cost: $189.5K-$391.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 62/1

PrimoHoagies Franchising Italian subs 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #489

Startup cost: $190.6K-$332.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 89/0

SMOOTHIES

Smoothie King Smoothies, health products 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #92

Startup cost: $181.1K-$422.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 747/26 NrGize Lifestyle Cafe Smoothies, meal-replacement shakes, protein bars 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #309

Startup cost: $98.7K-$341.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 101/0

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Smoothies, wraps, salads, sandwiches, flatbreads 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #399

Startup cost: $195.6K-$427.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 475/1 Surf City Squeeze Smoothies, fruit drinks, nutritional supplements 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #488

Startup cost: $77.6K-$286.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 109/1

Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies Smoothies, juices, healthful snacks 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #496

Startup cost: $228.5K-$339.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 94/0

MISCELLANEOUS QUICK-SERVICE RESTAURANTS

Orion Food Systems Fast-food systems for nontraditional markets 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #93

Startup cost: $58.5K-$134K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 897/0 Dickey's Barbecue Pit Barbecue 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #101

Startup cost: $122.1K-$503.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 533/7

Wienerschnitzel Hot dogs, ice cream 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #142

Startup cost: $303.6K-$1.3M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 322/0 Captain D's Seafood 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #261

Startup cost: $771K-$1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 242/272

Zoup! Systems Soups, salads, sandwiches 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #314

Startup cost: $391.7K-$561.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 86/2 Saladworks Salads, soups, sandwiches 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #320

Startup cost: $494.5K-$532.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 101/0

Billy Sims BBQ Barbecue 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #368

Startup cost: $169.2K-$433.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 45/2 Fresh Healthy Cafe Smoothies, juices, wraps, sandwiches, salads 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #396

Startup cost: $176K-$343.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/0

Green Leaf's/Banana's Salads, sandwiches, smoothies, frozen yogurt 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #402

Startup cost: $160K-$574.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/23 L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Asian-American food 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #407

Startup cost: $130.2K-$520.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 184/0

Taste of Mediterranean Greek and Middle Eastern food 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #430

Startup cost: $98.8K-$287.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 17/0 Golden Krust Franchising Caribbean-style food 2016 Franchise 500 rank: #466

Startup cost: $173.4K-$564K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 109/5