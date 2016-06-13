Start These 225 Franchises for $50,000 or Less
There once was a time when franchising appeared to be the domain of people with deep pockets who could afford to build a restaurant or retail store. But no longer. Today some of the most popular and successful franchise categories -- such as children's services, food and fitness -- offer businesses that can be started for less than $50,000. So if you'd like to be your own boss without breaking the bank, look no further than these 225 budget-friendly franchises. Opportunity awaits.
AUTOMOTIVE
WINDSHIELD REPAIR
SuperGlass Windshield Repair
Windshield repair, glass scratch removal, headlight lens repair
Startup cost: $9.9K-$31K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 319/0
Techna Glass International
Windshield repair and replacement
Startup cost: $48.4K-$170K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 29/18
MISCELLANIOUS AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES
Colors On Parade
Mobile auto paint and dent repair
Startup cost: $33.8K-$441K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 288/8
Green Shine
Waterless car-wash services
Startup cost: $22.7K-$49.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 15/3
Headlights 20/20 USA
Headlight restoration
Startup cost: $22.4K-$202.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/1
Injector Rx
Fuel-injector cleaning
Startup cost: $36.8K-$57.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
Interior Magic International
Auto appearance reconditioning
Startup cost: $33.1K-$100.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 47/0
Trundle
Wheel repair
Startup cost: $19.7K-$39.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
BUSINESS SERVICES
ADVERTISING/MARKETING
Billboard Connection/Izon Global Media
Ad agency specializing in outdoor media
Startup cost: $44.3K-$68.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 33/1
Coffee News
Weekly newspaper distributed at restaurants
Startup cost: $9.8K-$10.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 834/5
Driven Digital Ads
Digital advertising
Startup cost: $35.8K-$130K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/1
Homes & Land
Real estate marketing magazine
Startup cost: $47.5K-$116K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 197/17
Intrigue Media Solutions
Marketing services
Startup cost: $26.1K-$123.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/2
The Local Door Coupons
Coupons, marketing services
Startup cost: $26.1K-$35.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
RSVP Publications
Direct-mail advertising
Startup cost: $44.9K-$176K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 80/0
Sports Image
Sports marketing for high schools and organizations
Startup cost: $15.5K-$38.97K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 20/1
SuperCoups
Co-op direct-mail advertising
Startup cost: $28.8K-$38.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/0
Tapinto.net
Local online news sites
Startup cost: $4.6K-$13.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 52/1
Town Money Saver
Direct-mail advertising
Startup cost: $8.2K-$19.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 39/0
The Waiting Game
Free monthly waiting-room publication
Startup cost: $9.2K-$11.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/4
BUSINESS CONSULTING
CEO Focus
Peer consulting groups for small-business owners
Startup cost: $41.5K-$63K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 29/4
Franchise Creator
Franchise consulting
Startup cost: $24.3K-$28.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1
FranNet
Franchise consulting
Startup cost: $45.5K-$82.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 69/0
PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
All County Property Management Franchise
Property management
Startup cost: $49.7K-$88.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 41/1
Book by Owner Resort Property Management
Resort property management
Startup cost: $47.8K-$82.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/1
Keyrenter Property Management
Residential property management
Startup cost: $36K-$79K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7/4
Property Management Inc.
Commercial and residential property management
Startup cost: $20.3K-$61K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 121/2
Renters Warehouse USA
Property management
Startup cost: $43.5K-$106.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/3
TRAINING PROGRAMS
Dale Carnegie Training
Workplace training and development
Startup cost: $19.7K-$174.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 204/2
Leadership Management
Leadership and organization training and development
Startup cost: $20K-$27.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 122/0
MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS SERVICES
AmSpirit Business Connections
Professional networking referral groups
Startup cost: $13.9K-$34.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/5
Better Deal Printing
Printing, promotional products, apparel
Startup cost: $5K-$79K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/0
BlueGrace Logistics
Transportation management
Startup cost: $39.5K-$181.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 55/2
Proforma
Printing and promotional products
Startup cost: $4.7K-$50.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 676/1
Sculpture Hospitality
Bar and restaurant management solutions
Startup cost: $43.7K-$57.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 372/5
TEAM Referral Network Franchise
Professional networking referral groups
Startup cost: $13.9K-$46K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/2
Unishippers Global Logistics
Shipping services
Startup cost: $45K-$421.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 216/80
CHILDREN'S BUSINESSES
CHILDREN'S ENRICHMENT PROGRAMS
Abrakadoodle
Art-education programs
Startup cost: $37.8K-$80.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 229/2
Brick by Brick
Lego-building classes, camps, parties
Startup cost: $34.2K-$179.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/2
Bricks Bots & Beakers
Science, technology, engineering and math camps, classes, parties
Startup cost: $17.6K-$27.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/2
Bricks 4 Kidz
Lego-engineering classes, camps, parties
Startup cost: $33.8K-$51.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 672/0
Chef It Up!/Chef It Up 2 Go!
Cooking classes and parties for children and adults
Startup cost: $16.4K-$59.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/3
CompuChild
Science, technology, engineering, art and math classes
Startup cost: $18.3K-$33K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 43/1
Drama Kids International
After-school drama classes and summer camps
Startup cost: $28.5K-$48.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 201/0
Engineering for Kids
Math, science, technology and engineering activities
Startup cost: $26.9K-$93.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 147/2
Franchise Little Engineers
Engineering and technology after-school programs, summer camps and events
Startup cost: $23.6K-$51.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
Ho Math Chess Tutoring Center
After-school math, chess and puzzle learning programs
Startup cost: $31.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/1
Hobby Quest
Enrichment programs, camps, workshops, parties
Startup cost: $38.9K-$53.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/3
IslandTime Treasures
Art-based science, engineering and math classes
Startup cost: $13K-$25.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 13/1
KidzArt
Art-education programs, products and services
Startup cost: $36.1K-$43.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 79/0
Little Medical School
Medical-theme after-school and summer-camp programs
Startup cost: $27.4K-$45.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/3
Moolah U Franchising
Financial literacy programs for children
Startup cost: $33.95K-$45.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/1
Parker-Anderson Enrichment
Enrichment programs
Startup cost: $32.5K-$64.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/1
Professor Egghead
Science and engineering programs for ages 4 to 10
Startup cost: $27.3K-$39K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/0
Snapology
Building, robotics and animation programs
Startup cost: $35K-$65K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7/1
Wee Little Arts
Preschool art-education programs
Startup cost: $31.4K-$46.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/3
The Whole Child Learning Company
Enrichment and tutoring programs
Startup cost: $32.6K-$38.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 46/4
Young Rembrandts Franchise
Art classes for ages 3 to 12
Startup cost: $41.3K-$48.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 104/0
CHILDREN'S ENRICHMENT PROGRAMS
Amazing Athletes
Educational sports programs
Startup cost: $35.1K-$53.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 90/0
Gym On Wheels
Mobile children's gymnastics and fitness classes
Startup cost: $27.3K-$51.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/3
HappyFeet Legends International
Soccer programs for ages 2 to 18
Startup cost: $22.5K-$29.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 161/3
i9 Sports
Youth sports leagues, camps and clinics
Startup cost: $44.9K-$69.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 128/10
JumpBunch
Mobile children's sports and fitness programs
Startup cost: $40.3K-$73.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 57/0
Kidokinetics
Mobile children's fitness programs
Startup cost: $42.9K-$57K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/10
Kinderdance International
Movement/educational programs
Startup cost: $17.95K-$46.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 134/2
Leap4Fun
Mobile dance and gymnastics programs
Startup cost: $26.7K-$51.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
My Gym Children's Fitness Center
Early-learning/fitness programs
Startup cost: $34.3K-$247.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 381/0
NZone Sports of America
Sports leagues and camps for ages 3 to 18
Startup cost: $41.1K-$56.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 33/0
One Sports Nation
Youth sports leagues
Startup cost: $32.99K-$138.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/1
Skyhawks Sports
Sports camps and programs
Startup cost: $23.3K-$54.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 35/43
Soccer Shots Franchising
Soccer programs for ages 2 to 8
Startup cost: $31.7K-$38.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 161/9
SuperTots Sports Academy
Sports and physical development programs for ages 5 and younger
Startup cost: $23.3K-$54.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/2
TGA Premier Junior Golf
Youth golf programs
Startup cost: $16.3K-$67.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 51/2
TGA Premier Youth Tennis
Youth tennis programs
Startup cost: $16.3K-$67.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/1
TUTORING
A Plus All Subjects Tutoring
Tutoring
Startup cost: $38.2K-$72.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/2
Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services
In-home tutoring
Startup cost: $33.6K-$57.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 393/0
MathWizard
Tutoring
Startup cost: $17.2K-$66K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 17/10
Salisbury Tutoring Academy Franchise Group
Tutoring and behavior modification
Startup cost: $35K-$265.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1
MISCELLANEOUS CHILDREN'S BUSINESSES
Baby Bodyguards
Baby proofing, CPR instruction, car-seat installation
Startup cost: $33.2K-$59.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1
Ident-A-Kid Franchise
Children's safety products and services
Startup cost: $34.2K-$44.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 125/0
Just Between Friends Franchise Systems
Children's and maternity consignment events
Startup cost: $32.8K-$45.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 152/0
Sitting Made Simple
Babysitting-referral service
Startup cost: $48.5K-$63.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/0
FINANCIAL SERVICES
BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES
Payroll Vault
Payroll services
Startup cost: $41.1K-$68.99K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 28/1
Succentrix Business Advisors
Accounting, payroll, tax and advisory services
Startup cost: $35.6K-$48.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/1
INSURANCE
Estrella Insurance
Auto, home and business insurance
Startup cost: $49.95K-$84K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 104/0
Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax
Insurance and tax preparation services
Startup cost: $49.7K-$107.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 150/0
TAX SERVICES
Daniel Ahart Tax Service
Tax preparation, accounting and payroll services
Startup cost: $26.3K-$44.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/1
H&R Block
Tax preparation, electronic filing
Startup cost: $31.5K-$149.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,435/6,365
Happy Tax Franchising
Tax preparation
Startup cost: $10.9K-$21.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 35/0
One Stop Tax Services
Tax preparation
Startup cost: $33K-$51.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/11
SiempreTax+
Tax preparation
Startup cost: $43.7K-$71.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 124/20
FOOD
Chester's
Chicken
Startup cost: $21.9K-$293.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,116/0
Dave's the Doghouse
Hot dogs
Startup cost: $25K-$245.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/1
Doc Popcorn
Kettle-cooked popcorn
Startup cost: $39.5K-$355.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 100/2
Happy & Healthy Products
Frozen fruit bars
Startup cost: $49.7K-$92.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 52/0
IceBorn
Ice and water vending machines
Startup cost: $27.1K-$213.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/120
HOME IMPROVEMENT
WOOD REFINISHING
Mr. Sandless/Dr. DecknFence
Interior and exterior sandless wood refinishing
Startup cost: $26.8K-$87.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 258/11
N-Hance
Wood floor and cabinet refinishing
Startup cost: $24.3K-$145.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 373/0
SandFree
Wood floor refinishing
Startup cost: $30.6K-$54.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/2
MISCELLANEOUS HOME-IMPROVEMENT BUSINESSES
Aladdin Doors Franchising
Garage-door installation and repairs
Startup cost: $29.9K-$99.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/2
America's Color Consultants
Paint-color consulting
Startup cost: $13.1K-$41.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/3
Bloomin' Blinds
Window-covering sales, installation and repairs
Startup cost: $47.4K-$111.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8/1
Concrete Raising of America
Concrete raising, leveling, stabilizing and repairs; cement-grout injection
Startup cost: $34.9K-$249.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 16/3
The Decor Group
Holiday and event lighting
Startup cost: $17.6K-$60.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 262/0
Get A Grip Franchising
Countertop, tub and tile resurfacing
Startup cost: $43.6K-$92.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/1
Kitchen Tune-Up
Residential and commercial kitchen and bath remodeling
Startup cost: $45.8K-$55.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 188/0
Pono Home
Home energy and water efficiency and sustainability programs
Startup cost: $32.4K-$68.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
RedRhino
Epoxy floor coating installation
Startup cost: $48.8K-$78.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7/1
Surface Specialists
Bathtub repair and refinishing, tub liners, bath remodeling
Startup cost: $43.2K-$56K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 43/0
MAINTENANCE
CARPET, DRAPERY & UPHOLSTERY CLEANING
Chem-Dry Carpet& Upholstery Cleaning
Carpet, drapery and upholstery cleaning; tile and stone care
Startup cost: $31.8K-$155.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,532/0
Oxi Fresh Franchising
Carpet, upholstery, hardwood floor, tile and grout cleaning
Startup cost: $38.7K-$66.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 298/3
COMMERCIAL CLEANING
Anago Cleaning Systems
Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $10.5K-$65.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,377/0
Buildingstars International
Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $2.2K-$52.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 641/0
CleanNet USA
Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $9.8K-$97.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,617/14
Cleantastic
Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $15.3K-$90.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 764/0
Coverall Health-Based Cleaning System
Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $16.8K-$49.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,871/0
E.P.I.C. Systems
Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $10K-$12.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/1
Jan-Pro Franchising International
Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $3.9K-$51.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,849/0
Mint Condition Franchising
Commercial cleaning, building maintenance
Startup cost: $4.9K-$45.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 326/0
OMEX - Office Maintenance Experts
Commercial cleaning and maintenance management
Startup cost: $40.4K-$70.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/1
OpenWorks
Commercial cleaning, facility services
Startup cost: $17K-$124.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 327/6
SparkleTeam
Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $12K-$44.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/0
Stratus Building Solutions
Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $3.5K-$50.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,390/0
360clean
Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $24.9K-$41.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 70/0
Vanguard Cleaning Systems
Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $10.9K-$35.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,109/0
GROUT & TILE CARE
Grout Doctor Global Franchise
Grout, tile and stone maintenance
Startup cost: $20.4K-$33.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 70/0
The Grout Medic
Grout and tile maintenance, restoration
Startup cost: $21.4K-$55.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 47/0
HANDYMAN SERVICES
Andy OnCall
Handyman services
Startup cost: $48.2K-$62.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 35/0
Yellow Van Handyman
Handyman services
Startup cost: $30K-$42K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 20/0
LAWN CARE
Lawn Army
Lawn care
Startup cost: $30K-$42K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/0
NaturaLawn of America
Organic-based lawn care
Startup cost: $42.5K-$112.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 64/7
LEATHER REPAIR
Dr. Vinyl & Associates
Auto vinyl, leather, fabric and plastic repair
Startup cost: $41.3K-$71.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 125/0
Leather Medic
Leather repair and refinishing
Startup cost: $49.5K-$59.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/3
PEST CONTROL
Critter Control
Wildlife management, pest control
Startup cost: $23.4K-$89.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/0
Mosquito Squad
Outdoor pest control
Startup cost: $15.9K-$69.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 187/0
Superior Mosquito Defense
Outdoor pest control
Startup cost: $16.3K-$27.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8/1
RESIDENTIAL CLEANING
College Girl Cleaning Service
Residential and commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $22.7K-$28.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1
Home Cleaning Centers of America
Residential and commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $32.8K-$34.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 31/0
Maid Right Franchising
Residential cleaning
Startup cost: $4.7K-$48.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 111/0
You've Got Maids
Environmentally friendly residential cleaning
Startup cost: $33.7K-$108.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/0
RESTORATION SERVICES
Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network
Textile restoration
Startup cost: $45.6K-$235.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 149/0
FRSTeam
Restoration dry cleaning
Startup cost: $32K-$380.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 41/8
WINDOW CLEANING
Shine Window Care and Shine Holiday Lighting
Window, roof and gutter cleaning, pressure washing, holiday lighting
Startup cost: $24.2K-$79.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 15/0
Squeegee Squad
Residential and high-rise window cleaning, building maintenance
Startup cost: $38K-$135.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/2
Window Gang
Window, exterior, dryer-vent and chimney cleaning; deck and fence sealing
Startup cost: $34.4K-$81.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 153/35
MISCELLANEOUS MAINTENANCE SERVICES
Aire-Master of America
Restroom deodorizing and maintenance
Startup cost: $38.4K-$138.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 105/4
Bar-B-Clean
Barbecue cleaning
Startup cost: $19.2K-$41.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 20/1
The Glass Guru
Window and glass restoration and replacement
Startup cost: $37.2K-$135K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 83/0
Green Home Solutions
Environmentally friendly indoor and outdoor home services
Startup cost: $24.8K-$89.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 109/0
Jet-Black Franchise Group
Asphalt maintenance
Startup cost: $42.5K-$104.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 88/10
Midtown Chimney Sweeps Franchising
Chimney sweeping
Startup cost: $27.3K-$88K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/0
Pet Butler
Pet-waste cleanup and removal
Startup cost: $30K-$42K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 101/0
Pool Service USA
Pool maintenance and cleaning
Startup cost: $40.6K-$49.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
Rooter-Man
Plumbing, drain and sewer cleaning
Startup cost: $46.8K-$137.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 533/17
PERSONAL CARE
FITNESS
Baby Boot Camp
Prenatal and postnatal fitness
Startup cost: $4.8K-$10.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 120/1
Brickhouse Cardio Club
Fitness studios
Startup cost: $22.5K-$39.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 59/1
Fit Body Boot Camp
Indoor fitness boot camps
Startup cost: $34.3K-$80.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 273/0
Fit4Mom
Prenatal and postnatal fitness programs
Startup cost: $2.4K-$18.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 244/1
Impact Strong Kickboxing/Fitness
Kickboxing and fitness gyms
Startup cost: $49.9K-$87.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/1
Jazzercise
Group fitness classes, conventions, apparel and accessories
Startup cost: $3.5K-$75.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,697/2
Live 2 B Healthy Senior Fitness
Exercise programs for seniors
Startup cost: $37.7K-$48.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 36/0
Trumi
Fitness and nutrition coaching
Startup cost: $6.4K-$21.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/0
SENIOR CARE
Acti-Kare
Nonmedical home care
Startup cost: $33.7K-$52.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 108/0
Companion Connection Senior Care
Medical/nonmedical personal care
Startup cost: $13.5K-$29.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 111/1
Hallmark Homecare
Caregiver search, recruitment and placement
Startup cost: $33K-$46K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 90/0
The Senior's Choice
Nonmedical home care
Startup cost: $38K-$55K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 162/1
Touching Hearts At Home
Nonmedical home care for seniors and people with disabilities
Startup cost: $48.4K-$69.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/0
MISCELLANEOUS PERSONAL-CARE BUSINESSES
Footy Rooty
Foot and body massage
Startup cost: $46K-$80K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/2
GloPatrol
Mobile sunless tanning
Startup cost: $9K-$25.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1
PET SERVICES
PET CARE
Fetch! Pet Care
Pet-sitting, dog-walking
Startup cost: $30.9K-$44.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 105/5
In Home Pet Services
Pet-sitting, dog-walking
Startup cost: $9.2K-$35.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/1
Pet Sit Pros
Pet-sitting, dog-walking
Startup cost: $19.7K-$66.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/3
Sitter4Paws
Pet-sitting, dog-walking
Startup cost: $21.3K-$46.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/1
MISCELLANEOUS PET SERVICES
The Dog Wizard
Dog training
Startup cost: $42K-$52.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 17/0
Pet Wants
Pet-food delivery
Startup cost: $37.8K-$62.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/0
RECREATION
SPORTS BUSINESSES
American Poolplayers Association
Recreational billiard league
Startup cost: $16.7K-$19.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 326/5
Dodgeball2You
Mobile dodgeball arena rentals, tournaments, leagues
Startup cost: $36.8K-$72K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/1
TRAVEL AGENCIES
CruiseOne/Dream Vacations
Travel agency
Startup cost: $3.2K-$21.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,013/0
Cruise Planners
Travel agency
Startup cost: $2.1K-$22.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,257/1
RETAIL
Fabulous Frocks
Bridal consignment stores
Startup cost: $49.7K-$144.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/2
Flower Tent
Flower stores
Startup cost: $25.6K-$67.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 81/16
Gift Card Monkey
Gift-card buying and reselling
Startup cost: $10.95K-$27.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/1
OfficeZilla Franchise
Office supplies
Startup cost: $21.3K-$30.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/1
Silver Pet Prints
Personalized paw-print jewelry
Startup cost: $18.5K-$22.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/0
Smallprint
Personalized jewelry
Startup cost: $16.9K-$30.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 144/0
White Horse Vapor
Electronic cigarettes and related products
Startup cost: $37K-$70K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/3
SERVICES
HOME INSPECTIONS
A Buyer's Choice Home Inspections
Home inspections
Startup cost: $36.4K-$42.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 159/0
AmeriSpec Home Inspection Services
Home inspections
Startup cost: $22.9K-$54.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 267/0
The BrickKicker Home Inspection
Residential and commercial inspections, related services
Startup cost: $17.2K-$38.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 41/1
1st Inspection Services
Commercial and residential inspections
Startup cost: $31.4K-$115K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7/0
The HomeTeam Inspection Service
Home inspections
Startup cost: $38.7K-$72.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 143/0
Inspect-It 1st
Property inspections
Startup cost: $45.4K-$56.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 32/0
Move Smart
Home inspections
Startup cost: $12.3K-$66.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
National Property Inspections
Home and commercial property inspections
Startup cost: $43.4K-$47.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 230/0
Pillar To Post Home Inspectors
Home inspections
Startup cost: $33.2K-$42.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 512/0
WIN Home Inspection
Home inspections
Startup cost: $37.6K-$53.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 187/0
PHOTOGRAPHY SERVICES
AEV Unlimited
Real estate photography and marketing collateral
Startup cost: $23.6K-$38.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
Complete Weddings + Events
Photography, DJ, video and photo-booth services
Startup cost: $30.4K-$48.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 198/2
Lil' Angels Photography
School, child-care and family photography
Startup cost: $36.3K-$40.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 54/0
Spoiled Rotten Photography
On-site preschool photography
Startup cost: $26.5K-$46.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/1
TSS Photography
Youth sports, school and event photography
Startup cost: $35.9K-$74.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 209/0
REAL ESTATE
Assist-2-Sell
Discount real estate
Startup cost: $24K-$45.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 183/1
Help-U-Sell Real Estate
Real estate
Startup cost: $43.8K-$136.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 93/0
HomeVestors of America
Home buying, repair and selling
Startup cost: $42K-$347.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 605/0
RE/MAX
Real estate
Startup cost: $37.5K-$279.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,986/0
Realty Executives Intl. Svcs.
Real estate
Startup cost: $20.4K-$119K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 516/0
United Country Real Estate
Real estate, auction and marketing services
Startup cost: $16.8K-$44.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 407/0
MISCELLANEOUS SERVICES
ACFN-The ATM Franchise Business
Automated teller machines
Startup cost: $39.4K-$64.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 237/0
Auto Appraisal Network
Auto appraisals
Startup cost: $16.7K-$44.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/5
Class 101
College planning and educational services
Startup cost: $35.8K-$55K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/1
Computer Troubleshooters
Technology consulting and services for small businesses
Startup cost: $32.2K-$47.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 376/1
CPR-Cell Phone Repair
Electronics repairs and sales
Startup cost: $24.6K-$228.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 216/2
Destination Athlete
Youth sports apparel, equipment and services
Startup cost: $33.5K-$139.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 29/0
Fitness Machine Technicians (FMT)
Exercise-equipment service and repairs
Startup cost: $43.2K-$195.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/1
Foliage Design Systems
Interior plant sales, leasing and maintenance
Startup cost: $44.4K-$64.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 21/3
Lifesquire
Personal assistant services
Startup cost: $40.1K-$52.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/3
Mr. Rekey Locksmith
Commercial and residential locksmithing
Startup cost: $33K-$80.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 61/0
Partyflix
Inflatable movie screen rentals
Startup cost: $22K-$41K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/4
Showhomes
Real estate services
Startup cost: $49.8K-$96K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 56/0
Strong College Students
Residential/commercial moving services
Startup cost: $22.6K-$111.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1
Thriveworks
Counseling, life coaching
Startup cost: $16.7K-$79.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 16/8
We Tie The Knots
Wedding and event planning
Startup cost: $19K-$24K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/2
Wine and Design
Paint-and-sip studios
Startup cost: $45.3K-$92K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 63/1
