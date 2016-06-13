Franchises

Start These 225 Franchises for $50,000 or Less

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Start These 225 Franchises for $50,000 or Less
Image credit: Shutterstock
Magazine Contributor
15 min read

This story appears in the June 2016 issue of Start Up. Subscribe »

There once was a time when franchising appeared to be the domain of people with deep pockets who could afford to build a restaurant or retail store. But no longer. Today some of the most popular and successful franchise categories -- such as children's services, food and fitness -- offer businesses that can be started for less than $50,000. So if you'd like to be your own boss without breaking the bank, look no further than these 225 budget-friendly franchises. Opportunity awaits.

AUTOMOTIVE

 
WINDSHIELD REPAIR

SuperGlass Windshield Repair

Windshield repair, glass scratch removal, headlight lens repair
Startup cost: $9.9K-$31K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 319/0

Techna Glass International

Windshield repair and replacement
Startup cost: $48.4K-$170K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 29/18
MISCELLANIOUS AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES

Colors On Parade

Mobile auto paint and dent repair
Startup cost: $33.8K-$441K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 288/8

Green Shine

Waterless car-wash services
Startup cost: $22.7K-$49.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 15/3

Headlights 20/20 USA

Headlight restoration
Startup cost: $22.4K-$202.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/1

Injector Rx

Fuel-injector cleaning
Startup cost: $36.8K-$57.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

Interior Magic International

Auto appearance reconditioning
Startup cost: $33.1K-$100.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 47/0

Trundle

Wheel repair
Startup cost: $19.7K-$39.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
 

BUSINESS SERVICES

 
ADVERTISING/MARKETING

Billboard Connection/Izon Global Media

Ad agency specializing in outdoor media
Startup cost: $44.3K-$68.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 33/1

Coffee News

Weekly newspaper distributed at restaurants
Startup cost: $9.8K-$10.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 834/5

Driven Digital Ads

Digital advertising
Startup cost: $35.8K-$130K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/1

Homes & Land

Real estate marketing magazine
Startup cost: $47.5K-$116K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 197/17

Intrigue Media Solutions

Marketing services
Startup cost: $26.1K-$123.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/2

The Local Door Coupons

Coupons, marketing services
Startup cost: $26.1K-$35.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

RSVP Publications

Direct-mail advertising
Startup cost: $44.9K-$176K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 80/0

Sports Image

Sports marketing for high schools and organizations
Startup cost: $15.5K-$38.97K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 20/1

SuperCoups

Co-op direct-mail advertising
Startup cost: $28.8K-$38.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/0

Tapinto.net

Local online news sites
Startup cost: $4.6K-$13.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 52/1

Town Money Saver

Direct-mail advertising
Startup cost: $8.2K-$19.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 39/0

The Waiting Game

Free monthly waiting-room publication
Startup cost: $9.2K-$11.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/4
BUSINESS CONSULTING

CEO Focus

Peer consulting groups for small-business owners
Startup cost: $41.5K-$63K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 29/4

Franchise Creator

Franchise consulting
Startup cost: $24.3K-$28.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1

FranNet

Franchise consulting
Startup cost: $45.5K-$82.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 69/0
PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

All County Property Management Franchise

Property management
Startup cost: $49.7K-$88.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 41/1

Book by Owner Resort Property Management

Resort property management
Startup cost: $47.8K-$82.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/1

Keyrenter Property Management

Residential property management
Startup cost: $36K-$79K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7/4

Property Management Inc.

Commercial and residential property management
Startup cost: $20.3K-$61K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 121/2

Renters Warehouse USA

Property management
Startup cost: $43.5K-$106.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/3
TRAINING PROGRAMS

Dale Carnegie Training

Workplace training and development
Startup cost: $19.7K-$174.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 204/2

Leadership Management

Leadership and organization training and development
Startup cost: $20K-$27.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 122/0
MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS SERVICES

AmSpirit Business Connections

Professional networking referral groups
Startup cost: $13.9K-$34.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/5

Better Deal Printing

Printing, promotional products, apparel
Startup cost: $5K-$79K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/0

BlueGrace Logistics

Transportation management
Startup cost: $39.5K-$181.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 55/2

Proforma

Printing and promotional products
Startup cost: $4.7K-$50.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 676/1

Sculpture Hospitality

Bar and restaurant management solutions
Startup cost: $43.7K-$57.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 372/5

TEAM Referral Network Franchise

Professional networking referral groups
Startup cost: $13.9K-$46K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/2

Unishippers Global Logistics

Shipping services
Startup cost: $45K-$421.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 216/80
 

CHILDREN'S BUSINESSES

 
CHILDREN'S ENRICHMENT PROGRAMS

Abrakadoodle

Art-education programs
Startup cost: $37.8K-$80.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 229/2

Brick by Brick

Lego-building classes, camps, parties
Startup cost: $34.2K-$179.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/2

Bricks Bots & Beakers

Science, technology, engineering and math camps, classes, parties
Startup cost: $17.6K-$27.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/2

Bricks 4 Kidz

Lego-engineering classes, camps, parties
Startup cost: $33.8K-$51.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 672/0

Chef It Up!/Chef It Up 2 Go!

Cooking classes and parties for children and adults
Startup cost: $16.4K-$59.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/3

CompuChild

Science, technology, engineering, art and math classes
Startup cost: $18.3K-$33K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 43/1

Drama Kids International

After-school drama classes and summer camps
Startup cost: $28.5K-$48.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 201/0

Engineering for Kids

Math, science, technology and engineering activities
Startup cost: $26.9K-$93.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 147/2

Franchise Little Engineers

Engineering and technology after-school programs, summer camps and events
Startup cost: $23.6K-$51.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

Ho Math Chess Tutoring Center

After-school math, chess and puzzle learning programs
Startup cost: $31.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/1

Hobby Quest

Enrichment programs, camps, workshops, parties
Startup cost: $38.9K-$53.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/3

IslandTime Treasures

Art-based science, engineering and math classes
Startup cost: $13K-$25.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 13/1

KidzArt

Art-education programs, products and services
Startup cost: $36.1K-$43.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 79/0

Little Medical School

Medical-theme after-school and summer-camp programs
Startup cost: $27.4K-$45.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/3

Moolah U Franchising

Financial literacy programs for children
Startup cost: $33.95K-$45.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/1

Parker-Anderson Enrichment

Enrichment programs
Startup cost: $32.5K-$64.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/1

Professor Egghead

Science and engineering programs for ages 4 to 10
Startup cost: $27.3K-$39K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/0

Snapology

Building, robotics and animation programs
Startup cost: $35K-$65K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7/1

Wee Little Arts

Preschool art-education programs
Startup cost: $31.4K-$46.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/3

The Whole Child Learning Company

Enrichment and tutoring programs
Startup cost: $32.6K-$38.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 46/4

Young Rembrandts Franchise

Art classes for ages 3 to 12
Startup cost: $41.3K-$48.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 104/0
 
CHILDREN'S ENRICHMENT PROGRAMS

Amazing Athletes

Educational sports programs
Startup cost: $35.1K-$53.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 90/0

Gym On Wheels

Mobile children's gymnastics and fitness classes
Startup cost: $27.3K-$51.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/3

HappyFeet Legends International

Soccer programs for ages 2 to 18
Startup cost: $22.5K-$29.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 161/3

i9 Sports

Youth sports leagues, camps and clinics
Startup cost: $44.9K-$69.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 128/10

JumpBunch

Mobile children's sports and fitness programs
Startup cost: $40.3K-$73.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 57/0

Kidokinetics

Mobile children's fitness programs
Startup cost: $42.9K-$57K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/10

Kinderdance International

Movement/educational programs
Startup cost: $17.95K-$46.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 134/2

Leap4Fun

Mobile dance and gymnastics programs
Startup cost: $26.7K-$51.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

My Gym Children's Fitness Center

Early-learning/fitness programs
Startup cost: $34.3K-$247.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 381/0

NZone Sports of America

Sports leagues and camps for ages 3 to 18
Startup cost: $41.1K-$56.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 33/0

One Sports Nation

Youth sports leagues
Startup cost: $32.99K-$138.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/1

Skyhawks Sports

Sports camps and programs
Startup cost: $23.3K-$54.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 35/43

Soccer Shots Franchising

Soccer programs for ages 2 to 8
Startup cost: $31.7K-$38.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 161/9

SuperTots Sports Academy

Sports and physical development programs for ages 5 and younger
Startup cost: $23.3K-$54.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/2

TGA Premier Junior Golf

Youth golf programs
Startup cost: $16.3K-$67.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 51/2

TGA Premier Youth Tennis

Youth tennis programs
Startup cost: $16.3K-$67.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/1
 
TUTORING

A Plus All Subjects Tutoring

Tutoring
Startup cost: $38.2K-$72.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/2

Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services

In-home tutoring
Startup cost: $33.6K-$57.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 393/0

MathWizard

Tutoring
Startup cost: $17.2K-$66K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 17/10

Salisbury Tutoring Academy Franchise Group

Tutoring and behavior modification
Startup cost: $35K-$265.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1
 
MISCELLANEOUS CHILDREN'S BUSINESSES

Baby Bodyguards

Baby proofing, CPR instruction, car-seat installation
Startup cost: $33.2K-$59.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1

Ident-A-Kid Franchise

Children's safety products and services
Startup cost: $34.2K-$44.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 125/0

Just Between Friends Franchise Systems

Children's and maternity consignment events
Startup cost: $32.8K-$45.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 152/0

Sitting Made Simple

Babysitting-referral service
Startup cost: $48.5K-$63.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/0
 

FINANCIAL SERVICES

 
BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES

Payroll Vault

Payroll services
Startup cost: $41.1K-$68.99K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 28/1

Succentrix Business Advisors

Accounting, payroll, tax and advisory services
Startup cost: $35.6K-$48.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/1
 
INSURANCE

Estrella Insurance

Auto, home and business insurance
Startup cost: $49.95K-$84K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 104/0

Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax

Insurance and tax preparation services
Startup cost: $49.7K-$107.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 150/0
 
TAX SERVICES

Daniel Ahart Tax Service

Tax preparation, accounting and payroll services
Startup cost: $26.3K-$44.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/1

H&R Block

Tax preparation, electronic filing
Startup cost: $31.5K-$149.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,435/6,365

Happy Tax Franchising

Tax preparation
Startup cost: $10.9K-$21.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 35/0

One Stop Tax Services

Tax preparation
Startup cost: $33K-$51.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/11

SiempreTax+

Tax preparation
Startup cost: $43.7K-$71.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 124/20
 

FOOD

Chester's

Chicken
Startup cost: $21.9K-$293.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,116/0

Dave's the Doghouse

Hot dogs
Startup cost: $25K-$245.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/1

Doc Popcorn

Kettle-cooked popcorn
Startup cost: $39.5K-$355.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 100/2

Happy & Healthy Products

Frozen fruit bars
Startup cost: $49.7K-$92.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 52/0

IceBorn

Ice and water vending machines
Startup cost: $27.1K-$213.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/120
 

HOME IMPROVEMENT

 
WOOD REFINISHING

Mr. Sandless/Dr. DecknFence

Interior and exterior sandless wood refinishing
Startup cost: $26.8K-$87.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 258/11

N-Hance

Wood floor and cabinet refinishing
Startup cost: $24.3K-$145.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 373/0

SandFree

Wood floor refinishing
Startup cost: $30.6K-$54.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/2
 
MISCELLANEOUS HOME-IMPROVEMENT BUSINESSES

Aladdin Doors Franchising

Garage-door installation and repairs
Startup cost: $29.9K-$99.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/2

America's Color Consultants

Paint-color consulting
Startup cost: $13.1K-$41.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/3

Bloomin' Blinds

Window-covering sales, installation and repairs
Startup cost: $47.4K-$111.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8/1

Concrete Raising of America

Concrete raising, leveling, stabilizing and repairs; cement-grout injection
Startup cost: $34.9K-$249.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 16/3

The Decor Group

Holiday and event lighting
Startup cost: $17.6K-$60.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 262/0

Get A Grip Franchising

Countertop, tub and tile resurfacing
Startup cost: $43.6K-$92.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/1

Kitchen Tune-Up

Residential and commercial kitchen and bath remodeling
Startup cost: $45.8K-$55.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 188/0

Pono Home

Home energy and water efficiency and sustainability programs
Startup cost: $32.4K-$68.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

RedRhino

Epoxy floor coating installation
Startup cost: $48.8K-$78.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7/1

Surface Specialists

Bathtub repair and refinishing, tub liners, bath remodeling
Startup cost: $43.2K-$56K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 43/0
 

MAINTENANCE

 
CARPET, DRAPERY & UPHOLSTERY CLEANING

Chem-Dry Carpet& Upholstery Cleaning

Carpet, drapery and upholstery cleaning; tile and stone care
Startup cost: $31.8K-$155.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,532/0

Oxi Fresh Franchising

Carpet, upholstery, hardwood floor, tile and grout cleaning
Startup cost: $38.7K-$66.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 298/3
 
COMMERCIAL CLEANING

Anago Cleaning Systems

Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $10.5K-$65.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,377/0

Buildingstars International

Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $2.2K-$52.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 641/0

CleanNet USA

Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $9.8K-$97.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,617/14

Cleantastic

Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $15.3K-$90.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 764/0

Coverall Health-Based Cleaning System

Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $16.8K-$49.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,871/0

E.P.I.C. Systems

Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $10K-$12.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/1

Jan-Pro Franchising International

Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $3.9K-$51.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,849/0

Mint Condition Franchising

Commercial cleaning, building maintenance
Startup cost: $4.9K-$45.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 326/0

OMEX - Office Maintenance Experts

Commercial cleaning and maintenance management
Startup cost: $40.4K-$70.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/1

OpenWorks

Commercial cleaning, facility services
Startup cost: $17K-$124.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 327/6

SparkleTeam

Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $12K-$44.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/0

Stratus Building Solutions

Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $3.5K-$50.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,390/0

360clean

Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $24.9K-$41.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 70/0

Vanguard Cleaning Systems

Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $10.9K-$35.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,109/0
 
GROUT & TILE CARE

Grout Doctor Global Franchise

Grout, tile and stone maintenance
Startup cost: $20.4K-$33.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 70/0

The Grout Medic

Grout and tile maintenance, restoration
Startup cost: $21.4K-$55.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 47/0
 
HANDYMAN SERVICES

Andy OnCall

Handyman services
Startup cost: $48.2K-$62.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 35/0

Yellow Van Handyman

Handyman services
Startup cost: $30K-$42K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 20/0
 
LAWN CARE

Lawn Army

Lawn care
Startup cost: $30K-$42K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/0

NaturaLawn of America

Organic-based lawn care
Startup cost: $42.5K-$112.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 64/7
 
LEATHER REPAIR

Dr. Vinyl & Associates

Auto vinyl, leather, fabric and plastic repair
Startup cost: $41.3K-$71.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 125/0

Leather Medic

Leather repair and refinishing
Startup cost: $49.5K-$59.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/3
 
PEST CONTROL

Critter Control

Wildlife management, pest control
Startup cost: $23.4K-$89.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/0

Mosquito Squad

Outdoor pest control
Startup cost: $15.9K-$69.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 187/0

Superior Mosquito Defense

Outdoor pest control
Startup cost: $16.3K-$27.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8/1
 
RESIDENTIAL CLEANING

College Girl Cleaning Service

Residential and commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $22.7K-$28.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1

Home Cleaning Centers of America

Residential and commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $32.8K-$34.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 31/0

Maid Right Franchising

Residential cleaning
Startup cost: $4.7K-$48.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 111/0

You've Got Maids

Environmentally friendly residential cleaning
Startup cost: $33.7K-$108.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/0
 
RESTORATION SERVICES

Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network

Textile restoration
Startup cost: $45.6K-$235.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 149/0

FRSTeam

Restoration dry cleaning
Startup cost: $32K-$380.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 41/8
 
WINDOW CLEANING

Shine Window Care and Shine Holiday Lighting

Window, roof and gutter cleaning, pressure washing, holiday lighting
Startup cost: $24.2K-$79.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 15/0

Squeegee Squad

Residential and high-rise window cleaning, building maintenance
Startup cost: $38K-$135.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/2

Window Gang

Window, exterior, dryer-vent and chimney cleaning; deck and fence sealing
Startup cost: $34.4K-$81.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 153/35
 
MISCELLANEOUS MAINTENANCE SERVICES

Aire-Master of America

Restroom deodorizing and maintenance
Startup cost: $38.4K-$138.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 105/4

Bar-B-Clean

Barbecue cleaning
Startup cost: $19.2K-$41.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 20/1

The Glass Guru

Window and glass restoration and replacement
Startup cost: $37.2K-$135K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 83/0

Green Home Solutions

Environmentally friendly indoor and outdoor home services
Startup cost: $24.8K-$89.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 109/0

Jet-Black Franchise Group

Asphalt maintenance
Startup cost: $42.5K-$104.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 88/10

Midtown Chimney Sweeps Franchising

Chimney sweeping
Startup cost: $27.3K-$88K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/0

Pet Butler

Pet-waste cleanup and removal
Startup cost: $30K-$42K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 101/0

Pool Service USA

Pool maintenance and cleaning
Startup cost: $40.6K-$49.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

Rooter-Man

Plumbing, drain and sewer cleaning
Startup cost: $46.8K-$137.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 533/17
 

PERSONAL CARE

 
FITNESS

Baby Boot Camp

Prenatal and postnatal fitness
Startup cost: $4.8K-$10.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 120/1

Brickhouse Cardio Club

Fitness studios
Startup cost: $22.5K-$39.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 59/1

Fit Body Boot Camp

Indoor fitness boot camps
Startup cost: $34.3K-$80.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 273/0

Fit4Mom

Prenatal and postnatal fitness programs
Startup cost: $2.4K-$18.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 244/1

Impact Strong Kickboxing/Fitness

Kickboxing and fitness gyms
Startup cost: $49.9K-$87.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/1

Jazzercise

Group fitness classes, conventions, apparel and accessories
Startup cost: $3.5K-$75.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,697/2

Live 2 B Healthy Senior Fitness

Exercise programs for seniors
Startup cost: $37.7K-$48.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 36/0

Trumi

Fitness and nutrition coaching
Startup cost: $6.4K-$21.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/0
 
SENIOR CARE

Acti-Kare

Nonmedical home care
Startup cost: $33.7K-$52.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 108/0

Companion Connection Senior Care

Medical/nonmedical personal care
Startup cost: $13.5K-$29.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 111/1

Hallmark Homecare

Caregiver search, recruitment and placement
Startup cost: $33K-$46K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 90/0

The Senior's Choice

Nonmedical home care
Startup cost: $38K-$55K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 162/1

Touching Hearts At Home

Nonmedical home care for seniors and people with disabilities
Startup cost: $48.4K-$69.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/0
 
MISCELLANEOUS PERSONAL-CARE BUSINESSES

Footy Rooty

Foot and body massage
Startup cost: $46K-$80K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/2

GloPatrol

Mobile sunless tanning
Startup cost: $9K-$25.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1
 

PET SERVICES

 
PET CARE

Fetch! Pet Care

Pet-sitting, dog-walking
Startup cost: $30.9K-$44.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 105/5

In Home Pet Services

Pet-sitting, dog-walking
Startup cost: $9.2K-$35.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/1

Pet Sit Pros

Pet-sitting, dog-walking
Startup cost: $19.7K-$66.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/3

Sitter4Paws

Pet-sitting, dog-walking
Startup cost: $21.3K-$46.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/1
 
MISCELLANEOUS PET SERVICES

The Dog Wizard

Dog training
Startup cost: $42K-$52.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 17/0

Pet Wants

Pet-food delivery
Startup cost: $37.8K-$62.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/0
 

RECREATION

 
SPORTS BUSINESSES

American Poolplayers Association

Recreational billiard league
Startup cost: $16.7K-$19.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 326/5

Dodgeball2You

Mobile dodgeball arena rentals, tournaments, leagues
Startup cost: $36.8K-$72K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/1
 
TRAVEL AGENCIES

CruiseOne/Dream Vacations

Travel agency
Startup cost: $3.2K-$21.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,013/0

Cruise Planners

Travel agency
Startup cost: $2.1K-$22.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,257/1
 

RETAIL

Fabulous Frocks

Bridal consignment stores
Startup cost: $49.7K-$144.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/2

Flower Tent

Flower stores
Startup cost: $25.6K-$67.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 81/16

Gift Card Monkey

Gift-card buying and reselling
Startup cost: $10.95K-$27.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/1

OfficeZilla Franchise

Office supplies
Startup cost: $21.3K-$30.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/1

Silver Pet Prints

Personalized paw-print jewelry
Startup cost: $18.5K-$22.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/0

Smallprint

Personalized jewelry
Startup cost: $16.9K-$30.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 144/0

White Horse Vapor

Electronic cigarettes and related products
Startup cost: $37K-$70K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/3
 

SERVICES

 
HOME INSPECTIONS

A Buyer's Choice Home Inspections

Home inspections
Startup cost: $36.4K-$42.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 159/0

AmeriSpec Home Inspection Services

Home inspections
Startup cost: $22.9K-$54.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 267/0

The BrickKicker Home Inspection

Residential and commercial inspections, related services
Startup cost: $17.2K-$38.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 41/1

1st Inspection Services

Commercial and residential inspections
Startup cost: $31.4K-$115K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7/0

The HomeTeam Inspection Service

Home inspections
Startup cost: $38.7K-$72.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 143/0

Inspect-It 1st

Property inspections
Startup cost: $45.4K-$56.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 32/0

Move Smart

Home inspections
Startup cost: $12.3K-$66.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

National Property Inspections

Home and commercial property inspections
Startup cost: $43.4K-$47.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 230/0

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

Home inspections
Startup cost: $33.2K-$42.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 512/0

WIN Home Inspection

Home inspections
Startup cost: $37.6K-$53.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 187/0
 
PHOTOGRAPHY SERVICES

AEV Unlimited

Real estate photography and marketing collateral
Startup cost: $23.6K-$38.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

Complete Weddings + Events

Photography, DJ, video and photo-booth services
Startup cost: $30.4K-$48.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 198/2

Lil' Angels Photography

School, child-care and family photography
Startup cost: $36.3K-$40.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 54/0

Spoiled Rotten Photography

On-site preschool photography
Startup cost: $26.5K-$46.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/1

TSS Photography

Youth sports, school and event photography
Startup cost: $35.9K-$74.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 209/0
 
REAL ESTATE

Assist-2-Sell

Discount real estate
Startup cost: $24K-$45.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 183/1

Help-U-Sell Real Estate

Real estate
Startup cost: $43.8K-$136.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 93/0

HomeVestors of America

Home buying, repair and selling
Startup cost: $42K-$347.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 605/0

RE/MAX

Real estate
Startup cost: $37.5K-$279.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,986/0

Realty Executives Intl. Svcs.

Real estate
Startup cost: $20.4K-$119K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 516/0

United Country Real Estate

Real estate, auction and marketing services
Startup cost: $16.8K-$44.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 407/0
 
MISCELLANEOUS SERVICES

ACFN-The ATM Franchise Business

Automated teller machines
Startup cost: $39.4K-$64.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 237/0

Auto Appraisal Network

Auto appraisals
Startup cost: $16.7K-$44.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/5

Class 101

College planning and educational services
Startup cost: $35.8K-$55K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/1

Computer Troubleshooters

Technology consulting and services for small businesses
Startup cost: $32.2K-$47.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 376/1

CPR-Cell Phone Repair

Electronics repairs and sales
Startup cost: $24.6K-$228.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 216/2

Destination Athlete

Youth sports apparel, equipment and services
Startup cost: $33.5K-$139.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 29/0

Fitness Machine Technicians (FMT)

Exercise-equipment service and repairs
Startup cost: $43.2K-$195.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/1

Foliage Design Systems

Interior plant sales, leasing and maintenance
Startup cost: $44.4K-$64.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 21/3

Lifesquire

Personal assistant services
Startup cost: $40.1K-$52.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/3

Mr. Rekey Locksmith

Commercial and residential locksmithing
Startup cost: $33K-$80.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 61/0

Partyflix

Inflatable movie screen rentals
Startup cost: $22K-$41K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/4

Showhomes

Real estate services
Startup cost: $49.8K-$96K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 56/0

Strong College Students

Residential/commercial moving services
Startup cost: $22.6K-$111.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1

Thriveworks

Counseling, life coaching
Startup cost: $16.7K-$79.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 16/8

We Tie The Knots

Wedding and event planning
Startup cost: $19K-$24K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/2

Wine and Design

Paint-and-sip studios
Startup cost: $45.3K-$92K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 63/1

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchises

Why This Entrepreneur Went from Independent Business Owner to Franchisee

Franchises

Jazzercise Still Thrives After 50 Years... and Its Startup Fee Is Only $1,250

Franchises

Chick-fil-A Is the Most Beloved Fast-Food Chain in America, According to a Brand Intimacy Survey