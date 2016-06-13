Start These 225 Franchises for $50,000 or Less

June 13, 2016 15 min read

There once was a time when franchising appeared to be the domain of people with deep pockets who could afford to build a restaurant or retail store. But no longer. Today some of the most popular and successful franchise categories -- such as children's services, food and fitness -- offer businesses that can be started for less than $50,000. So if you'd like to be your own boss without breaking the bank, look no further than these 225 budget-friendly franchises. Opportunity awaits.

AUTOMOTIVE

WINDSHIELD REPAIR

SuperGlass Windshield Repair Windshield repair, glass scratch removal, headlight lens repair Startup cost: $9.9K-$31K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 319/0 Techna Glass International Windshield repair and replacement Startup cost: $48.4K-$170K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 29/18

MISCELLANIOUS AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES

Colors On Parade Mobile auto paint and dent repair Startup cost: $33.8K-$441K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 288/8 Green Shine Waterless car-wash services Startup cost: $22.7K-$49.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 15/3

Headlights 20/20 USA Headlight restoration Startup cost: $22.4K-$202.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/1 Injector Rx Fuel-injector cleaning Startup cost: $36.8K-$57.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

Interior Magic International Auto appearance reconditioning Startup cost: $33.1K-$100.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 47/0 Trundle Wheel repair Startup cost: $19.7K-$39.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

BUSINESS SERVICES

ADVERTISING/MARKETING

Billboard Connection/Izon Global Media Ad agency specializing in outdoor media Startup cost: $44.3K-$68.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 33/1 Coffee News Weekly newspaper distributed at restaurants Startup cost: $9.8K-$10.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 834/5

Driven Digital Ads Digital advertising Startup cost: $35.8K-$130K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/1 Homes & Land Real estate marketing magazine Startup cost: $47.5K-$116K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 197/17

Intrigue Media Solutions Marketing services Startup cost: $26.1K-$123.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/2 The Local Door Coupons Coupons, marketing services Startup cost: $26.1K-$35.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

RSVP Publications Direct-mail advertising Startup cost: $44.9K-$176K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 80/0 Sports Image Sports marketing for high schools and organizations Startup cost: $15.5K-$38.97K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 20/1

SuperCoups Co-op direct-mail advertising Startup cost: $28.8K-$38.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/0 Tapinto.net Local online news sites Startup cost: $4.6K-$13.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 52/1

Town Money Saver Direct-mail advertising Startup cost: $8.2K-$19.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 39/0 The Waiting Game Free monthly waiting-room publication Startup cost: $9.2K-$11.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/4

BUSINESS CONSULTING

CEO Focus Peer consulting groups for small-business owners Startup cost: $41.5K-$63K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 29/4 Franchise Creator Franchise consulting Startup cost: $24.3K-$28.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1

FranNet Franchise consulting Startup cost: $45.5K-$82.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 69/0

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

Keyrenter Property Management Residential property management Startup cost: $36K-$79K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 7/4 Property Management Inc. Commercial and residential property management Startup cost: $20.3K-$61K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 121/2

Renters Warehouse USA Property management Startup cost: $43.5K-$106.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/3

TRAINING PROGRAMS

Dale Carnegie Training Workplace training and development Startup cost: $19.7K-$174.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 204/2 Leadership Management Leadership and organization training and development Startup cost: $20K-$27.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 122/0

MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS SERVICES

AmSpirit Business Connections Professional networking referral groups Startup cost: $13.9K-$34.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/5 Better Deal Printing Printing, promotional products, apparel Startup cost: $5K-$79K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/0

BlueGrace Logistics Transportation management Startup cost: $39.5K-$181.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 55/2 Proforma Printing and promotional products Startup cost: $4.7K-$50.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 676/1

Sculpture Hospitality Bar and restaurant management solutions Startup cost: $43.7K-$57.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 372/5 TEAM Referral Network Franchise Professional networking referral groups Startup cost: $13.9K-$46K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/2

Unishippers Global Logistics Shipping services Startup cost: $45K-$421.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 216/80

CHILDREN'S BUSINESSES

CHILDREN'S ENRICHMENT PROGRAMS

Abrakadoodle Art-education programs Startup cost: $37.8K-$80.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 229/2 Brick by Brick Lego-building classes, camps, parties Startup cost: $34.2K-$179.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/2

Bricks Bots & Beakers Science, technology, engineering and math camps, classes, parties Startup cost: $17.6K-$27.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/2 Bricks 4 Kidz Lego-engineering classes, camps, parties Startup cost: $33.8K-$51.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 672/0

Chef It Up!/Chef It Up 2 Go! Cooking classes and parties for children and adults Startup cost: $16.4K-$59.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/3 CompuChild Science, technology, engineering, art and math classes Startup cost: $18.3K-$33K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 43/1

Drama Kids International After-school drama classes and summer camps Startup cost: $28.5K-$48.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 201/0 Engineering for Kids Math, science, technology and engineering activities Startup cost: $26.9K-$93.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 147/2

Franchise Little Engineers Engineering and technology after-school programs, summer camps and events Startup cost: $23.6K-$51.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1 Ho Math Chess Tutoring Center After-school math, chess and puzzle learning programs Startup cost: $31.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/1

Hobby Quest Enrichment programs, camps, workshops, parties Startup cost: $38.9K-$53.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/3 IslandTime Treasures Art-based science, engineering and math classes Startup cost: $13K-$25.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 13/1

KidzArt Art-education programs, products and services Startup cost: $36.1K-$43.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 79/0 Little Medical School Medical-theme after-school and summer-camp programs Startup cost: $27.4K-$45.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/3

Moolah U Franchising Financial literacy programs for children Startup cost: $33.95K-$45.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/1 Parker-Anderson Enrichment Enrichment programs Startup cost: $32.5K-$64.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/1

Professor Egghead Science and engineering programs for ages 4 to 10 Startup cost: $27.3K-$39K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/0 Snapology Building, robotics and animation programs Startup cost: $35K-$65K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 7/1

Wee Little Arts Preschool art-education programs Startup cost: $31.4K-$46.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/3 The Whole Child Learning Company Enrichment and tutoring programs Startup cost: $32.6K-$38.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 46/4

Young Rembrandts Franchise Art classes for ages 3 to 12 Startup cost: $41.3K-$48.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 104/0

CHILDREN'S ENRICHMENT PROGRAMS

Amazing Athletes Educational sports programs Startup cost: $35.1K-$53.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 90/0 Gym On Wheels Mobile children's gymnastics and fitness classes Startup cost: $27.3K-$51.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/3

HappyFeet Legends International Soccer programs for ages 2 to 18 Startup cost: $22.5K-$29.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 161/3 i9 Sports Youth sports leagues, camps and clinics Startup cost: $44.9K-$69.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 128/10

JumpBunch Mobile children's sports and fitness programs Startup cost: $40.3K-$73.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 57/0 Kidokinetics Mobile children's fitness programs Startup cost: $42.9K-$57K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/10

Kinderdance International Movement/educational programs Startup cost: $17.95K-$46.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 134/2 Leap4Fun Mobile dance and gymnastics programs Startup cost: $26.7K-$51.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

My Gym Children's Fitness Center Early-learning/fitness programs Startup cost: $34.3K-$247.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 381/0 NZone Sports of America Sports leagues and camps for ages 3 to 18 Startup cost: $41.1K-$56.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 33/0

One Sports Nation Youth sports leagues Startup cost: $32.99K-$138.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/1 Skyhawks Sports Sports camps and programs Startup cost: $23.3K-$54.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 35/43

Soccer Shots Franchising Soccer programs for ages 2 to 8 Startup cost: $31.7K-$38.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 161/9 SuperTots Sports Academy Sports and physical development programs for ages 5 and younger Startup cost: $23.3K-$54.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/2

TGA Premier Junior Golf Youth golf programs Startup cost: $16.3K-$67.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 51/2 TGA Premier Youth Tennis Youth tennis programs Startup cost: $16.3K-$67.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/1

TUTORING

MathWizard Tutoring Startup cost: $17.2K-$66K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 17/10 Salisbury Tutoring Academy Franchise Group Tutoring and behavior modification Startup cost: $35K-$265.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1

MISCELLANEOUS CHILDREN'S BUSINESSES

Baby Bodyguards Baby proofing, CPR instruction, car-seat installation Startup cost: $33.2K-$59.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1 Ident-A-Kid Franchise Children's safety products and services Startup cost: $34.2K-$44.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 125/0

Just Between Friends Franchise Systems Children's and maternity consignment events Startup cost: $32.8K-$45.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 152/0 Sitting Made Simple Babysitting-referral service Startup cost: $48.5K-$63.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/0

FINANCIAL SERVICES

BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES

Payroll Vault Payroll services Startup cost: $41.1K-$68.99K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 28/1 Succentrix Business Advisors Accounting, payroll, tax and advisory services Startup cost: $35.6K-$48.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/1

INSURANCE

Estrella Insurance Auto, home and business insurance Startup cost: $49.95K-$84K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 104/0 Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax Insurance and tax preparation services Startup cost: $49.7K-$107.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 150/0

TAX SERVICES

Daniel Ahart Tax Service Tax preparation, accounting and payroll services Startup cost: $26.3K-$44.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/1 H&R Block Tax preparation, electronic filing Startup cost: $31.5K-$149.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,435/6,365

Happy Tax Franchising Tax preparation Startup cost: $10.9K-$21.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 35/0 One Stop Tax Services Tax preparation Startup cost: $33K-$51.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/11

SiempreTax+ Tax preparation Startup cost: $43.7K-$71.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 124/20

FOOD

Chester's Chicken Startup cost: $21.9K-$293.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,116/0 Dave's the Doghouse Hot dogs Startup cost: $25K-$245.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/1

Doc Popcorn Kettle-cooked popcorn Startup cost: $39.5K-$355.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 100/2 Happy & Healthy Products Frozen fruit bars Startup cost: $49.7K-$92.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 52/0

IceBorn Ice and water vending machines Startup cost: $27.1K-$213.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/120

HOME IMPROVEMENT

WOOD REFINISHING

Mr. Sandless/Dr. DecknFence Interior and exterior sandless wood refinishing Startup cost: $26.8K-$87.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 258/11 N-Hance Wood floor and cabinet refinishing Startup cost: $24.3K-$145.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 373/0

SandFree Wood floor refinishing Startup cost: $30.6K-$54.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/2

MISCELLANEOUS HOME-IMPROVEMENT BUSINESSES

Aladdin Doors Franchising Garage-door installation and repairs Startup cost: $29.9K-$99.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/2 America's Color Consultants Paint-color consulting Startup cost: $13.1K-$41.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/3

Bloomin' Blinds Window-covering sales, installation and repairs Startup cost: $47.4K-$111.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 8/1 Concrete Raising of America Concrete raising, leveling, stabilizing and repairs; cement-grout injection Startup cost: $34.9K-$249.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 16/3

The Decor Group Holiday and event lighting Startup cost: $17.6K-$60.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 262/0 Get A Grip Franchising Countertop, tub and tile resurfacing Startup cost: $43.6K-$92.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/1

Kitchen Tune-Up Residential and commercial kitchen and bath remodeling Startup cost: $45.8K-$55.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 188/0 Pono Home Home energy and water efficiency and sustainability programs Startup cost: $32.4K-$68.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

RedRhino Epoxy floor coating installation Startup cost: $48.8K-$78.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 7/1 Surface Specialists Bathtub repair and refinishing, tub liners, bath remodeling Startup cost: $43.2K-$56K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 43/0

MAINTENANCE

CARPET, DRAPERY & UPHOLSTERY CLEANING

Chem-Dry Carpet& Upholstery Cleaning Carpet, drapery and upholstery cleaning; tile and stone care Startup cost: $31.8K-$155.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,532/0 Oxi Fresh Franchising Carpet, upholstery, hardwood floor, tile and grout cleaning Startup cost: $38.7K-$66.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 298/3

COMMERCIAL CLEANING

Anago Cleaning Systems Commercial cleaning Startup cost: $10.5K-$65.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,377/0 Buildingstars International Commercial cleaning Startup cost: $2.2K-$52.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 641/0

CleanNet USA Commercial cleaning Startup cost: $9.8K-$97.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,617/14 Cleantastic Commercial cleaning Startup cost: $15.3K-$90.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 764/0

Coverall Health-Based Cleaning System Commercial cleaning Startup cost: $16.8K-$49.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,871/0 E.P.I.C. Systems Commercial cleaning Startup cost: $10K-$12.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/1

Jan-Pro Franchising International Commercial cleaning Startup cost: $3.9K-$51.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,849/0 Mint Condition Franchising Commercial cleaning, building maintenance Startup cost: $4.9K-$45.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 326/0

OMEX - Office Maintenance Experts Commercial cleaning and maintenance management Startup cost: $40.4K-$70.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/1 OpenWorks Commercial cleaning, facility services Startup cost: $17K-$124.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 327/6

SparkleTeam Commercial cleaning Startup cost: $12K-$44.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/0 Stratus Building Solutions Commercial cleaning Startup cost: $3.5K-$50.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,390/0

360clean Commercial cleaning Startup cost: $24.9K-$41.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 70/0 Vanguard Cleaning Systems Commercial cleaning Startup cost: $10.9K-$35.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,109/0

GROUT & TILE CARE

Grout Doctor Global Franchise Grout, tile and stone maintenance Startup cost: $20.4K-$33.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 70/0 The Grout Medic Grout and tile maintenance, restoration Startup cost: $21.4K-$55.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 47/0

HANDYMAN SERVICES

Andy OnCall Handyman services Startup cost: $48.2K-$62.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 35/0 Yellow Van Handyman Handyman services Startup cost: $30K-$42K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 20/0

LAWN CARE

Lawn Army Lawn care Startup cost: $30K-$42K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/0 NaturaLawn of America Organic-based lawn care Startup cost: $42.5K-$112.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 64/7

LEATHER REPAIR

Dr. Vinyl & Associates Auto vinyl, leather, fabric and plastic repair Startup cost: $41.3K-$71.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 125/0 Leather Medic Leather repair and refinishing Startup cost: $49.5K-$59.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/3

PEST CONTROL

Critter Control Wildlife management, pest control Startup cost: $23.4K-$89.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/0 Mosquito Squad Outdoor pest control Startup cost: $15.9K-$69.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 187/0

Superior Mosquito Defense Outdoor pest control Startup cost: $16.3K-$27.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 8/1

RESIDENTIAL CLEANING

College Girl Cleaning Service Residential and commercial cleaning Startup cost: $22.7K-$28.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1 Home Cleaning Centers of America Residential and commercial cleaning Startup cost: $32.8K-$34.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 31/0

Maid Right Franchising Residential cleaning Startup cost: $4.7K-$48.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 111/0 You've Got Maids Environmentally friendly residential cleaning Startup cost: $33.7K-$108.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/0

RESTORATION SERVICES

Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network Textile restoration Startup cost: $45.6K-$235.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 149/0 FRSTeam Restoration dry cleaning Startup cost: $32K-$380.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 41/8

WINDOW CLEANING

Shine Window Care and Shine Holiday Lighting Window, roof and gutter cleaning, pressure washing, holiday lighting Startup cost: $24.2K-$79.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 15/0 Squeegee Squad Residential and high-rise window cleaning, building maintenance Startup cost: $38K-$135.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/2

Window Gang Window, exterior, dryer-vent and chimney cleaning; deck and fence sealing Startup cost: $34.4K-$81.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 153/35

MISCELLANEOUS MAINTENANCE SERVICES

Aire-Master of America Restroom deodorizing and maintenance Startup cost: $38.4K-$138.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 105/4 Bar-B-Clean Barbecue cleaning Startup cost: $19.2K-$41.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 20/1

The Glass Guru Window and glass restoration and replacement Startup cost: $37.2K-$135K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 83/0 Green Home Solutions Environmentally friendly indoor and outdoor home services Startup cost: $24.8K-$89.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 109/0

Jet-Black Franchise Group Asphalt maintenance Startup cost: $42.5K-$104.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 88/10 Midtown Chimney Sweeps Franchising Chimney sweeping Startup cost: $27.3K-$88K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/0

Pet Butler Pet-waste cleanup and removal Startup cost: $30K-$42K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 101/0 Pool Service USA Pool maintenance and cleaning Startup cost: $40.6K-$49.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

Rooter-Man Plumbing, drain and sewer cleaning Startup cost: $46.8K-$137.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 533/17

PERSONAL CARE

FITNESS

Baby Boot Camp Prenatal and postnatal fitness Startup cost: $4.8K-$10.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 120/1 Brickhouse Cardio Club Fitness studios Startup cost: $22.5K-$39.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 59/1

Fit Body Boot Camp Indoor fitness boot camps Startup cost: $34.3K-$80.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 273/0 Fit4Mom Prenatal and postnatal fitness programs Startup cost: $2.4K-$18.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 244/1

Impact Strong Kickboxing/Fitness Kickboxing and fitness gyms Startup cost: $49.9K-$87.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/1 Jazzercise Group fitness classes, conventions, apparel and accessories Startup cost: $3.5K-$75.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,697/2

Live 2 B Healthy Senior Fitness Exercise programs for seniors Startup cost: $37.7K-$48.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 36/0 Trumi Fitness and nutrition coaching Startup cost: $6.4K-$21.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/0

SENIOR CARE

Acti-Kare Nonmedical home care Startup cost: $33.7K-$52.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 108/0 Companion Connection Senior Care Medical/nonmedical personal care Startup cost: $13.5K-$29.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 111/1

Hallmark Homecare Caregiver search, recruitment and placement Startup cost: $33K-$46K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 90/0 The Senior's Choice Nonmedical home care Startup cost: $38K-$55K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 162/1

Touching Hearts At Home Nonmedical home care for seniors and people with disabilities Startup cost: $48.4K-$69.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/0

MISCELLANEOUS PERSONAL-CARE BUSINESSES

Footy Rooty Foot and body massage Startup cost: $46K-$80K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/2 GloPatrol Mobile sunless tanning Startup cost: $9K-$25.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1

PET SERVICES

PET CARE

Pet Sit Pros Pet-sitting, dog-walking Startup cost: $19.7K-$66.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/3 Sitter4Paws Pet-sitting, dog-walking Startup cost: $21.3K-$46.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/1

MISCELLANEOUS PET SERVICES

The Dog Wizard Dog training Startup cost: $42K-$52.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 17/0 Pet Wants Pet-food delivery Startup cost: $37.8K-$62.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/0

RECREATION

SPORTS BUSINESSES

American Poolplayers Association Recreational billiard league Startup cost: $16.7K-$19.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 326/5 Dodgeball2You Mobile dodgeball arena rentals, tournaments, leagues Startup cost: $36.8K-$72K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/1

TRAVEL AGENCIES

CruiseOne/Dream Vacations Travel agency Startup cost: $3.2K-$21.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,013/0 Cruise Planners Travel agency Startup cost: $2.1K-$22.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,257/1

RETAIL

Fabulous Frocks Bridal consignment stores Startup cost: $49.7K-$144.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/2 Flower Tent Flower stores Startup cost: $25.6K-$67.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 81/16

Gift Card Monkey Gift-card buying and reselling Startup cost: $10.95K-$27.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/1 OfficeZilla Franchise Office supplies Startup cost: $21.3K-$30.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/1

Silver Pet Prints Personalized paw-print jewelry Startup cost: $18.5K-$22.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/0 Smallprint Personalized jewelry Startup cost: $16.9K-$30.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 144/0

White Horse Vapor Electronic cigarettes and related products Startup cost: $37K-$70K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/3

SERVICES

HOME INSPECTIONS

The BrickKicker Home Inspection Residential and commercial inspections, related services Startup cost: $17.2K-$38.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 41/1 1st Inspection Services Commercial and residential inspections Startup cost: $31.4K-$115K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 7/0

The HomeTeam Inspection Service Home inspections Startup cost: $38.7K-$72.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 143/0 Inspect-It 1st Property inspections Startup cost: $45.4K-$56.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 32/0

Move Smart Home inspections Startup cost: $12.3K-$66.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1 National Property Inspections Home and commercial property inspections Startup cost: $43.4K-$47.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 230/0

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors Home inspections Startup cost: $33.2K-$42.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 512/0 WIN Home Inspection Home inspections Startup cost: $37.6K-$53.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 187/0

PHOTOGRAPHY SERVICES

AEV Unlimited Real estate photography and marketing collateral Startup cost: $23.6K-$38.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1 Complete Weddings + Events Photography, DJ, video and photo-booth services Startup cost: $30.4K-$48.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 198/2

Lil' Angels Photography School, child-care and family photography Startup cost: $36.3K-$40.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 54/0 Spoiled Rotten Photography On-site preschool photography Startup cost: $26.5K-$46.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/1

TSS Photography Youth sports, school and event photography Startup cost: $35.9K-$74.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 209/0

REAL ESTATE

Assist-2-Sell Discount real estate Startup cost: $24K-$45.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 183/1 Help-U-Sell Real Estate Real estate Startup cost: $43.8K-$136.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 93/0

HomeVestors of America Home buying, repair and selling Startup cost: $42K-$347.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 605/0 RE/MAX Real estate Startup cost: $37.5K-$279.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,986/0

Realty Executives Intl. Svcs. Real estate Startup cost: $20.4K-$119K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 516/0 United Country Real Estate Real estate, auction and marketing services Startup cost: $16.8K-$44.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 407/0

MISCELLANEOUS SERVICES

ACFN-The ATM Franchise Business Automated teller machines Startup cost: $39.4K-$64.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 237/0 Auto Appraisal Network Auto appraisals Startup cost: $16.7K-$44.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/5

Class 101 College planning and educational services Startup cost: $35.8K-$55K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/1 Computer Troubleshooters Technology consulting and services for small businesses Startup cost: $32.2K-$47.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 376/1

CPR-Cell Phone Repair Electronics repairs and sales Startup cost: $24.6K-$228.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 216/2 Destination Athlete Youth sports apparel, equipment and services Startup cost: $33.5K-$139.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 29/0

Fitness Machine Technicians (FMT) Exercise-equipment service and repairs Startup cost: $43.2K-$195.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/1 Foliage Design Systems Interior plant sales, leasing and maintenance Startup cost: $44.4K-$64.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 21/3

Lifesquire Personal assistant services Startup cost: $40.1K-$52.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/3 Mr. Rekey Locksmith Commercial and residential locksmithing Startup cost: $33K-$80.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 61/0

Partyflix Inflatable movie screen rentals Startup cost: $22K-$41K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/4 Showhomes Real estate services Startup cost: $49.8K-$96K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 56/0

Strong College Students Residential/commercial moving services Startup cost: $22.6K-$111.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1 Thriveworks Counseling, life coaching Startup cost: $16.7K-$79.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 16/8