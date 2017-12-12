Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2018

From emerging industries to those that just keep going strong, we've picked the 10 franchise categories we believe will shine brightest in 2018.

December 12, 2017

What types of franchises are thriving right now? The ones that give customers what they need (like employment and health services), what they want (entertainment and beauty), and what they didn't even know they wanted until just a minute ago (acupuncture and poke bowls). From emerging industries to those that just keep going strong, we've picked the 10 franchise categories we believe will shine brightest in 2018.

As you read through this list, keep in mind that it is not intended as a recommendation of any particular franchise. Before jumping into a trending business--or any other opportunity--it's vital that you do your due diligence. Carefully review the company's legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to current and former franchisees to find out whether the franchise is right for you before you invest.