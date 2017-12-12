Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2018

Beauty/Grooming Services
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Maybe that's the reason for the sudden surge in franchises offering lash and brow services. Other beauty and grooming services, like hair care, waxing, and skin care, continue to grow as well.
Amazing Lash Studio
Eyelash-extension salons
STARTUP COST
$270.4K-$584.2K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
147/0
Camille Albane Franchising
Upscale hair and beauty salons
STARTUP COST
$245.9K-$424.8K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
270/0
Deka Lash
Eyelash extensions
STARTUP COST
$199.5K-$359.9K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
8/4
Face. Brow & Beauty Bar
Makeup, eyebrow shaping and microblading, body waxing, facials, eyelash extensions
STARTUP COST
$106K-$231.7K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
First Choice Haircutters
Family hair salons
STARTUP COST
$168.9K-$282.6K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
197/210
Flirty Girl Lash Studio
Eyelash extensions and brow services
STARTUP COST
$147.4K-$259.95K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/2
Great Clips
Hair salons
STARTUP COST
$136.9K-$258.3K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
4,091/0
In-Symmetry Spa
Massages, acupuncture, facials, waxing
STARTUP COST
$128.5K-$285.7K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
Island Society
Spray tanning
STARTUP COST
$39.7K-$191.4K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/2
J'adore
Eyebrow microblading, scalp micropigmentation, semipermanent makeup, aesthetics
STARTUP COST
$81.3K-$106.4K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
The Lash Lounge
Eyelash extensions, cosmetic products, apparel, accessories
STARTUP COST
$147.6K-$297.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
11/3
LaVida Massage
Massages, skin care
STARTUP COST
$248.8K-$476.4K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
57/0
LunchboxWax
Body waxing
STARTUP COST
$172.1K-$395.9K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
30/3
Massage Envy
Massage therapy, stretch therapy, skin care, facials
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
1,189/0
Massage Heights
Therapeutic massage, facials
STARTUP COST
$430.1K-$637.4K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
144/5
MassageLuXe
Therapeutic massage, facials, waxing
STARTUP COST
$399.2K-$550.6K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
42/5
Palm Beach Tan
Tanning
STARTUP COST
$479K-$789.1K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
257/189
Pigtails & Crewcuts
Children's hair salons
STARTUP COST
$93.8K-$205.3K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
49/1
Salons by JC
Salon suites
STARTUP COST
$545.6K-$1.1M
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
72/10
Seva Beauty
Eyebrow shaping, eyelash extensions, facials, tinting, makeup, spa services and products
STARTUP COST
$114.7K-$301K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
180/0
Sharkey's Cuts For Kids
Children's hair salons
STARTUP COST
$124.9K-$151.99K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
53/1
Snip-Its
Children's hair salons, party services
STARTUP COST
$129.98K-$239.4K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
62/2
Spavia Day Spa
Massage, skin-care, and spa services
STARTUP COST
$273K-$596.1K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
21/1
Sport Clips
Men's sports-themed hair salons
STARTUP COST
$189.3K-$354.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
1,638/54
Supercuts
Hair salons
STARTUP COST
$144.3K-$296.9K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
1,721/944
Tan Republic
Tanning, sunless tanning, skin-care products
STARTUP COST
$96K-$388.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
63/1
V's Barbershop Franchise
Upscale men's barbershops
STARTUP COST
$195.2K-$363.3K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
33/1
Waxing the City
Facial and body waxing
STARTUP COST
$108.2K-$491.4K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
75/1
The Woodhouse Spas
Spa services and treatments, bath, body, and wellness products
STARTUP COST
$597.4K-$793.7K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
48/4
Child Enrichment
From coding to cooking and swimming to science, there's an enrichment franchise for just about every interest under the sun. And with parents more than willing to pay for their kids to learn (and have fun doing it), it's no surprise this has become one of the fastest-growing franchise categories.
Abrakadoodle
Art-education programs
STARTUP COST
$37.9K-$80.6K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
353/2
Amazing Athletes
Educational sports programs
STARTUP COST
$30.9K-$43.9K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
96/0
Bach to Rock
Music schools
STARTUP COST
$340.5K-$507.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
17/6
Bricks 4 Kidz
Lego-engineering classes, camps, parties
STARTUP COST
$34.3K-$52.8K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
631/0
Bricks Bots & Beakers
STEM camps, classes, parties
STARTUP COST
$17.6K-$27.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
14/2
British Swim School USA
Swimming lessons for ages 3 months and older
STARTUP COST
$92.2K-$179K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
102/1
Challenge Island
Educational enrichment programs
STARTUP COST
$47.6K-$62.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
42/3
Chef It Up!/Chef It Up 2 Go!
Allergy-friendly cooking parties, classes, and events
STARTUP COST
$36.1K-$95.7K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
10/4
Code Ninjas
Computer-coding learning centers
STARTUP COST
$109.5K-$210.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
The Coder School
Coding classes for ages 7 to 18
STARTUP COST
$87.6K-$170.7K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
10/3
Color It In
Art supply stores; children's art workshops and parties
STARTUP COST
$83.4K-$141.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
CompuChild
STEAM classes
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
29/1
D-BAT Academies
Indoor baseball and softball training, batting cages, merchandise
STARTUP COST
$315.2K-$611.6K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
37/1
Drama Kids International
After-school drama classes and summer camps
STARTUP COST
$28.8K-$49.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
233/0
Engineering for Kids
STEM activities
STARTUP COST
$27.3K-$93.7K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
171/1
Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels
Mobile children's fitness and entertainment
STARTUP COST
$136K-$223.3K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
25/1
High Touch-High Tech
Science enrichment activities for schools/parties
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
29/4
i9 Sports
Youth sports leagues, camps, and clinics
STARTUP COST
$59.9K-$69.9K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
128/1
JumpBunch
Mobile children's sports and fitness programs
STARTUP COST
$45.8K-$59.3K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
43/0
Kidokinetics
Mobile children's physical education programs
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
5/10
Kidz On The Go
Mobile children's fitness programs
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
2/2
KidzArt
Art-education programs, products, and services
STARTUP COST
$21.5K-$34.1K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
64/0
Kinderdance International
Children's dance, gymnastics, fitness, and yoga programs
STARTUP COST
$17.95K-$46.1K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
134/2
LearningRx
Learning enhancement, cognitive training, reading training
STARTUP COST
$83.5K-$198K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
70/1
Little Kickers
Preschool soccer programs
STARTUP COST
$23.2K-$34.6K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
278/2
Little Medical School
Healthcare-themed after-school and summer-camp programs
STARTUP COST
$36.4K-$53.2K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
36/3
LPG Sports Academy
Youth sports programs
STARTUP COST
$8.5K-$28.1K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
3/1
Mad Science Group
Science education and entertainment programs
STARTUP COST
$74.8K-$109.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
141/0
Mighty Kicks
Mobile soccer programs for ages 2 to 12
STARTUP COST
$10.2K-$16.2K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
34/1
Nutty Scientists
Science enrichment and entertainment programs
STARTUP COST
$50.7K-$263.1K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
271/5
NZone Sports of America
Sports leagues and programs for ages 2 to 18
STARTUP COST
$41.1K-$56.1K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
37/0
One Sports Nation
Youth sports leagues
STARTUP COST
$42.2K-$89.6K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
21/1
Parisi Speed School
Youth sports performance training
STARTUP COST
$67.8K-$167.8K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
95/0
Professor Egghead
Science and engineering classes, camps, and parties for ages 4 to 10
STARTUP COST
$22.3K-$34.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
8/0
RoboThink
STEM programs
STARTUP COST
$40.7K-$110.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
11/2
SafeSplash Swim School
Child and adult swimming lessons, parties, summer camps
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
115/18
School of Rock
Music education
STARTUP COST
$136.9K-$339.1K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
180/20
Snapology
STEM educational programs
STARTUP COST
$34.5K-$185K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
25/1
Soccer Shots Franchising
Soccer programs for ages 2 to 8
STARTUP COST
$35.6K-$48.1K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
184/9
STEM For Kids
Engineering, computer programming, and robotics programs for ages 4 to 14
STARTUP COST
$19.9K-$81.6K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
7/5
SwimLabs Swim School
Child and adult swimming lessons
STARTUP COST
$494.5K-$1.2M
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
11/0
Taste Buds Kitchen
Cooking events for children and adults
STARTUP COST
$206.6K-$360.2K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
6/1
TGA Premier Junior Golf
Youth golf programs
STARTUP COST
$21.5K-$62.8K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
55/2
TGA Premier Sports
Youth sports programs
STARTUP COST
$29.8K-$68.2K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
13/1
TGA Premier Youth Tennis
Youth tennis programs
STARTUP COST
$21.5K-$62.8K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
43/1
Tippi Toes
Children's dance classes
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
32/0
Tumbles
Children's fitness and STEAM classes
STARTUP COST
$258.2K-$337.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
8/0
Tutu School
Children's ballet schools
STARTUP COST
$68.3K-$135.2K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
22/3
Young Rembrandts Franchise
Drawing classes for ages 3 to 12
STARTUP COST
$41.3K-$48.1K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
105/0
Entertainment/Recreation
Some franchises just want to have fun--or at least they want their customers to. While kids and families are often the target audience for these types of businesses, entertainment activities aimed strictly at adults, like paint-and-sips and escape rooms, have gained popularity in recent years.
Adventure Kids Playcare
Child-care/entertainment centers
STARTUP COST
$344.3K-$589K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
9/4
Bottle & Bottega
Paint-and-sip studios
STARTUP COST
$97.8K-$162.3K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
24/2
centertec
Virtual-reality entertainment centers
STARTUP COST
$597.8K-$1.8M
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
ClimbZone Franchising
Climbing-wall family entertainment centers
STARTUP COST
$1.9M-$2.99M
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
Color Me Mine Enterprises
Paint-your-own-ceramics studios
STARTUP COST
$146.1K-$193.8K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
131/10
the Coop Franchise Group
Play and party spaces
STARTUP COST
$130.5K-$283.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
4/1
Cruise Planners
Travel agencies
STARTUP COST
$2.1K-$22.9K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
2,564/1
DivaDance
Adult dance classes and parties
STARTUP COST
$28.5K-$42.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
1/2
Dream Vacations
Travel agencies
STARTUP COST
$3.2K-$21.9K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
1,119/0
Freedom Boat Club
Membership boat clubs
STARTUP COST
$144.2K-$193.7K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
123/19
Funtopia
Indoor playgrounds
STARTUP COST
$627.1K-$1.3M
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
4/4
GameTruck Licensing
Mobile video-game theaters
STARTUP COST
$146.6K-$311.2K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
69/0
Kampgrounds of America
Campgrounds and RV parks
STARTUP COST
$210.95K-$4.5M
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
465/30
Luv 2 Play
Indoor playgrounds
STARTUP COST
$288.5K-$1.1M
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
6/1
Painting with a Twist
Paint-and-sip studios
STARTUP COST
$89.3K-$188.3K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
285/4
Paniq Room
Escape rooms
STARTUP COST
$164.9K-$264.9K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
1/8
Pinot's Palette
Paint-and-sip studios
STARTUP COST
$63.4K-$204.2K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
135/4
RentMotoped
Motorized-bicycle rentals
STARTUP COST
$180.2K-$223.8K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/0
Rockin' Jump
Indoor trampoline arenas and party spaces
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
38/4
SailTime Group
Membership boat clubs
STARTUP COST
$70.7K-$151.95K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
26/1
Share My Coach Franchise
Privately owned RV rental management
STARTUP COST
$62.8K-$84.2K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
6/1
Sky Zone
Trampoline playing courts
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
180/1
Sugar Plum Parties
Birthday party venues
STARTUP COST
$89.9K-$149.9K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
2/1
Wine & Design
Paint-and-sip studios
STARTUP COST
$52.8K-$105K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
71/1
X-Golf Franchise
Indoor golf simulators
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
13/0
Fitness
Even as it continues to grow year after year, the fitness industry is slimming down. Giant gyms are giving way to small studios and even mobile, in-home training. That means more affordable opportunities, too. More than a quarter of these franchises can be started for less than $100,000.
Alkalign Studios
Group fitness classes, streaming fitness classes, nutrition coaching
STARTUP COST
$173.3K-$521K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
2/2
Anytime Fitness
Fitness centers
STARTUP COST
$89.4K-$677.8K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
3,617/38
Baby Boot Camp
Prenatal and postpartum fitness and nutrition
STARTUP COST
$5.1K-$12.7K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
90/1
Blink Fitness
Health and fitness centers
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/55
Bodytek Fitness
Gyms
STARTUP COST
$222.6K-$373K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/3
Burn Boot Camp
Women's fitness centers
STARTUP COST
$105.6K-$168.9K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
71/4
CKO Kickboxing
Kickboxing fitness classes
STARTUP COST
$112.99K-$378.4K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
74/1
Club Pilates Franchise
Reformer Pilates classes
STARTUP COST
$180.6K-$249.3K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
204/0
Crunch Franchise
Fitness centers
STARTUP COST
$304.5K-$2.1M
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
167/17
Epic Hybrid Training
Fitness centers
STARTUP COST
$64.7K-$142.3K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
2/2
ETF Fitness
Fitness studios
STARTUP COST
$241.5K-$567.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/3
Fit Body Boot Camp
Indoor fitness boot camps
STARTUP COST
$37.7K-$87.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
405/0
Fit36
Group fitness training
STARTUP COST
$161.9K-$278.95K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
12/0
Fit4Mom
Prenatal and postpartum fitness and wellness programs
STARTUP COST
$6.2K-$23.7K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
259/1
Fitness Together
Personal training
STARTUP COST
$125K-$190.8K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
147/0
Gold's Gym
Health and fitness centers
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
571/148
GymGuyz
Mobile personal training
STARTUP COST
$56.7K-$119.8K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
106/4
Hard Exercise Works
Fitness programs
STARTUP COST
$126.7K-$457.6K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
17/1
Honor Yoga
Yoga and meditation classes
STARTUP COST
$116.7K-$205.6K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
5/4
iLoveKickboxing
Kickboxing fitness classes
STARTUP COST
$157.9K-$398.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
208/6
Iron Tribe Fitness
Group personal-training gyms
STARTUP COST
$300K-$433.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
30/8
Jazzercise
Group fitness classes, conventions, apparel, and accessories
STARTUP COST
$3.7K-$32.8K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
9,077/2
Just You Fitness
Personal training
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
3/1
Koko FitClub
Fitness clubs
STARTUP COST
$185.3K-$396.3K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
83/0
Legacy Fit
Group interval training classes
STARTUP COST
$207.7K-$381.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
2/1
The Max Challenge
10-week fitness and nutrition programs
STARTUP COST
$112.7K-$212.8K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
51/1
9Round
Kickboxing circuit-training programs
STARTUP COST
$75.2K-$116.8K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
533/6
Orangetheory Fitness
Group personal training
STARTUP COST
$488.4K-$994.4K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
610/17
PickUp USA Fitness
Basketball-focused fitness clubs
STARTUP COST
$337.3K-$539.1K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
2/0
Planet Fitness
Fitness clubs
STARTUP COST
$857.1K-$4.2M
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
1,353/58
Pure Barre
Barre fitness classes and apparel
STARTUP COST
$168.1K-$300.7K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
454/13
Retro Fitness
Health clubs
STARTUP COST
$941.4K-$1.9M
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
148/0
Self Made Training Facility
Private personal training and supplement sales
STARTUP COST
$179K-$435.7K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
8/4
Snap Fitness
24-hour fitness centers
STARTUP COST
$148.2K-$458.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
1,376/42
Sudore Fitness
Group interval training
STARTUP COST
$335.2K-$745K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
Tapout Fitness
Fitness and martial arts
STARTUP COST
$83.6K-$597.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
6/2
Title Boxing Club
Boxing and kickboxing fitness classes, personal training, apparel
STARTUP COST
$162.8K-$423.1K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
161/2
TruFusion
Group fitness studios
STARTUP COST
$687.4K-$1.3M
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
1/2
UFC Gym
Fitness, boxing, kickboxing, and MMA classes
STARTUP COST
$295.1K-$4.9M
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
123/11
Workout Anytime 24/7
24-hour health clubs
STARTUP COST
$449.8K-$865.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
129/1
The Zoo Health Club
Fitness centers
STARTUP COST
$71.1K-$415.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
22/0
Frozen Desserts
There's no denying the appeal of all things cool, sweet, and creamy. While frozen yogurt franchises that survived the saturation of the market a few years back are still going strong, the trend today is toward more indulgent treats like frozen custard and gelato.
Baskin-Robbins
Ice cream, frozen yogurt, frozen beverages
STARTUP COST
$93.6K-$401.8K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
7,892/0
Ben & Jerry's
Ice cream, frozen yogurt, sorbet, smoothies
STARTUP COST
$156.4K-$486K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
557/29
Bruster's Real Ice Cream
Ice cream, frozen yogurt, ices, sherbets
STARTUP COST
$270.2K-$1.3M
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
195/2
Carvel Ice Cream
Ice cream, ice cream cakes
STARTUP COST
$250.6K-$415.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
398/0
Cold Stone Creamery
Ice cream, sorbet
STARTUP COST
$50.2K-$467.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
1,238/10
Creamistry Franchise
Ice cream
STARTUP COST
$224.5K-$576.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
44/2
Dairy Queen
Ice cream, burgers, chicken
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
6,753/2
Dippin' Dots Franchising
Specialty ice cream, frozen yogurt, ices, sorbet
STARTUP COST
$112.2K-$366.95K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
212/1
Kona Ice
Shaved-ice trucks
STARTUP COST
$120.2K-$143K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
894/14
Kremo Ice Cream
Ice cream
STARTUP COST
$180.9K-$273.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
Marble Slab Creamery
Ice cream, frozen yogurt, baked goods
STARTUP COST
$293.1K-$376.1K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
335/0
Morano Gelato Franchise
Gelato, espresso, granita
STARTUP COST
$301.2K-$533.7K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
2/1
Paciugo Gelato Caffe
Gelato, pastries, beverages
STARTUP COST
$103.5K-$455K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
32/4
Popbar
Gelato, sorbetto, and frozen yogurt on a stick
STARTUP COST
$217K-$458.4K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
25/1
Red Mango Cafe & Juice Bar
Frozen yogurt, smoothies, juices, wraps
STARTUP COST
$193.5K-$466K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
315/0
Reis & Irvy's
Frozen yogurt vending machines
STARTUP COST
$160.8K-$563.3K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
3/0
Rita's Italian Ice
Italian ice, frozen custard
STARTUP COST
$150.5K-$440.9K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
605/0
Stricklands Frozen Custard
Frozen custard, ice cream, yogurt, sorbet
STARTUP COST
$188.5K-$315K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
4/0
Sub Zero Franchise
Ice cream, Italian ice, frozen yogurt, custard
STARTUP COST
$239.5K-$484.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
49/3
Yogurtland Franchising
Self-serve frozen yogurt
STARTUP COST
$309.3K-$702K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
316/12
Health Services
Whatever the political future may hold for healthcare, it's clear the franchise world believes it will continue to mean big business for years to come. And now in addition to traditional medical services, we're seeing more alternative therapies, like acupuncture and cryotherapy, venture into franchising.
Dentalvana
Dental care
STARTUP COST
$222.6K-$740.9K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
East West
Family healthcare centers
STARTUP COST
$139.8K-$206.4K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
First Care Franchises
Family medical care and urgent care clinics
STARTUP COST
$567.6K-$786.9K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/7
First Choice Pediatrics
Pediatric primary medical care
STARTUP COST
$479.9K-$653.1K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/6
Flawless Icon
Medical spas
STARTUP COST
$131.4K-$193.2K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers
Physical therapy, balance and vestibular therapy, preventative wellness services
STARTUP COST
$138.8K-$390K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
222/17
Glace Cryotherapy
Whole-body cryotherapy
STARTUP COST
$124.7K-$202.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
1/1
America's Chiropractor
Chiropractic, rehabilitation, nutrition, and wellness services
STARTUP COST
$60.6K-$250.7K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
264/0
The Joint
Chiropractic services
STARTUP COST
$211.4K-$339.9K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
337/47
Modern Acupuncture
Acupuncture
STARTUP COST
$193.8K-$349K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
1/0
My Eyelab
Eye care and eyewear
STARTUP COST
$248.1K-$495.1K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/75
OrthoNow
Orthopedic and sportsmedicine urgent care centers
STARTUP COST
$491.3K-$990K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
5/1
Pearle Vision
Eye care and eyewear
STARTUP COST
$400.3K-$605.2K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
421/102
Physical Therapy Now
Physical therapy
STARTUP COST
$116.7K-$190K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
11/4
Profile by Sanford
Weight-loss and wellness services
STARTUP COST
$363.5K-$607K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
6/24
The Salt Suite
Salt therapy
STARTUP COST
$176.2K-$295.6K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
3/2
Pets
Pets are no longer seen as property but as part of the family, and franchises that feed, groom, train, and care for them are reaping the rewards of that cultural shift. According to the American Pet Products Association, spending on our furry friends will reach almost $70 billion this year.
Aussie Pet Mobile
Mobile pet grooming
STARTUP COST
$139.9K-$148.9K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
245/0
Ben's Barketplace
Pet health-food stores
STARTUP COST
$188.6K-$360.6K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
Camp Bow Wow
Dog daycare, boarding, training, grooming; in-home pet care
STARTUP COST
$859.6K-$1.1M
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
134/9
Camp Run-A-Mutt
Dog daycare and boarding
STARTUP COST
$187.7K-$466.9K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
8/1
Dee-O-Gee
Pet supplies and services
STARTUP COST
$161.5K-$387.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/2
Doggies Gone Wild
Dog daycare and grooming services
STARTUP COST
$145.6K-$618.8K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/2
The Dog Stop
Dog daycare, boarding, walking, grooming, training, products
STARTUP COST
$254.4K-$488.3K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
5/4
Dogtopia
Dog daycare, boarding, and spa services
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
45/5
The Dog Wizard
Dog training
STARTUP COST
$47.8K-$64.3K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
19/0
EarthWise Pet
Pet food and supplies, grooming and self-wash services
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
45/0
Fetch! Pet Care
Pet sitting, dog walking
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
79/8
Hounds Town USA
Dog daycare, pet boarding, pet grooming
STARTUP COST
$127.3K-$193K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
3/1
Husse
Pet-product delivery
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
522/2
In Home Pet Services
Pet sitting, dog walking
STARTUP COST
$9.2K-$35.1K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
12/1
Jordan's Pet Care
Dog walking, pet sitting, dog training
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
K-9 Resorts
Luxury dog daycare and boarding
STARTUP COST
$915.7K-$1.3M
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
6/1
Mobile Pet Imaging
Mobile CT-scan services for animals
STARTUP COST
$554.9K-$624.6K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/1
Pet Passages
Pet funeral and cremation services and products
STARTUP COST
$40.5K-$375K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
2/1
Pet Supplies Plus
Retail pet supplies and services
STARTUP COST
$555.4K-$1.3M
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
198/210
Pet Wants
Natural pet-food stores/delivery
STARTUP COST
$56.8K-$191K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
70/0
Petland
Pets, pet supplies, boarding, daycare, grooming
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
159/13
Pets Are Inn
Pet care in private homes
STARTUP COST
$59.95K-$85.2K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
15/0
Pets Warehouse
Pets and pet supplies
STARTUP COST
$219.8K-$485.7K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
0/5
Camp Preppy Pet
Pet daycare, boarding, grooming
STARTUP COST
$100.95K-$248.2K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
15/1
Sitter4Paws
Pet-sitting, dog-walking
STARTUP COST
$21.3K-$46.8K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
7/1
Wild Birds Unlimited
Bird-feeding supplies and nature gift items
STARTUP COST
$146.7K-$228.4K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
316/0
Zoom Room
Indoor dog training and socialization, pet products
STARTUP COST
$146.6K-$300.1K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
8/2
Staffing/Recruiting
With staffing companies hiring nearly 15 million temporary and contract employees annually, the industry's growth has outpaced overall job growth according to the American Staffing Association. And franchises make up a significant -- and still expanding -- chunk of that industry.
All About People Staffing
Temporary and direct-hire staffing
STARTUP COST
$269.5K-$295.1K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
17/1
AtWork Group
Temporary, temp-to-hire, and direct-hire staffing
STARTUP COST
$99.5K-$174.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
94/1
Global Recruiters Network
Executive search services
STARTUP COST
$94.4K-$135.8K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
175/0
Jomsom Staffing Services
Temporary and permanent staffing, employment services
STARTUP COST
$84.1K-$127K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
5/1
Labor Finders
Industrial staffing
STARTUP COST
$128.5K-$217.96K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
193/0
Link Staffing Services
Staffing, HR solutions
STARTUP COST
$99.5K-$174K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
32/8
Patrice & Associates
Hospitality, retail, and sales recruiting
STARTUP COST
$84.95K-$93.9K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
107/0
PrideStaff
Staffing
STARTUP COST
$112.6K-$237.5K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
72/3
Spherion Staffing
Staffing, recruiting
STARTUP COST
$100.5K-$167.9K
TOTAL UNITS
( Franchised / Company-Owned )
183/0