Top Food Franchises of 2016
When most people hear the word franchise, their first thought is food. It's a natural reaction, considering how many high-profile franchise concepts are food-related. In fact, our Franchise 500 list this year contained 119 food franchises, representing more than 200,000 individual places to grab a bite, from vending machines and carts to drive-thrus and sit-down diners.
This month, we look at the top food franchises -- a list full of trends, such as spicy flavors (people love their Buffalo wings), wacky food mash-ups (bacon on everything) and over-the-top treats (ice cream with gummy bears). But the leaders of these franchises say they succeed because of other ingredients as well -- transparency, responsibility and sustainability. “The traditional attributes of ‘lower calorie' or ‘low fat' are no longer the defining hallmarks for healthy choices,” says Firehouse Subs CEO Don Fox. “And the determination of what is good for you, for the world -- or what is not -- is a complex and personal mosaic that's different for each customer.”
As you peruse this list, please keep in mind it is not intended as an endorsement of any company. Before investing in a franchise opportunity, you should always read the company's legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant and talk to existing and former franchisees.
BAKED GOODS
Auntie Annie's Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels
Startup cost: $196.5K-$370.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,632/16
Cinnabon
Startup cost: $181.1K-$387.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,340/2
Krispy Kreme Doughnut
Startup cost: $275K-$1.9M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 931/114
Great American Cookies
Startup cost: $183.2K-$316.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 357/0
Wetzel's Pretzels
Startup cost: $156.6K-$370.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 290/12
Great Harvest Franchising
Startup cost: $113.5K-$642K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 195/1
Pretzelmaker
Startup cost: $154.5K-$237.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 294/0
CHICKEN
KFC
Startup cost: $1.3M-$2.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 14,162/5,258
Buffalo Wild Wings
Startup cost: $1.4M-$3.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 576/594
Church's Chicken
Startup cost: $413.3K-$1.3M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,396/261
Chester's
Startup cost: $21.9K-$293.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,073/0
Wingstop Restaurants
Startup cost: $192.3K-$688.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 766/19
Zaxby's Franchising
Startup cost: $284K-$664.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 574/122
Bojangles' Restaurants
Startup cost: $356.7K-$558.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 381/281
Golden Chick
Startup cost: $758.95K-$1.7M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 125/6
COFFEE
Dunkin' Donuts
Startup cost: $217.3K-$1.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11,750/0
Scooter's Coffee
Startup cost: $272.5K-$393.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 105/19
Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies
Startup cost: $75.4K-$469K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 190/0
Biggby Coffee
Startup cost: $160.4K-$317.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 203/0
FROZEN DESSERTS
Baskin-Robbins
Startup cost: $90.4K-$396.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,597/10
Dairy Queen
Startup cost: $356.5K-$1.8M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,665/2
Cold Stone Creamery
Startup cost: $261.1K-$404.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,253/10
Kona Ice
Startup cost: $114.1K-$129.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 713/8
Culver Franchising System
Startup cost: $1.4M-$3.7M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 549/7
Rita's Italian Ice
Startup cost: $140.5K-$414.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 597/0
Carvel
Startup cost: $250.3K-$383.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 406/0
Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt
Startup cost: $223K-$427.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 310/0
Yogurtland Franchising
Startup cost: $307.2K-$699.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 292/16
Freddy's Frozen Custard
Startup cost: $596.2K-$1.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 184/14
Pinkberry Ventures
Startup cost: $310.8K-$615.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 242/33
Ben & Jerry's
Startup cost: $155.99K-$485.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 574/16
Dippin' Dots Franchising
Startup cost: $112.2K-$376.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 130/1
Bahama Buck's Original Shaved Ice
Startup cost: $223.3K-$720.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 77/3
The Haagen-Dazs Shoppe
Startup cost: $145.2K-$457.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 212/0
Bruster's Real Ice Cream
Startup cost: $262K-$1.3M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 183/2
Red Mango-Yogurt Cafe & Juice Bar
Startup cost: $193.2K-$501.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 285/1
FULL-SERVICE RESTAURANTS
Denny's
Startup cost: $1.2M-$2.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,551/162
Golden Corral Restaurants
Startup cost: $1.97M-$5.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 392/108
Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurant
Startup cost: $781.8K-$2.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 674/18
CiCi's Pizza
Startup cost: $488.7K-$757.98K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 407/36
Johnny Rockets
Startup cost: $539.5K-$975.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 316/28
Tilted Kilt Franchise Operating
Startup cost: $898K-$2.9M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 95/2
Black Bear Diners
Startup cost: $527.8K-$1.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 57/18
HuHot Mongolian Grills
Startup cost: $777K-$977K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 49/9
Twin Peaks Restaurant
Startup cost: $1.3M-$3.4M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 44/20
East Coast Wings
Startup cost: $658.9K-$1.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 32/2
The Melting Pot Restaurants
Startup cost: $955.1K-$1.4M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 124/2
Hooters Restaurant
Startup cost: $906.5K-$3.2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 225/191
HAMBURGERS
McDonald's
Startup cost: $989.4K-$2.2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 30,081/6,444
Hardee's
Startup cost: $1.3M-$1.8M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,011/118
Jack in the Box
Startup cost: $1.3M-$2.4M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,818/431
Sonic Drive-In Restaurants
Startup cost: $1.1M-$1.97M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,147/382
Carl's Jr. Restaurants
Startup cost: $1.3M-$1.8M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,356/167
Checkers and Rally's Restaurants
Startup cost: $155.4K-$1.3M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 505/323
Fatburger North America
Startup cost: $498.1K-$890.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 161/3
MEXICAN FOOD
Taco Bell
Startup cost: $1.2M-$2.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5,398/923
Moe's Southwest Grill
Startup cost: $453.2K-$757.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 634/5
Qdoba Mexican Grill
Startup cost: $623.1K-$815K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 342/315
Fuzzy's Taco Shop
Startup cost: $329.3K-$1.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 83/7
TacoTime
Startup cost: $141.7K-$817.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 268/0
Pancheros Mexican Grill
Startup cost: $394.3K-$931K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 42/26
Del Taco
Startup cost: $847.7K-$1.8M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 247/299
PIZZA
Pizza Hut
Startup cost: $297K-$2.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 13,248/2,357
Papa Murphy's
Startup cost: $264.8K-$446.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,369/119
Papa John's International
Startup cost: $129.9K-$844.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,141/752
Marco's Franchising
Startup cost: $221.6K-$546.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 697/0
Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs
Startup cost: $239.7K-$472K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 533/18
Jet's Pizza
Startup cost: $350.7K-$615.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 350/34
Pizza Ranch
Startup cost: $1M-$2.8M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 183/7
Villa Italian Kitchen
Startup cost: $296.95K-$894K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 113/158
Rosati's Pizza
Startup cost: $136.7K-$733K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 109/19
Toppers Pizza
Startup cost: $262.7K-$490.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 73/0
Fox's Pizza Den
Startup cost: $110.6K-$210.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 251/0
Your Pie
Startup cost: $311.8K-$475.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 21/2
Ledo Pizza
Startup cost: $126.3K-$442K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 99/0
Pizza Factory
Startup cost: $151K-$568.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 108/1
RETAIL FOOD BUSINESSES
Edible Arrangements International
Startup cost: $192.7K-$326.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,233/7
The HoneyBaked Ham Company & Cafe
Startup cost: $284.5K-$444K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 193/190
Doc Popcorn
Startup cost: $39.5K-$355.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 100/2
Kilwins Chocolates Franchise
Startup cost: $351.6K-$622.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 101/4
HUMAN Healthy Markets
Startup cost: $64.4K-$109.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 130/29
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Startup cost: $115.6K-$499.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 270/3
Happy & Healthy Products
Startup cost: $37K-$116.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 56/0
The Spice & Tea Exchange
Startup cost: $190.5K-$291.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 42/1
Fuzziwig's Candy Factory
Startup cost: $179K-$348.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/3
Fresh Healthy Vending
Startup cost: $112.5K-$157.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 259/50
SANDWICHES
Jimmy John's Sandwiches
Startup cost: $323K-$544K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,361/58
Subway
Startup cost: $116.6K-$263.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 43,916/0
Firehouse Subs
Startup cost: $128.8K-$1.2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 921/32
Jersey Mike's Subs
Startup cost: $177.9K-$592.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,018/42
Charleys Philly Steaks
Startup cost: $153K-$450K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 490/47
Pita Pit
Startup cost: $166.1K-$322.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 554/16
Penn Station East Coast Subs
Startup cost: $269.2K-$535.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 299/1
McAlister's Deli
Startup cost: $579K-$1.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 318/43
Schlotzsky's
Startup cost: $503.8K-$786.98K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 314/38
Togo's Franchisor
Startup cost: $239.7K-$501K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 232/18
Which Wich Superior Sandwiches
Startup cost: $195K-$488.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 351/3
Capriotti's Sandwich Shop
Startup cost: $363.9K-$847.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 92/11
Blimpie Subs& Salads
Startup cost: $69.95K-$359.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 333/4
Erbert & Gerbert's Sandwich Shops
Startup cost: $189.5K-$391.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 62/1
PrimoHoagies Franchising
Startup cost: $190.6K-$332.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 89/0
SMOOTHIES
Smoothie King
Startup cost: $181.1K-$422.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 747/26
NrGize Lifestyle Cafe
Startup cost: $98.7K-$341.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 101/0
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Startup cost: $195.6K-$427.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 475/1
Surf City Squeeze
Startup cost: $77.6K-$286.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 109/1
Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies
Startup cost: $228.5K-$339.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 94/0
MISCELLANEOUS QUICK-SERVICE RESTAURANTS
Orion Food Systems
Startup cost: $58.5K-$134K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 897/0
Dickey's Barbecue Pit
Startup cost: $122.1K-$503.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 533/7
Wienerschnitzel
Startup cost: $303.6K-$1.3M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 322/0
Captain D's
Startup cost: $771K-$1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 242/272
Zoup! Systems
Startup cost: $391.7K-$561.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 86/2
Saladworks
Startup cost: $494.5K-$532.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 101/0
Billy Sims BBQ
Startup cost: $169.2K-$433.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 45/2
Fresh Healthy Cafe
Startup cost: $176K-$343.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/0
Green Leaf's/Banana's
Startup cost: $160K-$574.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/23
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue
Startup cost: $130.2K-$520.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 184/0
Taste of Mediterranean
Startup cost: $98.8K-$287.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 17/0
Golden Krust Franchising
Startup cost: $173.4K-$564K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 109/5
Nathan's Famous
Startup cost: $276.4K-$1.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 297/5